Propaganda has been around for thousands of years but like with many other things, the arrival of the Internet changed EVERYTHING.

What makes something “go viral”?

Is it some catchy tune or slogan? Something that triggers emotions (either positive or negative)?

Is there a ‘recipe’ for online “virality” that can be replicated time after time with predictable results?

Well, if you asked the publisher of BuzzFeed Dao Nguyen as recently as 2018, the answer would have been a definite “yes” and things seemed to work quite well for them until The Zuck decided he doesn’t want to send them traffic anymore and they essentially went kaput as a direct result of that.

Do things sometimes go viral by sheer fluke and a stroke of luck (or misfortune)?

Is it all of the above?

The rise of Public Relations

Figuring out with mathematical certainty what sort of messaging will resonate best with the target audience, has been the the “holy grail” of marketing (and more recently: digital/online marketing) and the “joker” card (or the “Trump card”…pun absolutely intended!) of propaganda’s close ‘first cousin’:

Public Relations (PR).

This very very close relationship between Propaganda and Public Relations is well known given the person widely considered as "the father of public relations" also LITERALLY wrote the books on both Propaganda and Public Relations.

His name was Edward Bernays:

By Bain News Service - File:Birnbaum,_Gordon,_Bernays,_Fornia,_Mrs._Coppicus,_Amato,_Botta_(LOC).jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68971679

Edward Bernays was also a blood relative of one Sigmund Freud with his mother Anna being Sigmund Freud's sister, and his father Eli being the brother of Freud's wife, Martha.

Not sure if his relation to Freud had anything to do with that but Bernays was without a shadow of a doubt a genius when it comes to understanding human psychology. Unfortunately he used his talent mostly in nefarious means.

In a 1923 book called “Crystallizing Public Opinion”, as well as in Propaganda published five years later in 1928, he described the masses as “irrational and subject to herd instinct” and then proceeded to outline how skilled practitioners could use crowd psychology and psychoanalysis to control them in order to achieve desired outcomes.

He specifically cited in both his books the earlier work by writers such as Gustave Le Bon, Wilfred Trotter, Walter Lippmann, and his own double uncle Sigmund Freud.

One of his most famous (or rather infamous) campaigns ever was the 1929 campaign to promote smoking amongst women under the tagline: “Torches of Freedom”.

The results Bernays got in this campaign he ran for his client American Tobacco Company were nothing short of remarkable, especially given how long lasting they were.

In 1923 women only purchased 5% of cigarettes sold. Immediately following the “Torches of Freedom” campaign in 1929, that percentage increased to 12% (so more than doubled).

By 1935 it reached 18.1% and peaked at 33.3% in 1965, a level it maintained for 12 years until 1977.

Fast forward to the present and the (real) enemy understand at a very deep level the importance of Public Relations/Propaganda and therefore maintains their own network of such organisations, which are at their core PR firms tasked with driving a public agenda which is GLOBAL at its core (hence the name “globalists”).

One such ‘glorified’ PR Firm that is well known now (hopefully) is the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its (recently retired) founder & ‘spokesperson in-chief’:

However, there is another equally important and equally well-funded (if not better) PR Firm out there for the “Conservative/Judeo-Christian” crowd who still doesn’t have enough awareness to its activities and agendas which are also absolutely GLOBAL in nature.

My colleague

and I have been doing our best for close to two years now to draw attention to their activities and

:

Hopefully we have done a good enough job by now to at least create MVA (Minimum Viable Awareness) but only time will tell.

Next, I am going to touch on two specific “viral” trends which emerged during the early years of WWIII which clearly also had some PR ‘muscle’ behind them.

The "Jerusalema Dance Challenge"

Have you ever heard of a song called “Jerusalema”?

I actually have not until I came across this note by Irish independent Journalist

:

I have never seen the above clip before but as soon as I saw it, something about the music and moves looked awfully familiar…

I never knew what this song was and whether it was part of the original dancers video, or added to it later, but the video of the dancing Irish cops gave me the answer:

A quick search for “Jerusalema” gave me this:

"Jerusalema" is a song by South African DJ and record producer, Master KG featuring South African vocalist Nomcebo. The upbeat gospel-influenced house song was initially released on 29 November 2019 after it garnered positive response online, with a music video following on 21 December. The music video of the song has generated half a billion views on YouTube. It was later included on Master KG's second album of the same title, released in January 2020.

The date of the YouTube Premiere of the music video: December 13, 2019.

I have never heard the name of this song or of the artist “Master KG” who is behind it, or of the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge it spawned, but I guess that’s what happens when you are not part of the ‘cool crowd’ on TikTok. Apparently it absolutely blew up on that platform as the ‘Pandemic’ got into gear.

Here is just one example uploaded in September 2020 by the South African Medical Research Council:

Master KG & his support vocalist Nomcebo went on a “hospital tour” in the midst of the ‘deadly pandemic’ as this report by CNN’s “African Voices” discusses.

As you can see below, the YouTube upload of the video report by CNN Africa has been marked as “age-restricted” for reasons that I cannot quite understand having watched it in full:

This means you will need to log into your YouTube account in order to watch the video but in case you don’t want to, here is a screen recording of it:

Master KG even got a specific mention by the South African President (a WEF stooge like all world ‘leaders’ and a Davos regular with this one being his latest ‘appearance’ in the 2025 annual meeting) urging his fellow South Africans to get behind the “challenge”.

As far as South Africa “fighting the globalists” or resisting ANY aspect of their Agenda:

I haven’t been doing this (whatever “this” is) for very long but I have learnt enough to know that when a head of state (or higher) further amplifies an already viral online campaign, there is something else at play other than just some social media trend (remember the Ice Bucket Challenge?).

Time to dig deeper…

A few more targeted searches using some carefully selected keywords and semi-advanced operators (but NO AI!) landed me HERE (Also archived just in case):

Who are “Global Citizen”?

“Global”, “World” and “International” are all trigger words for me these days so the mere name of this organisation was enough to get me interested.

The about page says the following:

What Are Global Citizens? At its core, being a Global Citizen means believing that extreme poverty can be eliminated, and that the resources to end it can be mobilized if enough people take action. It means learning about the systemic inequalities that fuel poverty — racial, ethnic, gender, sexual, and economic inequalities — and joining us in taking action to overcome these in a way that’s sustainable. Most importantly, it means realizing that when we use our voices together, we are powerful and we can ensure lasting change in the mission to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet. Global Citizens recognize the power of advocacy, of shining a light on overlooked issues to rally people worldwide and mobilize ongoing support from those that can drive real change — governments, the private sector, philanthropists, and everyday citizens.

I am all for “eliminating extreme poverty” (by removing the real reasons for it) but there were again a few trigger words in that about page (which I have bolded) that made me a bit suspicious.

Then, I saw the thumbnail they chose for the video on their about page and started to smell a rat:

I then kept scrolling down and reached the “Our Issues” section:

That rat started to stink a bit more so I scrolled back up to the “How do we create change?” section and read it carefully once again.

There was also this blurb on the sidebar of that same page I first landed on:

Ok, so obviously this refers to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #3:

Right, so let’s recap:

The entity is called “Global Citizen”; and It makes reference to the UN SDGs & “Climate Crisis”.

I have learnt enough by now to know what this all means and was therefore certain beyond any reasonable doubt that there IS indeed a rat buried somewhere on this website. I just needed to find it.

So, where does one go to find a buried rat?

Well, the FIRST place to look is ALWAYS (A-L-W-A-Y-S) the Money Flows because money never lies!

“Global Citizen” have a page on their website dedicated to showcasing their “impact”. “Impact” is definitely a trigger word and once you read the piece below, you will also understand why.

The title of the page is “Mobilizing Money” and oh boy oh boy do they “mobilize” that money….

How does over 100 BILLION in “mobilization” sound to you?

Good enough ‘effort’ you reckon?

The “Leadership Team” of Global Citizen is pretty extensive and I must admit that some of these mugshots look like AI-generated avatars.

As far as Governance, “Global Citizen” have ‘mobilized’ A LOT of Legal Entities all over the world which they operate through:

Parent Entity: Global Poverty Project, Inc. Registered 501(c)(3), EIN: 42-1772557 . Board members: Chris Stadler (co-chair), Fran Katsoudas (co-chair), Chris Anderson, Michele Anthony, Nir Bar Dea, Mark Campana, Peter Carter, Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, Gargee Ghosh, Tom Jones, Randall Lane, Kristin Lemkau, John F. Megrue, Jr., Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Jane Rosenthal, Charlotte Santo Domingo, Diego Scotti, Judy Smith, and Harvey Spevak.

United Kingdom: Global Poverty Project UK. Registered Charity in England & Wales #1137815 . Company Registration No. 07186340. Board members: Sabrina Dhowre Elba (chair), Joe Cerrell, Sawsan Chebli, Craig Cohon, Stefan Löfven, Rosalind McKenna, Hannah Pawlby, and Guido Schmidt-Traub.

Australia: Global Citizen Limited. Public Benevolent Institution and Registered Charity under the ACNC, ABN: 58 143 115 664 . Board members: Terence Jeyaretnam (chair), Ian Allen AM, Brianna Fruean, Nick Moraitis, Anna Robson and Hon. Mary Wooldridge.

South Africa: Global Citizen Movement Registered NPC in South Africa 2018 / 209149 / 08 . Board members: Sherwin Charles (chair), Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Lethabo Mokone

Canada: Global Poverty Project Canada. Board members: Chris Armstrong (chair), Paul Koidis, Laura McGee.

Nigeria: Global Citizen International For Poverty Alleviation LTD/GTE.

Germany: Global Citizen Deutschland gGmbH. Registergericht: Amtsgericht Berlin Charlottenburg, HRB 239548, Lobby Registration Number: R003229 . Geschäftsführung: Wendy Courtenay

Brazil: Global Citizen Brasil. CNPJ number 59.257.095/0001-76

Damn….that’s some serious “mobilizing”.

Ok, so let’s see now where all this “mobilized” money comes from.

Who are Global Citizen’s Partners?

The organisations partnerships page mentions several types of partnerships they have:

Again, if you read Ursula’s article linked above, you will know that “corporate”, “foundation” & “philanthropic” are ALL trigger words and if you see these terms being used in the context of partners of an NGO or a supposed non-profit, you should know with certainty that something nefarious is at play.

This is obviously the case here as well and it took me less than 5 minutes to discover how nefarious…and it’s as bad as you can possibly imagine!

Here are the “Core Corporate Partners” of Global Citizen:

As you can see, the “strategic corporate partners” of the WEF are well represented with P&G being especially interesting due the multitude of POISONS they are selling globally under the guise of “oral care” & “personal health care” and even more importantly, its very very close relations with the worst of the worst of big pharma:

Ok, so that’s pretty bad but as you may (or should) expect, when it comes to an organisation that does THAT level of money “mobilisation”, things should be worse than this….and oh boy oh boy do they get worse alright!

Here are the “ Key Foundation Partners ” of Global Citizen:

Ok, so as is to be expected, once the “foundations” come into the picture, things get very dark very quickly.

If you don’t understand why that is to be expected (always!!), go back to the article I mentioned at the top of this piece and revisit this section.

But wait, there’s more!

Here are the “Key Partners” of Global Citizen within Public Sector & Civil Society :

The “Public Sector Partners” is really as far as you will need to scroll on that page:

Right, so Gates, Soros, Bezos, the UN and the psychopathic mass murderers at the WHO are all onboard and are “all in”.

That makes sense given the sheer volume of money “mobilization” this organisation does. This is truly the ‘big league’…

‘Peachy’…

Ok, so with “partners” like this, the ‘projects’ Global Citizen does should come as no surprise. Here is a small sample.

Examples of the “mobilisation” Global Citizen can pull off

Let’s skip the ‘warm up’ and start directly with the ‘mother lode’, shall we?

This major initiative at the peak of the ‘vaccine’ rollout in mid-2021 has some big ‘achievements’ as you’d expect from an organisation who does THAT level of “mobilisation”:

Vax Live had literal royalty take part:

Vax Live had a wide selection of world ‘leaders’ with ALL the usual suspect you’d expect

The dementia (and now also cancer) patient who occupied the oval office (allegedly) at the time had a few words to say, together with his wife (handler?):

His retarded VP (and future Presidential candidate…allegedly) chimed in with her signature gobbledygook:

Their friend from the north had a few words to say (no doubt after running them first past his own handler):

The dictator from Europe chimed in:

The wanna be Napoleon who married his (much older) abuser had to show his face:

And how can we forget the Dame who killed her country (LITERALLY!!!) with her “kind form of leadership”:

Finally, the recently ‘departed’ first EVER Jesuit to occupy the role of the “White Pope” (they normally stick to the role of the “Black pope” that is ‘reserved’ exclusively for them) also had a few words to say:

Vax Live had the “Public Health” ‘leaders’ excited

This included the terrorist:

And the boss of GAVI at the time:

Vax Live had lots of ‘personalities’ from the “entertainment industry” take part

These characters were very busy at the time helping ensure Big Pharma clear their warehouses from all that stock they manufactured on DARPA’s orders, and are still doing a lot of this ‘noble’ work to this day.

Vax Live was on the higher end of the sort of “mobilisation” global citizen are capable of.

They do a lot of smaller ‘projects’ all the time and always along the same themes.

Here are a few current examples:

In case you are not sure what “chance” Global Citizen has in mind for “every child”, the text further down on that page makes it crystal clear:

Since 2000, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has helped immunise more than 1.1 billion children, preventing over 18 million deaths. But progress is under threat. Gavi doesn’t just protect children. It strengthens global health systems, prevents outbreaks from spreading, and makes the world — including the UK — safer. The UK has long been a leader in global health. With Gavi’s next funding milestone approaching, it’s time to show up again. Bold UK support can help reach 500 million more children by 2030.

Obviously the global boiling/cooling (depends on the day) is core part of the agenda as well:

As is the LGBTIQ+ (not sure how many pluses it is up to now) agenda:

What you need to understand most about Global Citizen is that it is a “public relations” (i.e. PROPAGANDA) juggernaut with DEEP connections in EVERY centre of power in global society…and access to ANY amount of money they ever need!

This should explain how a song in a language only 10 million people on the entire planet speak (isiZulu) became a viral global ‘sensation’.

Koolulam

Another example which I think is very pertinent to the topic of this piece is Koolulam.

Koolulam is a social enterprise based out of Israel which has been around since 2017. It was created by three co-founders who are all clearly very savvy in both activism and marketing (which are kinda the same things these days I guess).

Koolulam co-founders

The idea behind Koolulam is actually very noble and is all about bringing people from diverse background together through mass sing-along events and is reflected in their (very catchy) slogan: “Singing is believing”.

The name Koolulam is smart mash-up of two words in Hebrew:

“Kol” which means voice; and “Kulam” which means everyone

So basically: Everyone's voice.

Another word hiding in there is “Olam” which means world so can also be interpreted as “voice of the world” as well as the (English) word “cool”.

One of their biggest breakthroughs into the global consciousness was with this production in February 2018, which was filmed in my former hometown and which I do (still) find very inspiring and uplifting. As of the time of publication of this article, it had over 11 million views on YouTube and several million streams on Spotify:

It was followed up a mere month later by another banger to mark International Women’s day with Koolulam’s signature high production value:

However, as I have learnt over the last few years, there is always (ALWAYS) more than meets the eye with such projects that seem to go viral overnight.

A quick scan through the about page on Koolulam’s English language website (they also have a Hebrew version as well obviously) will bring you to the following paragraph:

Koolulam’s videos have gained over 140 million views online and received international recognition from organizations like UNESCO, Asia Society and more. The music we’ve created together has been streamed more than 2.8 billion times, continuing to touch hearts and bring people and communities closer worldwide. Recently, Koolulam was selected to participate in a groundbreaking study by the Templeton Foundation, led by Prof. Shira Gabriel from the University at Buffalo. The research focuses on “collective effervescence”—a powerful sense of connection and transcendence that occurs when people unite in pursuit of a common goal. Studies show that this experience, once primarily associated with religious ceremonies, can reduce stress and depression while enhancing a sense of purpose in life. Koolulam’s events were chosen for their unique ability to create this experience through mass singing, and the study is exploring the long-term impact of participating in these events.

Rightio. There is enough in the above paragraph alone (especially the bolded parts) for me to understand that there is more than meets the eye here.

Let’s dig deeper.

UNSECO needs no introductions so I’ll skip this one and go to the other organisation which gave Koolulam its “recognition”.

Before I do that though, I also want to include this video which shows the Koolulam crew headlining the opening event of the Masa Israel (Israel trip or journey in Hebrew) 2018 expedition:

Masa Israel is a slick operation offering an immersive experience for American Jews with the obvious goal of either making them (or keeping them) ardent supporters of Israel and Zionism and the ultimate stated objective of getting as many of them as possible to either “Make Aliyah” (immigrate to Israel) or at the very least, come and serve in the IDF.

The organisation’s website states the following:

Masa Israel Journey offers life-transforming, long-term opportunities in Israel that allow Fellows to create their own future. The Masa Experience is the culmination of everything Masa has to offer its Fellows during their time in Israel. Masa is here for you every step of the way. From start to finish, your journey ("Masa" in Hebrew) is in our hands.

The website also describes in great detail how it creates an immersive experience during the “journey” (Masa).

As far as who is behind this entity, no one is trying to hide anything and it is stated clearly in the footer of every single page of the website:

Masa Israel Journey is a joint project of the Government of Israel, the Jewish Agency for Israel and its partners, the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod

This is pretty clear and not much more I can add.

This very same year (2018) Koolulam have played a major part in the official celebrations of Israel’s 70th Independence Day.

Here is the President of Israel (the ceremonial Israeli head of state) at the time, Reuben “Rubi” Rivlin, announcing the event (English subtitles are provided if you click the gear icon):

Here is how the final result looked like:

As you can see, the State of Israel and various other very prominent (and extremely well funded) Zionist organisations quickly picked up that Koolulam are true pros, which can be very useful for various projects.

These projects were mostly quite innocent and life affirming initially but as we enter the 2020s, things get darker.

We’ll get to that shortly but first let’s have a quick look at the other major organisation Koolulam has an affiliation with.

Koolulam & the Asia Society

To start with, the Asia society gave Koolulam an award in 2018.

Obviously 2018 was a transformative year for the group, which only came into existence a year earlier, but who is this “Asia Society” outfit and what are they all about?

Well, what better place to start than its Board of Trustees which contains some ‘interesting’ people.

Let’s start with the “Co-Chairs”:

We all understand how this works and where you should go FIRST to look up people and companies?

If not, here is (yet another) lesson:

So the COO for North America of Barrick is in the “big club” but what about her boss John L. Thornton?

Well, he is a SENIOR member of course!

Ok, now that we are ‘warmed up’, let’s have a look at a couple more names.

Check.

What about this guy?

Well, he is the Chairman of “RedBird Asset Management & Financial Services” which is actually a subsidiary of RedBird Capital Partners.

Rightio, so who runs that?

Lolz!

But wait, there’s more:

Double Lolz!

When “Kevin 07” was still the President of the Asia Society in late 2020 (and before Albo, who was infrastructure minister in his cabinet, appointed him as Ambassador to the US), he did this interview:

There it is below in case you’re keen to hear some of KRudd’s ‘nuggets of wisdom’ but I personally would rather poke my eye out with a sharp object (Each to their own I guess):

As you probably gathered by now, the Asia Society was ALL IN on the ‘deadly pandemic’ narrative with reams and reams (and reams) of material on the “Corona Crisis”:

Here are just three select pieces from the reams and reams (and reams) of material the Asia Society produced during the ‘pandemic’:

‘Lovely’.

Now let’s get back to Koolulam and see what they were up to in the early years of WWIII.

Koolulam during the ‘Pandemic

Right, so remember the early days before the Injectables arrived and everyone was still full of solidarity and optimism?

Koolulam did its first ever “Global Event” in April 2020:

Here is the final product (which is impressive as always):

Quite uplifting, don’t you think? Well, that’s what I though at the time at least.

However, things turn dark from here.

A mere year later in April 2021, Koolulam was invited to take part in the official ceremony to mark Israel’s 73rd year of Independence, together with a bunch of singing doctors (who somehow managed to find spare time in their busy schedule at the peak of the “deadly pandemic”):

Ok, now let’s look at another thing that has happened in that very same ceremony. The thumbnail of this video should give you a good idea of what’s in it:

Here is another ‘key moment’:

In case you want to see all the ‘key moments’ from this truly SATANIC ceremony (with English subtitles added by yours truly), click here or on the image above.

I could end this section here but I have one final ‘bonus’ for you.

Remember how the Koolulam website mentioned this:

Koolulam was selected to participate in a ground breaking study by the Templeton Foundation, led by Prof. Shira Gabriel from the University at Buffalo.

Let’s get to know Prof. Shira Gabriel a bit better and see what she was up to during the ‘deadly pandemic’.

Well, here is a story about her published on her University’s website in March 2020:

Right, so Prof. Gabriel encouraged everyone to “indulge your guilty pleasures” during the early days of lockdown (because “social distancing helps slow the spread” etc etc).

Sounds somewhat reasonable advice but what does she have in mind exactly?

Dig right into your social media. Post stories of what you are doing. Share your concerns and also your moments of peace. Comment on other people’s posts. And don’t just reach out to the people you are closest to; reach out to your broader social circles. Host a virtual coffee or happy hour on a service like Zoom. Invite your neighbors to a virtual book club.

Prepare the foods that you associate with being loved – foods you might call comfort foods. “My research suggests that preparing and eating those foods activates a primitive and implicit feeling of being cared for and loved,” Gabriel says. “The food can fill our need for social connection and protect us from the negative effects of isolation.” Also consider sharing your recipes and pictures of your food online. Try recipes other people post. Make eating and enjoying food a social activity.

Take part in all the bizarre and fun new rituals that people are doing with their communities. Draw on your sidewalks with your neighbors. Sing from your balcony. Put pictures of rainbows in your windows. “Our research suggests that these kind of shared activities foster a sense of collective effervescence – a feeling of connection mixed with a sensation of sacredness. These experiences of collective effervescence make us feel less lonely and they give our lives meaning and that little extra kick of special. Even if it feels little weird to you, give it a try,” Gabriel says.

Turn on the TV and stream your favorite TV show or movie. “My research suggests that we can find symbolic social connections though watching (or reading) narratives. See, at the time when our social systems evolved, there was no need for us to differentiate between real relationships and the symbolic ones that we get through media — because media didn’t exist for early humans! So, our brains never developed that ability. Sure, logically you know that the friends you have on ‘Friends’ are not real, but to your mind they feel real, and our research suggests that they actually can fill your need to belong and make your happier,” Gabriel says.

Right, so “Netflix & Chill” while binging on junk food and ‘doom porn’ on social media…and legacy media.

Lovely…

Look, you may think I am having a dig at the good Professor for no reason and you may actually be right…except here is what she says, right at the end:

“So my advice in this crazy and stressful time is to stop feeling guilty about guilty pleasures. Let yourself spend time on social media. Eat the foods that make you feel happy. Do silly and seemingly pointless things just because others are doing them. Watch TV whenever you want to.” Anything else? “And wash your hands a lot.”

In case you think this is just a one-off slip of the tongue, check out this (socially distanced of course) presentation she gave in January 2021:

As far as the Templeton Foundation which funded the study she did which Koolulam took part in, that’s a rabbit hole all to itself and beyond the scope of this article but here is one little ‘nugget’:

The Life Sciences funding area supports research and engagement projects on the fundamental structures of the biological world, from the origin of life to synthetic biology across all the biological kingdoms. We support experimental and theoretical work on the biological mechanisms that produce life in its diverse forms.

Now, in case you don’t understand why would I bold “synthetic biology “, you have A LOT to catch up on. Get reading ASAP.

Their Grants Database also contains a ‘treasure trove’ of various rabbit holes you can ‘entertain’ yourself for as long as you want really.

So, what are the Actionable Takes from this?

If you have been following my work for some time, you’d know that I very rarely release any piece of content without it having one or more actionable takeaways in it. After all, there is a reason why I chose to name my platform Actionable Truth.

This one is no different and includes several. Let’s dive in:

Enjoy the show….but never forget that it is a show

As I already wrote in great detail in one of my early pieces, Mass Media is the PRIMARY weapon of war in 5th generation warfare.

“Mass Media” absolutely also includes social media and its algorithmic feeds designed specifically to get you hooked as well as to create an echo chamber.

Let’s look at one very recent example which was featured heavily across legacy media as well as the algorithmic feeds of all major social media platforms (which now also includes Substack Notes): The ship ‘"Madleen” and its (unsuccessful) attempt to reach the Gaza strip with prominent ‘climate activist’ Greta Thunberg onboard:

Here is how Greta’s “kidnapping” ended:

Now before I am accused (again) of being a “Zionist shill” & “Hasbara cuck” (which is what I usually get these days solely due to my last name), let’s remember who Thunberg actually is and what agenda she is ultimately serving:

Greta the 'Freedom fighter'

Have you noticed how she refers to her “comrades” in her pre-recorded video before her ‘kidnapping’?

Enough said!

This is obviously not the first time this character is playing her part (literally!!).

The Overton Window allows discussion to happen only within clearly defined ‘goal posts’

The concept of the “Overton Window” can be described simply as: “here and no further!”

If you want a more formal definition then here it is:

The Overton Window is a model for understanding how ideas in society change over time and influence politics. The core concept is that politicians are limited in what policy ideas they can support — they generally only pursue policies that are widely accepted throughout society as legitimate policy options. These policies lie inside the Overton Window. Other policy ideas exist, but politicians risk losing popular support if they champion these ideas. These policies lie outside the Overton Window.

The concept of the Overton Window was first developed in the mid-1990s by Joe Overton (hence the name) of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

Here is a video from that very same Mackinac Center explaining the concept of the Overton Window:

Always keep in mind how the Overton Window works and how it is managed:

mentions this quote by the late

(who was arguably the ‘founding father’ of Quantum mechanics) right at the end of the above clip:

It is much more interesting not knowing than having answers that might be wrong

AMEN TO THAT!!

Jeffrey also mentioned

in the above clip so let’s take a quick look at what she has to say:

If you want some further reading material on the Overton Window, then the post below is highly recommended:

Here is the most pertinent part from it in my opinion:

If you still don’t get it and would like me to explain further, let me know in the comments.

Don’t be shy because the concept of the Overton Window is crucial to understand.

Use of Scare tactics and appeal to authority should ALWAYS raise alarm bells

Especially if it is repeated by everyone using the exact same words:

Remember this?

It obviously worked brilliantly so why not “rinse and repeat” on another issue:

Next, check out this guy:

If this guy actually does for a living what he says in the video above then I am the (allegedly dead) Queen of England…or the dead (allegedly?) Jeffrey Epstein!

I mean, COME ON:

Here is another very recent example featuring a guy you probably know:

Here is the guy who is most likely to replace Bibi if elections were held today (according to the polling on legacy media at least) chiming in as well:

These scare tactics clearly don’t work on these three…probably because they have been in (legacy) media for a looooooooong time and understand better than most how this works:

Left to right: Long time mayor of Tel-Aviv, the military correspondent of channel 12 and their chief news anchor who has held this role for over two decades now

Heck, they are the ones doing it themselves to everyone else all day every day:

The above image is a screenshot from an Israeli legacy media broadcast. The graphics shows the various missiles and UAVs in Iran’s arsenal (allegedly), the time it will take them to reach Israel (supposedly) and the ‘safe & effective’ countermeasures Israeli air defence will deploy against each.

Luckily, the “anti vaxxers” in Israel (like everywhere else hopefully) can see through this BS and understand that those who sit in Jerusalem and the IDF HQ in Tel-Aviv, pose a much greater existential threat to them and their families than anything ANYONE in Tehran will ever do.

This fills me with hope to some extent but unfortunately the “anti vaxxers” are not in government in Israel, or anywhere else for that matter.

Instead, all these governments are ALL just the local branches of the ONE SINGLE ruling junta which has taken over our planet!

I want to end this section with one final ‘gem’ from our ‘friend’ Greta the ‘freedom fighter’:

I bet those people in Davos really “panicked” and have all immediately stopped flying everywhere on their private jets and then moving about in long motorcades.

Oh wait….

NOTHING “Goes Viral” by accident…EVER!

This is the single most important actionable takeaway from this piece which is why I also mentioned it in the subheading.

As Canadian researcher

explains in

(which I strongly recommend you watch in full), not everything is necessarily “an Op” but if it

in the 2020s

, it very likely IS an “Op”.

This is especially the case if it is accompanied by a headline which is excessively or needlessly ‘clickbaity’ because it is very likely there in order to prime the reader for a certain idea:

One of the “Ops” the enemy uses most often these days, and which also ALWAYS (always!!!) involves extensive and constant amplification by legacy media, is called Paltering, also known as a “Limited Hangout”.

I discuss this tactic in great detail in one of my earliest posts and analyse in detail several examples that were pertinent at the time (with most still pertinent today):

Here is one more (very very recent) example:

Here is a report from a major legacy media outlet (and known globalist propaganda outlet) which was the only one chosen to be included on that page of the official website of the White House in order to corroborate (I assume) their “Lab Leak” ‘revelation’:

Hopefully by now you understand dear reader that if the freaking WHITE HOUSE (or ANY government agency ANYWHERE) is presenting you something as the “truth”, it almost certainly is NOT….or at the very least not the FULL Truth (i.e. it’s a Paltering/Limited Hangout)!

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to PsyOps

I want to end this piece with this absolutely OUTSTANDING video which rounds up everything I discussed throughout this article into a nice little package (nicely wrapped with a bowtie on top):

Once you watch the above video in full (which I strongly encourage you to do), scroll up and see which of the tactics discussed in it, have been used in the examples I have included.

If you have read everything in this piece from start to finish…and also understood it properly and internalised it for future reference, then congratulations! You have officially been “un-peasanted”.

Please collect your certificate of achievement at the exit…

(Just kidding if it’s not clear…about the certificate that is😉)

