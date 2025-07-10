We want to get this off our chest straight away:

We first started this investigation as it seemed significant but very shortly after we started digging, it has turned WILD!!!

If you thought the last investigation we did together into ARC was eye opening then let us say that ARC is a bedtime story compared to this one!

Even in our wildest imagination, we couldn’t have dreamt up what we have learned about

.

This (fake) ‘non-profit’ that Dr Aseem Malhotra recently announced he was joining (apparently ‘pro-bono’, as a “Strategic Advisor”) is not just an episode of the Twilight Zone but an entire series (or a complete season at the very least)!

Dr. Malhotra is described by Abraham House as:

A leading British cardiologist, author, and public health advocate known for challenging conventional thinking on heart disease and championing evidence-based medicine.

We initially thought we could fit both Abraham House AND the other various troubling aspects around the career and roles of Dr. Aseem Malhotra. But it soon became apparent that this was not to be.

Abraham House is such an incredibly complex topic that it can only be covered in a (fairly lengthy) piece that is dedicated exclusively and solely to it, and even that is unlikely to be enough, because the protagonists connected to it each unlock their own individual MASSIVE rabbit hole which span across many countries and years.

Most of these rabbit holes can easily be their own fairly lengthy article and we will likely do at least two such articles on rabbit holes that are ‘adjacent’ to Abraham House, in addition to the main piece we are already working on, subject to public interest and support in us doing so.

Just as a teaser, Abraham House is the kind of place involving impact investors meeting at Davos on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting in order to (amongst other very strange things) plan trips to Branson’s exclusive Necker Island, and into space, where solar panels will beam energy down to Earth.

Interestingly, one of the ‘attendees’ in Abraham House’s last shindig at the globalist enclave in Switzerland was a ‘lady’ called “Sophia”. Here she is:

Abraham House is the kind of place in which AI, robots and data centres harvest metadata from Digital IDs, powered by SMRs (Small Modular [nuclear] Reactors) in the Middle East whilst ‘financial literacy’ means debt accrued in what is effectively a CBDC.

We go through all of this only to quickly end up in a strange crypto-utopian EU metaverse, which IRL (In Real Life) is an unpopulated muddy tent-city where billionaires meet to sip champagne and plan the world’s de-population to achieve WEF’s Net-Zero.

In case you wonder how do all the above pictures and videos tie in to Abraham House (and thus to who they refer to as “leading British cardiologist” Dr Aseem Malhotra, who is now also their “Strategic Advisor”), it is through this lady who was the MC of the event and is very heavily involved in various cybersecurity projects, as well as crypto and AI initiatives:

We will not say too much about this lady in this piece except to say that her individual rabbit hole is almost certainly the deepest one of ALL the people associated with Abraham House and we could probably write an enormous piece on her career alone as we have more than enough material already to do so…and are far from being done yet.

She is a TRUE “international lady of mystery & intrigue” in the purest meaning of the term!

Hopefully we have given you enough hints of how significant this is and we can also say that this is barely scratching the top layer of the surface of just a SINGLE rabbit hole.

This piece by Ursula will give you a ‘sneak peak’ into the Cavern (as there are simply too many rabbit holes coming in and out of it) that is Abraham House. It touches on the main public sponsors of Abraham House and introduces some of their Banking, Big Pharma and Transhumanist connections, which are obviously of great concern:

This and lots more relating to Abraham House and its various protagonists will be covered in the piece that is dedicated solely and exclusively to that topic…and it will be a LONG one (so consider yourself warned)!

In this current article though, we are going to summarise some of the more ‘benign’ (for lack of a better term as they are far from being actually benign) aspects around the self-described (as per the poster of his recent documentary) “UK’s Leading Cardiologist”.

The long-held suspicions that Dr. Malhotra is not quite as he seems have been all but confirmed

As with the issue of whether SARS CoV-2 was indeed a “deadly virus” or not (or even exists),

nails it once again and in a clear and concise manner.

We’d also say that

has made a good call here, although we are fairly certain he doesn’t realise

it actually is (we definitely didn’t realise either, at the time he posted this):

how good

As is the case with a lot of the prominent names associated with, or promoted by the

, things are not quite as they seem (more details on Brownstone in a separate investigation):

Once upon a time at the start of this decade, Dr Aseem Malhotra seemed like he was very much a “normie”…like many others (present company included):

But this struck many of us as very odd.

You see paradoxically, Malhotra had already spent at least eleven years prior to the ‘pandemic’, calling out BigPharma lies, publishing many peer-reviewed articles (like this one from 2015 as an example), in high-impact journals with high-ranking academics as co-authors, often citing how much harm was happening to patients misdiagnosed and/or given inappropriate treatments. And yet in 2020 he stated:

“The vaccine safety concerns are totally disproportionate to reality.”

In this UK Guardian article, for instance (2014) he sets out his opposition to BigSugar exploiting the public by avoiding being explicit about the high levels of sugar in processed foods. He was well aware of the Revolving Doors of Power that Ursula described during the covid era. In particular the harm from regulatory capture.

Fast forward to June 2025 (long after his transformation to an ‘Anti-vaxx crusader’ and “Covid Dissident” was complete) and Dr. Malhotra gave an interview to

, in an attempt (supposedly) to clear the increasing concerns about him.

We find the thumbnail of this video very appropriate…but probably not quite for the reasons whoever chose it (Campbell himself or maybe YouTube?) had intended.

Dr. Malhotra’s PR team were probably hoping the above ‘interview’ (air quotes because this was NO real interview!) with his “friend”, former Nursing teacher also turned “Covid dissident” (supposedly) Campbell, who was also heavily involved in helping him promote his “First, do no pharm” documentary, was going to help alleviate people’s concerns following the news that Dr. Malhotra will be speaking at the WEF. However, let’s just say that things didn’t quite work out that way.

You can check out the actual ‘interview’ above and judge for yourself, but we do highly recommend this analysis of the above interview by Western Australian Independent Journalist Robyn of

which we both think is

!

brilliant

Her analysis is especially pertinent because Malhotra perfectly illustrates the Orwellian Doublespeak (or “flimflam” as Robyn called it in her analysis and we absolutely think it’s a term that should catch on): holding two conflicting statements, simultaneously. For instance, he contradicts his earlier statements and doubles-down on clearly nonsensical statements like endorsing ‘traditional’ vaccines and even the COVID jab, as being “safe and effective”, albeit for certain age groups.

You can listen (and watch) Robyn’s analysis in her post below or on Rumble:

As we previously said, Robyn’s analysis is spot on and we agree completely and wholeheartedly with her criticism of the “UK’s Leading Cardiologist”.

If only this was where the story ends….but unfortunately that is very far from being the case.

Malhotra’s Family Background

Let’s first have a bit of background about Dr Aseem Malhotra - activist, cardiologist and movie-maker.

Both his parents were GPs. His father, Kailash Chand Malhotra was born in Shimla, India in 1948 - the same year the UK NHS was founded and a year after the controversial India/Pakistan Partition.

Apparently Kailash’s upbringing was humble, and he gained admission to the Government Medical College, Patiala at Punjab because of his skills in cricket(??!!).

Throughout his life he was politically active, joining student uprisings against the Indian Government’s forced acquisition of farmlands.

He graduated from medical school in 1972 and worked at a hospital in Delhi, where he met his wife (who passed away in 2018).

They married in 1974 and later had two sons, moving to the UK in 1978 and settling in Liverpool.

Obituaries following the passing of Malhotra’s dad Chand Malhotra

The above details about Kailash Chand Malhotra were sourced from his obituary published in the Sushruta Journal of Health Policy & Opinion in August 2021.

Obituary to Professor Kailash Chand OBE MBBS FRCGP 183KB ∙ PDF file Download By JS Bamrah CBE Central Manchester Mental Health Trust, Manchester, UK Submitted: August 13, 2021 Published: August 13, 2021 Download

When he passed away, the British Medical Association (BMA) published the following on their official website:

Former Labour Leader, Jeremy Corbyn Tweeted the following:

Another obituary was published by Doctors in Unite on their website in which Dr Kailash Chand was referred to as:

Our wonderful comrade

“Comrade” is obviously a term with a very specific context and given how Doctors in Unite describe themselves on their own website, it kinda makes sense they will use such a term in an obituary:

Doctors in Unite is the UK’s oldest medical trade union representing junior doctors, general practitioners and hospital consultants. Founded in 1914, our union campaigned for the formation of the NHS. Its story is our legacy. Doctors who join our trade union receive the legal, financial, and professional support of being part of Unite, one of the UK’s largest unions with over 100,000 health workers and more than a million members.

This is significant. It was the unions which let down the New Zealand and Australian mandated healthcare workers during the covid era. Bearing in mind the research that Ursula and others have undertaken on behalf of The Nurses Collective and other mandated workers, such as NZ Teachers Speaking Out with Science, evidence suggests that the unions were strategically captured by BigPharma, prior to the application of the ‘No Jab, No Job’ policies. Luckily, the mandates were stopped before being rolled-out in the UK, but this was only after most healthcare workers (and other sectors) had been coerced into taking the experimental jabs. Some, undoubtedly (despite what Dr Malhotra might claim) because ‘celebrity doctors’ like Malhotra, on ‘Good Morning Britain’ were repeatedly promoting it.

The role of Doctors in Unite in promoting The Narrative and also The Science™ was essential to the covid era control. To illustrate this point, here are three screenshots from that very same page:

If you are curious what their stance is on the “climate crisis” then this should make it crystal clear:

Aseem’s father, Dr Kailash Chand Malhotra’s medical career

There’s no doubt Chand saw the good, bad and the ugly of the NHS and for his service, he received an OBE in 2010 and became a Fellow of the Royal College of GPs in 2019.

Chand was a member of the British Medical Association for 30 years, the first Deputy Chairman from (what was then) a minority ethnic group, later awarded honorary Vice President.

He remained a pro-NHS activist and a prolific writer for left-wing publications such as The Guardian and Daily Mirror, and authored many academic texts until his death in 2021.

It is interesting to note that Chand (using his middle name to distinguish himself from his wife) was a junior paediatrics doctor at least in the run up to, if not during the Alder Hey Hospital ‘Organ Donations Scandal’ (1981-1996).

Unlike the responses to similar stories today, there was widespread public anger when parents exposed how thousands of children’s organs and tissues were ‘harvested’ in the name of medical science, without the knowledge of their parents.

Memorial to the children who had organs and tissues harvested. CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>

Later, Chand worked with his wife (they were both GPs) in Manchester, where as Mayor of Greater Manchester, Labour MP Andy Bunrham officially opened his surgery. The close connections Burnham had with the Malhotras remain to the present day, as Aseem often refers to Burnham during interviews.

Chand’s political activism was ongoing, as he spoke out against Brexit, the public sector’s reliance upon PPPPs and healthcare spending cuts. His associations with the Labour Party were numerous, including a Lifetime Services award to the NHS from Ed Miliband in 2012.

In another significant parallel with today’s era, many Brits will remember the horror of GP Dr Shipman, who also practiced in Greater Manchester when Dr Chand was regional representative for the General Practitioners' Committee.

Harold Shipman a.k.a “Dr Death”

“Dr Death” Harold Shipman cunningly hid his murders by recording heart disease as the cause of death for many of the more than 200 patients killed during his 23-year murderous term.

During the Public Inquiry, Dr Chand said of Shipman:

"you couldn't ignore the fact that, even without Shipman's input, heart disease was still one of the biggest killers in Tameside (East Greater Manchester). The whole of the north west has a bad record of coronary heart disease and it's a lot to do with our habits, unemployment, housing, all kinds of things put together."

We are providing this background because it is important to understand the context of Dr Aseem Malhotra’s claimed ‘awakening’ which resulted from his (esteemed) father’s sudden cardiac arrest and subsequent passing.

In September 2021, Malhotra was quoted in the BBC as blaming the poor response from the ambulance service, for his father’s death. It was only later that he seemed to pivot to his new identity as anti-covid-jab freedom-fighter.

More on that later.

The “First Do No Pharm” documentary

Malhotra’s personal (and family) history of research interests in improving the NHS, being anti-PPPP, pro-holistic and metabolic health, and (allegedly) fighting the regulatory capture from Big Pharma is now also featured in a documentary starred by him:

However, disappointingly, there was not any mention of covid in this documentary. AT ALL!

Furthermore, we find some of the endorsements included on the official website for the documentary to be somewhat perplexing for any genuine “Covid dissident” (and now also the “Chief Medical Advisor” for MAHA) but maybe it’s just us being paranoid…

Regardless of whether the above endorsements are a concern or not, the factual findings outlined in this investigation should, at the very least, raise alarm bells about Malhotra’s heavy involvement in the “MAHA Movement” (registered trademark, patent pending)…or maybe actually make perfect sense given what we already know about MAHA:

But First Do No Pharm wasn’t Dr Aseem Malhotra’s first doco about health. He was already familiar with the doco/film industry. Obituaries of his father report how he loved poetry and movies and had many Bollywood director/actor friends. How convenient.

In 2016 Malhotra partnered with former athlete Donal O’Neill to make The Big Fat Fix, a doco promoting healthier lifestyles, including busting the myth that saturated fat was bad for us, whereas carbohydrates was good:

Malhotra was also part of various public health campaigns, located at academic institutions, such as (registered UK charities) Action on Sugar and Public Health Collaboration. But closer analysis of these ‘activist’ groups, claiming to ‘fight BigFood’ with our donations, on behalf of vulnerable consumers, brings some startling facts to light.

There’s much more to be said on this topic, but would you be surprised to learn that the $millions of funded research carried out by these entities has led only to ‘voluntary actions’ by BigFood?

Would you also be surprised to discover, as set out in Action on Sugar’s own Annual Report, that there is actually MORE sugar in processed food now, compared to when these ‘public health campaigns’ began? Good job!

Then there’s the connection between these international research teams using and promoting ‘Wearables’ and AI apps to alert you (or your kids) when you may have cancer or to track your sugar (and salt) intake. Maybe this version of The Science™ could also be useful for Dr. Malhotra’s new MAHA role?

Anyway, we’ll return to these important matters in our next piece, but for now, back to current-day happenings…

Dr. Aseem Malhotra delivers a keynote at a ‘health awards ceremony’ held at the UK House of Commons

This is happening on July 10 (2025) which is the same day we are publishing this piece and in case you wonder, YES, it is absolutely intentional.

In late June, Malhotra posted about a forthcoming keynote speech he was going to deliver in the very near future (i.e. TODAY):

Dr. Malhotra was invited to deliver a keynote at an event in the ‘Members Dining Room’ of the UK House of Commons, which as the name suggests, is located in the PARLIAMENT of the United Kingdom of Great Britain:

Here is what the award ceremony Malhotra will deliver a keynote at is all about:

The Global Health Awards 2025 is a landmark event dedicated to honouring excellence and innovation in healthcare. This prestigious occasion recognises the extraordinary contributions of doctors, researchers, PHARMACEUTICAL LEADERS, and healthcare organisations who are shaping the future of global health. More than just a celebration, the Global Health Awards serve as a catalyst for progress, inspiring continuous advancement in medicine, patient care, and healthcare technology… …Attendees can look forward to inspiring keynote speeches from global healthcare leaders, meaningful networking opportunities with professionals and innovators from around the world, and prestigious award presentations that honour the visionaries shaping the future of health. Participation is open to individuals, teams, and organisations making a difference in the healthcare landscape.

If the above sounds a ‘bit’ concerning to you that’s because it BLOODY SHOULD BE!

But wait, there’s more!

The name L. George named as “Director” at Luminary Networks (UK Company number 15851599, which was only formed in 2024) is named in Companies House as Liji George, based in the UK.

There is no mention of him (or anyone else for that matter) on the Luminary Networks website or on this inter-related ‘WBR Brand Consultants’ website, where Liji George is also listed as a co-director.

All we were able to find initially were some [fake?] magazine cover-stories and ‘diversity approved’ stock photos:

However, a few carefully crafted searches (but no AI!) and we landed on the ‘mother lode’!

Who is Liji George?

The WBR Corp website describes Liji George as follows:

Over 20 years of professional experience, including as COO and CEO with leading media brands. Most recently, he was CEO of Asian Business Publications Limited, publisher of Asian Voice and Gujarat Samachar. He has accomplished corporate restructuring experience and is recognised for sound fiscal and operational management, strategic partnerships that result in enhanced profitability, and optimising shareholder value. He has practical experience with strategic negotiations and international business, and currently is responsible for commercial operations for large corporate events in the UK.

There are also links provided to his profiles on Facebook and LinkedIn. The latter one appears to be a private LinkedIn profile which means you will need a LinkedIn account and be logged into it, in order to view this profile…and potentially also be a “connection” of his in order to view all the details.

As of August 2023 at least, Liji George was also the Commercial Director of the Asian Achievers Awards.

The Asian Achievers Awards was formally started in the year 2000:

2015 was a key moment:

While the award was ‘officially’ only created in 2000, its history goes a lot further back than that.

Yes, that’s Tony Blair doing some ‘interesting’ hand gestures

The Award’s list of sponsors includes SBI UK as headline sponsor. SBI UK is a subsidiary of the State Bank of India, one of India’s largest public sector banks.

The “Charity Partner” is Parkinson’s UK and the organiser of the awards is where things get REALLY interesting:

Understanding how the Asian Achievers Awards is connected to the Economic Policy Group (EPG) has proven quite pertinent and is outlined on this page:

Liji George, Director of EPG, said: “Our Awards seek to honour outstanding individuals from across public life that have faced some of the most pressing challenges facing us head-on, and created a positive impact over the preceding year. They are a modest effort from EPG to thank outstanding individuals who have made Britain better.”

So Liji George is a Director at EPG and also the Commercial Director of the Asian Achievers Awards.

He is also obviously a director at Luminary Networks who are the organisers of the Health Awards Malhotra was invited to deliver a keynote to.

Mr. George clearly ‘gets around’ in the high echelons of British society!

We’ll get back to those health awards and Malhotra shortly but Economic Policy Group (EPG) definitely warrants us spending a bit more time on as you will shortly understand.

What is this ‘EPG’ that Liji George is a director of?

As mentioned above, EPG stands for Economic Policy Group and describes itself as follows:

EPG is an economic and strategy consulting firm with offices in the UK, India and Uganda, which offers market entry advisory, strategic communications, trade and investment promotion, economic analysis and corporate events to businesses and governments across the world.

Their ‘menu’ of services can be found here and also includes a few “case studies” from past engagements:

Note that ‘Strategic Communications’ is another word for propaganda!

As far as why it made us take an interest in it (beyond Liji George being a director), you don’t have to go any further than that page where the connection to the Asian Achievers Awards is revealed:

Global advisory firm EPG’s Political and Public Life Awards sought to honour outstanding and capable leaders from across political and public life at the House of Commons. Winners included those from across the political aisle, with Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer KCB, KC MP picking up the Labour Parliamentarian of the Year award, and Rt Hon Penny Morduant MP being honoured with the Conservative Parliamentarian of the Year.

Have we got your attention?

If not, how about a visual aid?

“Have we got your undivided attention NOW?” says

!

Good! Let’s keep going.

Here is a list of some of EPG’s clients as shown on their own website:

Notice they have UNESCO on that list?

Yeah, so about that:

So this research seems like it is kind of a ‘big deal’, isn’t it? Where do you go to discuss/present research that is ‘big deal’ (supposedly)?

DAVOS of course!

Here is a direct quote from this page provided as-is without any edits except some ‘interesting’ terms bolded for your convenience:

This report was published on 14 January 2015, ahead of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, to raise awareness of the Business Backs Education campaign, launched by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with Dubai Cares and UNESCO. The campaign was launched at the Global Education & Skills Forum in March 2014 by President Bill Clinton together with Co-Chairs Jim Hagemann-Snabe, CEO of SAP and Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum. Business Backs Education wants to help educators and pupils around the world by working with the private sector to support education where it is most needed. It aims to encourage companies to: Work with the public sector on core areas of education need, such as access to quality education, 21st century skills, global citizenship, and development of education professionals. One of the aims of Business Backs Education is to show companies the benefits of bringing their CSR spending on education in line with government spending targets. UNESCO recommends that governments should spend 20% of their budget on education and that 20% of Official Development Assistance should go towards education initiatives. This report, written by a team at EPG Economic and Strategy Consulting and overseen by an Advisory Board composed of key figures at UNESCO, OECD and Ipsos MORI, looks at how much the 2013 Fortune Global 500 list (the 500 largest companies in the world by revenue) spent on education-related CSR activities. It seeks to establish a more robust baseline for global corporate giving to education, and a sharper analysis of spending with reference to the countries and education areas that benefit. It also demonstrates a number of findings showing that small changes in the way CSR budgets are spent could have a huge effect on world education and benefit millions of children.

You can access the report linked to from the above page on EPG’s website or by clicking on the image below:

It is also included below as a direct download, just in case:

Business Backs Education 3.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Creating a baseline for corporate CSR spend on global education initiatives - Report on Findings January 2015 Download

Considering those familiar names like Tony Blair and Kier Starmer are included in this entity, it’s no surprise to see that EPGs recommendations include increasing Public Private Philanthropathic Partnerships (PPPPs) in education, to improve learning outcomes.

Yes, EPG argues, education needs MORE ‘investment’ from Corporate Social Responsibility funds (CSR), not less.

It’s difficult to imagine a more potentially hostile audience to Malhotra’s usual ‘Corporates are Psychopathic entities’ speech than this group.

Take this graph from that 2015 report for example, to see the data analysis that makes the ‘case’ for potential (impact) investment into education indoctrination:

We can see above several familiar GloboCap names, including GSK, Exxon, IBM and the Banksters.

This is some of the PR and financial context to one of the protagonists behind the promoter of the event that Malhotra is a keynote speaker at.

So with that background in mind…

Let’s return to the “Health Awards” Malhotra delivers a keynote to

And review this, given all the above information.

In case you weren’t aware, since 2019, some of the UK Parliament buildings are now available for private hire. This is why any entity with enough £££ can now book the Members’ Dining Room at the House of Commons.

For context, here is an image of the House of Commons Members’ Dining Room, where Malhotra will apparently give a keynote at TODAY:

The venue accommodates approximately 200 people and costs around GBP 5,000 to hire, not including catering and taxes:

Here is a video (in Hindi) promoting the “Health Awards” event to who are clearly its target audience: private hospital managers and owners (both existing and aspiring) in INDIA:

The thumbnail chosen for this video is quite strange for a major award ceremony held in the PARLIAMENT of the United Kingdom. Wouldn’t you agree?

Below is the video above with English subtitles added (neither of us speak Hindi and the subtitling was done by AI but we have confirmed with a human that these subtitles are indeed accurate):

(If you are a native Hindi speaker and notice some glaring errors in the above subtitles, kindly let us know in the comments section, thanks!)

Leave a comment

Our scepticism leads us to be suspicious this venue perhaps helps to (falsely) add gravitas to an event that lacks authenticity?

Ursula’s scepticism comes from her previous experience of bringing accountability to unethical entities which construct fake ‘awards’ within the education sector. Students are easily exploited, especially those from developing countries seeking citizenship via qualifications.

Websites with fancy images are easy to create, (unwitting) academic contractors easy to hire by the hour, social media accounts easy to promote and impressive venues, with gold-plated props, are always available.

The ‘Global Health Awards’ company organising the event claims to have an international presence. But we wonder who else Liji George has invited, who will be attending and how much are they being charged for the privilege?

Their location in London seems to only be a serviced office.

One final point, which definitely deserves further investigation:

when we see a company has changed its name, and that in that name is the word ‘Foundation’, we get curious.

The other registered company that Liji George was/is Director of, is The Bengal’s Pride Foundation, which was previously Advatech Foundation which then changed to HTSG Foundation.

Upon investigation, these companies admit they market themselves under other names too, such as CareSafe.

On the surface, there seems to be a positive, cultural arts-type message conveyed but upon closer scrutiny, these companies share managers’ names and addresses.

These entities are actually PPPPs, providing medical equipment, mobility and technology-related healthcare interventions, including AI. Yes, AI healthcare - is that something that Malhotra’s research and media appearances claims support?

Health Tech Services Group (HTSG) Limited is a leading innovator in the healthcare industry. It leverages cutting-edge technologies such as facial recognition, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to provide comprehensive solutions for safeguarding vulnerable adults and delivering doorstep healthcare services.

You can see staff from these companies in this image, taken at the same Members’ Dining Room at the House of Commons (see the embossed chairs).

It also seem to be a well-rehearsed performance.

Here is a past ‘awards’ ceremony (2021) which included all the familiar names and venues.

Recap & Closing Words

Ok, we’ve already covered lots of ground so let’s recap.

We’ve established Malhotra began as an advocate for LESS Big Pharma interventions. He wrote books and joined activist academic researchers, charity groups. He even produced docos promoting counter-narrative holistic healthy-lifestyle messages.

Then confusingly, during a crucial time - arguably THE most crucial time ever, not only for public health, but for all of humanity - the covid era, Malhotra consistently promoted The Government Narrative, aka The Science™.

After his father, a prominent and senior figure in the anti-Brexit, pro-NHS, Medical Establishment, ‘Died Suddenly’ in 2021, Malhotra begun to speak out against the covid jabs but crucially NOT other ‘vaccines’.

His recent announcements about speaking at an ‘award’ event in London, and taking on a role for pseudo ‘non-profit’ international ‘world peace’ entity, which is actually a financial impact investment agency, Abraham House, simply does not fit with Malhotra’s repeated claims that he is “speaking truth to power”.

In fact, as we have already shown here, even a scratch over the surface of these two entities, provides us with some serious concerns as to Malhotra’s values, intentions and motives, especially bearing in mind his role as ‘Advisor’ to the “MAHA Movement“ (registered trademark, patent pending) of the HHS Secretary of the United States (and former ‘anti-vaxx messiah’) one

, better known to his ‘friends’ (including his now boss the President of the United States) as “Junior”:

And yet still, everything you read so far in this piece is just a mere ‘warm up’ for the ‘main course’ which is Malhotra’s involvement with Abraham House.

The subheading we chose for the next instalment is:

This investigation BLEW our mind...and it will blow yours too, guaranteed!

We mean every word we say and this is NO clickbait!

Please “buckle your seatbelt Dorothy” and remember to hold on tight because next is when “Kansas is going bye bye”…

Back soon!

Till then, thank you for reading and sharing!

Your financial contribution is greatly appreciated in support of this work.

One-off financial contribution

Share