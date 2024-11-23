An Alternative Approach to the JFK Conspiracy

This is an unusually short post from me as I prepare to drop my MAJOR exposé to commemorate one year to the events of October 7. This is a piece I have been working on for almost two months now and It dives deep into the conspiracy FACT of the events of that day.

However, in this post I want to cover another conspiracy FACT. Probably the single most significant one of the 20th century and one of the most significant in US history, period: The JFK ASSASINATION.

Given today marks the 61st anniversary of this major historical event, I wanted to touch on one alternative explanation of what happened on that day at Dealey Plaza in Dallas.

Did JFK fake his own death?

This theory has been floating around for many years with researchers like Miles Mathis also raising the hypothesis that the JFK assassination was faked to enable JFK to withdraw from public life due to ill health.

As outrageous as it may sound, Mr. Mathis did a very deep dive into this hypothesis and produced an 88 page document in which he provides plenty of references to support his hypothesis:

THE HIDDEN KING(S) - Camelot ruled from the cave of Merlin 5.43MB ∙ PDF file Download The Kennedy Fake Death By Miles Mathis. December 2007 Download

Here is a little snippet from the document:

Last year (to mark the 60th anniversary of the event), a documentary was released by filmmakers Jay Weidner and Ryder Lee which also outlines this theory in a structured and extremely convincing (in my opinion at least) way.

It’s called: JFK X: Solving the Crime of the Century.

The official trailer for this documentary is embedded at the top of this post and can also be watched here:

The premise of the documentary is very simple yet shocking:

JFK, with the full knowledge and collaboration of his wife Jackie faked his own death by pressing a blood squib (a.k.a bullet hit squib) with fake blood to his head and key parts of the famous Zapruder film were edited out in order to hide that.

Here is the full Zapruder film as available publicly today:

Here is the same Zapruder film with frame numbers added:

The filmmakers also allege that Aristotle Onassis played a key part in giving JFK shelter where he continued to live in secret for the rest of his natural lives.

This allegedly is one of the main reasons Jackie married Onassis so that she could continue to be with her (not so dead) husband in secret.

This is all I will say and will leave it to you to watch the documentary (or not) and make up your own mind.

The documentary itself can be watched for free on the ad-supported Tubi TV:

If you do watch it, I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Jay Weidner and Ryder Lee gave several interviews last year when the film first came out and this one is the one I personally found most interesting:

To add further to the above proposed theory of what has actually happened on November 22, 1963, the following was published recently by Variety magazine (click the image below to read an archived version which also bypasses all ads and pop-ups):

This is pretty wild and if you want more, here is a video with the maker of JFK X Jay Weidner reading the above article and providing his own commentary while doing so:

Other documentaries to check out

Other documentaries that take a more ‘traditional’ approach to the JFK assassination conspiracy (i.e. that he was actually killed instead of faking his own death) that I personally found interesting are:

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass

This documentary was released in 2021 and was directed by Oliver Stone.

It’s based on the 1992 non-fiction book Destiny Betrayed: JFK, Cuba, and the Garrison Case by James DiEugenio and on newly declassified documents released by the US Government.

Stone described it as:

"an important bookend to my 1991 film. It ties up many loose threads, and hopefully repudiates much of the ignorance around the case and the movie".

It was originally planned to be four hours long and be called JFK: Destiny Betrayed but was later reduced a more manageable 118 minutes runtime. It’s narrated by Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland (who I personally am not a fan of at all).

This is the official trailer:

It’s available to watch on various streaming platforms (both free and paid) and the best way to find out where you can access it in your location is through a streaming search engine such as JustWatch.

Israel and the Assassinations of The Kennedy brothers

In 2019 French engineer and history researcher Laurent Guyénot released a documentary based on his book “JFK-9/11: 50 Years of Deep State” in which he makes the case that the State of Israel was involved in the death of JFK, as well as in the death of his brother RFK five years later.

The reason for that involvement was primarily because Israel was concerned that JFK could sabotage its nuclear program by either forcing it to come out of the shadows and be subject to scrutiny or even UN inspections, or close down altogether.

The linkage of Israel to these two MAJOR historical events of the 20th century received very favourable coverage by various media outlets around the Arab world as you’d expect.

I have watched this documentary twice now and as a (former) Israeli who is fairly familiar with the history of that country (and speaks fluent Hebrew), I can say that Mr. Guyénot makes a fairly compelling case which means I believe it warrants your time to watch his 86 minute documentary.

Here is the official trailer to help you make up your own mind:

The documentary itself can be watched for free through the YouTube embed below but if it ever goes ‘missing’, you can also watch it through the official upload on Odysee or the mirror on the Internet Archive (a.k.a. “wayback machine”).

JFK’s Legacy

Many people (myself included to some extent) would have really liked for JFK to only be remembered in history like this:

However, as is usually the case, the truth is a bit more complicated than that…and doesn’t care the slightest about what anyone’s personal preferences are. It just is!

Two facts that are worth keeping in mind when thinking about JFK, RFK and his son

(the incoming Health & Human Services Secretary of the United States) are that:

The Kennedys are allegedly one of the 13 bloodlines of the illuminati

This is according to a 1995 book by Fritz Springmeier in which he discusses at length what he claims to be the 13 bloodlines that have ruled over the entire human race for centuries.

One of these bloodlines according to Mr. Springmeier are the Kennedys!

You can download the book directly from the CIA website (I kid you not) through this link and I am also including it below:

Blood Lines Of The Illuminati 910KB ∙ PDF file Download By Fritz Springmeier, 1995 Download

The person widely suspected to be involved in the JFK assassination received an award from his foundation

Many conspiracy researchers have made numerous allegations over the years that George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, played a major role in the assassination of the 35th President John F. Kennedy.

One of the best overviews of all these allegations towards Bush Sr. is provided in the 2009 documentary Dark Legacy which is also available to watch for free on Tubi (and potentially other streaming services as well).

A decade ago in 2014, an ‘interesting’ video was released by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation featuring the grand-kids of JFK and George H.W. Bush discussing the Profile in Courage Award which in 2014 was awarded by the Foundation to that very same George H.W. Bush.

Think of the historical irony for a second:

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation gave a ‘courage’ award to the guy who many JFK researchers are convinced either had a hand or was one of the masterminds behind the assassination of JFK!!

What’s a little assassination between friends, right?

