Poisoned Kiwi
May 27Edited

Nice piece Ursula. Lots of potential comments but I'll leave it at one. The slide entitled "The Campaign: Intelligence-led COVID19 suppression" - final bullet point "Intelligence beyond 'health' problem". As you identified earlier in a different context ("Notice the inverted commas around the word ‘threat’ – did someone know it was theatre?") the inverted commas around the word 'health' could indicate someone knew this was nothing to do with health.

damon mcclure
May 27

I'll be adding this article to my sharing list on the topic

i.e.

- Lockdowns and the Five Eyes armies

The ‘ABCANZ’ armies in lockstep: “lessons learned” in early 2020

https://democracymanifest.substack.com/p/lockdowns-and-the-five-eyes-armies?publication_id=2191545&post_id=154666192&isFreemail=false&r=x2a5a&triedRedirect=true

- Four of the largest Kiwi companies ran Pilot Projects in 2021 that gave the Government valuable insights into how to ramp up the Nudge Unit's strategies, coercing citizens to take the shots.

https://informedheart.substack.com/p/nz-corporate-giants-fonterra-mainfreight?triedRedirect=true

- this isn’t fiction—it's a chilling reality. This is the unsettling truth of “nudging,” a technique that has been meticulously refined and deployed by Behavioural Nudging Units. These units have quietly embedded themselves into the very fabric of governments across the world, including those in the UK and Australia, subtly influencing the behaviour of entire populations under the guise of public welfare.

https://oxgmcxo.substack.com/p/have-you-been-nudged-or-hacked?triedRedirect=true

-The Nudge Unit, also known as the Behavioural Insights Team, began in 2010 with the aim of shaping society’s behaviour through subtle “nudges.” However, recent statements by senior behavioural scientists connected to BIT raise concerns about their power and direction

https://expose-news.com/2024/03/26/nudge-unit-should-be-held-to-account/

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/article/explainer/nudge-unit

- Inside the University of NSW’s nudge unit that wants to ‘prebunk’ misinformation before it even reaches you

An Orwellian-style social engineering project aims to pre-program Australians to reject “unauthorised” narratives about climate and immigration, writes John Mac Ghlionn.

https://www.skynews.com.au/insights-and-analysis/inside-the-university-of-nsws-nudge-unit-that-wants-to-prebunk-misinformation-before-it-even-reaches-you/news-story/59ec76b3acf6d89219dde8f519f4240a

