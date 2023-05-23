Vaccinology and Immunology in layman terms

You can listen to the interview (or download it as an audio file) through the podcast app of your choice.
In this episode of the Actionable Truth Podcast, Biomedical research scientist and the Science Correspondent for Actionable Truth Media Theodore Carp , discusses a topic that has become of great interest to many people over the last few years...and very rightly so!
In this interview, he explains this highly complex field of science in simple terms so that non scientists can get a better understanding of the intricacies of this field and be able to correctly spot the half truths as well blatant lies still being propagated by legacy media and the so called ‘public health’ authorities in many formerly free countries.
More importantly, this interview will give you the knowledge that will allow you to easily point out these lies to others.
Below are some of the posts Theodor has written which I strongly recommend you check out.
Actionable Truth Media is 100% Independent and does not receive any support from governments, companies or political parties . To receive new posts and support this work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post