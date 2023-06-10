Actionable Truths & Actions

Actionable Truths & Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Jun 4, 2024

thanks for this discussion....I would add, sometimes even when you pay for the service, your info is still not safe. Currently on Protonmail free version. I have focused on getting the wifi out of my office, so paying for a 50 dolla fiber optic hard line from Quantum Fiber.....funny how they keep pushing me to 'upgrade' to wireless...though I have told them this multiple times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Ginsburg
J. Lee Austin, MD's avatar
J. Lee Austin, MD
Jun 4, 2024

Well, hell. I have been trying to get out of Apple Mail by going to Proton for some time now. Now I gotta transition out of Proton ... ugh. Where's that safe and effective Pony Express when you need it 😜

Thanks for an incredibly informative piece, Michael. Omg, where do you find the time?

~~ j ~~

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Michael Ginsburg and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Actionable Truth Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture