In my previous article, I discussed at great length the “controlled opposition” elements which are unfortunately part of the “medical freedom movement” (or “freedom movement” in general), so called “conservative” side of politics and the “mainstream alternative media”.

You can read all about it below but brace yourself as it’s a long, and likely distressing, read (at least somewhat).

This article is the direct follow-up to it and is all about taking action on the knowledge you’ve gained (hopefully) after reading it, or had already.

Ultimately, the way I personally feel we can deal with all the controlled opposition elements and any ‘interferences’ of similar nature is quite simple to articulate but may be quite challenging to execute as it requires a significant paradigm shift in thinking and the complete abandonment of some long held beliefs and concepts.

The approach I think we need to take in order to protect ourselves from any “controlled opposition” elements and prevent them from “flooding the zone” and/or “running out the clock” can be distilled into two relatively simple principles (to explain. not necessarily to execute).

Let’s dive in.

Judge them by their DEEDS rather than by their words

I will openly admit that I am not a regular reader of the bible and especially the new testament given I grew up Jewish.

However, I will also be the first to acknowledge that it has a lot of verses which are great at distilling a life principle that can otherwise be hard to communicate effectively.

The one below is a perfect example:

Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Matthew 7:16

Ultimately, talk is cheap and anyone can say anything to get elected or get fame and fortune.

What they actually DO once they have that is always who they truly are and what they are truly about.

For example, Javier Milei of Argentina said all the right things in the lead up to the elections but his actions since getting elected indicate otherwise.

Same goes with Trump who in the lead up to the 2016 Presidential elections promised to “drain the swamp” and arrest Hillary but his actions as President (as well as afterwards and to this day) have revealed his (or rather the ones who pull his strings) true intention.

Another prominent example of the good old “bait & switch” of saying one thing to get elected but doing something completely different after gaining power is Italian PM Giorgia Meloni who ‘somewhat’ changed her positions on both immigration and Ukraine where she also made some connections between the Russia/Ukraine War and the Israel/Hamas war that can be described as bizarre at best, or nonsensical as it’s probably more appropriate.

Therefore, one should pay absolutely no attention whatsoever to what an existing or aspiring politician or other leader says and only look at their past track record.

The only exception I would give to the above rule is when an aspiring politician says very troubling things that may indicate they are either:

Incompetent; Controlled; or Outright evil

One perfect example for #2 above is Presidential hopeful

who I discuss at great length

although I must admit that some of his very recent remarks make me think that

.

Another Presidential hopeful who is a perfect example for #3 above, as should be blatantly obvious to anyone at this point, is war monger in-chief Nikki Haley who will definitely remain hopeful for this round (but never forget her current stance if she ever dares to run for anything ever again).

There’s a ‘catch’ though…

People can (and often do) lie through their teeth!

While this is a very unfortunate truth to accept, it is the truth nevertheless.

Some people will say anything to get what they want and when it comes to politicians in the so called “free world”, this basically applies in almost 100% of the cases.

Couple that with the fact that the current way elections are run in said “free world” are inherently flawed and the results can easily be manipulated, it leads us to the following conclusion which again is unpleasant but true nevertheless (at least currently):

So what’s the solution then?

Well, you give career politicians and bureaucrats as little power as possible, and ideally no power at all!

This is not merely an aspirational statement. It is actually possible as I discuss in the next section.

Decentralise Leadership

Leadership is over-glorified

Before we get into some nuts & bolts practicalities, I want to bring to your attention this tweet by michael breton which reflects a very important guiding principle we must follow:

Stop defining yourself as “right/conservative/red” or “left/liberal/blue”!

This is complete and utter nonsense as both serve the exact same masters…and were actually created by them to merely give you the illusion of choice.

The ideal situation to aim for is a society that is run by systems instead of by people.

Systems DOESN’T equal AI

Please note that I am NOT referring in the above to a society that is run by AI and its algorithms.

The problem with AI is that ultimately, it will almost always end up behaving in an unpredictable manner and have a preference for using violence because it often calculates it as the most efficient way to solve a problem or reach a certain desired outcome.

Bottom line:

AI is dangerous and while I don’t advocate banning it altogether, its use should be heavily restricted to only certain tasks that are either dangerous for humans or considered menial and boring by most.

Smart Contracts as systems of governance

The systems I advocate for refer to those which are designed by humans and have very strict rules coded into them which cannot be changed under any circumstances once a system is activated.

If you want to make changes, you need to turn off the existing system and deploy a new one.

The perfect example for a mechanism which exists today and allows us to do exactly that is a smart contract.

Smart contracts can easily run elections and some state governments and corporations have already tested such solutions.

However, if you watch carefully the video above and properly internalise what it actually says, you will quickly realise that they can do so much more than run elections.

They can run entire nations and enforce constitutional rights through code which means no bureaucrats or even Parliament can take them away from you.

Even better, bureaucrats may not even be required at all. They will all be out of a job and will actually need to find something useful to do with themselves!

Saying that, Smart Contracts & Blockchain are not a panacea and not the be all and end all solution in itself.

They absolutely have a role to play as mentioned above but thought must be given to how they are implemented and what they are allowed to be responsible for.

Smart Contracts are sometimes described as a tool to create what is described in a 2022 book by

as a “Network State”.

It’s a concept that sounds really promising at first glance but also has some serious issues which can potentially supercharge authoritarianism and Technocracy even further so this is definitely one of those “double edged swords” to be very careful with.

One group that seem to be doing some interesting work in the decentralisation space is

which has some practical ideas on how to replace governments with systems.

Here is a video they created explaining a concept they call “Human Swarm Intelligence” which I personally find fascinating but more importantly, quite practical as we definitely have the technological capability to essentially implement at least some of it right now.

Ultimately, this is the ‘endgame’ we’re going for and I am entirely convinced it is already possible, at least as far as technology is concerned.

We just need to change our mindset and then take a leap of faith!

This must happen first and it will definitely be challenging and potentially highly unpleasant.

The Transition

Once again,

described this beautifully:

This is how I think the above tweet can be translated into practical means

This is how

described it which I also liked:

However you put it, the message is the same!

In case you think this is some theoretical discussion or that I’m ‘dreaming’, hopefully this will demonstrate to you what’s actually at stake here and why the course of action proposed below (or something similar to it. I am not ‘married’ to a specific course of action, I just want the outcome) is warranted if not well overdue:

Where do we start?

My suggestion is that the first step will be to stop paying taxes until certain conditions are met which demonstrate beyond any reasonable doubt that our governments have started working for us instead of for the hidden hand behind the curtain.

Or simply put:

“No taxation without representation!”

Another practical first step I like is discussed in this post by

:

Almost four years into WW3, it is time we finally move from defence to offense!

What comes after that?

After we get our governments to heel (and failing that, overthrow them as

very rightly), this is what we’ll need to consider and build:

The article above ends with this video:

This paragraph from the above video is your ultimate defence against the “controlled opposition” in all its forms:

Because in this there is no teacher, no pupil. There's no leader, there is no guru, there's no master, no saviour. You yourself are the teacher, and the pupil, you're the master, you're the guru, you are the leader, you are EVERYTHING!

This is also reflected in a different way (but beautiful nevertheless) in the closing paragraph of this article by

:

In this case the freedom of the individual must accompany the maturation of reason and conscious of the individual such that each sovereign citizen becomes wilfully obedient to discovered truths about moral laws- uniting the sense of individual liberty and happiness with the liberty and happiness of the whole nation.

“WE are the ones we’ve been waiting for!”

If there is one thing that I hope people will take away from reading this article and the one preceding it is that:

There is no one coming to save us and no one will vote their way out of this!

The world as we knew it in 2019 is DEAD and it is never (ever!) coming back!

It is up to us to build the new post-war world and we absolutely can do it. We have the numbers…all we need now is the WILL.

We were all born for this time. It is up to US!

