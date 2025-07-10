Actionable Truths & Actions

Actionable Truths & Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
18hEdited

Full text of the keynote speech Malhora gave at the Global Health Awards, which were held in the UK House of Commons, to be published soon (hopefully).

Will update when (and if) it becomes available.

https://substack.com/profile/1631143-michael-ginsburg/note/c-134059636

While we wait for that, here is a little something I prepared earlier:

https://substack.com/profile/1631143-michael-ginsburg/note/c-134068485

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neda Mise's avatar
Neda Mise
1d

He promoted vaccines when it mattered on public tv, he didn't seem ostracized then when he was saying that it was foolish to doubt or have any reservations or want to be better informed about vaccines! He shamed those people and mocked them. How many people were already damaged because of that? Timing is everything! He is shameless disgusting person! Doctors are not smart, they are doing well in school because they are capable of memorizing and reciting anything without any understanding like parrots. How many people did he destroy and kill?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Actionable Truth Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture