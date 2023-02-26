Actionable Truths & Actions

Actionable Truths & Actions

2
3

The TRUTH about the COVID-19 Injections

This will take you all the way to the bottom of this rabbit hole and also explain how you can ACT on that information.
Michael Ginsburg
Feb 26, 2023
The video above is also available on Rumble and Odysee (where you can also download a local copy for further distribution).

“Veritas vos liberabit”

Truth is a strange beast.

It can be both a source of great joy or great sadness and even horror but as the famous biblical verse goes, it will always (always!) set you free because it will remove the wool from your eyes that someone else (or maybe even you yourself) have put on them.

A saying I heard a lot over the last few years and which I really like is:

The Truth is like a lion. It does not need defending.

Just let it loose and it will take care of itself!

Well, to use this analogy, I'd say that just 12 months ago it felt like that lion was locked up at the bottom of an underground bunker in a cage with electric barbed fence and guarded by a team of crack special forces soldiers armed with a flamethrower.

Now, it feels like that lion is well and truly free from his enclosure and devouring everything in his path!

We have now reached the stage in this journey where "Common Knowledge" is imminent!

As Chris mentions in the video above, “Common Knowledge” has pretty much been reached already in the US state of Florida where the highest ranking public health official in that state has put out this tweet through his official government account:

Twitter avatar for @FLSurgeonGen
Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD @FLSurgeonGen
Florida saw a 1,700% increase in adverse event reports after COVID-19 vaccinations. Does that sound safe and effective? I didn’t think so either. That’s why we released this health alert.   Just because “correlation ≠ causation” doesn’t mean we should abandon common sense.
Twitter avatar for @HealthyFla
Florida Dept. of Health @HealthyFla
.@FLSurgeonGen has notified the health care sector and the public of a substantial increase in VAERS reports from Florida, including for life-threatening conditions. https://t.co/wA4eQoAfA6
5:08 PM ∙ Feb 16, 2023
5,707Retweets

He then doubled-down and less than a week later, has put out this tweet:

Twitter avatar for @FLSurgeonGen
Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD @FLSurgeonGen
Life-threatening adverse events increased by 4400%. Historically 3 out of 4 VAERS reports come from healthcare providers or vaccine manufacturers. bit.ly/41hEIll Why are so many doctors and public health officials bending over backwards to defend the indefensible?
bit.lySurveillance for Adverse Events Using VAERS | CDCVaccines: Surveillance for Adverse Events Following Immunization - Manual for The Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (Chapter 21)
12:27 PM ∙ Feb 23, 2023
928Retweets

Remember: this is not some so called “conspiracy theorist” or even an independent researcher or journalist, this is a very senior public servant employed by the state government of Florida!

Meanwhile in other US states, the public health authorities are still putting out these sort of messages:

Twitter avatar for @lapublichealth
LA Public Health @lapublichealth
COVID-19 vaccines work well at protecting people from severe disease. Since the level of protection can weaken over time, getting boosted is important.   If it’s been over 2 months since your last dose, consider getting boosted today.   Find a location at VaccinateLACounty.com
Image
11:00 PM ∙ Feb 21, 2023
18Retweets

If you think that’s pretty bad, take a look at this tweet from the Chief Health Officer of the Australian state of Victoria from early March 2023, and especially the quote from the video they have chosen to put at the top of their tweet!

Twitter avatar for @VicGovDH
Victorian Department of Health @VicGovDH
“Getting your booster dose is like recharging your phone when the battery is low.” @VictorianCHO Professor Brett Sutton says now is a good time to recharge your immunity with the booster dose to prepare for winter.
3:00 AM ∙ Mar 2, 2023
128Retweets

There is clearly still a journey ahead before full and complete “Common Knowledge” is achieved on a global scale.

To further accelerate that process, I just published a major exposé on the full and unfiltered truth about the injectable therapeutic products (still referred to by governments and legacy media as “Vaccines”) which have been deployed globally around the world in the last 2 years.

I do have to warn you though of two things:

  1. It is a a beast of a post so you may need to clear a few hours in your schedule to read and more importantly, fully absorb, what it says and the implications of that; and

  2. We will take you all the way to the bottom of this rabbit hole (at least the current bottom) and while you may be shocked and horrified with what you will find there, I can assure you with 100% certainty that it is the TRUTH!

The video embedded at the top of this post discusses what is probably the single most disturbing aspect about these injectables and will ‘transport’ you almost instantly and without any ‘warm up’ to the bottom of the rabbit hole, or at least very very close to it.

Please watch it before you click through to the exposé on our website and then consider this:

“Am I ready to at least entertain the idea that everything I’ve seen in that video is true, pending further evidence?”

Think about this question very carefully as this is a moment that is really very similar to that iconic scene from the first Matrix movie:

Just like in that iconic scene, you can choose to ‘take the blue pill’ now and then “wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe” which in this context will be simply closing this tab and moving on with your day.

However, if you feel you are ready for the ultimate real-life red pill, keep reading.

Just like in that iconic scene, I also want to make it absolutely clear that:

All I am offering is the TRUTH, nothing more!

True the name Actionable Truth, the post doesn’t just reveal the Truth but also discusses what ACTION you can take if you have taken these injectables, and even if you didn't (as their implications are not just restricted to those who have been injected, as you will soon find out).

Some of these actions are literally at the bleeding edge of science (the real one, not the farce we have seen over the last 3 years) and research around them is still being conducted frantically as we speak all over the world, so please consider that before deciding to act on any of the potential solutions highlighted in the article.

I am not your doctor (or anyone's doctor for that matter) and am simply reporting the facts and the evidence as they emerge.

Ok, after this somewhat long (but necessary!) introduction, it is time to brace yourself Dorothy as “Kansas is going bye bye!”

Click the button below and see you on the other side:

The TRUTH about the C19 Injections

