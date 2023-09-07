Actionable Truths & Actions

Actionable Truths & Actions

Truth101
Oct 20, 2023Edited

If I stop paying taxes there will be only one certainty - jail

They will still print money and it really will not make a dent for them but it will bury me and my family for sure! IRS is a militant organization ! If you fail to pay they can go after you in a million ways - it’s designed to do so.

That’s unfortunately is the Truth.

They don’t need our money they need us busy working and enslaved to the system . Yes the only possibility is to go off grid and live like rambo -survivalist -

And over 99% of the people can’t do that !

Michael Ginsburg
Sep 8, 2023

The "fact checkers" said there is nothing to worry about. Now I am truly horrified!

https://www.factcheck.org/2023/08/scicheck-no-support-for-viral-claim-that-covid-19-lockdowns-are-returning-this-fall/

