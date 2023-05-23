Actionable Truths & Actions

Actionable Truths & Actions

Vaccinology and Immunology in layman terms

With Theodor Carp, Science Correspondent for Actionable Truth Media
Michael Ginsburg
May 23, 2023
You can listen to the interview (or download it as an audio file) through the podcast app of your choice.

In this episode of the Actionable Truth Podcast, Biomedical research scientist and the Science Correspondent for Actionable Truth Media Theodore Carp , discusses a topic that has become of great interest to many people over the last few years...and very rightly so!

In this interview, he explains this highly complex field of science in simple terms so that non scientists can get a better understanding of the intricacies of this field and be able to correctly spot the half truths as well blatant lies still being propagated by legacy media and the so called ‘public health’ authorities in many formerly free countries.

More importantly, this interview will give you the knowledge that will allow you to easily point out these lies to others.

Below are some of the posts Theodor has written which I strongly recommend you check out.

A recent scientific discovery demolishes the Central Dogma of Biology

Theodor-Nicolae Carp
·
March 29, 2023
A recent scientific discovery demolishes the Central Dogma of Biology

In 2021, during the heat of the pandemic and the rush of the COVID-19 mRNA injections, a group of scientists from a leading U.S. University made the shocking discovery of certain DNA polymerases in human cells that reverse-transcribe mRNA into DNA, and that a specific enzyme known as Theta Polymera…

Read full story

Why many people ended up in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic

Theodor-Nicolae Carp
·
March 10, 2023
Why many people ended up in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic

First-line immunity is not some kind of an insignificant immune type that depends on the quality of adaptive immunity to function well. On the contrary, first-line immunity ultimately shapes the quality of adaptive immunity, although both immune types play critical roles in defending the…

Read full story

How the narrative buried Dr. Luc Montagnier's warnings about the origins of the pandemic

Theodor-Nicolae Carp
·
March 7, 2023
How the narrative buried Dr. Luc Montagnier's warnings about the origins of the pandemic

Many of us may know that Dr. Luc Montagnier, a French savant, was awarded the Nobel Prize for the discovery of the HIV retrovirus, which is known to be the microbiological factor of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), a disease tha…

Read full story

Actionable Truth Media is 100% Independent and does not receive any support from governments, companies or political parties . To receive new posts and support this work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

