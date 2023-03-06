Who are "THEY" exactly?

March 2024 update:

I have uncovered significant evidence which indicates David Martin speaking in the video above is Controlled Opposition.

I’ve decided to leave the video there because the information provided in it by Martin is truthful. It’s simply a matter of him using the truthful information he provided here and elsewhere to divert from the fact that there was NO deadly pathogen…and potentially no pathogen at all!

This is a technique called Paltering or Limited Hangout (two names for the exact same thing) which I have written about extensively here:

Since the start of the COVID-19 Plandemic (let’s use the correct terminology because it’s extremely important to do so in the age of fifth generation warfare), and especially as “the great awakening” is gathering steam, some of the most common terms being used by people are “they” and “them” when referring to our opponents who have been doing terrible things to us for the last 3 years.

But who are these mysterious they/them?

Well, the answer to this question is relatively simple but also simultaneously quite complex, especially if you approach it without any context.

Therefore, in order to properly answer this question, we need to make sure we have a common frame of reference that allows us to properly understand the answer.

The global Pyramid of Power

The global power structure is often presented as a Pyramid because it is instinctively easy to understand for most people.

This is why corporate structures are often presented as pyramids as well as the command structure of organisations where a clearly defined hierarchy is essential, such as the military, police and intelligence gathering organisations.

When it comes to how the real power in the world is structured, a pyramid is the perfect way to present it due to the fact that this power structure is also very hierarchical in nature.

If you go on platforms like Telegram, Rumble and now also Twitter, you will often come across diagrams such as the ones shown below:

There are several minor variations to the above diagram between different versions but the ‘gist’ of it is the same.

What is most important to understand is that:

The enemy has a highly structured and hierarchical command & control system in place; and

Those at the various levels of this structure rely heavily on SECRECY in order to maintain it. This is especially the case for those at the highest levels of the pyramid for whom secrecy is the top priority, above and beyond even the success of their plans.

One way I personally like to explain the global power structure to people is to think of it as a massive construction project.

In order to execute such a large project, you need the following components:

You need a ‘client’ that will order and pay for this entire endeavour; You need ‘architects’ who will design the blueprints and prepare the plans; You need ‘project managers’ who will make sure that the blueprints and plans created by the architects will be executed to specs; and You need ‘subcontractors’ who will be responsible for doing the actual construction work so to speak. These subcontractors will need a lot of ‘staff’ and will need to juggle a lot of ‘moving parts’ simultaneously.

“Ok, so who performs each of these roles?”

That’s a great question which is unfortunately not that easy to answer definitively, especially as we get to the highest levels such as the ‘architects’ and especially the ‘client’.

This is due to the fact that secrecy is the thing they treasure above all else and will do anything (and I do mean ANYTHING) to make sure no one can reliably and definitively identify them with concrete proof that can be used in a court of law.

The lower levels of the ‘project managers’ and especially the ‘subcontractors’ are significantly easier to point out because the people at the top are not as obsessed about keeping those secret due to the fact that their entire structure is based around making these levels easily expendable and replaceable.

Therefore, I will start enumerating the various players from the bottom up.

The Subcontractors

That’s pretty easy. They are as follows:

The Project Managers

These are predominantly the various foundations who are all supposedly not-for-profit (which is the biggest joke of all time and if you believe that I have a secret stash from a ‘Nigerian prince’ I can sell you for a nominal ‘handling fee’).

These foundations all know the full and complete plan/blueprints prepared by the ‘architects’ (whereas the subcontractors may not) and act predominantly as supervisors and money shufflers whereby they fund things directly themselves but also discretely move money from those above them in the pyramid to the subcontractors, while making sure the identity of those from whom this money comes from, remains hidden.

The biggest names in this level are the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Open Society Foundations by George Soros, Open Philanthropy by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, which is very heavily invested in anything and everything to do with CRISPR gene editing technology, the Bush Foundation, The Clinton Foundation, The Obama Foundation and The Wellcome Trust.

There are others but these are the biggest players.

The Architects

Ok, this is where things start getting really interesting.

The entities at this level don’t just know the full and complete plan but they actually designed it.

I will openly admit that I do not know all the ‘players’ at this level (not sure if anyone does) but the following are part of it with a relatively high degree of certainty:

A private association whose members shall consist of gentlemen who are connected professionally with Literature, Art, Music, or the Drama and also those gentlemen who, by reason of their demonstrated love or appreciation of these objects, their temperament, intellect, and their commitment to participate in Club activities, make them worthy companions in artistic fellowship.

Can it get more creepy than this?

Well, actually it can!

Once a year, the ‘members’ of the Bohemian Club like to get together for a two week retreat in Bohemian Grove, a 2,700-acre property in Sonoma County, California. There is a lot of circumstantial evidence which has been floating around for many years about what is happening at said retreat including bizarre rituals such as “cremation of care” and various sacrifices to a bizarre owl god and engage in various ‘interactive activities’ such as ‘parties’ in which humans are hunted for sport.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and the Trilateral Commission - sister organisations describing themselves as essentially think tanks on diplomacy and world affairs but are a lot more than that. In actual terms, they are the ones who actually dictate/write the foreign policy for many major governments. CFR was established by US President Woodrow Wilson in 1917 and counts amongst its members and directors some very prominent politicians including Dick Cheney, The US Vice President in the administration of George Bush Jnr. The Trilateral Commission was founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller, who was also heavily involved in Bilderberg. I think I can stop here…

There are also other organisations that are likely part of the ‘Architects’ group such as Chatham House and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace but I think I will leave things here and move on.

The Client

Ok, so this is the really tricky bit.

It is practically impossible to directly implicate any of these families in pretty much anything that has happened in the world in the last 50 years or so (and even much longer) due to the fact that for them, remaining hidden from public view is the MOST important goal and they have dedicated almost unimaginable resources to ensuring this remains the case.

The common thread that unites them is that they are not just obscenely wealthy (with net worth that makes anyone on the Forbes “World’s Richest” list look like a pauper in comparison) but also think of themselves as superior to the rest of us and therefore responsible for directing the future of our entire species according to their vision.

The most known families in that group are the Rothschilds (whose net worth is officially estimated to be between 400 and 500 billion US$ but is likely more like 10 trillion US$ after taking into account all their web of foundations and charities) and the Rockefellers but others are also in that very exclusive club such as the Wallenbergs, the Carnegies, the Gettys and various royal families (and especially the British, Dutch and Saudi royals).

But even they are almost certainly not the top of the Pyramid and have bosses they answer to as well.

One of them is this guy:

These people never answer questions about their wealth or activities and no legacy media outlet will ever dare to ask them anything, mostly because they own all of them!

Several researchers have referred to these people over the years as the “Black Nobility”:

Even people like the Grey Pope may not be at the very very top of the pyramid and have bosses they answer to as well.

Furthermore, as

posits in his video below, these “bosses” the likes of Orsini answer to may not even be of the same species as us…

Bonus material for those who want to dig deeper

When the US Navy Seals raided Osama Bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan in May 2011, they discovered some very interesting items there, including a fairly extensive library of so called “conspiracy theories” material which the CIA was ‘kind enough’ to meticulously catalog and make available on their website.

Amongst said material were two books in English written by who Wikipedia refers to as “conspiracy theory author” & “conspiracy theory researcher”.

I will mention them quickly without much commentary and will leave it to you dear reader to draw your own conclusions.

Bloodlines of the Illuminati by Fritz Springmeier

This book is a series of essays written by Mr. Springmeier in 1995 in which he discusses at length what he claims to be the 13 bloodlines that have ruled over the entire human race for centuries.

Some of the names in that book may be familiar already but I have no doubt that most will surprise you and some even outright shock you.

You can download the book directly from the CIA website (I kid you not) through this link and I am also including it below:

Bloodlines Of The Illuminati 910KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Story Of The Committee Of 300 by Dr. John Coleman

This is another book found in Bin Laden’s compound and made publicly available by the CIA through their own website. It was written all the way back in 1991 by another quite known so called “Conspiracy Theory Researcher and Author”, Dr. John Coleman.

As the name suggests, this book talks about what is a group of 300 people, amongst them many leading members of the Club of Rome mentioned previously, who are basically running the show on a global scale and steer all world events.

The Story Of The Committee Of 300 831KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

One may be inclined to wonder why the CIA made these two books easily accessible to every single person on the planet with an Internet connection and I will leave you to ponder on this question for yourself (or discuss your thoughts in the comments section below).

To round off this section, I want to include this 48 minute phenomenal video which goes back to the history of the current global power structure since 1959 and to the present day and ties together everything I said above and much much more.

You may think 48 minutes is a bit too much for just one video but what if I said that if you dedicate this time now, you will understand everything there is to understand about the enemy including their common history, founding principles and their frame of mind.

As the Chinese general Sun Tzu said in his monumental creation, “The Art of War”:

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle."

The Faces and Names of The Co-Conspirators in the COVID-19 Plandemic

After this very long (but necessary) introduction, it is time we got down to business and reveal the actual names of the people directly involved in the global Coup d'état that has been attempted over the last three years.

These people are at the ‘subcontractor’ or ‘project manager’ levels as I discussed above which means they likely all have bosses they answer to.

However, as I already explained, the trail goes cold once you move beyond the project manager level which is (and always has been) by design!

The video embedded at the top of this post is a presentation Dr. David Martin gave in November 2021 (so in the thick of the shitshow so to speak) in which he masterfully peels off the layers of obfuscation and reveals the specific people who have (and still are) doing this to us.

You can see David’s full presentation in the video above but if you want just the juicy ‘Whodunit’ bit from David’s presentation, the names and faces of the enemy can be found below:

The Faces

So now you have their faces and in case you don’t recognise all of them, below I will outline their names and roles.

However, before I do that, I want to explain why it is absolutely crucial that we as the great family of humanity look into the faces and the eyes of our fellow humans who conspired to commit heinous crimes against every man, woman and child (and even infant) on this planet.

Something David Martin said in his presentation I am especially onboard with is this:

“We energize the forces of darkness when we anonymize them and when we see their faces on a screen, we realize that they’re merely individuals that have lost the social contract with humanity.”

To close off this post, here are their names and roles:

The Names

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum

Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and vice chairman and head of Impact Investing at Brookfield Asset Management. He is also the former governor of the central banks in both Canada and the UK.

Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Canada

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF

Queen Rania of Jordan

David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum

Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce

Thomas Buberl, CEO, AXA

Laurence Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock

Orit Gadiesh, Chairperson, Bain & Company

Fabiola Gianotti, Director General, CERN

L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT

Mark Schneider, CEO, Nestlé

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Chairman of the Monetary Authority, Singapore

Robert Mercer, Renaissance Fund

Larry Page, Google Co-Founder

Al Gore, Environmentalist and former US Vice-President

Angel Gurría, former Secretary General of the OECD

Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information & Communication Technology, Rwanda

Yo-Yo Ma, Cellist

Luis Alberto Moreno, Former President of the Inter-American Development Bank and Member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum

Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of Siemens and of Maersk

Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Royal Philips & Honorary chair, Royal DSM

Zhu Min, Deputy Managing Director, IMF

Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder & CEO, Facebook/Meta

Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Herman Gref, CEO, Sberbank

André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman Hoffman-La Roche

Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank

Peter Maurer, Former President, International Red Cross

Patrice Motsepe, Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals

Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture

Heizo Takenaka, Former Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications and Minister of State for Privatization of the Postal Services, Japan

Dustin Moskovitz, Facebook Co-Founder and Co-Founder and primary contributor to the Open Philanthropy Foundation

These are obviously not ALL the names of the people responsible for the Plandemic. The most complete list of names that I came across can be found HERE:

With regards to the recent calls for a so called ‘amnesty’ for the criminals who perpetrated all of this, the video below describes perfectly what I think our collective response should be.

