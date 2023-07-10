To start with, I want to say that this was an extremely distressing article for me to write, especially as someone who managed to avoid getting the C19 injectables, and will likely be quite distressing for you to read, regardless of your injection situation.

However, the primary reason why I started Actionable Truth is to share and explain in simple terms the truth about what is happening in our world during these crazy times we’re all living through and also empower people with practical action steps on how to stop various evil agendas currently at play, or at the very least protect themselves and their loved ones from them.

Therefore, I will be doing a disservice to this mission by not discussing and explaining what is emerging as the most crucial aspect about the COVID-19 injections and how it is now an indisputable fact that the implications go well beyond the people who have been injected with these products and even beyond the injections themselves.

To put it bluntly: NO ONE is safe at this stage (not even your pets)!

I touched on this topic already briefly in the post below and expanded on it in great detail in a major exposé on our website.

Since the publication of these two articles, new evidence has emerged about this topic which is highly disturbing, especially given it essentially affects every single human being on this planet, regardless of whether they have taken a C19 injectable or not.

The good news is that there is also increasing evidence that there are viable treatment options emerging which on the face of it, seem to be effective to at least some extent.

However, all these treatment options are still very much highly experimental and the researchers who have discovered them are literally crying out for the global scientific community to look into their work and conduct extensive further research in order to validate these treatment options as well as hopefully discover more.

This is a gravely serious matter as the implications of this go beyond an existential threat to humanity’s freedom (like CBDCs and the WHO takeover) and actually pose existential threat to the very survival of our species as we know it!

I’ll get to the potential (and still highly experimental!) treatment options later in this article but let’s start with the basics first.

The “Fourth Industrial Revolution”

The “Fourth Industrial Revolution” was formally launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2015 and its Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab wrote an entire book about it (just like “The Great Reset” & “The Great Narrative”).

Like pretty much all other buzzwords Klaus and Co. come up with, the objective of this term is to obfuscate their true intentions which in the context of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” are to execute a devious global plan called Transhumanism.

The simplest way to describe the Fourth Industrial Revolution/Transhumanism (which are exactly the same thing) is:

The merging of biology with technology

Most people have heard about the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” only in the last 2 years or so (if at all) but this term has been first floated by the WEF over 7 years ago!

Here is a short video uploaded to the WEF official YouTube channel in December 2015 ‘teasing’ the idea of the Fourth Industrial Revolution:

The WEF followed the above intro video with an 11 minute slick video further explaining their ‘vision’:

Klaus himself went on a bit of a speaking tour following the ‘launch’ to explain what the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” is all about and as is normally the case with him, he was very upfront and blunt with regards to what the intentions behind his initiative are.

Here is a short clip from an interview he gave in late 2015 to Charlie Rose, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations as well as the WEF, on his show on Bloomberg (a corporate partner of the WEF and whose billionaire founder is a WEF “Agenda Contributor”):

In case you want to verify I didn’t misrepresent Klaus’s words through some careful editing, you can watch the full interview here.

In January 2016, the Schwabenator gave an interview to Swiss Television in which he openly said that by 2026 humans will have microchips implanted in their brains, and under their skin.

He also said:

"In the end, there will be a direct communication between our brain and the digital world."

Hear it directly from the horse’s mouth:

Again, if you suspect this segment misrepresents what Klaus meant due to lack of full context, you can check out the full interview for yourself.

Finally, in June 2019, just a few short months before a certain global ‘event’ unfolded, Klaus gave another talk about the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” in which he was even more blunt about the ‘endgame’ when he said this:

Again, if you suspect I may have misrepresented the words of the real life ‘Dr. Evil’ through some sneaky editing, you can watch his full hour long talk here.

In case you think Transhumanism started when ‘Dr. Evil’ above came up with the concept of the “Fourth Industrial revolution”, here is an interesting diagram for you:

The above diagram is from a report prepared following a two day workshop conducted in 2002 jointly by the Research Directorate-General of the EU and the US National Science Foundation, both official agencies of the two respective governments.

You will find the above diagram on page 36 of that report which you can also download below:

Nanotechnology Revolutionary Opportunities & Societal Implications 1020KB ∙ PDF file Download The Workshop has been hosted by the Regione Puglia and the National Nanotechnology Laboratory of the Istituto Nazionale per la Fisica della Materia (INFM). 31 January - 1 February 2002 Download

You see, Klaus & Co. are not that innovative and not that smart (despite what they may want you to think). They are simply given an idea to promote and a script to read by people that are way above them in the global power structure.

The document itself comes from a very interesting website called “The Nanotech Regulatory Document Archive” maintained by the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at the Arizona State University in the US.

This repository is especially interesting because it is structured by geographic areas as well as individual countries and also shows at the top which of them are most “active” which in this context means that they have contributed the most documents to the archive.

This should be very handy for investigators collecting evidence for potential prosecutions but we’ll get to that later…

Morgellons & Cross-domain Bacteria

I want to start by saying that this is the point dear reader where you may think that I have completely lost my marbles. Please resist that thought and try to keep an open mind.

As the rest of this article will demonstrate, what I am saying is very very real and has been corroborated by many bright minds all over the world with some like Clifford Carnicom dedicating a big part of their working life to researching and trying to understand this phenomena which at first sounds like it came straight out of some Sci-Fi show!

The attempts to merge biology with technology have been going long long before the current ‘pandemic’ but COVID-19 and especially the injectables which were rolled out to supposedly ‘protect’ us from this so called “deadly disease” have definitely taken this to the next level!

The first term I want to introduce is Morgellons.

If you go right now to Wikipedia and type in the above term in the search, you will get an article starting with the following:

Morgellons is the informal name of a self-diagnosed, scientifically unsubstantiated skin condition in which individuals have sores that they believe contain fibrous material. Morgellons is not well understood, but the general medical consensus is that it is a form of delusional parasitosis, on the psychiatric spectrum.

So according to the ‘fountain of knowledge’ that is Wikipedia, if anyone is saying to you that they are suffering from Morgellons, you should ignore them at first and if they continue making these crazy claims, get them committed to a psych ward and have them pumped full of drugs (courtesy of big pharma)!

The truth however, is very very different!

Morgellons is very much a real physical condition which has been experienced by tens of thousands of people (at least) globally over the last few decades!

This condition is caused by what Clifford Carnicom, who has been studying this for over 30 years, calls Cross-Domain Bacteria (CDB). He chose this term because this life form presents characteristics that are similar to a bacteria but it also appears to cross the domains of life which all life forms are defined by.

Cross-Domain Bacteria is an ARTIFICIAL life form !

The dictionary definition of the term “artificial” is:

Made by humans, especially in imitation of something natural. Not arising from natural or necessary causes.

Mr. Carnicom is a very very precise man who is very careful with his words which becomes immediately evident to anyone exposed to his work. This is a quality that is a must in my opinion for anyone who wants to seek the truth and to also be taken seriously when publishing their findings.

Mr. Carnicom called Cross-Domain Bacteria (CDB) an “artificial” life form because he was able to determine beyond any reasonable doubt that CDB meets the criteria of the dictionary definition above.

Clifford Carnicom isolated this microscopic artificial life form in 2014.

At the centre of the image is a bounding filament enclosing the cross-domain bacteria. Magnification approx. 5000x. Originally published here by the Carnicom Institute.

An oil immersion image of the cross-domain bacteria at maximum magnification. A colored attribute of the bacteria does appear to exist. Magnification approx. 13,000x. Originally published here by the Carnicom Institute.

Due to his work and revelations over the years, Clifford Carnicom has experienced an unprecedented level of attacks which I will not go into but could probably have a book written about it.

If you want a deeper understanding of the Morgellons & “Cross-Domain Bacteria” phenomena, below is a video of a lecture Clifford Carnicom gave all the way back in 2013 (over 10 years ago!) which explains in relatively simple terms all the very significant body of work he has spend close to two decades of his life (by that point. Add another decade since then) doing.

I’m not sure how this video survived on YouTube to this day but in case it gets taken down due to me including it here, you can find part 1 of this lecture here and part 2 here.

The main takeaway I’d like you to have from reading to this point is the fact that there are artificial (i.e. not created by nature) microscopic life forms out there and they have been around for quite awhile!

While Clifford Carnicom only isolated this life form to a standard that meets scientific scrutiny for the first time in 2014, he has been studying its symptoms (namely Morgellons) since the mid 1990s.

Hydrogel and its connection to Cross-Domain Bacteria (CDB)

Another important term to familiarise yourself with is Hydrogel which is the “bounding filament enclosing the cross-domain bacteria” you can see in the first image above.

What is Hydrogel?

Hydrogels are defined as:

Materials formed by a porous three-dimensional network prepared from crosslinked natural or synthetic hydrophilic polymers (of which plastic is one type) that hold large quantities of water or biological fluids in their structure without dissolving (i.e breaking down).

If this sounds a bit too complicated to you, the 90 second video below explains it in more simple terms. Pay especially close attention to what this guy is saying about blood clots remembering that this video was uploaded 7 years ago.

The applications of Hydrogels

Because hydrogels occur naturally in the human body and due to their ability to “hold large quantities of water or biological fluids”, they have been used for various medical applications since the 1960s.

One of the most ambitious medical applications is the use of hydrogels for what is referred to as “permanent contact applications” which is when hydrogel-based materials are implanted in the body permanently. One example of such “permanent contact application” of hydrogel is repairing damaged tissue such as a heart following a heart attack:

Nowadays hydrogels can also be found in many everyday products such as disposable nappies, soft contact lenses and plant-water crystals.

One more ‘exotic’ use of Hydrogels is using them for literally growing Microchips and electronic processors. These ‘grown’ (instead of manufactured) highly advanced electronic components are made of protein instead of silicone which is what they are commonly made of.

This may sound like a bit of science fiction to you and to show you that it is not, below is a research paper published in 2003 (20 years ago!) by a group of researchers from the Russian Academy of Science explaining exactly how this is done and showing the excellent results of their experiments which they say can also be used for:

Manufacturing and analysis of protein chips, oligonucleotide and DNA chips, as well as biochips containing immobilized both oligonucleotides and proteins. Such chips can find applications, for example, in PCR immunoassays.

You’re probably familiar with the term “PCR” after the events of the last 3 years…

Hydrogel Based Protein Microchips Manufacturing Properties And Applications 1.22MB ∙ PDF file Download Research paper published in 2003 by a group of researchers at the Russian Academy of Sciences. PMID: 12765028 DOI: 10.2144/03345rr01 Download

Another interesting medical application of Hydrogels in the context of this article is using nanoparticles for targeted delivery of drugs into the human body.

As an example, this scientific paper from 2010 (13 years ago!) discusses:

Hydrogel nanoparticles—also referred to as polymeric nanogels or macromolecular micelles—are emerging as promising drug carriers for therapeutic applications. These nanostructures hold versatility and properties suitable for the delivery of bioactive molecules, namely of biopharmaceuticals. This article reviews the latest developments in the use of self-assembled polymeric nanogels for drug delivery applications, including small molecular weight drugs, proteins, peptides, oligosaccharides, vaccines and nucleic acids. The materials and techniques used in the development of self-assembling nanogels are also described.

I’ve put the self-assembling part in bold for a reason. We’ll get to that soon.

The military-industrial complex gets in on the action

As is normally the case, the “military-industrial complex” (a term first coined by President Eisenhower during his Farewell Address in 1961) of the United States doesn’t like being left out of the action.

If they find out about a promising technology or discovery that they are not directly responsible for themselves, they soon hijack it for their own use and for their own agenda. Hydrogels are no different.

The US defence establishment have quickly placed themselves at the bleeding edge of the potential uses of hydrogel and this effort was (and still is) spearheaded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the Department of Defense. In case you didn’t know, DARPA are also the ones who created the Internet, the digital personal assistant Siri and killer drones. They have a ‘bit’ of a track record…

When it comes to applications for Hydrogels, here are just a few examples of what DARPA has been up to:

Using hydrogels to regrow muscle and surrounding soft tissue using what they call the REPAIR Patch which is applied externally on a wound with new muscle tissue growing underneath it. Creating hydrogel based sensors for remotely detecting the spread of infectious diseases. They discuss that in this slide deck from 2014 which also interestingly enough mentions “New vaccine platforms: RNA-based vaccines with controlled immunogenicity able to be designed and manufactured up rapidly” (slide 3). Such hydrogel based sensors for remotely detecting the spread of infectious diseases came very handy during the ‘pandemic’ when DARPA backed the development of a COVID-19 sensor which “can be injected under the skin. It then constantly monitors whether the body is sick, and can transmit the signal to an external sensor”. Apparently, it also “detects COVID-19 infections one to two days before symptoms appear”. Using hydrogel to create an accurate and fully functioning replica of the human brain. They call this the CLARITY method and proudly say: “CLARITY uses a chemical process to transform intact biological tissue into a hybrid of tissue and hydrogel, a transparent material that keeps three-dimensional tissue structure intact during preservation. This process enables detailed exploration and analysis of the fine biological and molecular structure of the entire brain”. Speaking of brains, DARPA is also involved in an initiative launched by President Obama in 2013 called BRAIN (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies). One of the projects DARPA was running as part the BRAIN initiative is called Electrical Prescriptions (ElectRx). This project from 2014 aims to do the following:

Create ultraminiaturized devices that would require only minimally invasive insertion procedures such as injectable delivery through a needle.

Another page on the DARPA website states the following:

Speaking of DARPA, if you want to understand how the people who conduct research at that organisation actually think and what their ‘vision’ is, check out these short videos.

The first one features Justin Sanchez, a neuroscientist and program manager at DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office. It was uploaded to DARPA’s official YouTube channel in October 2015:

The second one features a segment from an hour long lecture given in 2018 at the Modern War Institute of the United States Military Academy in West Point by Dr. James Giordano, a DARPA neurologist who was at the time the head of the Neuroethics Studies Program:

Clearly these people think a bit differently than the rest of us mere mortals…

The connection between hydrogels and cross-domain bacteria

While Cross-Domain Bacteria (CDB) is definitely an artificial life form as demonstrated and explained by Clifford Carnicom almost a decade ago, it is nevertheless a life form and as such has the same basic needs/objectives as its counterparts created by mother nature.

Namely, a CDB needs:

To grow and multiply; A safe environment to survive and do #1; and Food/energy source to survive and do #1.

A hydrogel polymer structure (or a “bounding filament” as Clifford Carnicom referred to it) provides the CDB artificial life form with #2 above and assists in sourcing #3.

This structure looks like a flexible tube or a ribbon as you can see from the images above.

Without that structure, the CDB cannot grow (self-assemble) and multiply (replicate).

If you want to dig a bit deeper into this highly complex area, American Physician

has provided a detailed historical context on the connection between hydrogels and advanced artificial nanotech components (which CDBs are) in the below article. Some of the scientific papers and research she mentions there goes as far back as

!

Dr. Mihalcea is one of the leading researchers in the world at the moment who are looking at the CDB phenomena and its connection to the nanotech found inside the vials of the COVID-19 injections, as well as in people’s blood.

Dr. Mihalcea is working closely with Clifford Carnicom (of whom she is a student by her own admission) and the work they do, together with what is now almost a hundred people all over the world, is at the very bleeding edge of science and still sounds like science fiction, although it is definitely not (wish it was!).

I will be referring to her work as well as that of her colleagues (such as

) regularly throughout this article.

No one has done more work in this space than these individuals, together with Clifford Carnicom and his

, who has made it his life’s work.

Quantum dots

Another term I must discuss as it’s directly related to the rest of this article is another highly advanced technology called the “Quantum dot”.

What is a Quantum dot?

I found several definitions and explanations of what Quantum dots are in my research but they all were either too long or too complex (and usually both) for the layman.

Eventually, I have come across a video which explains this topic quite well and in just under 2 minutes.

Interestingly, this video was uploaded to YouTube in 2015 by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) which is a US government agency that is part of the NIH, just like NIAID which was headed for almost 40 years and until very recently by one Anthony S. Fauci who you may have heard of…

Pretty much every word in the video above is super important for our story so I hope you were listening carefully.

If not, have another go. The crucial part is only 60 seconds long.

What do Quantum dots have to do with this article?

The one factoid I kindly ask you to park in your brain for now is that:

Quantum Dots are semiconducting materials which are able to absorb light. When this energy is released, it is transformed to a different colour of light. The specific colour that will come out of each quantum dot depends on its size and the material it is made of.

Did you get that?

If so, check out this video taken by Dr.

from Australia in October 2022 which shows what he saw when he took a vial of the Pfizer C19 injectable and poured some of it on a Microscope slide.

The video is a sped up time lapse but other than that, it has not been modified or enhanced in any way. It has made Dr. Nixon quite famous (or rather infamous when it comes to the ‘authorities’) and has cost him his medical license and ability to practice medicine in Australia.

Can you see in that video perfectly round spheres/dots in various colours floating around?

Hopefully now you know what they are!

Dr. Nixon has another great video showing these Quantum dots and robotic arms on his website.

If you want even more information about the specific connection between Quantum dots and the C19 injectables,

has covered it in great detail (and better than I ever could) here:

And here is a recent discovery of Quantum Dots by

in the blood of people who did

take any C19 injectable.

Before we move on, I just wanted to set the scene with this 30 second clip showing the “merging of biology with technology” in real life.

As you hopefully know by now, the primary objective for the existence of Hollywood and all mass entertainment is first and foremost predictive programming.

If you are a Star Trek fan like me, the video below will require no introduction or explanation.

If you are not, this is the Borg (and “resistance is futile!”), an alien race made up of thousands of individual species with the common characteristic of being hybrids of biology and technology all connected to a hive mind controlled by a “Queen” on a constant pursuit to “assimilate” other species in order to achieve “perfection”.

The COVID-19 Connection

I’ve been setting the scene and ‘teasing’ you since the start of this article but now it is time for the ‘main course’.

Advanced Nanotech has been detected in the C19 injectables

If you are coming across this topic for the very first time, the video below will give you the best introduction I have come across to-date about the existence of the nanotech inside the C19 injectables.

It is a segment from a truly monumental documentary released in late 2022 called The Big Reset (not to be confused with the “Great Reset” of Klaus & Co.).

If you haven’t seen this documentary yet, please watch the 23 minutes long segment below before reading on. There is really no point for you to read any further if you are not across what is discussed in there.

Better yet, watch the entire documentary. I guarantee it will be some of the most profound two hours of your life!! Nothing I watched before or since has contributed more to my own personal awakening.

One important update to the above video is that it is now known that the nanotech shown in the video is not present only in the C19 injectables that are using mRNA technology like Pfizer and Moderna.

It has now been detected in ALL brands of the C19 injectables that were given in the western world including those made by Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax as well as the Russian and Chinese made shots.

The Transhumanist agenda is global in nature and is pushed by organisations which transcend nation states and their petty grievances.

As far as these maniacs are concerned, if you are a human being, you are the enemy! They couldn’t care less whether you are American, British, French, German, Russian, Chinese or Nigerian. The whole notion of a national identity is against everything they stand for!

If you want to replicate the experiment featured in the video above to detect whether you or a loved one emit a MAC address,

provides excellent step-by-step instructions here:

The notion of a ‘Vaccine’ being used as the delivery mechanism for advanced nanotech is nothing new and the US Patent office has numerous patents on its books discussing this.

One that is especially pertinent and discovered by

, a Biotech Analyst and medical legal advisor turned whistleblower with over 25 years of industry experience, is

granted in January 2017 with related patent applications going as far back as 2007.

Full text of this patent is available here

The most interesting bit in this patent comes in section 9 of the patent application document:

But wait, there’s more!

One of the inventors signed on the patent application is a fella by the name of Robert Langer who has his own lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which is now named after him.

In case the name doesn’t immediately ‘click’ in your brain, Prof. Robert S. Langer also happens to be involved in another venture which has become somewhat famous (or is it infamous?) over the last 2.5 years and has made him a very very wealthy man.

I think I have a good idea what are the REAL secrets to Prof. Langer’s success and I’m pretty sure he won’t be very keen to share those with some random ‘Forbes contributor’ or anyone else for that matter.

Do you understand how this works now?

As the saying goes: once you see the matrix, you can never unsee it!

The C19 injectables, and according to many researchers SARS CoV-2 itself (which is anything but a ‘normal’ virus as has been known to science for decades) were (and still are) the delivery mechanism used to unleash the nanotech on humanity on a global scale.

Furthermore, the nanotech found inside the C19 injectables, while it shares many common characteristics with Cross-Domain Bacteria (CDB) which Clifford Carnicom has been studying for decades, appears to be significantly more advanced than anything seen previously, including by Mr. Carnicom himself (by his own admission).

This next generation of CDB/Nanotech has some capabilities which have never been observed before such as stealth capabilities (whereby the nanotech is able to ‘hide’ itself when it detects an attempt to interfere with it or even to simply detect it), including the ability to very quickly disassemble and reassemble (literally within minutes).

Even more disturbing, some researchers discovered that the nanotech of the C19 era is able to self-destruct on command, causing significant damage to its human host and is even able to continue functioning after the human host has died!

In one recent example highlighted by

, the nanotech inside a person’s blood has been found to still be active and viable

!

The advanced Nanotech of the C19 era is EVERYONE’s problem, not just those who have been injected

eight months after that person has passed away

has articulated the huge problem we have very clearly and succinctly below:

In case you still need more convincing, the use of “nanotechnology enabled bioweapon” (also discussed by Dr. James Giordano in the video above) and the use of nanotechnology in vaccines (also discussed in US Patent 9539210-B2 mentioned above) is openly mentioned in documents of the national technology initiative of the US federal government as well as the US government budget papers for 2023.

Dr.

provides a detailed breakdown in the post below:

Unfortunately there are still many scientists, doctors and researchers, including amongst the so called “medical freedom” community who claim that the notion of nanotech delivered using the C19 injectables is preposterous and what is shown in all these videos, such as the ones taken by

, are simply salt and fat crystals.

Dr. Nixon decided to address these claims head on and recorded a series of videos comparing salt and fat crystals under the microscope to what he has seen with his own eyes when looking at the Pfizer vials.

Have a look and be the judge for yourself:

Furthermore, here is a video Dr. Nixon filmed of a structure forming from the contents of the Pfizer vial which cannot be described as anything else but a microchip!

If you think this is just crazy, I remind you of the research paper published by a group of Russian scientists in 2003 which I discussed above.

“I haven’t taken any C19 Injectables. Should I be concerned at all by this?”

As unfortunate as it is for me to say that (including for myself personally as someone who has remained uninjected throughout this time and has faced professional consequences as a result), the answer is an unequivocal YES!

It has emerged very early on during the mass injection campaign that those who have been injected with the mRNA-type C19 injectables (Pfizer & Moderna) can and do shed the spike protein their body makes to others through body fluids such as saliva, sweat, droplets in their breath, semen and even breast milk.

The evidence for that is irrefutable at this point. The only question is how long this shedding goes for and this time frame appears to be getting longer and longer as time goes on and more research is done.

As an example, look at the evolution in the advice by Dr. Peter McCullough regarding the period of shedding following the injection:

2-4 weeks

90 days

“We don’t know when this clears out of the body”

Ok, so we know that the injected can and do shed the Spike Protein and we don’t really know for how long.

Here’s the thing though: that so called “Spike Protein” may not be what we thought it is. There is a possibility that it’s not part of the SARS CoV-2 ‘virus’ or any other virus for that matter!

As

explains it:

SARS-CoV-2 ‘spike proteins’ are not biological proteins produced by cells in the human body. SARS-CoV-2 ‘spike proteins’ are smart magnetic hydrogels encapsulated in PEGylated lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

The mRNA injectables literally teach your body how to make this stuff and hijack the cells of the human body to make them spike protein factories for an unknown period of time (potentially forever!).

Think this is bad? It gets worse. Much worse!

Given overwhelming evidence that those injected with the mRNA injectables shed the “spike protein” (whatever it may be) through bodily fluids, other researchers thought it may be worthwhile to test if the nanotech discovered in the vials of these products is also found in people who haven’t taken an injection but received a blood transfusion from an injected person.

Unfortunately but unsurprisingly, the answer is very clearly YES.

Clearly the parents of Baby Will in New-Zealand were right in their concerns about their child receiving a blood transfusion without them being able to verify that the blood comes from a donor who is uninjected.

These revelations also gave rise to the idea of creating dedicated blood banks for the uninjected, or “pure bloods” (a term I personally hate and which frankly gives me the creeps!).

However as Dr.

explains clearly in his

Substack publication, this is not really a viable solution, especially on a global scale.

This is the point dear reader where we go past the discoveries covered in my previous exposé from earlier this year and venture into the latest frontiers of science.

These discoveries make anything I covered previously pale in comparison.

Unusual findings in other medical injectables

Dr.

has recently tested

which is another so called ‘vaccine’ made by Pfizer, this one is supposed to protect babies against

.

It is a very commonly administered injection and is on the official government schedule for infants.

In Australia for example, the official government Immunisation Handbook recommends infants receive three doses by the time they are 12 months old!

Said handbook also publicly states regarding this specific injectable that:

Antigens are conjugated to non-toxic Corynebacterium diphtheriae CRM197 protein and adsorbed onto 0.565 mg aluminium phosphate.

If you believe that this is indeed “non-toxic”, I have a secret stash from a certain Nigerian prince to offer you…all for a nominal handling fee… ;)

However, putting the question of toxicity aside for a second, here is what Dr. Mihalcea saw with her own eyes when she put this product under her microscope (videos and images are provided):

She also tested the Diphtheria, haemophilus B, pertussis, polio, tetanus ‘vaccine’ also normally given as part of the regular childhood schedule with a primary injection at 2 months old and a whopping four ‘booster’ shots at 4 months, 6 months, 15 months and 18 months of age.

The findings are very disturbing albeit hardly surprising at this stage:

The Gardasil injection that supposedly ‘protects’ from the human papillomavirus (HPV) was also tested. There are various schedules for this injection that differ across various jurisdictions but in the US for example, the CDC recommends HPV vaccine for all boys and girls ages 11 or 12 years old as a series of 2 or 3 shots.

The first shot is given at any time after the child turns 9. The second dose is given 2 to 6 months after the first shot with an ‘optional’ third dose 6 months after the first one.

Other than the absolutely insane schedule and the fact the official advice itself says:

This vaccine will not treat active genital warts or HPV-related cancers, and it will not cure HPV infection. Gardasil 9 vaccine prevents diseases caused only by HPV types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58. It will not prevent diseases caused by other types of HPV. Gardasil 9 may not provide protection from disease in every person. Some people have had seizure-like reactions after receiving this vaccine.

The thing that is most important is the fact that what Dr. Mihalcea saw under the Microscope when looking at a vial of Gardasil absolutely horrified her:

Dr. Mihalcea also tested quite a few other medical injectables commonly administered in the US to both adults and children.

Her findings speak for themselves:

Unusual findings in dental anaesthetic

The intrepid Dr. Nixon found the same unusual structures inside dental anaesthetic products made by a company called Septodont who in May this year (2023) announced a “long-term agreement” with a ‘little known’ company called Moderna!!

In the two posts below, Dr. Nixon shows extensive footage and videos of what he found in the Septodont products when looking at them through his microscope, including what appears as highly advanced and very large microchip-like structures he referred to as “Borg chips” (as in the Borg from Star Trek mentioned above).

These images and videos speak for themselves.

Dr. Nixon’s findings with regards to the dental anaesthetics have also been confirmed in Gibraltar by a local dentist and scientist where graphene oxide has also been detected in these products.

spent the majority of her professional life in the pharma and medical industries with specific focus on development, validation, regulatory acceptance and commercialization of new clinical technologies.

She is a true industry insider and has worked with most of the big players in this space, as well as with the US government regulators who are supposed to (emphasis added on purpose) ensure they play by the rules.

She first gained prominence when she revealed (and provided detailed documentary proof) that the entire COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ program was managed in the US by the Department of Defence, not the Department of Health and Human services (whose staff, as well as those at the FDA and CDC were merely used as 'human props') and that the COVID-19 injections were developed and treated as "countermeasures" rather than medical therapeutics.

This difference in terminology is not just semantics. It's a lot more than that!

The development of the COVID-19 Injections as "countermeasures" for the department of defence meant that informed consent of participants in any human trials was not required and if they got injured, it was close to impossible for them to receive any compensation. Furthermore, human trials were technically not even required to be conducted before such "countermeasures" could be rolled out!

Sasha recently got together with

& Shimon Yanowitz, an

from Israel with extensive experience in electrical engineering and physics, to look at a specific dental anesthetic made by Septodont called

.

A drop of this product was placed on a microscope slide and the three of them observed as it was drying.

While Sasha is not convinced that what they saw was actually nanotechnology, she had this to say:

The process revealed that the substance is likely hydrogel due to the “bubbling” phenomenon as it dries. The process becomes more energetic when a cell phone is placed next to the sample.

The same exact experiment was repeated with two other dental anesthetic products made by Septodont (namely Scandonest & Septocaine which the company states is “USA's #1 branded dental local anesthetic”) and the same results were observed.

Unusual findings in the meat supply

Researchers in the US, Europe and Australia tested beef, pork and lamb sold at supermarkets and found unusual structures inside.

Dr.

shares his findings from Australia here:

Nobody knows at this stage whether these structures pass on to a person eating this meat and if so, are they able to survive the cooking process and remain viable but there is no doubt these are present in at least some of the animals!

As far as how this got there, no one knows for sure but some possible entry points are likely:

Through the animal feed or water;

Through the air; or

Through injections the animals received. We’ll get to that very soon.

Unusual findings in veterinary products

A friend of Dr.

gave him a blood sample from their 8 month old Burmese kitten who has recently had surgery under full anaesthetic at a local veterinary clinic in Brisbane, Australia.

Unusual structures were found in the kittens blood!

Dr. Nixon then also tested the two anaesthetic drugs that were used on the kitten.

One drug (ketamine) was clean but the other called medetomidine had some very strangely familiar structures forming.

Medetomidine is made by Zoetis which is the world's largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock. They used to be a division within Pfizer and were spun off as a separate company in 2013.

Maybe this explains how such unusual structures ended up in supermarket meat? You be the judge.

Interestingly enough, the Safety Data Sheet Zoetis prepared for medetomidine only specifies four ingredients in this drug, of which one is a water solution for injection.

Dr. Nixon’s images and videos can be found in the post below:

There are no more “pure bloods”

As much as I hate this term with a passion, I am going to use it here because I think it is effective in driving home a point which is absolutely crucial:

This highly advanced synthetic biology is a problem for every man, woman and child on this planet.

Whether or not one has taken a C19 injectable of any kind is completely irrelevant at this point.

If you are not yet entirely convinced, hopefully these posts will seal the deal for you. The evidence simply cannot be ignored at this point!

Below is a video of an interview Shimon Yanowitz gave to

in late 2022 in which he discusses and

what he has found in

.

his own blood

Shimon hasn’t taken any C19 injections.

Further information and discussion about the video above can be found here and the video itself is also available on the censorship-free video streaming platform Rumble.

Finally, to round off this highly disturbing section, the post below contains two videos featuring

,

, Elana Freeland and the ‘godfather’ of artificial synthetic biology research himself Clifford Carnicom, providing a comprehensive historical context of the CDB phenomena and tying it to the current discoveries which appear to be significantly more advanced than what Clifford and others have seen prior to the C19 era.

No one is more qualified to talk about this highly controversial topic than these people who are living and breathing it every day!

Another excellent video I strongly recommend you check out is this recent presentation by

:

So what now? What do we DO?

When it comes to acting on everything I discussed in this article, I think it can be divided into two groups.

Actions on an individual level

There are certain things that people can consider doing based on the evidence that has emerged so far.

However, I must emphasise that this should all be considered as highly experimental!

None of what is said below should be construed as medical advice as I am simply not qualified to give such advice (or any other advice for that matter) to anyone.

All I can do is present the information I was able to obtain as-is. What you do with it is up to you.

Boron and Apple Cider Vinegar

This is probably the most accessible solution on an individual level and anecdotal evidence suggests it has had good results when it comes to eliminating cross-domain bacteria in the pre C19 era.

Here is a video from 2019 discussing it in more detail. Not sure how this video wasn’t taken down yet but I assume this is due to the fact that the lady who made it has made a decent (albeit pretty rudimentary) attempt at fooling the YouTube algorithm as you’ll see if you watch it from the very beginning.

Dr. Mihalcea discussed this video and the solutions it suggests and said that they do have merit but it is also important to understand that the nanotechnology they observe now is significantly more advanced than what Clifford Carnicom and others have seen prior to the ‘pandemic’ .

Specifically, she said:

It proposes solutions like Boron and Apple Cider Vinegar. Those are some solutions, all valid - but they do not improve everything, as this artificial life form is very complex...and what is happening now is an evolution…

Colloidal Gold

In January this year (2023), Dr.

to reveal that Colloidal Gold appears to cause these structures to collapse on themselves when placed on the Microscope slide containing the contents of the Pfizer vial, and even near it.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the image below or here:

This has obviously resulted in a very big reaction and huge interest by the people who watched the interview (myself included).

As a result, Dr. Nixon, being the responsible medical professional that he is (despite Australia’s regulator taking his medical license for the ‘crime’ of speaking out about what he saw with his own eyes!) posted the following clarification on his website:

With respect to Colloidal Gold – trials haven’t been conducted yet on people. The recent discussions are based on initial findings on a slide.

Herbal Supplements

Dr.

& Clifford Carnicom have looked into potential Herbal Supplements to clear the blood from the synthetic biology but the research is still in its infancy and proving quite challenging.

As Dr. Mihalcea explains herself:

People must understand that for complex new problems you must change your thinking about how to approach solutions. The one protocol cookie cutter approach does not work because people are unique and different. But you can change your paradigm of though so you can find novel treatment approaches.

And also:

In the research documented by Clifford Carnicom and myself, we have shown that the CDB/Hydrogel filaments are literally stealing electricity, hence life force from the body. If you look at the work of Georges Lakhovsky described in his book “The Secret of Life” written in 1939, he understood life in a completely different way. …We are being attacked from an oscillating electromagnetic field on a nano scale. The most recent paper by Clifford and myself, shows that the blood of the C19 vaccinated has a different electromagnetic response in the extremely low frequency range. That is the range in which these cellular oscillation take place, hence it is evidence that indeed the C19 injected are being remote controlled for many different disease inducing purposes and mind control. We have also shown that the electrical conductivity in human blood is significantly decreased.

I will openly admit that this is all way above my ‘pay grade’ and ability to comprehend so you will just need to read Dr. Mihalcea’s post for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

Using N-acetylcysteine (NAC) as a chelator to remove heavy metals from the blood

Chelation therapy is defined as:

A method for removing heavy metals, such as mercury or lead, from blood. It’s one of the standard treatments for many types of metal poisoning.

In June 2021, a scientific paper was published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism called: N-Acetylcysteine: A Review of Clinical Usefulness (an Old Drug with New Tricks).

This paper caught the eye of several researchers due to what was mentioned in the paper and specifically:

NAC (N-acetylcysteine) is well known in the medical literature and is described as:

A supplement that may help with various conditions. Possible uses range from improving athletic performance to managing blood sugar levels and treating chronic lung problems.

Several specific use cases for NAC are outlined here.

The June 2021 paper prompted one researcher to look at NAC in the context of the nanotech/synthetic biology. Their full discussion on the topic can be found below:

I want to also mention in this context that Shimon Yanowitz mentioned in the video above that he used NAC chelation to clear his own blood from the structures he discovered in it.

Using Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA) as a chelator

WebMD describes EDTA as:

A molecule called a chelating agent. A chelating agent is a claw-like substance that can grab and stick to other molecules. Some types of EDTA stick to calcium. Other types stick to metals, such as lead.

It also says:

EDTA is sometimes prescribed by doctors to clean toxic metals, such as lead, from the blood. Doctors have used the molecule for decades to treat heavy metal poisoning. In those cases it is given through an IV. EDTA is also an ingredient in some prescription cancer-fighting medicines. Supplement makers claim that over-the-counter forms of EDTA can be taken by mouth to "detox" the body and make your gastrointestinal tract healthier. There is no scientific evidence to support this. Preliminary studies show that intravenous EDTA therapy under physician supervision may help patients who have had a heart attack, particularly if they have diabetes. However, more study is needed to prove this. Optimal doses of EDTA supplements have not been set. Supplement ingredients and quality may vary widely. This makes it hard to set a standard dose.

Dr.

has used EDTA Chelation administered intravenously extensively in her practice and has seen some very promising results in the context of removing the nanotech from people’s blood, whether they took a C19 injection or not.

This is a serious medical procedure and must be administered under supervision of a trained medical professional with experience in IV EDTA Chelation.

It is also not universally available as the rules around administering EDTA Chelation, and especially intravenously (as opposed to orally using capsules or topically on the skin using cream) vary significantly from one jurisdiction to another, based on the stance of the local medical regulators in each country.

Either way, Dr. Mihalcea has amassed a significant body of knowledge about EDTA Chelation in the context of the Nanotech in the C19 era which she has made publicly available to the global scientific community and the general public.

Here is some of it:

To close off this section, here is a comment by Dr. Mihalcea which is especially pertinent in my eyes:

Vitamin C is a Chelator, so high doses 50.000mg and above could be used if EDTA is not available. It is clear that oral EDTA and Vitamin C alone is not enough to prevent the clotting.

Using Sodium Citrate (E331)

Sodium Citrate, commonly referred to on food labels as E331 or E331iii, is usually added together with citric acid to enhance flavor in food and drinks but to also reduce their PH level (i.e making it more acidic) and this is where some very interesting findings have been discovered very very recently whereby this substance appears to do some serious damage to the microscopic artificial life forms discussed throughout this article.

This is a VERY recent discovery by citizen scientist

and his colleague

and it’s literally

so more research is definitely needed.

as bleeding edge science as it can possibly get

Here are their very preliminary findings:

Using Activated Charcoal

Another easily available substance which appears to have good results in breaking down the structures and cleaning up the blood is activated charcoal.

Researcher

has done some experiments with it and has seen good results:

has also experimented with activated charcoal on himself and has seen similar results:

A recent discovery indicates that a substance called Methylene Blue may assist in breaking down Hydrogel.

However, it is important to keep in mind that as this excellent investigation in

shows, Methylene Blue is a toxic substance which may cause other damage to the body that negates any benefit it has in removing the hydrogel or structures.

Methylene Blue is probably the best example for what is the single most important point of this entire article which is discussed below.

Actions on a collective level

No matter what actions from the list above we take, this major problem cannot and will not be resolved without some major action taken collectively by the entire human family.

There is only so much colloidal gold, apple cider vinegar and EDTA chelation you can do.

Unless these elements are is removed from our environment, food supply and medicines, this issue cannot be fully resolved.

Here is what I think such collective actions should include:

Ignoring this and doing nothing is not an option!

There is an ‘asteroid’ coming our way (it’s already here as a matter of fact!) while we focus our energy on in-fighting, political correctness, cancel culture and figuring out pronouns!

I am far from being a fan of Leonardo Dicaprio on a personal level given he is involved with some very unsavoury people and organisations but there is no denying that the guy can definitely act.

Here is a scene of his from the 2021 Netflix movie “Don’t look up” which I think is very appropriate in the context of this article.

Just like the “giant comet” in that movie, the threat of the nanotech/ synthetic biology has without a shadow of doubt the potential to be an extinction level event for the human race as we know it.

Unless we do something about this and fast, “we are all gonna die!”.

WAKE UP!!!

