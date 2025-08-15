I published a piece two months ago about how certain narratives were created and amplified during the ‘pandemic’, including two detailed case studies of specific campaigns and who was behind them.

My objectives with that piece were as follows:

To demonstrate that Propaganda is an exact science! There is an actual recipe that if executed properly and in the correct order, is effectively GUARANTEED to work; and There is one ‘catch’: the ‘target audience’ must not know that they are the target of a propaganda campaign. Therefore, the second objective of that piece was to help people spot propaganda campaigns and the constructed narrative that it aims to propagate and amplify.

If you haven’t read it, I strongly recommend you check it out before reading on as it covers the basics and provides examples of how they are implemented. This is very important to help you understand what is discussed in this piece whose objective is to further cement your knowledge in the practical implementation of propaganda.

Another narrative is currently being constructed and amplified

On August 8, a new chapter started in the Israel-Hamas war which has been raging for almost two years now.

Following the cabinet vote, Netanyahu convened a press conference in which he issued two statements: one to the local Israeli media in Hebrew and another to the foreign media in English.

You can read the full transcript of Netanyahu’s address here or watch it below if that’s of interest:

It’s important to note that this decision by Netanyahu and his Junta is the exact opposite of what almost ALL living former heads of the IDF, Shin Bet, Mossad, Police and Military intelligence suggested Israel should do now, in a public statement issued by them only a few days prior:

It was also against the recommendation of the current Commander of the IDF (Chief of the General Staff as per his official title) Eyal Zamir, who even insinuated that he may tender his resignation if the security cabinet ignores his advice.

Following this decision of the Israeli government to take over Gaza, several world ‘leaders’ (air quotes for reasons that are hopefully very obvious to you by now) have issued condemnations, including those that were quite friendly to Israel till that point.

In the UK, the Labour (i.e. “woke”) PM issued the following statement:

In late July, Starmer has also announced that the UK will formally recognise a Palestinian state in September “unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, allows the U.N. to bring in aid and takes other steps toward long-term peace”.

It is now blatantly obvious that this is not part of Netanyahu’s plan so I guess that means that it is up to Starmer now to ‘put up or shut up’.

In New-Zealand, the “conservative” PM was a bit more blunt in his assessment of the situation:

His Foreign Minister, Deputy PM and senior coalition partner Winston Peters, said that New Zealand is considering to formally recognise a Palestinian State and will make a final decision next month (September, so same as the UK):

We intend to weigh up the issue carefully and then act according to New Zealand’s principles, values and national interest. New Zealand has been clear for some time that our recognition of a Palestinian state is a matter of when, not if.

Israel’s deputy foreign minister was quick to respond with an ad hominem attack of her own:

Meanwhile across the ditch, the Australian Labour (“woke”) PM (and ideal Benny Hill impersonator) has convened a press conference on August 11 and, flanked by his foreign minister, announced that Australia will formally recognise a Palestinian State at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September (so same time as the UK and New Zealand) on the condition that Hamas play no role in its future governance.

Australia will recognise the state of Palestine. Australia will recognise the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own, predicated on the commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority. A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza.

The full announcement can be found below:

Israel responded almost immediately with the Israeli President (who is the ceremonial head of state) Herzog (a very proud WEF “Young Global Leader”) issuing a statement saying:

This is a grave and dangerous mistake that wouldn't help a single Palestinian and sadly will not bring back a single hostage. Israel has always strived, and will always strive, for peace with our neighbours including the Palestinians. When Israel fights cruel terror, it does so for the sake of peace and for the sake of the free world. These declarations, by Australia and other countries, are a reward for terror, a prize for the enemies of freedom, liberty, and democracy.

Hamas on its part also responded almost immediately as well after “Albo” has made it clear that a recognition by Australia of a Palestinian State is conditional upon Hamas not playing any part in its governance, by deciding that it will ‘best’ serve the interests of the Palestinian people (who they are supposedly committed to defending against the “Zionist occupiers”) to publicly give the Australian PM the finger:

You may disagree with my assessment above but let’s have a look at the facts here.

Israel’s narrative for quite some time now has been that ANY concession towards the Palestinians, which is not conditional on Hamas disarming and releasing all the remaining Israeli hostages FIRST, is “rewarding Hamas”. This talking point was embraced enthusiastically by the current US Administration including the President, his Secretary of State and his Secretary of Defence.

Here is a very recent example from August 9 directed at Germany:

As expected, Israel’s ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon also repeated the above talking point almost as soon as “Albo” stepped off the podium saying:

By recognising a Palestinian state while Hamas continues to kill, kidnap and reject peace, Australia undermines Israel’s security, derails hostage negotiations and hands a victory to those who oppose coexistence. Rewarding those who use terror as a political tool sends the dangerous message that violence brings political gains. By recognising a Palestinian state now, Australia elevates the position of Hamas, a group it acknowledges as a terrorist organisation, while weakening the cause of those working to end violence and achieve genuine, lasting peace.

So regardless of your personal opinions/beliefs on the topic, I’m sure you can agree at least somewhat that if Hamas is indeed a shrewd political operator (which they have PROVEN they can be) and most importantly: genuinely have the best interests of the Palestinian people in mind, the very least they could do following such announcements is simply SHUT UP rather than give more ammunition to the Israeli propaganda machine (which they clearly need as it clearly has been struggling recently).

However, they chose NOT to do that and thus only helped to further cement the narrative that was being constructed for some time now.

Before we get to the narrative itself and some specific individuals who peddle it, let’s do a short recap.

What is ARC?

My colleague

and I published a major exposé on

in November 2023 following their inaugural conference:

The ‘executive summary’ of what ARC is can be best summed up as them being the Public Relations (PR) arm (refer to my previous piece to understand what PR is actually about) of another entity called Legatum.

Legatum is a GLOBAL interconnected web of truly immense proportions which Ursula has done a massive amount of work unravelling (arguably more than anyone else).

The post embedded below is a good starting point into Ursula’s extensive work on the topic, including links to all her posts on Legatum, an interview she gave to British Investigative Journalist Sonia Poulton on the topic, and a handy diagram which covers the main tentacles of Legatum’s global web.

ARC is based in the UK and is one of Legatum’s main ‘assets’ there.

Other UK ‘assets’ controlled by Legatum are Nigel Farage’s Reform Party and the TV Channel GB News (the self proclaimed “Britain’s News Channel”).

If you are more of a visual person rather than a reader, I recommend you check out this interview Ursula and I gave to

following ARC’s second conference in the UK (third overall as they also had one in Australia in 2024) earlier this year.

Ursula goes in great detail through her diagram showing the various funds and other entities, which form the tentacles of Legatum, and explains the purpose of each and the current ‘projects’ they are involved in:

The second half of the above podcast is where I chime in on ARC, the very peculiar nature of its “advisory board” and even more peculiar nature of some of speakers who were invited to take part in this year’s conference.

The clip below is probably the most pertinent part for the purpose of this article. Please make sure you watch till the end so you don’t miss the slick propaganda clip at the end which is typical of what ARC produces (remember that they are ultimately a PR Firm):

ARC’s “Evangelical” connection

So now that you hopefully understand that ARC is simply the “Conservative Judeo-Christian” version of the WEF (which in itself is actually one of Legatum’s clients!), it is also important to mention that ARC’s Co-founder (together with Jordan Peterson) & CEO and her husband, are both Evangelical Christians.

I explain in the clip below why that’s important and the examples further down in this article prove that this does indeed matter because it affects what narratives the PR Firm known as ARC chooses to adopt and amplify:

Just to show that I am not just making things up, check out this clip featuring Trump’s head of the White House Faith Office and well known Evangelical Christian Pastor Paula White, with a couple you may recognise:

Another prominent Evangelical Christian Pastor is the current US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee who supports Israel’s new offensive in Gaza unconditionally and also used strong words to criticise the UK ‘Crime Minister’ Starmer for calling on Israel to negotiate a ceasefire and for floating the idea of the UK recognising a Palestinian State.

Following the announcement by the Australian PM “Albo” that Australia will recognise a Palestinian state, Mike Huckabee also felt the need to chime in and speak on behalf of the entire Trump administration saying they felt a “disgust” following the move by Australia and that this was a “gift” to Hamas:

I think the timing has been very hurtful to any prospects of negotiating some settlement in Gaza with Hamas. They basically walked away. This is a gift to them, and it’s unfortunate. And it also is a violation of the agreement that was done in Oslo that any type of recognition of a Palestinian state would involve the Israelis. This clearly does not and I would say it’s unfortunate, but its also very disappointing to the United States. Pressed as to whether he had discussed the matter US President Donald Trump, the ambassador stated “absolutely”, adding that discussions had also involved US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. There’s an enormous level of disappointment and some disgust.

In case you didn’t know, the current US Ambassador to Israel Huckabee is also the father of current Arkansas Governor (and formerly Trump’s Press Secretary during his term as POTUS 45) Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Governor Sanders was in Israel very very recently (this month) and here is just some of what she got up to:

Here is an ‘interesting’ extract from the official Press Release from the Governor’s office:

Governor Sanders met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today to discuss Arkansas’ unbreakable bond with Israel and commitment to standing with the Israeli people to defeat common enemies and defend shared values. The Governor emphasized the steps her administration has taken to support Israel, including Arkansas’ recent decision to invest up to $50 million in state retirement funds in Israeli bonds, in addition to the $55 million already held by the Arkansas Treasury, and requiring state government to accurately refer to Judea and Samaria when discussing the region west of the Jordan River. Components of Israel’s Iron Dome are produced in Arkansas, and the Governor expressed interest in expanding that partnership to support both Arkansas’ economy and Israel’s national security. Governor Sanders invited the Prime Minister to visit Arkansas, and the Prime Minister indicated his interest in the proposal.

Governor Sanders also signed a formal agreement for economic cooperation between the State of Arkansas and Israel’s National Technological Innovation Authority during that same visit.

Here is the first thing the Governor and her mother did when they landed in Israel:

Hopefully you understand now why the Evangelical Christian connection is worth mentioning in this context.

ARC’s “Advisory Board” members peddle the approved narrative

The first example is actually someone who is NOT a member of ARC’s Advisory Board (at least at present) but I decided to still include him here anyway.

Nigel Farage

While Farage is not a member of ARC’s ‘inner circle’ so to speak, he is still worth a mention in this context for the following reasons:

He was a major guest at ARC’s latest conference and was ‘interviewed’ on stage by Jordan Peterson. The air quotes are there because this was as much of an interview as I am the (allegedly dead) Queen of England. Farage is the leader of the Reform Party, which has close ties (and thus enjoys significant support from) Legatum, the same entity which is also behind ARC. This is almost certainly why Farage was invited and was given essentially free reign by Peterson to promote his platform. As the piece below by Miri AF posits (and to which I agree completely), Nigel Farage is almost certainly going to be ‘elected’ (selected) as the next UK Prime Minister ….and potentially much sooner than expected!

So let’s see what Farage has to say about the idea of Palestinian state at this time and the notion of the United Kingdom formally recognising it.

See if you can spot the “Don’t reward Hamas” talking point:

Mike Johnson

The 56th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (which also means he is second in the succession line to the Presidency after the self-proclaimed “hillbilly” JD Vance) is a proud founding member of ARC’s Advisory Board.

Here is the address by Johnson during ARC’s inaugural conference in 2023, shortly after he became Speaker:

Johnson is a real piece of work and has been an avid Zionist pretty much since he has entered politics….for which he was rewarded handsomely:

He regularly refers to Netanyahu as a “good”, “close” or even “dear” friend. Below is just one example from only last month:

As far as condemning any moves to recognise a Palestinian state as “rewarding Hamas”, Speaker Johnson is way way past that.

For him, there is no justification to even have such a state in the first place because the West Bank (or as the Israeli settlers prefer to call it: Judea & Samaria) is an “Integral Part” of Israel.

It’s worth noting that Ambassador Huckabee holds the same view and is also in agreement with the likes of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir that “there’s really no such thing as a Palestinian” and thus no need for them to have their own state or any formal recognition by anyone!

He strongly advocated continued financial support by the United States to Israel while at the same advocating for “fiscal responsibility”:

Johnson also expressed very strong support for the plan Trump floated a few months ago for the US to take over Gaza (a.k.a. “Trump Gaza number one”):

As the latest escalation in the war was ramping up, Johnson went to Israel with a visit to an Israeli settlement in the West Bank forming a key part of his agenda, amongst other things:

Here is a video from none other than AIPAC on their official channel:

Johnson visits the West Bank:

Coverage by the evangelical Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN):

The Evangelical angle plays a MAJOR part in Johnson’s actions (and obviously there is also the money from AIPAC) as this excellent video explains in great detail:

Remember: this person is the next POTUS in the event “47” and his VP are both out of the picture for whatever reason…

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price

The Australian Senator representing the Northern Territory has recently switched parties moving from the Nationals to the Liberal Party (which is actually Australia’s “conservative” party. Go figure) and is in prime position to hold a senior cabinet role in a future Liberal government although she can’t be PM at present because she is a Senator and the Prime Minister must come from the lower house according to the Australian constitution.

Price’s rise to fame came during last year’s “Indigenous Voice to Parliament” referendum where she played a leading role in the (overwhelmingly victorious) “NO” camp, together with Warren Mundine.

Despite being relatively new to federal politics (she was Mayor of Alice Springs prior to that), Price was obviously picked up quickly by ARC and their masters from Legatum for her oratory skills and the ability to get results in the political arena.

Here is her ‘victory speech’ at ARC’s inaugural conference in 2023 following the resounding defeat of the “voice” (which for the avoidance of doubt, I am absolutely happy about):

And here is an appearance from a year later (2024) during ARC’s first conference down under:

So, can we get a “don’t reward Hamas” from Senator Price as per the approved narrative?

Senator Price also twitted the following on August 11:

The Albanese Government’s decision to recognise Palestinian statehood is impulsive, irrational and ill-timed. Hamas’ barbarism on 7 October 2023 single-handedly set back the goal of a two-state solution. The leaders of Hamas said they would repeat similar attacks until Israel is exterminated. Until Hamas is defeated, a two-state solution isn’t even conceivable and there can be no peaceful future for the people of Gaza. Let’s also not forget historical facts: In 2005, Israel withdrew entirely from the Gaza strip, handing it over to the Palestinian Authority and had to relocate Jewish families in the process. In 2006, Hamas was elected to power. In 2007, Hamas seized control of Gaza. For the next 16 years, Hamas squandered the opportunity to support the Palestinian people and work towards a two-state solution. Gaza could have become a Singapore of the Middle East. Instead, Hamas used billions in international aid to amass weapons and build a vast underground tunnel network to wage terrorism against Israel and the Jewish people. If the Albanese Government truly believes in a better life for Palestinians and a two-state solution, it would lend its full support to Israel’s military response to rid the world of a death cult. But in moving to prematurely recognise Palestinian statehood, the Albanese Government has endorsed Hamas’ use of terrorism to achieve political ends. And all this while Hamas continues to hold hostages. This Labor Government has lost its moral compass. And its disgraceful decision today shows, yet again, how it is willing to use foreign policy to grandstand to a domestic political audience. Australia should stand firmly with Israel, tighten sanctions on Iran and its proxies, and make it clear that Palestinian statehood will only be considered when Hamas is dismantled and the Palestinian leadership recognises Israel’s right to exist.

A few days later Senator Price posted a happy snap with the Israeli ambassador to Australia which said the following:

Check!

Before you have a go at me as a “Hamas sympathiser” or “Self hating Jew” or even an “Anti-Semite” (I already got all three as well as much worse), I refer you again to the full press conference by “Albo” which I included above, in which he makes it crystal clear that Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state is CONDITIONAL upon Hamas having no governance role in such state.

Once again, if you think I am “shilling” for the current Australian PM (a literal RETARD…for real!) or his Foreign Minister (don’t even get me started on this one…) then by all means, go for your life!

Andrew Hastie

Other than also being an inaugural member of ARC’s advisory board, Hastie has the ‘credentials’ (and arguably also the looks) to be a future Prime Minister of Australia.

Here is a video of Hastie during ARC’s inaugural conference down under last year:

Following the Liberals self-destructing in the last Australian Federal elections (selections) under the ‘leadership’ of Mr. Potato Head, the West Australian MP (i.e. member of the lower house) was touted as one of the candidates to replace Dutton as leader of the Liberals (and thus leader of the opposition and designated candidate for Prime Minister).

Hastie announced at the last minute that he will not contest the leadership as the “timing wasn’t right” due to his young family, following which the Liberals got their first ever female leader in the form of Susan Ley.

Ley & Mr. Potato Head on election night following the Liberal party’s crushing defeat

While Ley has absolutely Z-E-R-O chance to ever be PM and in my assessment is even unlikely to still be Liberal ‘leader’ come the next elections (selections), Hastie has made it crystal clear in a recent interview to “conservative” Murdoch outlet Sky News that he is keen to be leader:

I’m interested in leading the Liberal Party but around May I made it very clear that my young family, my wife, comes first, and also my constituency, so I'm just doing what I can to serve my constituents here in Canning. I'm obviously enjoying this role of (Shadow Minister for) Home Affairs and I'll keep doing that. That's my job. But I'm not going to lie to you and say I don't have any ambition to lead. Of course I do, but timing in politics is everything and right now, Sussan Ley is our leader and we're doing everything we can to build a platform to win the next election.

As you can see, Hastie definitely knows how to speak like a politician and he has been in federal Parliament for a decade now so clearly also has the experience.

He is also a member of the lower house rather than the Senate so can slot into the leadership position easily without having to first run for a lower house seat like say South Australian Senator Alex Antic, who attended ARC’s inaugural conference in 2023 and while he didn’t take part in any on-stage activities, he definitely seems to be to be part of this PR agency’s global network:

So what does Andrew Hastie have to say about Australia recognising a Palestinian state next month (terms & conditions apply)?

Here is what he had to say a day after the announcement by “Albo” in an interview to the breakfast show of Australia’s (left leaning) Public Broadcaster:

Rewards and Empowers Hamas

Check!

Notice how all these people use the exact same talking points and this is despite the Australian PM saying that such recognition is CONDITIONAL upon Hamas not having any governance role in a future Palestinian state.

This is clearly coming from one central ‘brain’. It is a manufactured narrative/ talking point!

Is a Palestinian State actually the solution?

Attempting to answer this could easily be not just a separate article but an entire series of articles…or even a very thick book.

I don’t profess to have the answers (or even be able to ask the right questions for that matter) but in my mind, the answer is probably similar to what it is with many other complex questions:

It depends. The devil is in the DETAILS!

I do agree though with what

is writing in the article below:

While Shaiel’s piece focuses on how the Oslo accords have failed the Palestinians, I would also argue they have failed Israel as well as can be evidenced by the Second Intifada which started in 2000 (so seven years after Oslo was signed) following the breakdown of negotiations between PLO leader Arafat and the Israeli PM at the time Ehud Barak.

During those negotiations, the left-leaning Barak went further than ANY Israeli PM EVER offering Arafat Palestinian control of East Jerusalem as well as ALL of the West Bank and ALL of Gaza in return for Arafat’s PLO:

Accepting Israeli control in West Jerusalem; Formally recognising Israel’s right to exist; and Formally declaring the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be over.

Arafat rejected the offer and the story goes that following his rejection, Barak got ‘cold feet’ and said that the original offer is no longer on the table and never will be as long as he is PM.

There have been many analysts who claimed since then that the offer from Barak wasn’t as generous as it was portrayed and this article argues that Arafat was absolutely right to reject it.

Regardless of the side you take on this, what followed was an unprecedented wave of terrorist attacks with many (if not most of them) taking place inside Israel ‘proper’ (i.e. the territory Israel had following the end of the 1948 War of Independence).

I actually know personally of one person who was the victim of such attack that took place in the iconic beachside restaurant Maxim in Haifa. He was a classmate of mine in primary school and lost his legs after unfortunately being present at the restaurant at the same time as a suicide bomber entered it.

Long story short, Oslo hasn’t really worked for EITHER side.

So, where to from here?

Alternatives to the Oslo Accords

While many (if not most) of both Palestinians and Israelis agree that Oslo FAILED, it is practically impossible unfortunately to find an alternative solution that will be acceptable to both sides and I will be the last person to claim that I have such solution.

Here is one thing I am comfortable saying though:

BOTH sides MUST understand and accept that neither side is going anywhere…

E-V-E-R!!

This means that there are only two options left:

One side manages to annihilate the other; or BOTH sides agree to live with each other in piece.

That’s it! No other options are available and any discussion beyond these core two points is just rhetoric.

Two proposals for the way forward which I think are worth highlighting is this one by Ami Ayalon who was commander of Israel’s Navy seals and later on commander of the Navy and later on head of Shin Bet.

If you think Ayalon is some hardliner then have a listen to what he says below as well as here:

Here is what he proposed (albeit quite a few years ago now and well before October 7):

The People’s Voice is based on two assumptions. The first is to start from the future and go backwards. Meaning to describe the future – where we want to go – to create a hope for our vision of the future. Only then can we go backwards and see what needs to be done to reach the future and what the consequences will be. The second assumption is that we must go back to the people. This means that only the people are able to show the way forward to our leaders. Our leaders use diplomacy, they keep their cards close to their chest, and by doing so they are not able to deal with the future and to tell us where we are heading.

Another initiative which clearly had a lot of thought and effort put into it (by both Israeli and Palestinian activists if I might add) comes from an organisation called “A land for all”.

Their vision is beyond what I can cover in a few paragraphs (and attempting to do so will actually do it a disservice in my opinion) but it is summarised in a 20 page booklet you can download by clicking the image below:

This proposal got the interest of some ‘interesting’ prominent people:

What I find particularly concerning is that it also got some favourable coverage in the official mouthpiece of The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

It also seems that unfortunately there is very little appetite to even consider such a plan on EITHER the Palestinian or Israeli sides:

Something all these proposals are MISSING in my opinion

While you may find the above responses by both Palestinians and Israelis quite depressing (and they absolutely are if I am being honest!), it is important to keep looking for solutions even if most of them may not be able to be implemented until more time passes (and unfortunately likely more blood is spilt).

Both of the above plans address the fact that both Israelis and Palestinians are not going anywhere so the only option is to find a way to live together that does not involve killing each other.

Ultimately, I think there is one point that is VERY VERY IMPORTANT to communicate and is NOT done in either of the above proposals, or any other proposals I have seen to-date.

It is THIS point that may actually result in people shifting their thinking because they will (hopefully) finally understand that they either learn to live together or will be ENSLAVED together!

Beware of the REGIMES because on both sides, they are an existential threat. The general public are the TOOL, the MEANS and the VICTIM!

