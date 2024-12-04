October 7: one year on

The above video is a segment taken from an episode of an Israeli Podcast hosted by a Shneor Webber, a relatively prominent publicist and media personality in the Jewish ultra-orthodox media ‘scene’ in Israel.

The name of his podcast when translated literally to English is “Fusion Reactor” which is a commonly used term in Hebrew which refers to turning people from various backgrounds into one cohesive society or group.

In this episode, released on October 8 this year, he is interviewing Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Ya’akov (Jacob in Hebrew) Sabag.

Mr. Sabag served for over 20 years (1988 to 2009) as an “adviser for Arab affairs” in the military government of Israel in Gaza and later on in the “Coordination unit of government activities in the Palestinian territories”, which is also part of the IDF and came after the military government in Gaza was dismantled, following the commencement of Palestinian self-governance through the Palestinian Authority.

You could say that Sabag is very much an IDF ‘insider’…or at least used to be:

He was there when PLO chairman Arafat arrived to the Palestinian territories following the Oslo accords and became the first President of the Palestinian authority.

He was there when he died and was replaced by Mahmoud Abbas, the current Palestinian President.

He was there when Hamas took over the Gaza strip from the Palestinian Authority and Fatah in 2007 in what is now commonly referred to as the “Gaza civil war”.

Furthermore, “adviser” was just his official title which was cover for what he was actually doing most of the time: intelligence gathering & running agents (HUMINT) within the Palestinian society.

During his time in active duty and following his retirement from the IDF, he developed political views which one can describe as fairly hard-line towards the Palestinians and Islam in general and he was never shy about talking about them publicly.

Following the events of October 7, he expressed views which can be interpreted as even outright genocidal to some (while perfectly reasonable to others) when he often questioned why Israel continues to supply food, water and electricity to the Gaza strip during a time of war against Hamas, which is ruling over that territory.

Political views aside, there was one part of the 83 minute interview that generated ‘robust interest’ (to put it mildly) and has gone viral since in Israel, and this is the part I am providing above with English subtitles added.

The gist of it is that Sabag is saying that he has personally seen documents captured by the IDF from Hamas fighters during and after October 7, which they could not have possibly obtained on their own, or through Palestinians working in Israel, under any circumstances.

This is due to the very sensitive internal IDF information in these documents which is highly classified and can only be accessed by relatively few people in the IDF with the appropriate security clearance.

While he didn’t outright say that this is a case of treason, he did say that this fact, coupled with many other peculiarities on that day, suggests treason from within (even if inadvertently) is a distinct possibility.

Sabag is not the only one making such claims obviously. There are many many others.

One especially potent example of this is the testimony of Ada Sagi, a veteran school teacher from Nir Oz who was kidnapped on October 7 and spent 53 days in Hamas captivity.

When she returned, she said in a podcast interview (in hebrew) to Israeli channel 12 that Shachar Butler, the security coordinator of Nir Oz showed her after she was released from hospital (following her return from Hamas captivity) a photo of a MAP IN ENGLISH (not arabic!) of Nir Oz containing the following information:

Best entry point to the Kibbutz; He is named as the security coordinator; His house is clearly marked and it was the first house to be raided by Hamas when they entered Nir Oz; and Houses with dogs were clearly marked;

Shachar has since left Israel and moved to Denmark with his family. He discusses the decision and the reasons for it here (in Hebrew).

Another Nir Oz resident who was kidnapped that day and spent 54 days in Hamas captivity is 72 year old Adina Moshe.

Adina said in a recent interview to Israeli public radio that:

I said all along and I continue to say now that there was treason. Someone, either a high ranking IDF officer or someone closely connected to the IDF, decided to do this. For what? I don’t know. Maybe money? That’s my feeling. I have lived in Nir Oz for 54 years and since Operation “Cast Lead” (in 2008), there was never a single instance that we didn’t have soldiers guarding Nir Oz. It doesn’t matter weekends, holidays, Yom Kippur (Judaism’s holiest day and a day of fasting). Doesn’t matter. There were always soldiers patrolling 24/7. That day (October 7) I thought that maybe they (Hamas) killed all the soldiers on their way to Nir Oz but I didn’t see any dead bodies (of IDF soldiers).

Not much I can add to this.

The revelations by Sabbag in that podcast episode were picked up by several Israeli legacy media outlets (mostly popular with the Zionist religious crowd). Three examples are this one, this one and this one.

They are in Hebrew so you will need to run them through the translator in your browser. I am not providing a translation because they don’t add anything beyond what Sabag himself says in the subtitled video above.

There is no doubt that there are plenty of highly unusual facts about how the IDF, Shin Bet and the Israeli political leadership (i.e. Netanyahu and his cabinet) responded on that faithful day of October 7, 2023….which also happened to be exactly 50 years (to the day!!) since the start of the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

The official narrative for October 7 makes ZERO sense

The above statement applies to EVERYONE!

Whether it’s the narrative from the Israeli government, Hamas or ANY legacy media outlet.

Their attempts to explain this as an “intelligence failure” or “Hamas fighters caught Israel by surprise” are comical at best….

If there was only ever one thing I could use to demonstrate that the official narrative around October 7 is complete and utter BS, this would be it:

If I could use two, I’d also add this one of an old man on crutches ‘invading’ an Israeli village on the Gaza border almost SIX HOURS after the Hamas attack started (as can be evidenced by the timestamp in the security camera):

So all these people somehow managed to cross completely unopposed (including on horse & carriage) a border fence which costs 3.5 Billion NIS (just under a billion USD) to construct over more than three years and which included the following means that were made public (with lots more kept secret):

Underground barrier going “tens of meters underground” with various physical and technological means to prevent digging underneath it.

Upper barrier over six meters high with various technological means to prevent climbing over it.

Sea barrier designed to prevent incursion from the sea equipped with sophisticated radars and remotely-controlled weapons systems that can (supposedly) take out any intruder in any weather condition, day or night.

Highly expensive and state-of-the-art (allegedly) cameras and radars spread across the entire length of the border fence

Here are some photos:

Photos & Structural Diagram of the Gaza border fence

The construction project of the 65 Km long fence employed over 1,200 people at its peak, extracted enough soil to fill out 330,000 standard size trucks, used 140,000 Tons of Iron and Steel and enough concrete to “pave a road from Israel to Bulgaria” (according to the Defence ministry own statements).

The project was completed and officially made operational in December 2021.

And yet somehow, less than two years later, thousands of people came across that very fence on Toyota Pick-up Trucks, Motorcycles, Tractors, by foot….and even the occasional horse and carriage…all that with ZERO difficulty and ZERO resistance from a military which defeated three Arab armies in a mere six days 56 years earlier!

If you believe this is just a coincidence (or even some very clever battle plan by Hamas), it is DEFINITELY time for another ‘booster’…

Want more ‘coincidences’? I can keep these coming for as long as you can take it!

Here is a playlist of clips uploaded by Israeli husband-and-wife team of independent journalists who have also done lots of other great work on the events of October 7 (a lot of it in English) which I recommend you check out.

I know I used a common Qanon Catchphrase in the description but I think it’s appropriate in this instance

Most of the videos are in Hebrew but English subtitles have been provided. The ‘coincidences’ outlined in the above playlist are also discussed (again, in English) on their website.

They also did a great job translating and expanding a document in Hebrew which outlines the case for treason from within which you can download from their website. Here is the title page to give you an idea of what to expect:

I called it “treason” within a week of the attack & I maintain my assessment

I compiled a lengthy post shortly after the attack last year discussing all the various aspects of it that make absolutely no sense, including based on my own personal experience of serving in the IDF (admittedly quite awhile ago):

The TRUTH about the Israel-Hamas War Michael Ginsburg · October 14, 2023 I’ve stated at least twice in past articles that the one you are about to read is either the most distressing and/or the most important I have ever written. Read full story

As you can see, I was comfortable to make the call back then that TREASON from within played a part in the events of that day, and I have stood by that assessment ever since.

If anything, I am even more convinced now that this is the case given all the new information that came out over the last 12 months.

Here is just one example I mentioned in previous articles (there are lots of new ones further down in this piece):

Now, in case you are not familiar with Unit 8200 of the IDF, it is the ‘crown jewels’ of the IDF’s formidable military intelligence directorate and is essentially Israel’s equivalent of the US NSA and the UK GCHQ, although some claim it is much more capable than any of them when it comes to Offensive Security ("OffSec") which in layman terms simply means hacking.

Those serving in this unit are literally the smartest people in Israel (to put it mildly) and their motto is best reflected in this saying famously coined by one of the unit’s former commanders:

“The hard stuff shouldn’t take us too long to accomplish

but the impossible stuff may take slightly longer”

The fact two 8200 ‘wunderkinds’ raised the alarm about a major upcoming Hamas attack and this was dismissed by the chain of command as “fantasies”, can only mean one thing!

A few days ago,

, the IDF's International Spokesperson, published a post on the IDF’s official Substack (yes, they have one) showing:

Newly declassified footage and details of Sinwar’s movements in the hours before and during the war—a glimpse into the life of the man who orchestrated unimaginable terror, all while ensuring his own safety by hiding under the feet of his own people. Sinwar didn’t just prepare to attack; he prepared to hide. The IDF, in coordination with the ISA, uncovered footage from October 6, 2023, just hours before the massacre unfolded. The footage shows Sinwar fleeing with his family into one of Hamas’ vast underground tunnel networks located in Khan Yunis. Inside, beds, pillows, food, water, and even a television were seen.

It’s unclear how & when the IDF obtained this footage and why it is only being released now. I asked the question in the comments to the post but am definitely not expecting an answer.

The timestamp on the footage provided by the IDF starts at 22:44 on October 6 and ends at 01:32 on October 7, less than 5 hours before the attack started (at least according to the official record).

It shows a person who looks like Sinwar (although his face is not shown very clearly) as well as a woman (assuming his wife) and several kids bringing in various supplies to an underground tunnel in which they obviously plan to hide from the Israeli retaliation they expected to be forthcoming.

The post also included the image below from the tunnel Sinwar was allegedly hiding in.

The IDF claims it was taken in February this year “during operations in Khan Yunis”:

If this intel was available before the attack started, why didn’t it raise any alarms given Sinwar was the head of the Hamas military wing at the time?

A good way to end this section is this short compilation of news reports from the 40 days in the lead up to October 7, which demonstrate in no uncertain terms that it was blatantly obvious that something major was imminent and those who could act on it (Netanyahu & the IDF leadership first and foremost) CHOSE to ignore it:

If you disagree with my assessment that it was blatantly obvious and/or that the leadership of the Israeli security establishment CHOSE to ignore the signs, I give you exhibit R (for Raphael).

The (truly) incredible story of Raphael Hayoun

Mr. Hayoun’s story is definitely one for the history books, primarily as a warning!

He was also mentioned by Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Sabag in the clip at the top of this article when he mentioned “the guy in Netivot who was listening in to Hamas”.

It’s very hard to do this story justice with words alone so I am going to use two videos instead.

Before that, I will quote this part of a post by

:

Raphael is an Israeli civilian who dedicated his life to listen in to Hamas communications and alert Israeli security authorities on his findings, to help protect the Israeli citizens residing in the Gaza envelope. Raphael had prevented and thwarted many security incidents in the past with his work. Months before the great massacre, his surveillance license was revoked and equipment was seized by the Ministry of Communications after senior security officials were fed up with his warnings. Interestingly, the equipment was returned to him after the Oct. 7th massacre, when the authorities suddenly needed his help. Raphael identified thousands of transmissions that prove with certainty the existence of Hamas training before the attack, therefore he alerted and informed the IDF and senior security officials in real time. He begged for them to listen and act. He claims the attack could have been prevented if they had just listened. Raphael lost 37 friends in the massacre.

Now, here is the story of Raphael Hayoun and his team of three other civilians, as told by them to Israel’s public broadcaster. The video is provided in full and without any edits other than adding English subtitles:

It is not often that words fail me but this is one instance they do. Nothing more I can add to the above video.

To end this section, I also want to include an interview Israeli independent journalist Shelly Rawlings did with Raphael Hayoun a few weeks ago. Shelly and her husband are also the ones who compiled the videos in the ‘coincidences’ playlist and translated the “A man’s sword against his brother” document into English.

The interview reveals even more information than the video above and is completely raw and unscripted which makes it especially potent.

It is in Hebrew but English subtitles are provided. Please click the gear button in the YouTube player and choose “English” under subtitles. The translation was done manually by a human to ensure accuracy.

Before we get into some more new material I haven’t featured in any of my previous work on October 7, let me help you get orientated.

Map of the October 7 events

I’ve created a map featuring most of the IDF bases and outposts, the two official border checkpoints between Israel and the Gaza strip and most importantly, the Israeli civilian settlements where key events happened on October 7 last year:

For an interactive version of the above map (where you can scroll around and zoom in and out), and which also has additional context and articles added for various spots, click below:

Click for an interactive map

I suggest you keep the interactive version of the above map open in another browser as you read through the material below to help you understand where different events are taking place and how far are they from each other.

If you want a quick rundown of how the events of October 7 unfolded on the day, this video puts it on a convenient timeline and covers the events in most of the major locations on the day in less than three minutes. The above map should serve as the perfect companion to it.

As you can see, YouTube has put an age restriction on the video which means you will need to be logged into your YouTube account (or use the app) in order to access it:

The Hamas attacking force was much larger than initially reported

The ‘official’ figures from the Israeli government say that 1,150 Israelis died on October 7, 779 of them civilians, 301 were IDF soldiers in active duty, 55 Police officers and 10 members of the Shin Bet’s rapid response unit known as the “Tequila team”.

251 Israelis (mostly civilians) were also taken hostage to Gaza that day.

As far as Hamas, Israel’s authorities say that the invading force was comprised of around 3,000 terrorists, with about half of them members of the Hamas elite unit “Nuhba”. Israel claims 1,609 of them were eliminated while still on Israeli soil (so before they managed to get back to Gaza).

According to this investigative reporter of major Israeli legacy media outlet channel 12, the initial estimates of the number of Hamas personnel involved in the October 7 attack were very conservative and the actual numbers were at least double that!

Even more importantly: the number of breaches Hamas made in the Gaza border fence on the day was DOUBLE what was initially reported: 119 instead of the 60 reported initially.

This corroborates what many (including the person in this video) say which is that Hamas created A LOT of breaches in the border fence because their plan was to bring at least part of the Israeli hostages back with them to the Gaza strip ON FOOT.

There is no way 119 breaches are needed if the plan was to take everyone on vehicles and motorcycles.

The events and decisions made within the security establishment and Political leadership immediately prior to Oct 7 & on the day itself simply cannot be mere coincidence or incompetence

To start with, here are some very pertinent questions which all remain unanswered to this day:

Here is a short clip in which American media personality Ben Swann raises a few more points which I think are very pertinent:

Elite forces were diverted from the Gaza region just before the attack

Two days before the attack, 100 commando soldiers who were sent to the Gaza division as reinforcement for the Jewish holiday period, were diverted from Gaza to Huwara, a Palestinian town located near Nablus in the northern West Bank, as a response (allegedly) to some minor riots there at the time

This despite the fact there was concrete intelligence of a potential for a large Hamas offensive being imminent, including a report from an officer and an NCO in unit 8200 alerting that Hamas was conducting highly unusual training exercises, both in nature and in scope.

The NCO wrote in her report (my translation from Hebrew):

My assessment is that there were at least 200 Hamas fighters that took part from across all parts of the Hamas military wing. The exercise was attended by very high ranking members of Hamas’s political and military leadership on the Gaza strip (My addition: Including Sinwar).

Nobody turned on any TV in the IDF high command during the early hours of the attack

As was widely reported on Israeli legacy media, the people at the IDF HQ command centre in Tel-Aviv (commonly referred to as “The Pit”) knew LESS about what was going on in the first hours of the attack than everyday Israeli civilians.

WHY?

Get this:

Because they were not allowed to turn on any TV to watch the news reports!

This was also the case in the command centre of the Air Force where at least one person who was there on that day reported (after having his identity hidden and voice altered) that he didn’t know the full scale of the attack until after midday when he came out from the command centre for a smoke and looked at his phone.

Now, it is standard practice that everyone entering the Pit must do so without their smartphones which are kept in a separate room. This makes perfect sense from an Operational Security (OpSec) perspective.

However, there are plenty of TVs in the “Pit”. All of them were kept off and none was turned on to watch the news!!

I kid you not!

A crucial (and highly classified) system operated by unit 8200 was not operational for most of the night between October 6 & 7

The investigative reporter of channel 12 filed the following report regarding a key (and highly classified) SIGINT system operated by Unit 8200 which malfunctioned for most of the night prior to the attack:

In addition to that, the channel 12 reporter (Omri Meniv) also published a Twitter thread with the findings he compiled in preparing the above report.

I’ve collated the thread into one single readable article which you can find here. It’s in Hebrew but the translator in your browser of choice should be sufficient to understand the main points (I tested in two).

The Israeli Airforce was in disarray

This can easily be a very lengthy article in itself but suffice to say that what the IDF regularly describe as their “tip of the spear” and was widely considered till that day as the most advanced and best trained aerial fighting force in the Middle East (and one of the best in the world allegedly), was essentially nowhere to be seen on October 7.

The FIRST question asked by pretty much everyone in Israel on the day (and especially the residents along the Gaza border) was:

WHERE WAS THE AIRFORCE?

Specifically, Israelis wanted to know how is it that no fighter jet, attack drone and especially the Apache attack helicopters responded in a timely manner.

With the case of the Apaches specifically, even a few of them (probably 2-3) could have EASILY stopped the Hamas invasion in its early stages and literally mow down all the incoming terrorists on their pick-up trucks and motorcycles.

Just to give you context, here is what a single Apache helicopter can do:

In December 2023, Israel’s public broadcaster aired the report below which aimed to specifically answer the question: “where were the Apaches?” . I am providing it in full without any edits other than English subtitles added.

I encourage you to watch it in full for better context but the summary is that two former heads of the Helicopter formations in the Air Force, blamed the slow response on lack of funding and other resources which resulted in only two Apaches being in full combat readiness and ready for immediate departure on the morning of October 7, and even these two were based out the Ramat David air force base in the North of Israel, rather than the Ramon air force base located only 7 minutes flight by Apache Helicopters from the Gaza border.

This report was not received well in the Israeli public, to put it mildly…

Both the general Israeli public and various military commentators said that while the above report raised valid points that need to be considered, it does not explain the complete lack of response on October 7.

This is for two main reasons:

Israel is a small country and while Ramat David is located in the North of Israel, it is still only about 160 KM (100 Miles) away from the Gaza border….and that’s if you are driving. An attack Helicopter flying from Ramat David at full speed (as it doesn’t need to fight its way there given the enemy has no airpower of any kind) would have easily arrived in less than 30 minutes; and The two Apaches that were at full combat readiness would have been more than enough to stop the invading force in its tracks, prevent them from escaping back to Gaza or bringing any reinforcements.

Hamas was not invading Israel with Tanks and APCs. All they had was Toyota Hilux Pick-up trucks and motorcycles (and the occasional horse and carriage as shown above).

Furthermore, the only weapon the invading Hamas force had that could pose even the slightest risk for the Apaches was RPGs, but even that is a very basic weapon the heavily armed and armoured Apaches could have easily defended themselves against using various countermeasures and rapid manoeuvres.

Early last month (September 2024), the Air Force completed their internal investigation of their own ‘performance’ on October 7 and released a (heavily redacted) report to selected Israeli legacy media outlets (and not to the general public to read for themselves).

Here is a short clip from Israel’s public broadcaster Kan (“here” in Hebrew) summarising the main points in that report:

The above clip discusses a much longer piece (56 minutes in length to be exact) which Kan’s investigative reporting program “Real Time” produced based on the results of the Air force internal investigation and various interviews with current and former pilots (including the pilot of the very first Apache that arrived on the scene) and senior officers in the IDF. This included the two former heads of Helicopter formations in the Air Force, which were also the ‘stars’ of the December 2023 report provided above. Let me tell you they sounded very different in that piece and a lot less smug.

While the piece was uploaded to both their website and YouTube, it was also “geoblocked” so that only people with an Israeli IP address could view it. This is obviously trivial to bypass which I have done and have managed to screen record the entire report which I am currently in the process of subtitling to English.

Let me tell you that it’s bad…VERY bad! It makes it seem like the Air Force, which is the arm of the IDF that gets the biggest budget by far, is commanded by complete morons…which I frankly find it very hard to believe.

The clip gives you a mere glimpse into how bad this is. I will upload the full investigation to the Rumble channel after I finish adding subtitles so you can subscribe to it and will receive an email notification from Rumble when that video is uploaded. The title of the investigative report is “When the skies fell” so look out for that one.

While the IDF high command performed extraordinarily bad, many soldiers at the tactical level fought bravely and sacrificed their lives

While their High Command collapsed (in a manner that I argue cannot be a mere coincidence), many acts of bravery by small units and individual soldiers took place.

Many of these soldiers gave their life while doing so and this needs to be acknowledged.

Here are just three examples:

The Navy saved an entire Kibbutz from being slaughtered or taken hostage

On October 7, Hamas forces invaded Israel using fast boats:

This attack vector is the one where the IDF response seems to have been the quickest and most effective, which prevented Hamas from reaching anywhere further south along the coastline.

This footage was taken from an Israeli navy light highspeed patrol boat on October 7. It appears to show the boat hunting down and eliminating Hamas terrorists attempting to swim to shore. The description indicates that some had scuba equipment but I cannot see that in the video:

Here is a report from Israeli channel 13 of a meeting two months after October 7 between the residents of Kibbutz Zikim, the soldiers of that same light highspeed navy patrol boat, who stopped many terrorists from coming ashore, the officer in the naval control centre who alerted the Kibbutz that Hamas are on their way, and the security detail of the residents themselves who fought bravely and stopped the terrorists.

The result: ZERO residents of Kibbutz Zikim died or were taken hostage. The attack was stopped entirely.

A Bedouin officer and his team fought bravely to save the Gaza division HQ

The HQ of the Gaza Division near Kibbutz Re’im is the most significant IDF base along the Gaza border.

It was overrun by Hamas within minutes but intense battles between Hamas fighters and IDF soldiers were going on till late that afternoon.

This is the story of one of the single most intense battles that took place on the base that day, led by a Bedouin officer and his team.

Many Bedouins serve in the IDF in frontline combat roles, primarily as scouts, due to their extensive familiarity with their local area and the ability to immediately detect footsteps or other changes in the terrain.

This gives the term “Girl Power” a whole new meaning

Urim is a base belonging to the IDF Homefront command located near a Kibbutz of the same name.

Here is a testimony of a Situation Room Sergeant who was there on the day:

In her account of events, she is saying the following:

“At 6:20a.m. the early warning system collapsed. There were rockets flying all over the place. The system was completely unresponsive. I felt an increasing amount of anxiousness within me, since we were unaccustomed to such a barrage of rockets. But then I decided to get a hold of myself, and started managing the event. I made a phone call to update my commanders but, unfortunately, no one was answering the phones. I woke up all of the girls, two of which showed up at the situation room still wearing their pyjamas. I ran into the dormitory to pick up my uniform, because soon enough other senior officers were scheduled to arrive on site and I wanted to make sure that at least one of us was presentable."

This is the story of the (all-female) team of combat soldiers who came to the aid of Urim base. By that time, many of the soldiers there were already dead with only four surviving that day.

The combat unit of six soldiers were able to eliminate all the Hamas terrorists on their own and without any reinforcements. One soldier lost her life in that battle and another got seriously injured when she was shot in the back.

The above video should probably be shown to people who claim that women (and especially young women) can’t be effective combat soldiers.

Civilians were left to their own devices for hours

Unfortunately, not all stories ended like the one above about Kibbutz Zikim, whose residents were saved by the navy and their own security detail.

As a matter of fact, the story of Kibbutz Zikim is the exception rather than the norm because most residents of the various villages, Kibbutzim and towns near the Gaza border were left to fend for themselves for many many hours.

Again, this could easily be a very lengthy post in itself. I highlighted a few examples in my first article on October 7, published a week after the attack.

Here are what I think are the two most potent clips from that article:

If you thought the above clip was intense, check out the next testimony. It was clearly too much for the news anchor who started sobbing…and I can’t blame her to be honest:

Next, this one:

A grandmother from Kibbutz Nirim told this Israeli legacy media outlet how she had no choice but to face a Hamas terrorist on her own.

She managed to kill him but what is even more shocking is that the first IDF forces arrived to Nirim over seven hours after the attack started.

Here is the Mayor of Ofakim, one of the more significant size towns in the area, with his account of the interactions he had on that day with the highest levels of the Israeli government, including the Foreign Minister (who is a personal friend apparently) and even the Defence Minister himself.

He spoke with both of them directly on the phone as Hamas terrorists were rampaging through his town:

I can keep going with these examples till the end of time as I have literally dozens of hours of footage to choose from but I thought I would end this section by highlighting (again) the failure of the air force to provide any meaningful help to the civilians on the ground, even when they finally managed to get to the scene.

This is the story of the security detail of Kibbutz Magen. They managed to stop Hamas entirely on their own and without any help from the IDF and especially the Air Force which had at least one attack helicopter above them at some point:

Another example is this short clip from the “When the skies fell” investigation I mentioned above. It tells the story of the security coordinator or Kibbutz Nirim and speaks for itself:

The Airforce wasn’t just completely ineffective on the day but If anything, they probably KILLED more Israelis than they saved on that day, which leads us directly to the next section.

Many hostages & civilians were hurt due to friendly fire

There are unfortunately quite a few stories like that from October 7. The video below features a small sample:

Next I want to highlight (again) this truly heartbreaking story from Kibbutz Be’eri which was one of the civilian settlements hardest hit by Hamas on October 7.

This is a report shown on Israeli legacy media outlet channel 12 and subtitled by

. It tells the story of civilians who were held hostage in their home by Hamas and were killed due to gunfire, tank shelling and even guided LAU missiles fired at the house

.

The accompanying report by

can be found in this piece:

The next two pieces are also by

and discuss the (very unfortunate) role the

played in adding to the civilian body count on the day:

One significant thing I can now add to the above two reports is the fact that there is now a CONFIRMATION (albeit by an anonymous source) that the order that resulted in the deaths of as many as FIFTY ISRAELIS on that day came directly from the Commander of the Air Force himself.

This 12 minute clip is in my opinion the single most potent part of the “When the skies fell” investigative report I mentioned previously. I can’t even imagine how the families of those who died (definitively as well as potentially), as a result of these orders and the actions which followed them, must have felt as they were watching this truly heart breaking report.

The clip all but confirms that Efrat Katz, the Israeli Grandmother mentioned in the above piece by

, was indeed killed from “friendly fire” carried out by her own country’s Air Force!

Efrat Katz and Gadi Moses ( source )

The Israeli hostages were ABANDONED by their own government

Hamas has taken a total of 255 hostages on October 7, the overwhelming majority being Israeli civilians.

More than a year later, there are still 101 of them held captive by Hamas. Out of those, 36 are known to no longer be alive.

Still in Hamas Captivity and known to be alive

On November 13 (this year), Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, released a video message from one of the Israeli captives held by them in Gaza in which he is urging the Israeli public not to forget him and calling for pressure on the Israeli government to secure his release.

The Israeli captive is 28 year old Alexander Turpanov who was kidnapped on October 7 from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Here is the full message from Alexander in Hebrew as posted online by the Lebabon-based Al-Mayadeen network, who often post videos released by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hizbullah. I have made no changes except adding English subtitles:

I’d say it is fairly likely that the above message from Mr. Turpanov was extracted by duress and there is almost certainly a gun being pointed at him as this video is being recorded to ensure he says what the Al-Quds Brigades want him to say.

However, it also reflects what large parts of Israeli society and most of the families of the remaining hostages feel…and they do NOT have a gun pointed at them.

Mr. Turpanov’s partner Sapir Cohen was also kidnapped that day together with him and his mom bubut unlike him, was released 55 days later.

Here is the heartbreaking testimony she gave recently:

A few days ago, Hamas released another video of an Israeli hostage. This time it was 20 year old Idan Alexander:

As far as the 154 hostages that were returned so far, 37 came back in body bags.

Returned Dead

As expected, the thing that was top of mind for the families of the hostages is for their loved ones to come home and a campaign was put together for that purpose.

This concert at the (reconstructed) ancient Roman Theatre in Caesarea was one of the first major initiatives of that campaign to gain worldwide attention:

While there were valid questions raised by some about how quickly the campaign was put together and how well organised and slick its marketing material is, I think that no one can argue that it is the fundamental role of any government to bring its citizens from enemy captivity as soon as possible.

It is an important part of the basic contract any citizen has with their government and why said government is given any power at all.

However, pretty much from day dot it was very obvious that the return of the hostages was NOT the top priority.

As a matter of fact, the initial stated goal of the war was to “destroy Hamas” with the return of the hostages only added later in the “second stage” of the war.

As you can imagine, this approach wasn’t understood nor appreciated by the families of the hostages and RIGHTFULLY SO I say. Imagine of it was your loved one!

That last video above touched briefly on a very important aspect which I’d like to expand on:

The (alleged) leaks from Netanyahu’s own office which resulted in undermining a deal to get the hostages freed .

Let’s start with an overview and timeline of the key events:

This serious affair resulted in a major crisis in trust between Netanyahu and Israel’s security establishment (IDF & Shin Bet to exact).

Here is the full story:

The end of the above clip hints at the fact that it’s important to clarify exactly what is the meaning of the term “employee of the Prime Minister’s office” and it is likely their reporter said that because at the time she said it, she already knew who that person is.

A mere days later, and it was made public that his name is Eli Feldstein.

Here is the full story:

If you think this is pretty wild already, we are barely getting started!

It has now been revealed that five arrests in total have been made. One of those arrested was Feldstein as discussed above while the other four were initially described as “active members of the security establishment itself”.

The five arrests were dramatic with the homes of the suspects raided by Shin Bet officers wearing balaclavas (quite unheard of in Israel) and the arrested suspects were reportedly denied access to any legal representation until just before the court hearing.

The indictments against the suspects allege that their activities have directly put in jeopardy the return of the Israeli hostages.

A day later it was revealed the the other four suspects who were arrested (in addition to Feldstein) are ACTIVELY serving members of the Information Protection division of the IDF military intelligence directorate whose primary role is to PREVENT LEAKS of classified information.

You honestly can’t make this stuff up even if you tried!

Here is the report:

If all that wasn’t enough, in what is a very bad sign for the future of the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, the deputy head of the IDF negotiations team has tendered his resignation, a move that surprised both the IDF and the political leadership.

There is no official confirmation as to why he resigned but all estimates suggest that it is due to the lack of progress so far and his assessment that any future progress is unlikely as well.

The Israeli negotiations team went to Qatar for the latest round of negotiations with the Hamas political leadership based there (and who appear to being forced to leave now by the Qatari government) WITHOUT the head of Shin Bet and the IDF head of the negotiations team, with the Mossad Chief David Barnea being the only senior Israeli official to attend.

A group called “The Israeli majority”, which has been running a longstanding campaign since October 7 for early elections, said in a statement in response to these news:

“The government cares more about its own survival than the return of the hostages. This ‘surprising’ resignation is not surprising at all. Brigadier general Seter (the official who resigned) can also see that there are untoward considerations that are being allowed to affect the negotiations. The majority of the (Israeli) public wants a deal. It’s time for elections now!”

It is probably very understandable at this point why the families of the hostages have very little confidence in their government and that lack of confidence on that specific issue permeates across large swaths of Israeli society.

Then, you also have this absolutely tragic story.

If all that wasn’t enough, there is also the story of the spy which allegedly had a MAJOR impact on the fate of the hostages as it scuttled a major operation to rescue them while most of them were still located in one spot (again, allegedly) in a tunnel system underneath Shifa hospital in Gaza. We’ll get to that later in the article.

The story of Alon Shemriz

Alon Shemriz was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 but managed to escape on his own accord from Hamas captivity, together with two other fellow captives.

After they escaped they were shot by IDF soldiers who for some reason thought they were Hamas terrorists despite them holding signs in Hebrew and yelling in Hebrew (with no Arab accent).

Alon’s family demanded that he be recognised as an IDF solider who died in battle and be given full military honours during his funeral, despite the fact he wasn’t in active reserve duty at the time of his capture by Hamas.

The IDF refused.

Funeral of Alon Shemriz

Here is a short clip featuring an interview with Alon’s dad on Israeli radio in which he tells the tragic story of his son:

Alon’s older brother Yonatan, gave a speech at an alternative memorial service for October 7 which was organised after the vast majority of the families of the hostages refused to take any part in the official memorial ceremony organised by the government to commemorate the first anniversary of October 7.

The moving speech can be found in the note below:

Many in Netanyahu’s inner circle, as well as ‘journalists’ and other talking heads on Israel’s Channel 14, which is effectively his unofficial mouthpiece, are trying to paint the campaign to bring back the hostages as some kind of a “leftists conspiracy” motivated by political reasons to undermine, and even outright overthrow, Netanyahu’s extreme far right government (the single most right wing government EVER in Israel’s history).

Here is what Yom Tov Samia, a prominent voice in the “right wing” camp and former head of the IDF southern command (Jan 2001 to December 2003), had to say about this very recently:

Ultimately, as this report makes abundantaly clear, it is Netanyahu himself who is motivated purely & solely by political considerations and THIS is ultimately the reason why 101 Israelis (37 of them already confirmed dead) are still in Hamas captivity 14 months later:

These words by Russia’s ambassador to Israel are the perfect way to end this section:

Further reading

If you want to read more about the absolute tragedy of the hostages and their families that was a direct result of their own government and military (on top of the pain caused by Hamas on October 7 itself), I recommend the following articles:

Israeli Soldiers were left to die or be taken hostage

If there is only one example I could provide for this, it will be the story of the IDF outpost in Nahal Oz every single time!

On October 7, 150 heavily armed terrorists attacked the outpost which only had 25 IDF soldiers there at the time. These soldiers were left to fend for themselves after the IDF failed to send any reinforcements despite the calls for help.

ALL the soldiers at the base were either killed or taken hostage.

Notice the SIZE of the Hamas force allocated just to Nahal Oz as discussed in the video above (which you can also watch on Rumble)

Keep in mind that it is now known with certainty that the number of Hamas fighters the female IDF representative speaking in the above video is referring to, is probably HALF (if not less) of the actual amount of Hamas fighters in that area alone on October 7.

If you revisit the map I prepared of all the locations of the October 7 events, you will see that the Nahal Oz outpost is located a mere 3 Km from the Gaza border fence and is clearly shown in this video released by Hamas showing them breaching the border fence (no sound):

The footage shows the communication tower at the Nahal Oz IDF outpost (see image below) being bombed by what appears to be an FPV (First Person View) drone or something dropped by hand from a hang glider.

One of the biggest critics of how the IDF top brass abandoned their own forces on October 7 and how they continue to sacrifice them since then is Major General (Ret.) Yitzhak Brik, who is the former IDF Ombudsman (which is always a civilian but with a military background) and who also had a long and highly distinguished military career, which included being the recipients of the Medal of Courage, the IDF’s highest possible military decoration for which there were only 220 recipients ever.

By IDF Spokesperson's Unit, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91738350

In his last role in the IDF before retiring from active duty, General Brik was the commander of all of the IDF’s military collages, which includes the officer training academy.

Since 2018, General Brik was repeatedly sounding the alarm that the IDF is ill prepared for a major conflict and has a significantly diminished capacity as a fighting force due to the following main reasons:

Lack of investment in ground forces; Lack of sufficient and realistic training for combat soldiers; A military doctrine which increasingly relies on technological means; Lack of mental and moral determination amongst the IDF top brass to engage the enemy aggressively and win decisively; and An organisational structure that rewards political allegiance instead of actual merit when it comes to promotion of high ranking officers to the IDF’s top brass.

In July 2023 (a few months before October 7) General Brik gained further prominence when he warned on a popular TV program that:

“We are on the brink of a major conflict that will likely result in a massacre of civilians. The IDF isn’t prepared for such a conflict…AT ALL! We are all sitting on the Titanic and the ice berg is already clearly visible”

Here is what General Brik had to say about how the IDF top brass is managing the war in Gaza (he doesn’t mince his words):

He didn’t stop there:

General Brik has recently appeared on the podcast of Uri Milstein.

84 year old Uri Milstein is one of Israel’s most prominent military historians (if not the most prominent). General Brik is turning 77 this month.

Both him and Mr. Milstein are in the twilights of their lives after both having highly distinguished careers in their respective fields and being highly respected by large parts of Israeli society.

The bottom line: they have nothing left to prove to anyone and have ZERO effs left to give. As such, they both speak very candidly and very openly in this conversation and don’t mince any words.

General Brik is concluding this interview by saying that Israel must immediately seek a formal defence pact with the United States as the IDF in its current form simply doesn’t have the capacity to defend the country and re-building the required capabilities in order to defend Israel effectively in the current environment in the Middle East will take at least a decade.

This is a sobering assessment by a person who knows very much what he is talking about and is probably concerned more at this stage about being truthful to himself and his people rather than being liked or any form of political correctness.

The full discussion is provided below. It’s in Hebrew but English subtitles have been added to this particular episode:

Instead of taking onboard the very valid and detailed criticism of this highly respected former General, the IDF responded instead with personal attacks against him, including the use of some pretty dirty tactics:

In case you think General Brik is a lone critic or that criticism is coming only from former officers who have long left the military, check out this interview with Colonel Hanoch Daube who only left the military in July this year.

Daube in 2020. Photo by the IDF Spokesperson Unit

Daube giving a briefing during the current war earlier this year

Like General Brik, Colonel Daube is a highly decorated IDF combat officer who also received the the Medal of Courage, the IDF’s highest possible military decoration for which there were only 220 recipients ever, for his bravery during an operation to rescue a stranded group of IDF soldiers during the second Lebanon war in 2006.

In May this year, Colonel Daube wrote an opinion piece which was highly critical of the IDF top brass and in which he stated that no lessons have been learnt and none of the senior officers who were in command on October 7 have ‘fallen on their sword’ or have been removed from active duty.

As you can imagine, Colonel Daube’s military career has come to an end shortly after and this is the first interview he has given since leaving the IDF:

As Colonel Daube rightly points out in the video above, almost all the IDF top brass (including the Chief of Staff Halevi) who performed so miserably in the lead up to October 7 and on the day itself, have either remained in their roles or have been promoted!

The only one who left was the Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate Haliva who went on early retirement but with an unblemished military file and full pension.

No wonder morale in the IDF is so low with many frontline combat soldiers unwilling to keep fighting because they feel that they are just being used as cannon fodder.

The most powerful way I can think of to finish this section is with this recording from the IDF communication network on October 7 of Sgt. Yael Leibushor, an observation soldier in the Nahal Oz IDF outpost who was killed on October 7 after the Nahal Oz outpost was overrun by Hamas.

The story of what happened in Nahal Oz is covered in the video at the top of this section.

Her voice in this very last transmission as captured in the below recording says it all. You probably don’t even need the subtitles I’ve added:

The Genocide

It is obviously impossible to touch on the topic of October 7 without mentioning the “G Word”: GENOCIDE.

Before I delve any further into this topic, I want to make my position on this crystal clear.

There is NO DOUBT that:

Israel is carrying out a Genocide of the Palestinian people in the Gaza strip; The Genocide is being carried out in a highly systematic manner and with military efficiency; Israel is using any and all propaganda means at its disposal to mask the genocide and make it look as anything but; and The current Israeli government, its coalition partners and the parts of Israeli society they represent have a very clear endgame in mind: They want the Gaza Strip to become what the Australian continent was referred to when the British first arrived: Terra nullius ( “land belonging to no one” i.e a complete absence of people).

I would also argue that one of the primary reasons for the conspiracy FACT that is October 7 is to create the circumstances that will justify (at least to some extent) carrying out the Genocide.

If you think I am exaggerating with what I am saying (and especially the fourth point above), here is a video uploaded by Israel’s Public Broadcaster Kan to both their website and various social media platforms:

They removed it shortly thereafter after they probably realised how it may be perceived but as usual (and unfortunately for them), the Internet NEVER forgets!

This is not some right-wing fringe lunatic media outlet (like Israeli Channel 14 for example). This is Israel’s PUBLIC BROADCASTER.

Now, for the avoidance of doubt, the above video was NOT created by Kan (but rather by “The Civil Front” which was also responsible for this campaign) but the fact this was posted on their website and socials is either reflective of their implicit support of this messaging or that Israel’s public broadcaster is run in a more chaotic fashion than a backyard meth lab! Not sure which option is worse to be honest!

Either way, one Joseph Goebbels would have definitely been happy to sign off on that one!

Now that we are hopefully on the same page, let’s move on.

We’ll get to the Cui Bono? (who benefits) question a bit later but for now let’s look at how this genocide is being carried out.

First of all, here is a number that says it all:

These numbers are provided predominantely by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza but even Israeli intelligence now considers them to be generally accurate.

Furthermore, as this major investigation reveals, the genocide is meticulously planned and executed using the latest and greatest technology at Israel’s disposal:

This “latest & greatest” technology also includes an AI-based targeting system with the very benign sounding name “Lavender”:

According to UN analysis (which may or may not be biased), close to 70% of verified victims over a six-month period were women and children.

The footage below suggests that this is not a completely outrageous claim to make:

This level of carnage, executed with clear intention and planning, has inevitably drawn comparisons to the Holocaust and I, as a Jewish person and grandson to two Holocaust survivors, think this comparison is very much warranted:

Here is a very recent assessment by former IDF Chief of Staff and Defence Minister of the State of Israel Moshe Ya'alon of what the IDF has done (and is still doing) in Gaza:

It’s important to mention in this context that Netanyahu’s government has never really tried to deny or even hide their genocidal intentions:

The scenes from Gaza haved shocked even doctors with significant experience in war zones:

And it’s not just the Israeli government, the US administration is “ALL IN” as well…and has been from essentially the first day the Israel-Hamas war started.

This is probably enough horrors for one section but if you are still keen for more:

The first casualty in war is the TRUTH

This has happened with almost every conflict since the dawn of time. The only thing that changed was how well the deceptions and propaganda can be carried out.

The current conflict is no different and there are plenty of lies and intense propaganda on BOTH sides.

Israel as a nation state with significant financial, technological and media resources is carrying out a much more organised disinformation & propaganda campaign while the Palestinian side is resorting to more ‘guerrilla’ tactics.

However, BOTH sides are engaged in intense propaganda and deception to the best of their respective abilities. Information warfare is a CRUCIAL part of every war and can absolutely make a difference as far as the final outome!

There are also significant efforts to shut down alternative media sources and especially independent media which is committed to reporting the TRUTH without fear or favour.

Once again, the independent media scene is a lot more developed on the Israeli side and especially now when the few independent Palestinian journalists, who were allowed to operate under Hamas’s rule in Gaza, are focused on keeping themselves and their loved ones alive rather than on-the-ground reporting.

Therefore, the crackdown on independent voices is a lot more evident on the Israeli side (although there is little doubt that it is also happening in Gaza under Hamas):

In this section, I will try to get through some of the “fog of war” and dispel some falsehoods from BOTH sides.

There is NO denying that Hamas DID come to KILL (not just take hostages)

There are many pundits online who vehemently claim (to this day) that Hamas are mere “freedom fighters” and that the only reason they carried out October 7 was to free their comrades from Israeli jails through forcing a prisoner exchange deal.

If that was true, you’d think that Hamas militants will take any opportunity they can to:

Take Israelis hostage; and

Take as many of them as possible

However, the facts on the ground on October 7 as clearly documented by multiple sources, including Hamas themselves, simply do not support this claim…AT ALL!

Below are just a few examples (I have many many more I could have included)

The footage you will see below is highly distressing. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Hamas militants shooting RPG at approaching civilian vehicles

On the way out from the “Nova” nature festival (footage from Hamas):

The town of Sderot (footage from street security cameras):

You obviously don’t use an RPG if your intention is to capture hostages.

Hamas militants choose to kill civilians in instances where they could have easily taken them hostage instead

On the morning of October 7, Benayahu Biton, Maor Graziani and Jonathan Samerano managed to escape the massacre at the “Nova” nature festival in Re’im and headed towards the nearby Kibbutz Be’eri in the hope they will find shelter there.

Unfortunately for them, Be’eri was completely overrun by Hamas by that time and they have taken full control of the Kibbutz.

One of the things Hamas did was to place a group hidden in the bushes next to the main entrance gate with orders to ambush any incoming vehicle.

This is footage from the security camera at the main entrance gate of Be’eri showing the car with the three men (all unarmed) as it arrives to the entrance gate as well as what happened immediately afterwards.

This footage speaks for itself!

Hamas did not look or act even remotely on October 7 as a legitimate military/resistance force. PERIOD!

This section contains by far the most disturbing footage in this entire piece! I have footage that is a lot worse than that but I don’t think it’s necessary to publish it to bring the above point across…and I don’t think that Substack (even with its relatively hands off approach to content moderation) will tolerate this…and probably rightfully so if I am being honest.

Bottom line, if you don’t think you can handle that, just keep scrolling. I will leave the decision up to you…but you have been warned!

A (very) small sample of Hamas atrocities towards defenseless Israelis that day (most of the footage is from Hamas and other Palestinian sources)

Hamas loot a petrol/gas station (no audio)

Hamas abandon one of their own injured comrades and leave him to die

Here is how Israeli hostages were treated when they arrived to Gaza (as posted to social media by Hamas or Gaza residents)

As I said, I have hours of atrocities to choose from and what I have posted is a carefully curated selection of the milder footage I have.

Hopefully, this puts to bed any claims that Hamas was a legitimate force of “freedom fighters/resistance” and as such, standard laws of engagement or the rules of war were applicable.

Saying that, I do not refute that a lot of this genocidal behavior is a result of Israeli oppression over the years, although there is no doubt Hamas indoctrination played a big part in that as well.

While I absolutely do NOT justify what Israel did next, I think the above shows to some extent how a portion of Israeli society has turned outright genocidal towards Palestinians, Arabs and even Muslims in general after seeing this kind of footage (and much much worse).

Alleged sexual violence by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women on October 7

There were (and still are) accusations that Hamas terrorists engaged in a mass campaign of raping Israeli women on October 7.

The claim is understandable given some of the footage, released by Hamas themselves, included clear innuendos/threats of sexual violence.

Here is one (relatively mild) example from the Nahal Oz IDF outpost where a group of observation soldiers (who are all female) have been captured:

The claims of intentional mass rape by Hamas on October 7 have been vigorously refuted by independent observers (including from the UN) and I tend to agree that the Hamas terrorists did not have orders to engage in mass rape or have intentionally carried out such activity on a large scale.

I’d like to include at this point a report by the Al-Jazeera I-Unit which is the network’s Investigative Journalism unit regarding allegations of rape and other atrocities by Hamas (putting babies in ovens etc). I watched the investigation in full and it did seem like an unbiased investigation which followed journalistic standards of impartiality as I understand them.

However, it is also important to note that Al-Jazeera is:

Funded predominantely by the Government of Qatar (the host nation for the Hamas political leadership up until very recently); and

Has been kicked out and banned from operating in Israel so may have an axe to grind as a result.

As this segment from a report by an Al-Jazeera correspondent in Gaza shows, criticism of the government of Qatar (effectively the owners of Al-Jazeera) is not appreciated by its journalists. I don’t know if this reporter reacted in the way he did on his own accord or because he knew that this is what his bosses at the network expect, but the footage speaks for itself:

The report by the I-Unit can be found below but as you can see, it has been “age-restricted” by YouTube (and probably rightly so if I’m being honest as parts of it make for some very distressing viewing) which means you will need to login to your YouTube/Google account in order to view it:

The Al-Jazeera investigation discusses, amongst other things, fake allegations of intentional and orchestrated rape of Israeli women by Hamas fighters on October 7 and while it does provide compelling evidence that these claims are highly exaggerated, it is also true that at least threats of sexual violence (if not outright rape) have indeed been made.

The footage from Nahal Oz above is just one such example.

Another one is this footage of an Islamic Jihad fighter captured by Israel and shown on Israel’s public broadcaster:

The footage was provided to them by the IDF spokesperson unit as evidenced by their logo on the top left corner. While it is obviously possibly this admission was obtained under duress, if it isn’t, it gives more credence to the notion that at least some sexual violence towards Israeli women did indeed take place that day.

I also want to state for the record that in the parts where the fighter and his interrogator converse in Arabic, I was relying on the Hebrew subtitles provided in the original video as I am not fluent in Arabic and the voice of the interrogator was clearly disguised and muffled intentionally.

Alleged violence by Hamas towards Children and even babies

This has been well and truly debunked now.

To make it crystal clear: this is a LIE by Israeli authorities and is simply not true. It is quite likely that this was propagated intentionally and wilfully as part of a propaganda campaign.

If you want the details, these two pieces by

cover what you need to know.

Some of Al-Jazeera’s journalists in Gaza are alleged to have ties with Hamas

On August 3 this year, the IDF published a document which they allegedly found in Gaza and which ties the Al-Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ul, who was killed by them that week with Hamas.

Specifically, the document the IDF allegedly found in Gaza is from 2021 and shows that Al-Ul was working for the military wing of Hamas and the IDF also alleges he has taken an active part in the events of October 7.

This is the part of the document the IDF produced which allegedly shows Al-Ul’s Hamas links, including his Hamas military ID (759256) and the date he allegedly joined Hamas (July 1, 2014):

Just over a month ago on October 23, the IDF produced a document which allegedly contains proof that a total of SIX of Al-Jazeera’s journalists in Gaza were ‘card carrying’ members of Hamas:

Here is the IDF document (in Hebrew) as released by the IDF spokesperson unit:

Idf Accuses Al Jazeera Journalists Of Being Hamas Members 5.31MB ∙ PDF file Download Published by the IDF Spokesperson Unit on Oct 23, 2024 Download

In the interest of balance, here is the full response (in English) by Mohamed Moawad, Managing Editor of Al Jazeera Arabic.

The TLDR version is that he claims those documents produced by the IDF are simply forgeries as some of the dates of birth for the Al-Jazeera journalists with alleged Hamas ties don’t make any sense:

I don’t know which side is telling the truth and which one is lying and have no way to independently verify that but there is no denying that there WERE ‘journalists’ embedded with Hamas on the day of the October 7 attack.

That is an irrefutable fact as you will see shortly.

Accusations that Israel is intentionally preventing aid from reaching Gaza

There have been repeated accusations by many, including from the UN aid coordination office (OCHA) that Israel is intentionally preventing aid convoys from entering across the border with Egypt into the Gaza strip.

This may be true but as you can clearly see in the footage below, there is also no denying that some of said aid is being taken over and stolen by some kind of armed militants once it enters the Gaza strip.

There is also this statement attributed to Mousa Abu Marzook (A senior member of Hamas who served as the first chairman of Hamas Political Bureau from 1992 until 1996 and deputy chairman of Hamas Political Bureau from January 1997 until April 2013) which I have been unable to independently verify:

The above could be true or part of an orchestrated disinformation campaign.

There is also this:

What seems to be a certainty is that Israel has indeed made moves to ensure aid to the Gaza strip keeps flowing and has even engaged an American security firm for this task.

Their choice seems strange though given their proposal faced criticism for being "highly problematic" due to the company's lack of experience in humanitarian aid distribution.

To me this seems like Netanyahu (and potentially other members of his Junta) have engaged this particular company as a form of bribe or even potentially a money laundering scheme. I do not have proof for either though so this is just a personal opinion.

Israeli information Operations VS #Pallywood

As with any major conflict happening in the age of social media and instant live streaming, BOTH sides understand that social media is THE most important battleground to “win hearts & minds” and that winning the information war can be directly translated to actual wins on the battlefield, even when fighting against a superior force.

Israel’s information war is professionally orchestrated and well funded:

It includes the use of slick campaigns propagated by online influencers. Israel also has no issue with bribing them if necessary.

The Palestinians in Gaza don’t have the resources that a developed high-tech nation state like Israel has but they also understand very well that social media is a crucial battlefield and the one where they can gain significant wins despite their weaker starting position.

Enter #Pallywood

The hashtag #Pallywood was started on Twitter/X (quite likely by Israeli intelligence or elements working with it) to document images and videos posted by Palestinians & those who support their cause that are clearly & evidently fake.

The images and videos focus on sharing fake civilian casualties (usually children & babies) or fake mass casualty scenes that are clearly being staged, often with participation and assistance of local media.

Pallywood even has its own obligatory crisis actors like this guy:

Videos with fake babies that are either injured or dead are definitely the most popular ‘content’ in the Pallywood ‘universe’.

Here are just a few examples:

Fake baby dolls available for purchase online

In this scene, the child is meant to be seriously injured or maybe even dead but things may not be as they seem:

Here are a few clearly staged scenes:

Here is an interesting one:

This lady appears to be seriously injured and has a bandage around her head.

However, the bandage is ON TOP of the woman's hijab. Doesn't it make more sense to bandage the wound directly, and then wear the hijab on top of it?

I am far from being an expert on the matter but it makes a lot more sense to me than what you see below. There is also clearly a professional TV cameraman present.

What do you make of this?

Finally, here is an example where Palestinians are dressing up as ultra-orthodox Jews for whatever reason:

The Conspiracy

If you read all the sections above then you have been on quite a journey so far.

However, everything you read so far is a mere ‘warm up’ to what comes next. As the famous saying from the Matrix movie goes:

Buckle your seat belt, Dorothy, because Kansas is going bye-bye!

If this article wasn’t grim enough already, things turn really really dark here and may be very confronting and challenging for you, especially if you are Israeli/supporter of Israel, Zionist, Jewish or any combination of the three.

My aim in this section is to provide irrefutable evidence that there WAS indeed a conspiracy behind the events of October 7 and that what happened that day was NOT merely due to:

The IDF being disorganised/ill-prepared/incompetent; OR

Hamas being extremely good or even lucky that day

As the video at the top of this post alleges, the ONLY way for October 7 to unfold the way it did is because someone wanted it to unfold that way. PERIOD!

I will get to the evidence for this shortly but let’s start with this little ‘number’ to get us all ‘in the mood’:

I’ve provided a lot of evidence already in my initial article on the events of October 7 which I published a week after the event.

If you haven’t gone through this evidence yet, please do so now:

The TRUTH about the Israel-Hamas War Michael Ginsburg · October 14, 2023 I’ve stated at least twice in past articles that the one you are about to read is either the most distressing and/or the most important I have ever written. Read full story

As you can imagine, since that piece was published, A LOT of things have happened and a LOT more evidence emerged which further proves the assertions I make in that first post.

There is no way I can possibly provide them all here as it will make this (very long) piece so long it will be unreadable.

Instead, I will provide the evidence which I feel is most pertinent and hasn’t been discussed in the piece linked above.

Some people clearly knew IN ADVANCE that October 7 was about to happen

On October 2, five days before the Hamas attack, the number of shorted shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (Ticker: EIS) spiked ELEVEN FOLD (1100%) from an average daily short volume of 2K shares to a short volume of over 227K shares, as documented in this paper from December last year.

A ‘little’ spike can be observed…

This was covered in this video but I have seen very little coverage elsewhere:

Someone clearly:

Knew in advance what is about to happen; and Knew it is IMMINENT because maintaining a short position of this magnitude over an extended period of time is risky.

“Wall of Jericho” & other SOLID CONCRETE Intel available well before October 7

On November 28 last year (less than two months after the event) Israel’s public broadcaster Kan (“here” in Hebrew) aired a story which says that the military intelligence unit of the IDF’s Gaza division prepared a detailed intelligence brief back in 2022 which was updated and presented again only six weeks before the attack.

The title of the brief: “Wall of Jericho: The Hamas plan to invade Israel”.

According to the brief, Hamas had detailed plans for a major incursion into Israel which included capturing all the major IDF bases along the Gaza border as well as attacking Israeli villages and the southern towns of Sderot, Netivot and Ofakim, including killing and kidnapping Israeli civilians.

Here is the report as it was aired at the time. I have made no changed other than adding Hebrew subtitles:

The extensive intelligence was compiled into a presentation called “Wall of Jericho” in May 2022 (with an additional update in August 2023).

Here is the story as aired by Kan on November 28 last year. It is provided in full with the only edit made being the addition of English subtitles and cutting out the in-studio introduction (which doesn’t provide any additional information beyond what is found in the report itself).

Click on the image to watch:

The ‘journalist’ who first broke this exclusive story is Ayala Hasson, a long time veteran of the Israeli legacy media scene and one of its most awarded investigative journalists.

There are two reasons why I am putting ‘journalist’ in brackets when referring to Mrs. Hasson:

She made some HORRIFIC statements during the days of the injection mandates and the “green pass” in Israel which can never (and should never!) be looked past as well as willingly becoming a propaganda agent for the government; and While her piece starts well with unbiased and factual reporting, she seamlessly transitions to being a propaganda agent again in the last 20 seconds or so of her report, as you will clearly see for yourself.

Despite that lady not being a very nice person (to put it mildly), her ability to break exclusive stories and get access to information almost no other legacy media personality can in Israel, cannot be ignored.

There will be another very important story by Hasson featured in the next section.

Following the initial “Wall of Jericho” presentation in May 2022, Kan reported in January this year that during a classified meeting in November 2022, the then head of the IDF Southern Command floated the idea during a classified meeting to potentially launch a preventative strike on Hamas to destroy their military infrastrcture and ability to wage war.

Here is the story as aired in January this year with English subtitles added:

Major General Toledano left his role as Head of Southern Command on July 9, 2023 (three months before the attack) and was reassigned/promoted to head of the Strategic and Third-Circle Division. His replacement as Head of of Southern Command was Major General Yaron Finkelman who performed APPALINGLY by every account on that bloody day.

October 7 came only two weeks after Toledano assumed his new role and what is known in Israel as the “Iron Swords War” started. During the war, Toledano participated in planning the course of the war and regularly attended the meetings of the war cabinet.

Following the resignation of Military Intelligence chief Aharon Haliva, PM Netanyahu considered appointing Toledano to the position but eventually went with Shlomi Binder (who performed almost as bad as Haliva himself) instead.

If all that wasn’t enough TWO WEEKS before the attack, another intelligence brief was produced by Unit 8200 outlining:

HOW Hamas plans to kidnap Israeli soldiers and civilians?

HOW MANY they plan to take?

HOW they will be kept, including the exact circumstances their Hamas captors are required to execute them?

Two weeks later, this exact same plan was carried out to the letter!

The behaviour of the IDF top brass and the Political leadership the night prior and the morning of October 7 cannot be mere incompetence

To start with, here is a testimony from a tank commander on the Gaza envelope reporting on the border fence being triggered the night before at 11pm of October 6 with no follow-up of any kind.

Next I am including a handy timeline prepared by Israeli independent media platform Civil Press (click on the image to view a bigger version).

As it’s in Hebrew, I will outline the main points below (all the times refer to local times on October 7):

1am - The Office Manager of the IDF Chief of Staff Halevi is briefed by Shin Bet. The Head of Southern Command Finkelman is also briefed.

2:30am - Head of the Operations Division in the High Command Binder (now head of military Intelligence) is organising an assessment. The conclusions are inconclusive.

3am - The Office Manager of the Head of Military Intelligence Haliva is briefing his boss who is holidaying in Eilat at the time. Following the briefing, Haliva decided to not call an operational assessment and does not make further contact as the events unfold.

3:30am - The Office Manager of the IDF Chief of Staff wakes up his boss. Halevi orders to organise a formal meeting.

4:30am - The alert system of the border fence with Gaza is triggered due to someone touching the fence (remember that another incident happened at 11pm the night before as discussed in the video above). A unit of the Golani brigade that is conducting a regular patrol in the sector is ordered not to approach the fence , allegdely due to concerns that they may be fire on by anti-tank rockets/RPGs. This makes ZERO operational sense because if there is a suspected enemy force along the fence which may be bigger or have superior weaponry, the standard practice is to bring reinforcements , not run away! Not only reinforcements were NOT sent but the Golani platoon HQ at the Paga IDF outpost is not even updated that there is a suspected enemy along the fence or that they are armed with anti-tank rockets/RPGs. Furthermore, the Golani platoon is ordered not to approach the “Burma Trail” along the border until further notice. “Burma Trail” was a MAJOR entry point for Hamas that day.

Here is a testimony of Golani combat soldier Shalom Shitrit, who was critically injurred that morning at the Paga outpost, of the (very bizarre) orders they received:

5:00am - The IDF Chief of staff Halevi conducts a Teleconference with the head of Shin Bet Ronen Bar, Commander of the Southern Command Finkelman and other top brass. They apparently try to patch in the Head of Military Intelligence Haliva but he doesn’t answer his phone . Again, this is very strange as Halevi is Haliva’s commanding officer. How do you not answer the phone when your commanding officer is calling you?

Anyway, there are no conclusive assessments made during that teleconference (which is again very strange because ALL the participants were well aware of the “Wall of Jericho” intel brief, which was updated only 6 weeks prior in August) and the Supreme Commander of the IDF gives fairly ‘vanilla’ orders like “improve the intel gathering capability” and “alert the Air Force”. He also makes a remark that maybe the IDF should re-assess its current assessment that Hamas is not interested in going to war with Israel. Very bizarre orders all around given the concrete and solid intel available by that time from many sources, including two wunderkinds from the elite Unit 8200, the crown jewels of Israel’s military intelligence.

6:00am - The teleconference held by the IDF Chief of staff Halevi concludes.

The Air Force puts two unmanned attack drones and one fighter jet on standby…and THAT’S IT!

The head of Shin Bet sends a team from their rapid response unit (“Tequila force”) to the Gaza envelope and heads to the Shin Bet HQ to supervise things in-person.

The Head of Southern Command ends his holiday in the Golan Heights, calls in key office holders in Southern Command (including head of Ops and head of the Gaza division) and heads back to base. By the time he arrives to Southern Command HQ in the southern city of Be’er-Sheva, the Hamas attack is already underway.

The Head of the Gaza division makes his way back to his HQ in Re’Im on the Gaza envelope but none of the fightings units are alerted to wake up their soldiers.

6:22am - Sirens sound in the area of the “Nova” nature party near Re’Im. The Police orders the party to end three minutes later at 6:25.

6:27am - Reports of gunshots at Re’Im junction.

6:29am - Netanyahu is briefed. Head of the Southern District in the Police declares “mass invasion” by enemy forces into Israeli territory.

6:30am -reports of a minor cyber attack.

6:45am - large Hamas force enters the “Paga” IDf outpost which is the HQ of the Golani platoon that is in-charge of patrolling the border fence in that sector. Here is a video Hamas released showing them attacking Paga (warning: HIGHLY distressing footage)

One of the reasons I have included this pretty brutal footage (which again, was published by Hamas themselves) is because of this image found at timestamp 1:16.

Cap with Sunglasses on top instead of Hamas Ribbon

Cermic Vest not seen on others around him

Professional combat shoes on par with what the IDF combat soldiers have on

This person is clearly different than the Hamas militants around him in clothing and equipment and also appears to be clean shaven, a big no-no for devout Muslims, especially if they follow the more extreme/militant versions of Islam.

There is also the matter of two Hamas fighters on each side of the main entry gate to the outpost, who are supposed to be providing cover for their comrades as they raid the base, except they don’t seem to be shooting at all!

(credit to Nakim for the very sharp eyes of spotting these two points)

To me, the entire video appears staged except the dead bodies. The outpost was clearly overrun by the time this video was taken and Hamas decided to do a bit of a propaganda video after they have captured the Paga outpost which is further indication that they were in no hurry at all.

07:00am - “David’s fortress”, a sensitive installation of unit 8200 located 22km from the Gaza border is invaded by 10 Hamas terrorisrs and capture a computer server and several maps which they take with them.

07:14am - first attack by the Airforce. It’s conducted using an unmanned attack drone. The battle scene is chaotic so the operators have to rely on whatsapp messages for targetting.

07:15am - second and more intense cyber attack targetting the application which issued the “colour red” alerts for imminent missile strikes.

07:30am - Prime Minister Netanyahu arrives to “the Pit”, the underground control bunker of the IDF high command in central Tel-Aviv.

07:34am - The very first order that day is issued from “The Pit”: start moving reinforcements south towards the battleground in the Gaza envelope.

I think that anyone can agree, without being a military expert, that the above chain of events isn’t just quite what you’d expect from a well organised, well funded and highly capable national army like the IDF is supposed to be (or presented to be) but some aspects of it are quite suspicious.

If you still don’t think that’s the case, have a listen at what the parents of Ronny Eshel, an Observation soldier on the Gaza envelope who was killed on October 7, were told by their daughter in August 2023:

Let me tell you with absolute certainty that such orders make ZERO sense. The IDF’s standing orders over many decades clearly stipulate that any approach to a border fence by a suspected hostile force will be responded with warning shots at the very least.

If an attempt is detected to breach the border fence (and placing explosive charges ABSOLUTELY qualifies as such), the orders are shoot to kill.

No ifs, no buts, no exceptions…EVER!

The pertinent questions here are:

WHO gave these orders? WHEN were they given? They were clearly already in place for that sector by August 2023. Most importantly: WHY?

Staying on the topic of the Observation soldiers, here is a testimony from the father of another observation soldiers given on Israeli radio a day after the attack on October 8 and discussing the allegations that five observation soldiers were loaded on a Helicopter and haven’t been seen since!

There were ‘unexpected’ people embedded in the attacking Hamas forces on October 7

As an ‘appetizer’ for this section, it is worth mentioning that none other than the military correspondent of Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported as early as November 6 last year (in Hebrew) that some of the terrorists who took part in the October 7 attacks were NOT from Gaza. Furthermore, some may have been FOREIGN NATIONALS altogether.

These foreign nationals appear to be from North Africa judging by their accents. They are NOT Iranians.

How did foreign nationals manage to cross into the Gaza strip (from either Egypt or Israel) without Israel (which controls ALL border crossings to and from the Gaza strip) not knowing exactly who they are, especially if they are traveling with Passports of countries Israel considers hostile?

Interesting isn’t it? We’re only getting started!

Let’s now start getting into the ‘main course’.

Without being racist, members of fundamentalist Islamist groups in the middle east have a very distinct look and while most Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7 were fitting that description to a large extent, some were clearly not.

I’ve mentioned one example in the section above where the guy seemed:

European in appearance; a redhead; and clean shaven

He also had equipment that appeared to be superior to the other Hamas militants there with him.

Here is another example:

This footage of guy with a black t-shirt and Nike cap is from within the Gaza strip on October 7.

If you look closely at the images above, you will notice that this person is:

Almost certainly not an Arab from Gaza…or Arab at all! Has no beard which is a requirement for devout Muslim men, especially if they follow the more strict version of Shi’a Islam (or Islam in general), which is what Hamas practices. No other Hamas militant around him is without a beard. Wears a face mask, which is very snug to ensure his face is completely covered, and is the ONLY one who does that. Handles his weapon in what appears to be a very high level of skill and carrying more magazines than anyone around him.

The footage was shown on a fair few legacy media outlets (this one is taken from Al-Jazeera) but no confirmation to this day as to who is behind the camera.

NO ONE in legacy media (either in Israel or elsewhere) has EVER properly discussed the peculiarities of this person to this day!

(To the best of my knowledge at least)

Same goes for the three men (at least) in light blue shirts seen in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 with two of them almost certainly NOT ARAB and one is heard briefly speaking Hebrew (with no Arab accent).

The “Blue Shirts” of October 7

I’ve already touched on this topic fairly extensively in this piece:

If you haven’t read this piece and watched the video at the top of it, I strongly encourage you go and do so now as without doing so, you may not have full context for what I am about to discuss next.

Since that piece first came out, I have managed to source some additional footage which I feel adds significantly more to this extremely important story that has not been touched on properly by ANY legacy media outlet or big alternative/independent media platform anywhere…ever!

I find this shocking because I strongly believe this is the one thing that can REALLY crack the conspiracy of October 7 wide open!

It is the “smoking gun” if you will and NO aspect of that day warrants more attention and consideration at this point…NONE!

To start with, take a look at this “blue shirt” with the glasses and white sneakers.

This is NOT a Palestinian Arab. Period, end of story!

I don’t think anyone will argue with that.

Furthermore, his white sneakers remain pearly white. If this guy did really come from Gaza (whether on a pick-up truck, motorbike or on foot through the sand dunes), it is highly unlikely his shoes would have remained in that state.

What about this guy?

Does he look like a Palestinian Arab to you?

Several Israelis who have served in various security posts at Israeli embassies abroad, Shin Bet’s VIP bodyguard unit or with Israel’s national carried El-Al security teams, have said the guy’s posture and the way he holds his weapon make him seem like someone who is one of theirs.

Now that I hopefully got your full and undivided attention, let’s go further down the rabbit hole:

I (and many others) would REALLY like to know who is THIS person and what was he doing patrolling a clearly fully set up roadblock at 07:30am on October 7:

If you have a good answer (with reference/evidence) please stop reading now and let me know in the comment section below.

Leave a comment

Now, as I already wrote above, the head of Shin Bet sent a team from their rapid response unit (“Tequila force”) to the Gaza envelope at 06:00am.

This could be a member of that team and be completely unrelated to any of the “blue shirts” seen in Nir Oz.

If their boss ordered them to deploy to the Gaza envelope at 06:00am, it is quite possible that at least one of them will already be there securing a roadblock and warning civilians to not proceed past that point.

That is possible and even reasonable.

However, what if this is something else?

I don’t have an answer….but would really like one!!

This is especially given the fact there are multiple testimonies by residents of the Gaza envelope about people that were part of the Hamas attacking force on October 7 but clearly did not seem to be a logical/natural part of such a force.

One of the most disturbing testimonies is that of 13 year old Koren Taasa from Kibbutz Netiv HaAsara.

Koren during his Bar Mitsva with his grandfather

Koren had his father murdered in front of his eyes that day when he tried to shield his son with his body and also lost his older brother who had the misfortune of choosing to go fishing on Zikim beach on the morning of October 7.

In a TV interview Koren was asked to describe the terrorists that entered his house on the morning of October 7 and killed his dad.

He said in response:

One of them looked like an Arab. One looked like he was an Israeli.

Next, here is the famous full 4 minute video from Nir Oz featuring the blue shirts (and which is analysed by Matan Gorodish) with a slow motion effect applied at crucial points pertaining to the “blue shirts”:

The person filming is showing his face with a quick selfie at the beginning of the above video:

Who is this guy?

He seems to act like a journalist on a mission to document the attack.

Is he a professional journalist? If so, who does he work for?

Assuming he is a professional journalist employed by a professional legacy media outlet such as Reuters, AP or Al-Jazeera, is that legitimate journalistic work?

If not, does it make him ‘fair game’ for capture or elimination by IDF forces?

WHEN did he know that the attack was about to take place and WHAT exactly did he know about the attack plans?

Is he still alive? Has he been captured or killed since that day?

If not, where is he?

