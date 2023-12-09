The "Blue Shirts" of October 7

The above video can also be viewed on Rumble & Odysee (where you can download it freely for further distribution if you wish).

I wasn’t really planning to do another article on the events of October 7 but I’ve come across two additional pieces of information which I thought warrant getting out there.

The first one has seen little to no coverage in English (although a fair bit in Hebrew) and the second one has been covered a fair bit but I thought it would be useful to go straight to the original source in Hebrew.

To close off this article, I will also tie it all together for you (in case you still need it) and finish off with a call to action which I cannot possibly make clearer!

Let’s dive in.

The mysterious case of the men with the light blue shirts

I was sent this video just over a week ago. It’s in Hebrew with no subtitles and has also been designated as “age restricted” by YouTube (despite not having anything overly visually distressing in it) which means you’ll need to log into your YouTube account if you want to watch it…which you should only do if you can understand Hebrew obviously.

That video is almost 29 minutes long and I’ve taken the most pertinent parts from it and added English subtitles to them, taking extra care to ensure they are completely accurate.

You can watch the 11 minute clip at the top of this article.

The video was uploaded on October 25 by an Israeli named Matan Gorodish and features a recording of a presentation he gave six days earlier on October 19.

The title of the presentation is “where were the IDF forces for 6-8 hours on October 7?”

Mr. Gorodish is a former deputy commander of an IDF tank battalion and also happens to be the nephew of Shmuel Gorodish, a famous IDF general who was the head of the IDF southern command during the Yom Kippur war of 1973.

A look through Matan’s YouTube channel quickly reveals that he is also what’s commonly known as a ‘flat earther’.

I just wanted to get this out of the way to pre-empt any comments on the matter and say that this ‘inclination’ of Mr. Gorodish has absolutely nothing to do with:

The topic of his presentation; and

The validity of the irrefutable factual claims he makes (and provides photographic proof thereof).

With regards to the “flat earth” bit, I encourage you to check the following if that’s of interest and have a think about it for yourself.

The two topics covered in the 11 minute video above are:

(The first 6:36 minutes): The appearance of several men wearing light blue shirts, who are clearly not Palestinians and were embedded with Hamas on the day of the October 7 attacks. They also appear to have been in-command of their forces; and (The remainder of the video): How the events of October 7 tie in to the bigger picture.

Here are the photos of one of the ‘blue shirts’ Mr. Gorodish analyses in the first part of the video above and who appears to be the top commander in-charge of all the Hamas terrorists on the scene:

Zooming in on that last one (face still blurred):

Now take a look at this “blue shirt” with the glasses and white sneakers:

His white sneakers remain pearly white. If this guy did really come from Gaza (whether on a pick-up truck, motorbike or on foot through the sand dunes), it is highly unlikely (to put it very very mildly) his shoes would have remained in that state.

I also would REALLY like to know who is THIS person and what was he doing patrolling a clearly fully set up roadblock at 07:30am on October 7:

What about this guy?

This is a photo of the guy wearing a Nike Cap who can be seen in the video above putting on a face mask with the obvious intention of hiding his identity and who is clearly and evidently not an Arab:

Mr. Gorodish also covered another topic in the video (which I’ve cut out) which discusses the conspiracy plan (not theory) between the top political and military leadership in Israel and one Henry Kissinger, who was the US secretary of state at the time, to allow the ‘surprise’ attack in 1973 by Egypt and Syria to take place on purpose in order to achieve various political objectives of the two parties.

I discuss this plan, and how a highly decorated Colonel in the Israeli Air Force was eliminated by his own people for ‘knowing too much’, a mere few months before that war, in this section of my post to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

If you haven’t done so yet, please go now and watch the first 6:36 minutes of the video above (or all of it) as it speaks for itself and I don’t really have much further to add.

“Wall of Jericho”

This topic has been covered by a few legacy media outlets, as well as by several independent journalists (like Dan Dicks of Press For Truth) but I thought it will be worthwhile to go straight to the source and provide the original footage.

This footage was first aired on November 28 as an exclusive story on Kan (“Here” in Hebrew) which is Israel’s public broadcaster.

The ‘journalist’ who first broke this exclusive story is Ayala Hasson, a long time veteran of the Israeli legacy media scene and one of its most awarded investigative journalists.

There are two reasons why I am putting ‘journalist’ in brackets when referring to Mrs. Hasson:

She made some HORRIFIC statements during the days of the injection mandates and the “green pass” in Israel which can never (and should never!) be looked past as well as willingly becoming a propaganda agent for the government; and While her piece starts well with unbiased and factual reporting, she seamlessly transitions to being a propaganda agent again in the last 20 seconds or so of her report, as you will clearly see for yourself.

The full original report, as aired on Kan on November 29, can be found below and other than cutting out the in-studio introduction by Hasson (which doesn’t provide any additional information beyond what is found in the report itself) and adding English subtitles, I have not modified the footage in any way.

How the current head of the IDF Military Intelligence ended up in his role

The current head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, was appointed to the role in February 2021 when he was head of the IDF Operations Directorate and officially commenced it on October 5, 2021.

As this excellent article mentions:

In an irregular move, Kohavi (the IDF chief of staff at the time) decided to move the current head of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, to the IDF Ground Forces after less than a year in that position. Yadai, who previously led the IDF Home Front Command during the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, was named the head of the Central Command last summer, some seven months ago. Generals typically remain in a given role for at least two to three years, with the exception of the heads of the Air Force and Navy, who generally stay in their positions for closer to five years.

The article also gives the ‘official reasoning’ the IDF provided at the time for shuffling all these Generals around ahead of schedule which you can read for yourself.

The article also mentions that Haliva’s appointment was:

One of six announced on Thursday, based on recommendations by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi that were approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the military said.

Kohavi, who was the IDF Chief of Staff when Haliva was recommended by him to become head of military intelligence, was a subordinate in the IDF of Benny Gantz who was the defence minister at the time of Haliva’s appointment.

Specifically:

Kohavi was also head of military intelligence himself when Benny Gantz was IDF Chief of Staff.

From right to left: Chief of Staff Benny Gantz , Commander of the Southern Command Tal Russo , and Chief of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate Aviv Kohavi. By Israel Defense Forces - IDF Chief of Staff Visits Southern Command, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34370054

Kohavi finished his role as IDF Chief of Staff in January this year and was replaced by his deputy at the time Herzi Halevi, who was nominated to the role by, you guessed it, Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Prior to being Kohavi’s deputy, Halevi was the commander of the IDF Southern Command, overseeing the IDF activity around the Gaza Strip. He was in that role since June 2018.

But wait, there’s more!

Prior to being the commander of the IDF Southern Command, the current IDF Chief of Staff Halevi was Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate for four years (2014-2018) in his first role as Major general (or ‘Aluf’ as the rank is called in the IDF).

Do you see where I’m going with this?

If not, hopefully this thread makes it clearer:

Nothing to see here, move along now…

If you want to find out even more revelations about what actually happened on October 7 and since then, you can check the below but I must warn you that it gets really dark and really disturbing:

The bigger picture

In the last 5 minutes of the video at the top of this article, Mr. Gorodish delves into the bigger picture and how the events of October 7 tie into it.

He does it brilliantly so I encourage you go and watch it, if you haven’t already.

I don’t have much to add to what he shows and says there except to say that what he said about the Iranian Parliament Building is definitely true.

The new (and current) Parliament Building of the Islamic Republic of Iran (a.k.a. Baharestan) was opened in 2004 and looks like this:

Parliament Building of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Photo https://wikimapia.org/1370936/Iranian-Parliament

If you find that ‘interesting’, take a look at the current building of the Supreme Court of the state of Israel which was opened in 1992:

The building was designed by the sibling Israeli Architects Ram Karmi and his sister Ada Karmi-Melamede after they won in 1986 an international competition to design the new Supreme Court building.

Funding for the project was provided predominantly by the Rothschilds (who else?)!

The quote from this article says it all:

Money for construction of the Supreme Court was donated very discreetly by the Rothschild Foundation. In the best of Jewish charitable traditions, the Rothschilds are not mentioned by name on the sign located at the entrance to the courthouse.

In case you didn’t know this, Israel is one of the major (and most important) Freemasonry centres on the planet as this video discusses. It’s in Hebrew but English subtitles are provided.

Then there’s also this obviously:

Moving beyond just the Freemasons and into the really big picture, this detailed and extensively researched and referenced article by

covers it much better than I ever could:

And here’s my humble attempt at explaining how the global power structure actually works:

Israel has been conducting well organised and highly sophisticated ‘information operations’ (a.k.a. PsyOps) since October 7

This could easily be an article all to itself but I will give you just a few resources below to get yourself up-to-speed on this topic.

If you want specific examples of how a ‘pro-Israel’ network for conducting information operations is built and maintained, here are two examples:

What do we DO?

This is the “Actionable” part of this Truth and unfortunately it is disturbing and unpleasant.

The truth is not in the business of making any of us comfortable, happy or content, or even the opposite of that as a matter of fact.

The truth JUST IS. It does not care what we think or what we do about it, or even whether we take any action at all!

The most important takeaway I’d like you to take from the video at the top of this article is this:

YOUR GOVERNMENT DOES NOT WORK FOR YOU!

As a matter of fact, let me be even more blunt (apologies in advance):

Your government wants you DEAD…or worse!

And yes, there is something worse than death!

So what do we do about this?

We move from defence to OFFENCE!

I outline several courses of action in great detail below, as well as the justification for that (if you still need it):

The time for talk is OVER and I would like to leave you with these parting words by a lady who has lived and seen it…and knows how the story ends if we don’t act…NOW!

