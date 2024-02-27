Actionable Truths & Actions

ExcessDeathsAU
Feb 27, 2024

Here's what we did. We had no leader, we were not a 'movement.' We just decided to walk away and withdraw our consent from the system. This is why I use a photo from this day as my Substack icon. It is the only thing that worked. If more people had joined us, or key people from aviation, we could have shut it all down in a few days and there would be much less suffering.

Unfortunately, people could not see it and did not want to participate. The sad fact is that the majority prefer the comfort of slavery and the scales over their eyes were blinding them.

This day was banned, shadowbanned and people in Perth still do not know that it happened. They were really, really scared of this.

https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/hidden-protest-the-day-a-group-of

https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/year-zero-australias-digital-censorship

Fritz Freud
Feb 27, 2024

“WE are the ones we’ve been waiting for!”

If there is one thing that I hope people will take away from reading this article and the one preceding it is that:

There is no one coming to save us and no one will vote their way out of this!

Yes!

When a German and a Jew despite their Historical Opposition come to the same conclusion independently...

I think it is time for the world to listen.

We might not agree on all things... but we agree on this one for sure.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-messiah-complex

