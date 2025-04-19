This is how we ACTUALLY DEFEAT Digital ID

You can find audio versions of this podcast on most podcasting apps and directories

This podcast episode is essentially that interview but I have added intro and outro to it to emphasise some important points which I hope will further drive the main message home which is:

We are out of time (especially in Australia) and thus the time for teaching the so called “Normies” and explaining the dangers and implications of a national digital ID scheme, is OVER!

We just need them to REJECT DIGITAL ID no matter what without necessarily understanding why they are doing so.

The quickest and most effective way to achieve that is through FEAR CAMPAIGNS which is what I spend most of this episode discussing and explaining (both why they are necessary and how exactly to execute them in order to guarantee results).

This is the bare minimum we need to achieve but here is what a ‘stretch goal’ can look like:

What is a Digital ID?

I’ve discussed that already in some detail here but here is a short recap:

A digital ID is a system that enables the definitive identification of a person through digital means.

If you want to get an idea of what ‘use cases’ a mandatory national digital ID will enable, here is a promotional video by Thales, a proud WEF partner for their digital ID product:

Here is a project Thales are doing in Canada:

Here are just a few other initiatives in this space. New ones appear to be popping up almost every month.

There can be no CBDC without digital ID implemented FIRST

Another very important thing to understand is that a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) cannot be rolled out without the majority of the population being ‘onboarded’ first to a digital ID.

This is regardless of whether such national digital-only currency is issued by the government/central bank (i.e. a CBDC) or comes in the form of some “stablecoin” issued by a corporation (i.e. a Corporate-issued Digital Currency or CDC as I like to refer to such “stablecoins”).

I will not explain WHY that is the case in this post for two reasons:

I’ve already done so in great length here; and This is not the point of this post. The point of this post is to focus on the Digital ID itself and what I believe is the most (and quite likely ONLY) effective way to stop this global agenda at this stage.

In case you have any doubt how important the rollout of Digital ID schemes is around the world to our collective enemy, here is a word from one of their more senior operatives:

Have non doubt:

Digital IDs are of STRATEGIC importance to the enemy.

They know that without these rolled out and mandated everywhere, they cannot reach their final endgame of having total control on every human on this planet…forever!

Luckily for us, Digital IDs have a plethora of massive risks in them on various aspects, which means we have PLENTY of material for using in various fear campaigns without needing to resort to lies (which I absolutely do NOT advocate).

There are MASSIVE risks in large scale use of Digital IDs and those risks CANNOT be mitigated…EVER

This is the crux of the argument that should be used and be at the CORE of any and all fear campaigns launched.

Outlined below are some of the most pertinent risks.

Identity theft or exfiltration of sensitive personal information

has done a great job touching on the aspect of

in her video below which was one of the reasons I wanted to have a chat with her.

She presented this angle better than I have seen anywhere else and better than I could have done it myself to be honest.

I’ve played that video in full at the intro of the Podcast episode above but you can listen to it again here (or click on the image to watch).

This is perfectly articulated and there is nothing I can really add to the above.

Here is another recent “real life” examples of a biometric database getting breached and extensive amount of biometric data being STOLEN (click image to read):

While theft of biometric data is probably the worst kind of data breach, ANY theft of sensitive financial information can have dire consequences for the victims and these consequences CANNOT be effectively mitigated….EVER!

For a VERY stark example how Identity Theft looks like in real life and the very very REAL implications it can have, I strongly recommend you watch in full this video telling the very very real story of William Donald Woods:

Now imagine how much WORSE this can be if everyone’s identity is stored as a digital ID in some government database or other centralised database…

How terrified are you NOW?

One of the primary ways the ‘authorities’ are integrating biometric data into future Digital IDs is through their mass collection for the purpose of international travel.

Significant portion of the nations of the world now issue their citizens with ePassports (electronic Passports) with a built-in chip which contains biometric data in a standard machine-readable format.

This is already not great (to put it mildly) but a national Digital ID system takes it to a whole new level!

You see, one can choose to avoid international travel altogether or opt for an ‘old fashioned’ Passport (if that option is still available in your country) and face the more onerous entry requirements and delays that come with such a choice.

However what happens when those without a Digital ID (which will definitely contain biometric data) cannot:

Travel domestically; Apply for a bank account or loan; Obtain government benefits such as age or disability pension; and Enter certain places.

With regards to #1 and #4 above, this is no longer a theory but a reality for all Americans starting from May 7:

A “REAL ID” can ONLY be one of the following two:

An “Enhanced” Drivers license which has biometric data embedded in it; or A Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDL) defined as: “digitized versions of the information on physical driver’s licenses and identification cards, and are stored on mobile electronic devices, such as smartphones”.

If you are an American who doesn’t have one of the above then you do not have a “REAL ID” and will require either a Passport or one of the alternatives outlined HERE to travel by air domestically once the REAL ID Mandate comes into effect on May 7.

In case you didn’t get it, let me say this again:

You will NOT be able to travel by air within your own country after May 7 if you don’t have an “enhanced” (i.e. biometric) drivers license, digital drivers license, Passport or one of the other documents stipulated in this list.

In case you didn’t know, a significant percentage of Americans do NOT have a valid Passport as they don’t travel overseas.

Data from 2021 suggests this percentage is as high as 67%:

More recent data from October last year suggests this percentage to be 49% which is still quite significant.

As you can expect this out of the blue announcement by Trump’s DHS Secretary was met with wide condemnation including from Ron Paul and

:

As I discussed in the Podcast, you need to understand that fundamentally, the Internet was NOT designed to be secure so that it is safe to store and transmit sensitive personal information through it.

Instead, it was designed to be resilient as its initial purpose was to be used as an emergency communication network in the aftermath of a major nuclear strike on the United States.

The most common implication of having your identity stolen (as it is the most lucrative) is using that stolen identity for financial gain such as obtaining loans in your name or accessing government benefits.

I could very very easily write an entire post just on this topic, with more examples of such things actually happening than you would ever want to read, but here is just one fairly recent example from Australia:

For the non-Aussies, Services Australia is the (MASSIVE) federal government agency which is responsible for administering all government payments to people such as social security, the age pension, disability support payments and many others.

The above example is the perfect segue to the next very important risk in mandatory digital IDs controlling all aspects of your life.

Significant financial loss

Here are just two examples of fairly recent events in Australia.

This one happened this month:

Here is another even more recent event:

And here are my thoughts on it:

This one happened last year:

As I said in the Podcast, imagine if ALL your banking and investments were tied in to a SINGLE digital ID stored in a centralised database and that database was hacked (including by the ‘authorities’ themselves).

From a financial perspective, the implications are truly apocalyptic and that’s not a hyperbole!

National Security Risk

I’ve already discussed the risk of Identity theft above but think when this is done by a foreign adversary:

If all the citizens identity is fully digitised (including biometrics) and stored in one central repository, this makes life so much ‘easier’ for a hostile intelligence service or terrorist organisation to steal EVERYONE’s identity in one fell swoop!

There are so many things these foreign Threat Actors can use these “crown Jewels”, including using the identity of real people (as opposed to fake ones) to gain access to highly sensitive networks and organisations:

Here is just one example:

Here is another example from the UK:

Religious implications/connotations

The notion of the “Mark of the Beast” and the requirement to accept one in order to “buy or sell” is fundamental aspect in the book of Revelations in the New Testament.

This may seem especially abhorrent to people but I nevertheless argue that this can be used to achieve the end goal of scaring the living daylights out of devout Christians from EVER signing up to a digital ID, no matter what pressure is applied on them.

Again, this may seem distasteful to you but it is NOT a lie! This is exactly what the famous verse in the book of Revelations discusses.

Here is a suggestion I received in response to the above:

This was my reply in which I included some specific ad copy that can be used:

The situation in Australia is particularly dire

This again could be another post all in itself but to keep things short, the government in Australia (the new “official testing ground of the New World Order” after Israel has served its part during the ‘vaccination’ rollout) is at the forefront of putting the ‘digital handcuffs’ on its citizens (which include me!) with a national digital ID scheme playing a major part in that agenda.

In May last year (2024), a very comprehensive Digital ID bill was pushed through the Australian Parliament by the local ‘branch’ of the ruling global regime and came into effect shortly thereafter in November.

One of the things that are included in the national Digital ID infrastructure in Australia is something called the “Trust Exchange”, which includes a digital wallet built-in!

Now obviously you don’t include a digital wallet in a national digital ID infrastructure unless you plan to put something in it. This is exactly what also happened in the EU!

But hey, we have nothing to worry about because the Australian Federal Finance Minister repeatedly said in Parliament that this is all “voluntary”, right?

After all, the government never ever blatantly lied (with a straight face) to Australians before, right? Of course not…

But wait, there’s more!

Late last year the “Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024” was pushed through Parliament with full bipartisan support.

The Australian Prime Minister was celebrating the passage of the “Social media reforms to protect our kids online” and the leader of the ‘Opposition’ (the supposed “alternative Prime Minister” who is supposed to present “alternative views”) did exactly the same:

Another person who was celebrating was Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, US-born Julie Inman Grant (a.k.a. “eKaren”) who only this month gave a big speech on “how age assurance technologies form an important part of a holistic approach to protecting children online.”

I am not going to give eKaren too much space in this piece (as she absolutely doesn’t deserve it!) but will just say that if she is celebrating, Australians should be very worried!

Shortly after the Social Media Ban bill was passed, it was made pretty clear that it will involve ALL Australians, regardless of their age, being subject to further ID requirements in order to access “designated online platforms”:

At the same time as all that was happening, MyGovID was “rebranded” to MyID:

As I discussed in the Podcast with Nicola, MyGovID was one of the login options available to login to the Federal Government’s online portal MyGov, the other being an email and Password.

As you can see, that option is very much still there except it is now called “MyID”:

As I mentioned in the interview, it is definitely not out of the question to imagine the option to login with a username/email and password being REMOVED and the Government’s digital ID becoming the ONLY option to login.

As I also said in the interview, making this change from a purely technical perspective will be trivial.

The government may even present this as an attempt to prevent instances such as this one:

However, it will only make things worse.

Last month, I was served the following ad while watching a movie on an (ad-powered) streaming platform of one of Australia’s commercial TV networks:

And in the future, other places too.

About that “other places too” part, here is a current ‘initiative’ from the State Government of Western Australia:

Here is how parents in Western Australia can claim this government payment:

Submit your claim through ServiceWA. For support and general information about ServiceWA, including assistance to download the app and set up MyID, visit…

We all understand how this works now….YES?

What happens if we fail to stop the rollout of Digital IDs?

Instead of describing some imaginary scenarios, let’s have a look at one case study which is very much “real life”:

The Aadhaar biometric digital ID scheme in India, the biggest one of its kind in the entire world!

Here is the surprisingly good video (from which the above segment is taken) by Australia’s Public Broadcaster about the risks posed by a MASSIVE & MANDATORY digital ID scheme such as Aadhaar:

Hopefully you’ve paid close attention to the two videos above and understand that what has already been done in one country (and a “democracy” supposedly, not a “brutal dictatorship” like “CHAAAAIIIINNNNA”) can and WILL be done (or at least attempted) EVERYWHERE.

Let’s have a quick look at what is happening in Iceland:

FAILURE TO STOP THIS IS NOT AN OPTION!!

As unfortunate as it is for me to admit that but our side has scored ZERO meaningful wins in WWIII so far (now in its sixth year).

THIS CANNOT BE REPEATED WHEN IT COMES TO DIGITAL ID!

WE CANNOT FAIL IN STOPPING THIS!!

I very much and wholeheartedly agree with the spirit of what

is saying here:

However, I also very much agree with the concerns and reservations

is expressing in this interview he gave to James Corbett:

I think the approach I am proposing regarding the use of fear campaigns, in order to ‘nudge’ the “Normies” to do the right thing on this issue, strikes a reasonable balance and most importantly:

It WILL work (guaranteed!) because fear campaigns ALWAYS work if executed correctly and with determination.

What do YOU think? Let me know.

