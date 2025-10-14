The Recording the ABC tried to stop from being published

This recording (which is audio-only as it was a RADIO broadcast) can also be accessed through the Twitter profile of John Adams and in this post on the Substack of

This recording, as disturbing as it is, is ABSOLUTELY “In the Interest Of The People” (and not just the Australian people!) not just because of its highly disturbing content but also because of this:

Here is what John Ruddick, a member of the NSW State Parliament had to say following the publication of the recording and especially the threats by the ABC to sue Mr. Adams for publishing it:

The historical context

This article is a good place to start to delve into the history of this dark secret, Australia’s public (read: taxpayer-funded) broadcaster the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) tried very very hard to keep buried.

Richard Downing was the ABC Chairman at the time

Despite repeated calls for the ABC over the years to issue a formal apology for allowing such material to go to air on one of its (taxpayer-funded) broadcasts, such apology was never given.

My personal take on this

Given all of the above as well as (and equally important!) how the ABC and its chairman personally, conducted themselves during the ‘pandemic’, this MUST be the END of Australia’s public broadcaster!

There is NO COMING BACK FROM THIS for them given their utterly DESPICABLE behaviour since the existence of this recording was revealed.

Furthermore, the position of Australia’s current Federal Communication Minister Anika Wells, is completely untenable given she has FAILED to exercise her powers under the ABC Act of 1983 and FORCE the public broadcaster to make the recording available to the general public, despite repeated requests to do so, including from at least one federal MP.

She MUST resign forthwith or be sacked if she fails to do so!