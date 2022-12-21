What is this all about?

Welcome to Actionable Truth Media. A new kind of Independent Media for a new kind of world.

The third decade of the 21st century has proven to be unlike any other in known human history. The term “unprecedented times” gets used a lot, and also misused unfortunately.

However, there is no denying that we are truly living in some of the most turbulent times in recent human history (and maybe ever): A global Plandemic, wars (and rumours of wars), natural disasters, severe political turmoil and other calamities appear to have all converged simultaneously.

Many people described what is happening in the world right now as "fifth generation warfare" as it evolved from the previous four generations.

In the era of fifth generation warfare, the battlefield is the MINDS of the common citizens which means everyone is a participant, even if you never signed up for it and even if no war was declared officially.

Because of that, it also means that nobody gets to sit this one out. There is no ‘bench’ so to speak.

Even if you’re not interested whatsoever in taking part, the other side still sees you as the enemy and will wage its “unrestricted warfare” against you nevertheless.

The most potent defence and weapon we have at our disposal to fight the unrestricted warfare against ordinary everyday civilians that is fifth generation warfare, is knowledge and not just any knowledge but knowing what is actually happening in the world, also known as the TRUTH.

“Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is still the truth” ~ Mahatma Gandhi

However, knowing the truth isn’t enough!

As the English biologist and anthropologist Thomas Huxley said:

"The great end of life is not knowledge but action".

Knowing what is happening is a good start but if each and every one of us doesn’t ACT on this knowledge and encourages everyone else to do the same, our adversaries will still win and significant harm will be done.

Unlike a lot of other independent media platforms, this one is not here to just tell you the truth and provide supporting evidence as to why it really is the truth.

No, here at Actionable Truth Media, the approach is slightly different:

It’s not just about revealing the truth, which is the basic tenet of every media outlet, but also to suggest concrete action steps you can take, now that you know a particular truth.

While big picture stuff like the ‘pandemic’, government overreach, central bank digital currencies and pressing geopolitical matters such as Russia/Ukraine, the Middle East and China/Taiwan are definitely being covered and discussed at length, they are approached first and foremost from the angle of how it affects you the individual, your immediate family and friends and most importantly: what you can DO about it.

It may be confronting, challenging and even distressing at times but one thing is guaranteed: it will not be boring!

As you will quickly realise Actionable Truth and this newsletter are not quite like your local evening news or even some of the other independent media, who don’t mind engaging in a bit of ‘fear porn’ and clickbait.

The approach taken here is different!

Presenting information that is potentially very upsetting and even outright disturbing, without suggesting a concrete course of action to deal with it can be demoralising.

When one takes action, it gives them a sense of agency which is very important for one’s emotional and even spiritual wellbeing… so taking action is what Actionable Truth is all about!

The truth will set you free…but only if you ACT!

Information for whistleblowers

As part of the mission to “tell the truth and shame the devil”, Actionable Truth Media has a strong interest in receiving information on wrongdoing by any government or any major organisation anywhere in the world.

If you have such information, we guarantee to:

Maintain your anonymity. If you wish to remain anonymous we will do EVERYTHING in our power to ensure this is the case; Publish your information as-is and without any redactions after making reasonable attempts to verify its authenticity & accuracy; and Support you in any other way we can.

How to contact us:

We are committed to ensuring the security of our communications as much as possible.

The Founder of Actionable Truth Media has over two decades of experience working in the IT industry including Cybersecurity and Technology Consulting and has put significant effort into researching and identifying the most secure means to communicate online while making sure these remain usable to non-techies.

These are provided below in order of preference based on an assessment of their security posture:

Session Messenger

This is definitely the most secure Instant Messenger that is available for general use and is also free.

You can read more about it in a detailed review.

Once you have downloaded and set up Session on your device, you can scan a QR code to connect.

Encrypted Email using Mailfence

We use Mailfence for all our emails as they have some of the most comprehensive security features of any email provider.

You can email directly on michael@actionabletruth.media but before you do, it is strongly recommended you also set up an account with Mailfence so that your email is kept within the Mailfence systems and doesn't traverse the public Internet. Mailfence offers a free plan which should be absolutely sufficient for this purpose.

When setting up your account or using it, it is very important you do NOT use a computer or mobile device provided to you by your employer or anyone else or one that you share with other.

Signal Messenger

Signal is widely know and widely used but has some major issues that are worth keeping in mind.

This option is still included due to how popular Signal is but if you plan to provide sensitive or confidential information through this channel, it is important that you are aware of the risks first.

If you have informed yourself of the risks and still want to proceed with Signal instead of one of the two options mentioned above, you can connect through a QR Code.

There is also the option to send a direct message through Substack but keep in mind that:

You will need to subscribe to this publication first (it’s free); and It is totally and completely insecure so use at your own risk!