Webe1
Aug 19

I believe it would also help if the real boogeymen were identified individually verses referring to them as the cabal, the deep state, the Zionists, etc. Do we really believe that gates, soros, barry, musk, and the like are calling the shots or are they simply visible, effective tools?

Chill The Monk Out
Aug 21

Took me a while to read it but that was an excellent article, taught me some things I didn’t already know and I even got a shoutout.

And I totally agree. Like the end of many crumbling empires we now have two main groups (left wing woke v right wing anti woke for simplicity) with the people in the middle (ie branded the “conspiracy theorists”) getting hated on for trying to bring people together by pointing out our common enemy (the system) is lying to us and we should stop fighting one another.

Even families are being torn apart now. Mostly because a “conspiracy theorist” or “wokey” thinks a bit differently to them. Add in all the religious stuff you excellently explain and we have the mother of all tinderboxes.

You may find this interesting. It’s from one of the authors of “don’t look up”, David Sirota:

https://www.vox.com/vox-conversations-podcast/22922423/vox-conversations-dont-look-up-oscars-david-sirota

“There’s optimism in the idea that in our tribalized politics somebody would say, “Wait a minute, I am being lied to, and this is not acceptable.” Right now it feels like we are locked in this forever battle between one set of politicians and their followers, and another set of politicians and their followers. And no one wants to look at inconvenient truths that may dispel or debunk what the leader is saying.”

