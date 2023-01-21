Actionable Truths & Actions

Actionable Truths & Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ursula Edgington, PhD's avatar
Ursula Edgington, PhD
Jan 21, 2023

I love how you’ve shared the details of the news/posts that contributed to your awakening, Michael. This is really helpful and similar to my own. The trust we had in our Governments has evaporated, how can we adjust our lives to this new scenario?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Michael Ginsburg and others
Astral America's avatar
Astral America
Jan 28, 2023

It’s important to hear the stories of how people came to understand what’s happening. It helps other people find their way to water, even if they have to drink it on their own. Thanks for what you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Ginsburg
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Actionable Truth Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture