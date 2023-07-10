Actionable Truths & Actions

R!CKYRANTS
Aug 7, 2023

This is a great summary of everything I have been reading and bookmarking this year. There will be a place for this piece in a future 'Stack of mine.

I just wanted to point out that some of the truth movement people you listed deny the information you have presented here. Dr. Cole very aggressively and publicly shut down Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger over this very subject (https://rumble.com/v271iji-dr.-astrid-stuckelberger-silenced-by-dr.-ryan-cole-at-pandemic-strategies-c.html). I would go as far as saying that some of those people are narrative managers meant to keep people AWAY from this exact conversation. Be careful who you call upon for help. Many of them were thrust into the (alternative) spotlight quite swiftly for a reason that might not be so obvious.

1 reply by Michael Ginsburg
David Nixon
Jul 10, 2023

Hi Michael. Thank you for summarising this work. I will read through it again and share it via my substack soon but I wanted to acknowledge this now.

3 replies by Michael Ginsburg and others
