War Games, Mind Games and the Five Eyes
"A pandemic response is more akin to a military operation than other natural hazards..."
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
29
Stopping Digital ID & Potential Alternatives with Paul G. Conlon
I talk to to fellow ‘Techie’ Paul G Conlon to discuss practical ways to disrupt the rollout of Digital IDs in Australia as well as anywhere else.
  
Michael Ginsburg
 and 
Paul G Conlon
12
2:04:08
LIVESTREAM this weekend: I discuss stopping digital IDs with someone who wrote the book about this (literally)
Paul G. Conlon joins me for a livestream on Substack
  
Michael Ginsburg
12

Actionable Take - Episode 2
Week ending January 25, 2025
  
Michael Ginsburg
8
2:50:29
Actionable Take - Episode 1
This first ever episode of Actionable Take covers the events which have happened from the start of 2025 and up until January 18 and attaches an…
  
Michael Ginsburg
6
2:50:10
First Actionable Take Livestream this weekend
Check below for exact local times and to add a calendar reminder
  
Michael Ginsburg
14
Wrapping up 2024 and a look into 2025
Watch now (52 mins) | Looking back to a crazy year and looking forward into an even crazier year ahead
  
Michael Ginsburg
 and 
Ursula Edgington, PhD
9
51:50

