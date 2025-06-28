Odysee's new monetisation model

Also available to watch on Rumble & Odysee and listen to as a Podcast.

Click HERE for direct links to listen in most popular podcast apps. If your podcasting app is not shown, you will still probably find the podcast by searching for “Actionable Truth Podcast”.

However, please keep in mind that I have now decided to remove the Podcast from Spotify so you will not find it there.

Here is why:

Alternatively, you can also add the podcast via the RSS link in any podcast listening app which supports that. My recommendation (as discussed in the recording) is AntennaPod.

It will also be greatly appreciated If you leave a review on Apple Podcasts:

So if you are an independent content creator or simply a freedom lover, should you get excited?

The short answer is: MAYBE.

Odysee launches a new blockchain-based financial ecosystem available to all users

Portal from Odysee is also coming soon:

The decentralised cloud service offerings like Portal may run on seems to be this one:

This is TBC as no official information is available yet.

The pre-launch marketing appears to already be underway:

The current LBC tokens are officially being “retired”:

What is Arweave?

These two videos will get you up-to-speed:

The wallet Odysee uses

However, with Odysee’s implementation you do NOT need to install any apps or browser extensions and all the interaction happens within the Odysee interface using something called Wander Connect.

Here are the digital tokens Wander supports natively:

Astro USD is a stablecoin which can be exchanged with both of the two most commonly used Stablecoins being Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC

Circle (a proud WEF “technology partner”) has recently become a publicly-listed company in case you didn’t know and did ‘quite alright’ on the first day:

How Decentralised is Arweave?

Probably not as much as they’d like us to think.

They also have some ‘interesting’ clients:

Should you give this a try?

Can’t hurt but be aware of the risks

and I discussed and keep local backups of EVERYTHING…always.

Our previous chat on all things tech (& crypto)

To allow me to continue this work and expand it further and in pursuit of the mission to “Tell the Truth…and shame the devil”, your financial contribution is greatly appreciated.

One-off financial contribution