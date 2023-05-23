Vaccinology and Immunology in layman terms

You can listen to the interview (or download it as an audio file) through the podcast app of your choice.

In this episode of the Actionable Truth Podcast, Biomedical research scientist and the Science Correspondent for Actionable Truth Media Theodore Carp , discusses a topic that has become of great interest to many people over the last few years...and very rightly so!

In this interview, he explains this highly complex field of science in simple terms so that non scientists can get a better understanding of the intricacies of this field and be able to correctly spot the half truths as well blatant lies still being propagated by legacy media and the so called ‘public health’ authorities in many formerly free countries.

More importantly, this interview will give you the knowledge that will allow you to easily point out these lies to others.

A recent scientific discovery demolishes the Central Dogma of Biology Theodor-Nicolae Carp · March 29, 2023 In 2021, during the heat of the pandemic and the rush of the COVID-19 mRNA injections, a group of scientists from a leading U.S. University made the shocking discovery of certain DNA polymerases in human cells that reverse-transcribe mRNA into DNA, and that a specific enzyme known as Theta Polymera… Read full story

