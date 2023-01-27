My Personal Journey to Awakening - Part 2

Part 1 of this post ended with the introduction of injection mandates around Australia by the various state governments, including in my home state of Queensland.

With the injection mandates coming into effect in Queensland on December 17, 2021, I could no longer go to restaurants, concerts, the movies or the pub.

I was also apparently now a ‘grandma killer’ for whom Christmas and New Year celebrations are both cancelled.

While all this was definitely unpleasant, it also had the ‘fringe benefit’ of freeing up a lot of time to do research and go further down the rabbit hole.

This is the point where I discovered the emerging platforms of Rumble, Odysee and Substack (which is why you are reading this).

I also discovered that these emerging platforms have facilitated an explosion in Independent Media online unlike anything ever seen before!

Thanks to these emerging platforms whose main USP (Unique Selling Proposition) was “we will not censor you (ever!) and let you say whatever you want (as long as you’re not calling for violence against anyone that is)”, I discovered Independent Media like Zeee Media, Discernable, Rebel News, Kim Iversen and Redacted who are quickly becoming media powerhouses and an inspiration for me as I embark on my own journey to create an Independent Media platform.

As the ‘big tech’ platforms (and especially YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn) started to engage in increasingly aggressive (bordering on grotesque) acts of censorship, the popularity of these emerging platforms has exploded, further fueling the growth of more and more Independent Media.

Other more established voices who I have been following for a while like Dr. Chris Martenson from Peak Prosperity, who started to be increasingly censored on ‘big tech’, have also found refuge in these emerging free-speech platforms.

I was gradually shifting more content consumption habits from YouTube and Netflix to these emerging platforms.

But then, something happened in Canada that really changed everything!

My watershed moment & crossing the Rubicon

In January 2022, something happened that was absolutely MASSIVE for me as it changed my thinking and view of the world forever!

That something was the Canadian Freedom Convoy:

After the events of January and February 2022 in Canada and especially in its capital Ottawa, I knew without any shadow of a doubt that whatever was unfolding around the world had nothing to do with a virus or concerns about public health.

While I knew for sure what this chain of events wasn’t about, it wasn’t yet quite clear to me what was the actual agenda at play here, although I was certain that there were one or more such agendas at play as the level of coordination seen around the world, and especially in countries that up until then were poster children for modern western liberal democracies, seemed to me as simply too high.

To put it bluntly: it was literally mathematically impossible for such similar events to be happening all over the world at the same time as a pure coincidence!

Tumbling further down the rabbit hole

Ok, so now I knew that there was definitely something going on that was coordinated on at least a multinational level, if not outright global.

I just couldn’t quite figure out what it was.

I tried to do some Google searches using multiple search terms, including ones that could be described as somewhat ‘exotic’.

I came up with nothing concrete (and now I obviously know why that’s the case).

In early February 2022, an acquaintance of mine sent me a link to this web page.

One of the things on that page was a video embed of this documentary:

I’m not going to spoil the fun by revealing too much what it is about (although you can probably guess) but will say that it kind of blew my mind, especially given I always considered myself as relatively savvy when it comes investing, macroeconomics and global finance.

I clearly still had a lot to learn…

The fall down the rabbit hole only escalated from there.

The next ledge I landed on was this one:

Ok, so now we are really getting to the “meat & potatoes” of the story so to speak…

This two part series (with the third part coming out sometime later in 2023), did a deep dive into the origins of the Pandemic and the SARS-COV-2 Virus which caused it (supposedly).

The first part of the series is an interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, a long time scientist and researcher who all of sudden became public enemy number one after claiming that there was something that is not quite right in the official ‘origin story’ of the COVID-19 virus and that Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health was:

Telling fibs when he said that the United States was not currently conducting any Gain-Of-Function (GoF) research anywhere in the world. This has proven to indeed be the case when the NIAID itself admitted that they did fund GoF research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Furthermore, documents have emerged that essentially proved Fauci knowingly and intentionally lied in his testimony the US Congress when he said that the NIAID wasn’t involved in any GoF research in any capacity anywhere in the world. This is a criminal offence as you can imagine, even if the testimony is not given under oath, and the penalty for that is up to five years imprisonment. Furthermore, Fauci is on the record for being a big supporter and promoter of the highly dangerous GoF research ; and When the HIV/AIDS epidemic broke out in the 1980s, Fauci who was already leading the NIAID was involved in some unsavoury and highly questionable dealings that may have directly resulted in the needless loss of lives. This is a deep rabbit hole all to itself so I won’t go into that here. You will need to watch the interview with Dr. Mikovits yourself. I also recommend you read this excellent book about Fauci written by Robert F Kennedy Jr. , Robert Kennedy’s son (and John F Kennedy’s nephew).

Both Dr. Mikovits and Robert F Kennedy have been heavily attacked by the legacy media and called liers, frauds and much worse despite the fact that no one was able to disprove even a single claim they made about Fauci.

I will not link to any of the many attack pieces that came out against them but a simple Google search of their names will show up plenty.

Click here to watch the first part of the Plandemic Series.

The second part of the series relies heavily on the incredible investigative and forensic accounting work of Dr. David Martin, an international authority on intellectual property-based financial risk management who also created his own stock market index used by CNBC to this day.

The crux of this installment is the carefully constructed and proven argument that the COVID-19 Pandemic was not a coincidence.

Instead, through careful analysis and documentation, Dr. Martin shows that the Pandemic was planned years in advance with relevant patents going as far back as the 1990s and that there was an entire global ‘industrial complex’ built around Corona Viruses who have undergone GoF worth many billions of dollars.

While he only names a few companies and names in this particular documentary, he does name the rest of them here:

Again, there is a lot to it and it is extremely convoluted and complex. I will leave it to Dr. Martin to explain everything himself.

Click here to watch the second part of the Plandemic Series.

Ok, ready for some more? Here is what I landed on next in my journey down the rabbit hole:

This documentary focuses heavily on the ‘treatment protocol’ adopted by pretty much all the hospitals in the US since the early days of the pandemic following the ‘advice’ (read: mandate) by the CDC as well as Fauci’s NIAID.

This ‘treatment protocol’ (which actually ended up killing most of the patients) was adopted almost universally around the world.

The documentary features prominently the testimony of a nurse who worked in the COVID ward at a hospital in New York City who was shocked when she saw with her own eyes what was going on and as a result, decided to become a whistleblower and even go undercover to record what was happening inside the COVID ward she worked in.

Click here to watch this documentary.

Ok, the next documentary is from an Australian viewpoint and focuses on the events which took place in Melbourne, Australia during 2021 in which it gained the unenviable title of “the most locked down city on Earth”.

The movie is called Battleground Melbourne and was created thanks to a crowdfunding campaign.

It’s produced and directed by the Australian director Topher Field.

You can watch the documentary in full on YouTube (at least at the time of posting this) but in case the censorship hammer falls, it is also mirrored on Rumble.

Ok, after all these docos your eyes are probably glazing over and your head is about to explode.

However, please bare with me as I have definitely left the best for last!

This documentary has its promo clip embedded at the top of this post and it is truly exceptional, something I wouldn’t say lightly!

In my personal opinion, this documentary will go down in history as one of the most important documentaries made in the 21st century and maybe even since the invention of the motion picture altogether.

Yes, really!!

Calling this documentary a masterpiece does not do it justice and it has pushed me down the rabbit hole more than anything I have watched, read or heard prior to watching it, or since.

I will also openly admit to bawling my eyes out during the final scene.

It’s called THE BIG RESET (Not to be confused with “The Great Reset” which I will discuss a bit further down this post).

This documentary was created by a group of activists and videographers in Spain and it is without a doubt the biggest documentary project in human history to-date which has been entirely crowdfunded.

The stated objective of this documentary from the get-go was also almost impossibly ambitious: connect all the dots of what has happened in the world since the start of this decade and do so in a way that is extremely well researched yet engaging and easy to understand.

The documentary features interviews with some of the most prominent experts of our time including:

Luc Montagnier, a French virologist who is credited for first discovering HIV (the virus which causes AIDS) for which he received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008;

Reiner Fuellmich, a prominent German lawyer who was part of the prosecution team for some of the biggest court cases in Germany this century including the Deutsche Bank and BMW emission scandals;

Alexandra Henrion-Claude , a French geneticist and the most prominent expert on RNA in that country, as well as one of the most respected experts in that field globally; and

Wolfgang Wodarg, a German doctor you may have never heard of until now but as you will soon learn, he is the one who single-handedly managed to stop the previous attempt to unleash this devious global plan on the world.

The documentary was originally released in Spanish but has since been translated to English and French.

An army of global volunteers also created subtitles in many other languages.

Calling this Movie a documentary does not do it justice. It is more like an experience and is an ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH in my opinion!

If you watch it (and I hope very much that you do), I can guarantee it will be some of the most profound two hours of your life!

A word of warning though: this movie goes really really deep down the rabbit hole (especially in the last 40 minutes or so) and if you do indeed watch it till the end, you will never be able to look at the world in the same way ever again!

While I don’t want to spoil the experience and reveal too much, I do have to touch on a very high level on what is shown and proven in those last 40 minutes.

And that is: the content of the COVID-19 injections.

Specifically, the fact that these injections contain self-assembling technology varying in size from nano to micro which can be detected, and even connected to, via bluetooth.

No, I am not joking and no, I am not taking drugs.

I must admit that this was a bit too much for me as well to take in when I first watched it. So much so that I thought I was actually being taken for a ride by the makers of this doco.

I had to hit pause and do some independent research to try and corroborate the fantastic claims discussed in this part of the doco.

Not only was I able to corroborate this but I actually discovered that this is the most pressing issue about these injectable products at the moment and there is a mammoth effort currently underway by science (the real one, not “the science®”) involving hundreds of Doctors, Biomedical scientists, Electronics engineers and cybersecurity experts from all over the world who are trying to figure out this technology which appears to be years and even decades ahead of anything known to the general public.

There is also a race to find a ‘cure’ so to speak which is essentially a way to remove these things from the bodies of the people who have been injected with the COVID-19 injectables or neutralise them, at the very least.

The reason why it’s a race is because there are legitimate concerns that this technology which is now potentially inside millions of people around the world, may be used for nefarious uses and if that happens, the potential consequences are beyond what any reasonable human would even want to contemplate.

I warned you this rabbit hole runs very deep and gets very dark. If you think you’re ready to go there, here is a good starting point:

One of the people at the forefront of this effort is the American physician

.

A good place to start your own journey down this rabbit hole is this post from her Substack which provides a summary of all the research and evidence to-date:

Another great resource to go to is the website of Dr. David Nixon.

Dr. Nixon was a humble General Practitioner in Brisbane, Australia who started to have concerns about the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 injectables and the mRNA-based ones in particular.

One day, he took the contents of one of the Pfizer vials they had in the clinic he worked in and put it under the Microscope.

What he discovered horrified him!

He saw the same self-assembling nano and micro size technological components described in the Big Reset documentary as well as by many other researchers.

He also discovered that these ‘structures’ (for lack of a better word) seem to respond to WiFi signals.

When the content of the vial was left on a Petri dish and in room temperature, the structures started to self-assemble within hours.

When he then took the Petri dish and put it in a Faraday cage where the contents of the vials were insulated from any WiFi signals, the structures disappeared.

David made several videos recording his findings and then did an interview with Zeee Media to break the story and put a callout to other researchers in the hope that they could shed some light on these findings as he had absolutely no idea what he was looking at.

The first thing that happened following this interview was Dr. Nixon losing his job and having his license to practice medicine suspended.

There was a positive as well.

Dr. Nixon started working closely with Dr. Ana Mihalcea from the US who I mentioned previously as well as other experts around the world.

Now that he couldn’t practice medicine unfortunately, he decided to dedicate all his energy to the research of the nanotech in the injections and came back again on Zeee media to report his new findings.

In recent breaking news, he came again on Zeee Media on January 23, 2023 to reveal that he may have potentially found a ‘cure’ and that Colloidal Gold appears to at least neutralise these structures even if not get rid of them altogether.

Dr. Nixon’s website contains the entire body of research he conducted on these structures as well as all the videos he filmed of these things assembling, disassembling and moving around.

He has specific sections on his website for videos of the Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax injectables which are the ones he had access to and was therefore able to inspect personally.

Dr. Nixon has also recently started his own Substack newsletter in which he talks about his findings as he discovers them:

Zeee Media also did a two part interview with two Electrical Engineers about their own research and discoveries around these self-assembling structures.

Part 1 can be found here while part 2 can be found here but be warned that these interviews reveal things that are deeply disturbing, even beyond what is already mentioned by Dr. Mihalcea and Dr. Nixon.

Understanding the big picture

To get you into the ‘mood’ so to speak of what we’re dealing with here and what is the actual end game from their perspective, I strongly recommend you spend 2 minutes to watch this video.

The guy speaking there is a fella by the name of Dennis Meadows, one of the original Founding Members of the Club of Rome.

The Club of Rome describe themselves on their own website as:

The Club of Rome is a platform of diverse thought leaders who identify holistic solutions to complex global issues and promote policy initiatives and action to enable humanity to emerge from multiple planetary emergencies. The organisation has prioritised five key areas of impact: Emerging New Civilisations; Planetary Emergency; Reframing Economics; Rethinking Finance; and Youth Leadership and Intergenerational Dialogues.

That all sounds very positive and even noble but the actual truth about the Club of Rome & the “Committee of 300” which gave rise to it, is darker beyond your wildest dreams (or nightmares to be more accurate).

The full list of their current members is on their website where you can also find a list of all the national associations around the world that are affiliated with them and act as local chapters of the Club or Rome.

Back to Mr. Meadows himself now.

Well, Dennis Meadows, which I will refer to as “Dennis the Menace” going forward because that’s exactly what he is, wrote a book in 1972 called “The Limits to Growth”.

That book went on to become a bestseller, selling more than 30 million copies and has been translated to more than 30 languages.

It has also made Dennis the Menace kinda famous as you can imagine…

The basic premise presented in the book is the fact that using a computer simulation, Dennis the Menace and his fellow authors came to the conclusion that economic growth could not continue indefinitely because of resource depletion.

That all sounds pretty logical and reasonable, isn’t it?

Well, it absolutely is. The current economic model which is built around infinite growth and in which lack of it for two consecutive quarters is the technical definition of a recession is absolutely idiotic! No argument there.

The problem is what those ‘geniuses’ suggested as the solution which is what Dennis the Menace is alluding to:

Reducing the size of the population and keeping it permanently in-check and constant .

There are two parts to his proposal:

Reduce the size of the current population or in more simple terms killing off a LOT of people, the vast majority of the Earth’s current population as a matter of fact! ; and Keeping the overall size of the population low (no more than 1 billion people max) to ensure a good quality of life for all. How does that sound to you?

What Dennis the Menace doesn’t elaborate too much on is how he is proposing to implement the two parts of his proposal but you can probably guess where he is going with this based on the very obvious hints in this video.

A true ‘humanitarian’, don’t you think?

Let’s continue.

It’s impossible in my opinion to cover the full context and magnitude of what is happening in the world today without mentioning another organisation:

The World Economic Forum, which I will refer to as WEF going forward.

Before I get into covering this entity which has managed to get its tentacles into almost every part of our society through its extensive network of corporate partnerships and the so called “young global leaders” program, of which many current and former politicians and business leaders are graduates, I want to say that in my personal opinion and based on extensive research I have done, the WEF are NOT the ones actually responsible for the ideas and ideology, they simply act as subcontractors so to speak, performing specific tasks as part of an elaborate plan designed over decades (and some even say centuries) they almost certainly don’t quite fully know themselves.

I get into this in more detail here.

The WEF was established in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, a German engineer & economist, as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva.

Herr Schwab has quite an interesting family history and ties (which I may get to in a future post) and one of his close mentors is the American ‘super diplomat’ Henry Kissinger, who also helped him start the WEF by connecting him with some very influential people.

The thing that you probably heard mentioned the most in recent years in the context of the WEF and their plans for the world is the notion of “The Great Reset”.

Some people still think it is a completely made up thing and a so called “conspiracy theory” (a term which has a fascinating history in itself and which absolutely warrants a post in its own right).

Well, let’s start first by clearing this up.

“The Great Reset” is absolutely and 100% a real thing.

It is an ‘initiative’ launched by the WEF on July 14, 2020, a few months into the Pandemic.

Here is the launch event in full:

The event was co-presided by Schwab and the Prince of Wales at the time, now King Charles the third.

By the way, many people see the British royal family as nothing more than symbols and celebrities who do nothing other than wave elegantly to their subjects, have their faces plastered on coins and notes, attend various galas and act as patrons for some charities. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

The WEF dedicates big sections of their website for this initiative (see here and here) and talks about it very openly

Klaus even wrote a 280 page book about this initiative (although it is light on details and an absolutely atrocious read in general I hear. Haven’t read it).

One of the things that got people concerned about this initiative was a video the WEF posted on their Twitter account in 2016 with 10 ‘predictions’ of how they envision the world in the year 2030.

The video starts with the first ‘prediction’:

You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy

This video was removed from their account around the time The Great Reset initiative was launched, further fueling suspicions.

Around the same time the video above was posted to the WEF Twitter account, they posted an ‘opinion piece’ on their website describing the life in a 2030 ‘smart city’.

Said article has also been removed since from their website but whoever did that, forgot or didn’t realise that it was also syndicated to Forbes magazine where it still lives on to this day.

The second last paragraph in that article reveals the true ‘vision’ behind all of this:

Once in a while I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. Nowhere I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.

(btw WEF: if you’re reading this and intend to now delete the piece from Forbes as well, just remember that the Internet never ever forgets so no ‘monkey business’ please)

As you can see from the article and video above, the WEF has some very ‘interesting’ ideas and vision for the future of the human race on this planet.

It’s their ideas (or at least they are helping to make them a reality)! They produced that video and they wrote that article.

There is no “theory” to this conspiracy!

It is out in the open for anyone to see (or at least anyone who chooses not to look the other way and remain blind).

People have every right and reason to be concerned!

When it comes to putting all of this together in a simple and clear manner that anyone can understand, nobody does it quite as well in my opinion as researcher and independent investigative journalist Whitney Webb:

Psychological Operations (PsyOps) & Fifth Generation Warfare

What is important to understand going forward is the fact that we are all living now through what people much smarter than I ever have hope to be described as “fifth generation warfare”.

The term is based on a paper published in 1989 in the United States Marine Corps Gazette by lead author William S. Lind and a group of US generals.

The paper defined four generations of warfare that have existed since the emergence of what is now considered "modern warfare" in 1648 with the Treaty of Westphalia.

Lind et. al argue in their paper that 4th generation warfare has emerged in the late 20th century when the nation-state began to lose its monopoly on war and military combat returned to a decentralized form.

In the era of fourth generation warfare the lines between "civilian" and "military" have become blurred with armies tending to engage in counter-insurgency operations rather than military battles, and enemies are often motivated by ideology and religion rather than traditional conquest, making psychological operations more important than ever.

The notion of "5th generation warfare" was first started to be discussed with the publication of a book called "unrestricted warfare" in 1999 written by two Chinese army generals.

There is no consensus on the definition of fifth generation warfare (and some even argue it hasn't yet emerged) but a simple way to understand it is to think of it as not being fought between armies or guerrilla groups, but in the MINDS of common citizens.

The key weapon used in fifth generation warfare is the Media (print, broadcast and electronic including social media) and without it such warfare simply can't be waged.

Here is a very slick video created by the U.S. Army Special Operations Recruiting Battalion with the goal of getting recruits for the 4th PSYOP Group (yes, that's the actual name of the unit).

Other than being a recruitment video, I'd argue that the video is a PSYOP in itself and as some people rightly pointed out in the comments on YouTube, the “enemy” they are referring to in this video is very likely to be us now.

This excellent video by Israeli artist, musician and videographer Avi Barak does an outstanding job demonstrating how COVID-19 and the 'fear porn' campaign around it was (and still is) a mere tool used to achieve an ultimate objective and just like C19, the issue of "climate change" has now also been hijacked and is used as another Psyop tool in this ongoing fifth generation warfare in which all of us, the people of the world, are the enemy!

Finally, here is another great example for fifth generation warfare, this time using the ubiquity of a large corporation:

It was Samuel Clemens (better known as Mark Twain), the great American author from the 19th century who said:

History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

During the pandemic, and especially since the rollout of the injectables, we have seen western governments and legacy media aggressively present those like me, who chose not to take the injectables (due to very valid concerns, I might add) as the ‘bad people’ of this story, to put it mildly, who are putting everyone else’s lives at risk.

This is not new and not even that original.

This approach, now referred to by many as ‘Othering’ has been used effectively for centuries, including by the Nazis who have deployed it against the Jews and other ‘undesirables’.

Whenever the ‘othering’ tactic has been deployed throughout human history, the final outcome was ALWAYS the same: horrific crimes against humanity!

The process of ‘othering’ also often results in what Professor Mattias Desmet, a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium and a practicing psychoanalytic psychotherapist, describes in his latest book as:

The Process of Mass Formation

The good professor has done many interviews on this subject and does an excellent job explaining this highly complex aspect of human Psychology.

Here is one of them:

Other good ones to check out are this one and a two part interview Prof. Desmet did on Zeee media.

In the first part, he explains the process of Mass Formation while in the second part he makes suggestions on how such Mass Formation can be countered and people who are in the grips of this extremely powerful psychological conditioning, can be ‘freed from its spell’ so to speak.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, The President of the United States”

On January 17, 1961, three days before he was due to hand over the keys to the White House to John F. Kennedy, Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th US President and former supreme commander of the allied forces in WWII, delivered the first ever farewell address of a US President which was televised live to the nation.

This 16 minute address is one of the most well known speeches of the Eisenhower Presidency but even it doesn't come anywhere near the level of publicity and historical significance attributed to many speeches of his successor.

The thing this speech is probably most known for is the part in which Eisenhower introduces the term "military industrial complex" and warns the citizens of the dangers this emerging entity may present to the nation, if left unchecked.

Coming from a man who spent the vast majority of his life in the military and led millions of people into battle during the most turbulent time of the 20th century, this warning really struck a chord, the term he coined in this speech entered the collective psyche and the rest as they say, is history.

However, this no-nonsense and very direct speech has so many other hidden gems that in my opinion, don't get nearly enough publicity as they should these days and could not be more relevant to our times.

Amongst them:

Throughout America's adventure in free government, our basic purposes have been to keep the peace; to foster progress in human achievement, and to enhance liberty, dignity and integrity among people and among nations." "Crises there will continue to be. In meeting them, whether foreign or domestic, great or small, there is a recurring temptation to feel that some spectacular and costly action could become the miraculous solution to all current difficulties...But each proposal must be weighed in the light of a broader consideration:...balance between our essential requirements as a nation and the duties imposed by the nation upon the individual; balance between action of the moment and the national welfare of the future. Good judgment seeks balance and progress; lack of it eventually finds imbalance and frustration.

And the most profound part of all in my opinion:

The prospect of domination of the nation's scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present and is gravely to be regarded. Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite. It is the task of statesmanship to mold, to balance, and to integrate these and other forces, new and old, within the principles of our democratic system-ever aiming toward the supreme goals of our free society.

Here is this profound speech in full:

A true blast from the past when the words "Ladies and Gentlemen, the President of the United States" had a profound meaning and when every freedom-loving person, whether US citizen or not, would sit up and take notice upon hearing them.

Seeding reality

Looking back with my new found insight, I can spot plenty of instances in which popular culture has been used to warn us of what is coming, or maybe it was just more to do with seeding reality and predictive programming.

Here are few examples from TV:

A segment from the 2003 BBC docudrama about the life of George Orwell, the genius who brought us 1984 and Animal Farm (both mandatory reading in my opinion) .

An interview John Lennon gave on June 6, 1968.

Predictions for 2023 made in the “The Simpsons”, a show known to make some very accurate ‘predictions’ on the future, as if its producers have some insights the rest of us don’t (enough said).

Two ‘interesting’ segments from the reboot of the 1990s classic “The X-Files” which came out in the US in January 2016, exactly 4 years before the start of the pandemic.

An ominous segment from the second season of Star Trek: Picard series talking about how everyone in the 25th century has their “Vaccination and ID chips” implanted in their bodies:

A segment from another recent Star Trek franchise, “Strange New Worlds” in which a second American civil war is mentioned, coupled with what is clearly real footage from demonstrations in the US following the 2020 Presidential elections, as well as the breakout of World War 3 which destroyed civilisation.

Finally, the 2019 BBC series “Years & Years”:

Here is a short extract from it. Pay close attention to the rolling tickers whenever they appear throughout the clip and remember that this is from 2019!

Here are few examples from Cinema:

A 2011 Hollywood blockbuster called Contagion featuring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jude Law featuring a world in the midst of a deadly pandemic which was started by a virus jumping between two animal species (monkeys to pigs) and then on to humans, in china!

The movie had its massive resurgence as the Pandemic took hold in March 2020 and Dr. Ian Lipkin, the medical consultant employed by the producers to make the movie as realistic as possible, tested positive for Covid.

Another Hollywood blockbuster from 2005 starting Natalie Portman called V for Vendetta, written by the sisters (formerly brothers) who created The Matrix movie series and taking place in a post-apocalyptic United Kingdom which has become a dictatorship very similar to that described by Orwell in 1984.

This clip from the movie speaks for itself:

Another example is the 1988 John Carpenter classic “They Live!”:

And finally, the ‘granddaddy’ of them all: The Matrix series, and especially the first movie which came out in 1999 and directed by The Wachowskis who were brothers back then but have since both transitioned to be women.

This movie has so much symbolism in it and it is so obvious to the ‘naked eye’ that it is absolutely impossible in my opinion to reach any conclusion other than the fact the Wachowskis knew what was coming.

I don’t know if they were willing participants or simply were told by someone who was, but any other conclusion is simply impossible in my mind.

Here are few examples from Music:

This song by Welsh alternative rock band Manic Street Preachers was first released on 24 August 1998 and while the lyrics may come across as somewhat prophetic, it is the symbolism in the official music video for this song that is especially disturbing.

The next one is a song released in 1989 by a relatively obscure gospel band by the name of Heaven's Magic.

Being a gospel band, there are obviously heavy Christian undertones to their work but just look at this and remember it is from 1989!

Finding the light

Ok, so I openly admit that this post has been very dark so far (and very long too, sorry about that).

This darkness has enveloped me for the big part of 2022 which was without a doubt the most challenging year of my life to-date.

Looking back at it now (even though it wasn’t that long ago at all), I can see that I have definitely displayed clear characteristics of depression and even PTSD.

My personal awakening journey has been extremely painful but now I know that this is pretty much the case for anyone going through it and as unpleasant as it is to admit, it is actually a necessary part of it.

However, human nature dictates that life must go on and as your old world and its associated belief system are destroyed, a new one must emerge and the only way this can happen is through positivity (otherwise, what’s the point, right?).

So here is what makes me hopeful throughout this journey.

My personal moments of hope

In mid-December 2022, Dr. Martin, who I mentioned previously, has announced in a webcast that Florida Governor DeSantis has kept a personal promise he made to him and the late Dr. Ze’Ev Zelenko (one of the greatest heroes of humanity during these times and a personal inspiration of mine) and has officially called a Grand Jury on the COVID-19 Vaccines.

This Grand Jury is yet to start its work but all potential legal obstacles for convening it are now officially out of the way.

The next video is the text of a ‘prophecy’ (or whatever you choose to call it) delivered by a group of Elders from the Native American Hopi tribe at the turn of the 21st century (June 2000 to be exact).

The words speak for themselves and couldn’t be more pertinent in my opinion:

I couldn’t possibly finish this part without mentioning one of the most iconic scenes in the first Matrix movie.

While the entire movie is full of symbolism, it is completely off the charts in this particular scene.

Most importantly: there is only one thing Neo says in this entire scene.

This two letter word is our ultimate ‘secret weapon’!

If enough of us say it, our collective nightmare will end in a heartbeat. It’s as simple as that!!

Finally, I want to finish this section with a brilliant monologue delivered by Matt Wong of Discernable.

It gave me a lot of hope but I also think it is a profound call-to-action for all of us to get off our backsides (if we haven’t done so yet) and SPEAK UP!

I am absolutely convinced that this is a time unlike any other in known human history.

What happens now concerns each and every one of us as the other side considers all of us as the enemy.

Therefore, there is no ‘bench’ in this particular game. Nobody gets to sit this one out! You MUST pick a side and doing nothing is siding with the collective enemies of humanity!

Even if you choose to do nothing, the enemy will still wage its “Unrestricted Warfare” against you and your loved ones.

Personally, I think 2022 will be marked in history as the end of the beginning of this saga.

I hope and pray that 2023 will be remembered as the beginning of the end of this darkest chapter in known human history.

I think that humanity is going through a ‘rite of passage’ of sorts. All rites of passage are characterised by three distinct stages:

Separation (leaving the familiar); Transition (a time of testing, learning and growth); and Return (incorporation and reintegration).

I am convinced that we are in the midst of stage 1 right now.

If we all work hard enough as a collective, stage 2 can and will begin this year.

Let's do it!

Epilogue

As I went through my darkness stage, I quickly realised that the only way for me personally to get out of it is to take action. I believe that to be the case for other people as well.

It took me awhile to figure out what sort of action I can take personally that is more impactful (in my personal opinion at least) than signing petitions, attending demonstrations and handing out leaflets.

Towards the end of 2022, it finally dawned on me what I can and should do:

I decided to start my own independent media platform and that’s how Actionable Truth Media was born.

In my opinion, the world can never have enough independent media outlets at the moment as legacy media is increasingly being weaponized by their common masters against the people and therefore, can simply no longer be trusted.

My colleagues and I will not just report on the truth but also include actionable steps you can take as an individual together with your family and immediate community.

Speaking of Colleagues, Ursula Edgington from our team has written about her own personal journey to awakening which you can find here:

One day, after the full and unconditional victory is achieved against our common enemy, I have no doubt that a global day of commemoration will be enacted to remember the many of our fellow humans who have been killed and maimed by their own governments.

Here is the song I propose to be played as part of these commemorations. The fact that is actually in a made up language and not an actual one is a further benefit in my opinion as people will be able to focus on how they feel when they listen to it instead of what it actually says.

It will mean different things to different people and that’s exactly what makes it perfect in my eyes!

NEVER Forget! NEVER EVER Forgive!

NEVER EVER EVER E-V-E-R AGAIN!!!

