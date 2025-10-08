Stopping the Digital ID Locomotive - a strategy that WILL work

Thank you

This is a strategy I outlined in great detail in the video and article below, which I strongly encourage you check out in order to fully understand what I am actually proposing:

Hopefully, this will help prevent any misunderstandings and the resulting arguments and also the need for me to repeatedly explain again things I have already outlined (in very great detail) before.

One aspect in my discussion with Robyn which we didn’t have enough time to go through and yet is absolutely CRUCIAL to understand, is the concept of incrementalism.

Digital IDs will be rolled out through INCREMENTALISM

A formal definition for Incrementalism is:

a method of working by adding to or subtracting from a project using many small incremental changes instead of a few large jumps. Logical incrementalism implies that the steps in the process are sensible. Logical incrementalism focuses on “the Power-Behavioral Approach to planning rather than to the Formal Systems Planning Approach”.

Now here is the most important bit for the purpose of this conversation:

In public policy, incrementalism is the method of change by which many small policy changes are enacted over time in order to create a larger broad based policy change

Or in simple terms, especially as they pertain to the rollout of Digital IDs:

Death (or worse!) by a thousand cuts.

Someone who has done truly phenomenal work in my opinion explaining Incrementalism in the context of Digital IDs is

:

Miles has done a series of videos and accompanying posts explaining how the incremental tactics are being implemented, in both the UK and the US, in the context of rolling out digital IDs and shoving these down people’s collective throats.

I strongly encourage you to review the material from Miles I have provided below. I consider it mandatory viewing and reading.

Incrementalism at play in Australia’s digital ID rollout

The Age Verification legislation which passed in Australia last December will start to be enforced from December 10 (in just two months time):

Here is US-born and former senior member of Twitter’s “Trust & Safety” team in the pre-Musk era (as well as former staff member for a Democrat Congressman and allegedly also an aspiring CIA case officer at some point), Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, presenting the government narrative (which she created!) of “this is needed to protect the children”:

This regime lackey is universally referred to by Australian freedom lovers as “eKaren”…and RIGHTFULLY SO!

The “age verification” requirement is TEXTBOOK Incrementalism and while Inman-Grant stated on several occasions that while Digital ID is “one” of the methods for “age verification”, it will not be the only method:

Those who agree to “verify” their age to access Facebook or YouTube by uploading their government photo ID may think that they have dodged the Digital ID bullet for now but obviously they don’t understand what Incrementalism is and how it is executed.

Here is the next step after that:

This video does a pretty good job outlining the exact steps for Incrementalism in the Australian context so it’s worth checking out but I do also have to say that towards the end, it also tries to normalise somewhat digital IDs and make them an acceptable solution in certain circumstances.

You can either watch in full or tune out once it starts to do that. Your choice (as it always is):

The recent announcement by the British PM to mandate Digital IDs for all UK workers is a DISTRACTION

What Starmer announced in the UK is the EXACT OPPOSITE of Incrementalism and given the tactic of incrementalism has worked so incredibly well for the real enemy during Covid, as well as many times prior to that, there is no reason for them to stop betting on a winning horse so to speak by showing their final hand too soon and getting everyone united in opposition too soon.

While the enemy absolutely DO make mistakes from time to time, this to me seems like a very rookie mistake and one thing is certain:

The enemy are NOT rookies!

I touched on this briefly in my conversation with Robyn and how Nigel Farage and his Reform party will end up as the biggest beneficiaries of this (and then still roll out digital IDs once in government but this time through using the approach that actually works: incrementalism) but these two posts by

outline it in much more detail…and much better than I can explain it myself:

has also done some great work explaining that in the two videos and associated posts below:

The takeaway from my discussion with Robyn

The time for talking and arguing is OVER!

Only focused ACTION from now on. No exceptions!

FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION!!!

