The path forward for Actionable Truth Media

In case you didn’t know, the platform I have been using to publish my work till now is called Substack:

Substack is a centralised online platform.

This is something that always had its downsides but since the start of WWIII 5.5 years ago, those downsides have become a lot more pertinent…and dark:

BIG changes are coming for us in Australia very soon!

In about six weeks, there will be significant changes happening in how Australians access the Internet due to the age verification legislation that was passed in Parliament late last year and will start to be enforced on December 10 this year:

Six weeks out from commencement of enforcement, nobody from the Australian government can quite articulate how EXACTLY this enforcement will look like, including the person directly responsible for said enforcement (colloquially known in Australia and elsewhere as “eKaren”):

Australians who publish on Substack (like me) will ABSOLUTELY be affected

Substack will 100% without a tiny shadow of a doubt be captured under this legislation and when eKaren pushes, there is ZERO doubt in my mind that they will capitulate unconditionally.

The fact Substack themselves have come out publicly recently and declared themselves to be a “social media app”, only makes my assessment above more on the money and the timing for Substack to do that could not possibly have been worse, especially for its Australian-based publishers.

Given Substack self-nominated themselves as a social media platform, it is effectively guaranteed that they will be “captured” (literally & figuratively) by this Australian legislation once it kicks in on December 10.

Furthermore, given their Australian user base is likely immaterial to them from a revenue perspective and the cost of complying with the Australian legislation (as well as the potential fines for non-compliance) will far exceed the revenue they generate from Australian-based publishers (like myself) and readers, their most likely course of action will be as follows:

Unfortunately, Substack also have other issues that have become self-evident and are not related to the legislative changes in Australia.

The Problems with Substack

Before I get to the problems, I do want to also commend Substack for the very publisher-friendly platform they have created and especially their very strong commitment to free speech, which has been demonstrated repeatedly since the start of this decade, and not just on matters relating to the ‘Pandemic’:

Unlike almost ANY other centralised platform (either social media or for publishing content), Substack have left wide cracks in their “walled garden” by design!

Substack allows publishers like myself to have a DIRECT connection with their audience due to the fact they give access to the email addresses of readers and supporters.

NO other social media platform offers that and very few centrally managed online publishing platforms offer that.

Unfortunately Substack also has the “follow” feature which is very much inline with the “walled garden” approach of other platforms and worse yet, followers actually don’t get new content sent to their inboxes.

This leads me to discuss the negative aspects of Substack, which have become a lot more pronounced and self-evident over the last 12 months or so especially.

Customer support for creators has gone downhill

Customer Support is now effectively an AI chatbot and unless you are a Substack “best seller”, this is all you really get in most cases.

Here are just a few examples (there are many many more I could include):

Another issue which seems to have emerged recently is various ‘variants’ of phishing emails pretending to come from Substack:

This is especially concerning and Substack needs to do something quick smart to ensure this stops happening ASAP.

Covert censorship and “Shadow banning”

Here is an example of shadow banning I’ve experienced personally myself:

The biggest investor in Substack is problematic (to put it mildly)

In case you didn’t know this already, Substack is backed by US VC Giant

which are one of the biggest venture capital firms in the US when it comes to tech.

One of the founding partners of Andreessen Horowitz is

, who could easily be a topic for a very lengthy investigation on his own accord but suffice to say that he is a major part of

that is the second Trump administration (a.k.a. “47”) and its relentless march towards technocracy and MTFGA (Making Tech Feudalism Great Again):

If that wasn’t enough already to get you concerned, Marc’s wife Laura is the founder of a social venture capital fund with strong ties to none other than Bill Gates.

YEA BABY!

The next section touches on the one and only monetisation avenue offered directly by Substack to creators and publishers.

It also happens to be another platform where

were an early investor and if you think this is just a coincidence, it may be time for a “booster”…

Reliance on Stripe

While Stripe’s record regarding censorship and deplatforming is better than say PayPal, it is only VERY SLIGHTLY better…and seems to be getting worse!

Changes in business model and direction mean Substack’s own interests may not align with those of the publishers going forward

Just over two years ago, Substack’s CEO

published this piece about how Substack, unlike other online platforms, will have a focus on

:

This was along the lines of what he said a year earlier on the most popular podcast in the world:

Just under two years later and the focus seems to have shifted to growth:

Following their recent capital raise of 100 Million Dollars (headed by the foundational investor

), Substack are now

which is a 70% increase on their 2021 valuation of 650 Million.

Following the recent significant capital injection by both existing and new major investors, the focus of Substack as a platform and company appears to be shifting and to be honest, I don’t blame them.

These VC firms are not charities and when they give you their money, they expect a RETURN on that money….and a very healthy one at that.

Let’s revisit what Substack’s CEO said at that tech event back in June:

Substack was “accidentally cash flow positive” in the first quarter of this year, but isn’t planning to be profitable soon

VCs can be happy to play the “long game” provided they see the tech platform they invested in grow rapidly its user base and market dominance (which is what Substack is currently focused on) but they WILL demand ongoing profitability eventually.

It seems that one of the ways Substack plans to become profitable in the long term is ADVERTISING.

This article quotes Substack co-founder

as previously saying that advertising models are “busted” but now saying that embracing advertising is:

a recognition of new possibilities.

You don’t need to a genius business analyst to see where this is going:

Substack is following the footsteps of Facebook whereby it is shifting from growing at all costs to growing profitably.

Again, there is nothing wrong in that in itself except we know what happened at Facebook (and many other tech companies) as a result of this transition and also what the endgame of that move was.

Once again a reminder that VC firms are not charities and they want a RETURN on the money they put into the various companies they invest in (rather than donate to).

VCs get a return when their investments become profitable and they are entitled as owners to a portion of the profits. That’s the long game.

However, the way VCs can make A LOT of money in one go is through an “exit” whereby their ownership in a tech platform they invested in is on sold at a tidy profit.

The two most common avenues for a VC to “exit” an investment at a healthy profit are:

The company they invested in is sold to a bigger player for a very healthy price tag; or The company they invested in goes public via an IPO.

Facebook, which Andreessen Horowitz was also an early investor in, obviously went with #2.

What all this means in the context of Substack is that other than customer support from humans will only be available to publishers who generate enough financial return for Substack to justify that, the company may decide to become more aggressive in general towards those who do not generate said return and adopt a stance of “get profitable or get OUT”.

This is not a hyperbole but rather something that has already happened before with Rokfin being a recent example in the context of independent publishing platforms.

Substack have already made changes to their algorithm which clearly and evidently results in less subscriptions and in some cases, dramatically less subscriptions:

A publisher like me who offers all their content for free (because I consider that to be “in the interest of the people”) and also often covers very “spicy” topics may not continue to be welcomed on Substack in the long term.

Given Substack is open for anyone to join and is also very focused on growth, it had attracted various characters I’d consider as unsavoury.

However, given I am an ACTUAL “free speech absolutist”, I don’t have a problem with that per se but this fairly recent addition is probably a bit too much…even for me!

The Path Forward

If you are an Australian based content creator of ANY kind: Prepare now.

I already have.

If you are a subscriber, the transition will be as smooth as practicable and you won't have to do a thing beyond maybe clicking a confirmation link once or twice.

If you “follow” me on this platform but are not a subscriber, we will almost certainly be parting ways if I am forced to leave Substack as I discuss in the video. The choice is yours.

Here is how the confirmation email you’ll receive from me will look like once I add you to my own email system:

It is imperative you look out for this email (it may end up in the spam folder) and click on “Confirm Subscription”.

Due to very strict compliance requirements that apply to all email newsletter services (including Substack), you will not get any emails from me unless you confirm your subscription as outlined above.

The Actionable Truth Website

As I discuss in the video, the new website for Actionable Truth Media is built on an open source CMS (Content Management System) called Ghost.

There are many reasons why I decided to go with Ghost (as opposed to something like WordPress or any other solution) but here are the most pertinent ones:

Ghost is specifically designed for Independent publishing on the web and its functionality, user interface and editor are very streamlined for this specific purpose;

Ghost is specifically designed for Independent publishers to be supported directly by those who consume their content (written and otherwise) through memberships; and

The latest major release of Ghost (version 6.0) supports integration with the Social Web through a protocol called “ActivityPub” which brings the web back to its early days in the sense that it becomes a lot more decentralised and less beholden to the big major platforms across publishing and social media. This may sound like complete “geek speak” to you and explaining that in detail is beyond the scope of this post, but I am including below a few videos which may be helpful in educating you on what ActivityPub is and how Ghost is leading the charge (in my opinion at least) in implementing it when it comes to long form content specifically.

Introduction to ActivityPub:

Introduction to the Fediverse/Social Web (2 common names for the same thing):

How Ghost has integrated the Fediverse through the ActivityPub protocol:

The primary USP of Ghost in terms of the “social web” (at least as far as I'm concerned) is its extremely streamlined support for longform content.

If you have a Mastodon, Pixelfed or PeerTube account or even an account on Meta’s Threads platform (T&C applies to that one), you are already using the Social Web/Fediverse and if that’s the case, you can follow me there right now through the handle below:

Ghost versus other publishing platforms

If you want to understand how Ghost compares with Substack, you can find the comparison here.

If you have used Medium (another centralised publishing platform) before or are considering using it, you can find the comparison with Ghost here.

If you’ve ever used WordPress, which remains the most popular content management system on the web to this day, you can find the comparison with Ghost here.

Membership tiers on the Actionable Truth website

As I explained in the video, there are two membership tiers: one free and one paid.

I’ve made some slight changes to the wording of each tier to better explain what you get if you sign up to each of them which is why the membership sign-up screen looks (very) slightly different than the one shown in the video walkthrough at the top of this post:

Membership sign-up screen

Content categories on the Actionable Truth website

All the posts on the website will fall into one of three categories:

Public post - accessible to anyone whether they have a membership account on the website or not. Member-only post - only accessible to people who signed up for a membership on the website, which can be free or paid. Paid-only post - only accessible to people who signed up for a paid membership on the website (i.e. the “supporter” tier).

The first type of post doesn’t need any further explanation.

The second type of post is something I decided to implement as a result of reading this article published by one of the biggest publishers who currently use Ghost.

I was sold and if you read the article, you will hopefully come to the same conclusion.

An example for member-only post is this one which shows the following message:

If you become a member on the website (either free or paid), you will be able to read the content in full once you sign-in.

An example for a paid-only post is this one which shows the following message:

You will need to sign-up for a paid membership in order to access that category of content and will be able to read the content in full once you sign-in.

What will be behind a paywall?

The only content I have decided at this point to make available to paying subscribers only is the recording and associated show notes of the Actionable Take Livestreams I plan to resume next month and will conduct at least every second week (or fortnight as we say in Australia).

As I’ve explained in the video, everyone will still be able to watch the Livestream and interact with the broadcast during that time but the recording and associated show notes will be accessible only to paid members on either the website or the Private Community.

The reason I’ve decided to do that is due to the enormous amount of preparation and research required for each such Livestream and to compile the very lengthy and detailed show notes which accompany each Actionable Take broadcast.

It took me only two Livestreams before I realised how much effort that is and how much doing this takes out of me in terms of both time and energy.

I’ve kept the recordings and show notes for the first two Livestreams publicly accessible so that you can assess for yourself the level of effort it takes:

Saying all that, I want to again emphasise that the Livestreams will remain accessible to everyone and you will be able to interact with the broadcast as it is taking place through this dedicated page as well as on any other platform the Livestream will be broadcast on (Odysee, Rumble and Substack as well for as long as I am on it).

Signing-in to the Ghost Website

When you go through the Sign-up process to the Ghost website, you will soon notice that there is no password involved.

This is because Ghost doesn’t use Passwords for member accounts and instead uses either a single-use link (a.k.a. “magic link”) or a one time code:

Pretty nifty and one less password to set or to be stolen in some data breach…which happens even with Password managers.

The Actionable Truth Private Community & Merch Store

Private community sign-up screen

I’ve discussed the Private Community and its features in great length in the video, including a walkthrough of how things look like from the inside, so there isn’t much more I can add.

The only thing I want to clarify though is what the Actionable Huddle is that will be accessible going forward only to members on the “Truth Brigade” tier.

“Truth Brigade” members will be able to participate in the live sessions and also have access to all the recordings for as long as they remain members on that tier.

Merchandise

As I discuss in the video, I have received feedback that some people appreciate to have something physical as a sign of their support.

As a result, I have decided to introduce a Merchandise store.

At the moment, the range is fairly limited and contains mainly apparel but I plan on expanding this further into homeware, stationary and many other categories based on demand, feedback and requests.

I also plan to source original art work from local Australian artists who are freedom-minded, to put on this merchandise. Because I will be paying those artists for their work (as should be the case), this merchandise will either be more expensive to buy or be available only to paying members of the private community.

I see this as a great way to source some unique merchandise while supporting struggling local artists, especially those who have been hammered as a result of their stance on the ‘pandemic’ and other craziness that has transpired since the start of this decade.

Official Merchandise Store

That’s a wrap

While I have no doubt some of those who watch the video or read the accompanying show notes will call me a “grifter” as a result of some of my decisions, hopefully the majority can understand why I am taking the approach that I am taking and equally important, why I am making these changes NOW.

As I start to pay to host my own website and send my own emails, my costs of running Actionable Truth Media will obviously increase.

More importantly:

As I explain in the video, I have a big vision and hope to expand my work significantly at a time when I think it is needed the most (and not just in Australia) and as unfortunate as it is, this can only happen with more meaningful revenue coming in.

I think the model I propose strikes a reasonable balance between offering information, analysis and investigative reporting to anyone who needs it while making this sustainable for the long term.

Ultimately, the price of a paid membership is literally a cup of coffee a month (or two in the case of the “Truth Brigade” tier) and I can start doing some serious ‘damage’ to the enemy and their plans with even just a thousand paying subscribers, especially if these are also accompanied by Merch sales and the occasional donation (in either Fiat or Crypto).

Hopefully, you agree.

The next step, and the future of Actionable Truth Media, is now in YOUR hands.

