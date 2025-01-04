Wrapping up 2024 and a look into 2025

HAPPY NEW YEAR and welcome to 2025.

Based on what we’ve seen so far this year, I think we can already confidently assume that the “mindfuck”, which is the term

used to describe 2023, will reach new levels this year.

They just “rinse & repeat” Ad nauseam because they feel these things still work.

The least they can do is put some freaking effort into this, don’t you think?

As far as those drones over many parts in the US, this can also be just another PsyOp or it can be something much more nefarious than that:

And we are only four days into the new year!!

Everyday life in 2025

This is the post I published around this time last year to outline what I see on the horizon for 2024:

This year I decided to explore a new format for a similar post while also taking advantage of the new livestreaming functionality that was made available to me recently so I decided to test it out with my colleague

.

The recording of today’s livestream is provided above as-is and without any edits.

For the avoidance of doubt, this is NOT the first episode of Actionable Take. Based on your feedback, I have decided that this show will be livestreamed through its own dedicated page which will allow you to interact with the livestream without signing up for any accounts or downloading any apps.

The first episode of Actionable Take will be livestreamed two weeks from now and as far as exact timing, it will be on Friday evening January 17 for the US time zones which is Saturday afternoon January 18 in Australia and New Zealand.

If you have no idea what "Actionable Take" is all about, this will bring you up-to-speed:

Some of the topics discussed by Ursula and I were:

We touched on the main trends each of us observed in 2024 and how we see these (and other) trends playing out in the new year.

Digital ID

I touched on the issue of the digital ID in my “on the radar for 2024” post above so I knew this will be a major narrative that is going to be pushed using various justifications (fighting terrorism & illegal immigration being two prime examples) but I will openly admit I did not see it coming in terms of the angle that was used to push this (with great success I might add) in Australia where I live:

“Protecting Children from online predators” (allegedly) by restricting access to social media for under 16 year old.

Now that this social media ban has been formally legislated in Australia, the obvious question is how it will be enforced:

A “mystery” indeed…

At the moment “MyID” (formerly “MyGovID”) is offered as an option to login to the Australian government’s MyGov online portal which gives access to services such as lodging a tax return and applying for various social security payments.

However, anyone who thinks this will remain merely an option for much longer needs to quickly catch-up on the basics (especially if they live in Australia):

As far as who will need to provide proof-of-age (whether it is “age verification” or “age assurance” doesn’t really matter) in order to access the Internet, this is pretty clear as well: EVERYONE!

The regime’s Australian branch is assuring us ‘peasants’ that a digital ID will be “voluntary” (as well as “safe & effective”).

I wonder where have we heard this before…

Sure it is “voluntary”. Just like the jabs were…till they were NOT!

They also promise it will be easy to set-up:

Undermining the digital ID agenda

This is something Ursula and I discussed at some length in the video above and something I have spent a very significant time and effort contemplating on.

Hopefully I was able to bring my point across clearly enough in our discussion but in any case, here is the ‘executive summary’:

There is no shortage of source material to work with that is completely truthful. There is no need to lie or even exaggerate the risk because it is very very (very) grave indeed! Just take a look at this as an example.

One angle for the course of action outlined above which I think can work remarkably well in achieving the desired outcome, is outlined in the video below by

, host of the

:

If you have any other suggestions for tactics that you think may work, please let me know in the comments.

The situation in the UK

Given Ursula is British, I thought it will be good to get her take on the craziness enveloping the “old country” and the emerging political situation there as the UK enters another election cycle.

One specific post Ursula mentioned that is worth reading in this context is this one by

:

I read it myself and can also recommend.

Foreign interference in UK politics:

Like in most other places across the ‘free world’, the “free speech absolutist” is one of the major players, just like he is currently in Canada and Germany, after obviously being one of the biggest donors to the Trump campaign which literally bought him a seat in Trump’s cabinet.

I wonder how this guy ties into this:

Regardless of what the likely next Prime Minister of the UK thinks, Musk is doubling down:

Farage and the Reform Party have some very powerful (and extremely wealthy) allies indeed called Legatum.

GB News are going to play a MAJOR part in the upcoming election cycle as the ‘official mouthpiece’ of the Reform Party:

In case you are still not aware, things are not as they seem when it comes to GB News:

Bottom line, both Reform and GB News are two of Legatum’s ventures, just like ARC which Ursula and I covered extensively in this post:

Ursula has also done some excellent follow-up work focusing on other parts of Legatum’s vast and intricate global network:

I mentioned in the context of the upcoming UK elections the 2019 BBC drama Years and Years which I think is mandatory viewing at this stage for every British citizen (but not just them) because it outlines what is the endgame if the current course of events is allowed to go uninterrupted.

Here are two teasers that will hopefully convince you that you should probably check this one out:

Think this is bad?

It gets worse…much worse:

The DEATH of Legacy Media

We both agreed that Legacy Media is finished:

However, maybe someone should bring these two young ladies up-to-speed and let them know that they are very much in the minority now:

Ursula wrote this post on the topic of legacy media back in March 2023 which I think has aged like fine wine:

Thank you for your ‘service’ Legacy Media but we’ll take it from here.

What can we DO to get some (actual real) WINS on the board in 2025?

To start with, let’s stop with the NONSENSE!

Not only is it counter-productive but we are also wasting our most valuable resource at this point - TIME.

I’ve expanded on the above point a fair bit in the article below which, to be honest, I found very surprising, and even outright disappointing that it even needed to be published in 2024 after everything we have seen and learnt (supposedly):

We also MUST stop looking for ‘saviours’ regardless of if they come from the political, religious or ethnic sphere

We must understand that the enemy never stopped their relentless advance while we were busy looking for ‘saviours’ or worse yet, fighting each other over utter NONSENSE!

For example, this happened in June 2023 (18 months ago now!):

If we don’t refocus on what actually matters and what actually needs to be done in order to WIN, we are DONE (in the most final way possible)!

An important point raised by Ursula was to adapt the messaging to people’s own context and frame it in a way that aligns with their background and interests

An important resource mentioned by Ursula during our discussion was a 55 page hardcopy booklet sold by

for the modest price of 10 pounds.

For the avoidance of doubt, I want to make it clear that neither Ursula nor myself are paid by UK column to promote this booklet nor do we get anything else from them in return for telling you about it.

Here is an independent review of the booklet in case you’d like to get a second opinion. This person has also not been paid or rewarded in any way for reviewing the booklet other than getting a free copy of it:

From my perspective, I want to emphasise that I don’t have anything whatsoever against various attempts to build parallel communities and systems and also have no issue whatsoever with people choosing to live off the grid or in self-contained homesteads.

These are all absolutely valid approaches but it is also absolutely crucial to keep in mind that doing so on its own will not provide a complete solution to our current predicament.

The reason for that is very simple:

We can NEVER (ever!) coexist with the enemy. This is because our mere existence is a threat to them from their perspective.

As such any parallel systems or similar solutions MUST start from the end objective of replacing the current structures and have a clear pathway of how to do it and in what timeframe.

Coexistence is NOT an option!

The enemy also understands very well that any effective resistance we mount relies primarily on the ability to speak freely and communicate without intermediaries.

Ultimately, no one is going to do the work for us and if we keep looking for saviours then we are all already dead! Sorry to say that but it’s the truth.

Anyone who understands what is ACTUALLY happening in the world now and what is ACTUALLY at stake has much more uniting them than any language, religion or ethnic barriers.

We MUST understand that!

2025 may be our very last chance to finally learn and properly internalise this lesson!

"Do you hear the people sing? Singing a song of angry men? It is the music of a people Who will not be slaves again!"

