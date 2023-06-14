Earlier this week, I wrote a piece about the latest move by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was announced on June 5, its implications and the importance of every single nation on Earth terminating its membership in this criminal enterprise ASAP.
Watch now (2 min) | Forget E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G the merry band of global psychopaths are throwing at us right now! The CBDCs, the SDGs and so called “Climate Emergency”, the Transgender agenda, the crimes against humanity facilitated by the virus they created and the ‘vaccines’ they introduced
I knew already to a large extent how bad the WHO is and the harm they caused through the global rollout of the COVID-19 injectables (which I wrote about extensively here).
I really didn’t think there could possibly be anything about this global criminal cartel that could still shock me.
I was wrong!
I subscribe to the YouTube Channel of Big Picture which is a Crowdfunded Journalism platform whereby members of the public can suggest ideas and fund documentaries directly. This is a great concept which has resulted in an outstanding catalogue of documentaries produced by them and available to watch for free to the general public.
Today a notification popped up about a new video they uploaded to their channel.
This documentary is actually not new and was first released a year ago by Children's Health Defense (CHD), whose Chairman (and now also US Presidential Candidate) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr was the executive producer.
You may have heard of it previously but today was the first time I’ve come across it and it absolutely BLEW MY MIND!
Just when I thought I’ve seen and heard it all over the last 3 years, this thing comes along…
You can watch the 28 minute long shocking documentary on YouTube at the time I am posting this but in case YouTube nukes it soon (which I suspect they will), you can also watch it through the original upload from a year ago on Rumble. Just click the image below:
I STRONGLY urge you to watch the full documentary for yourself (it’s shorter than a sitcom episode or a silly reality TV show) but the TL;DR is that the WHO was involved for many years (at least since 1987 but probably longer) in extensive and intentional population control operations, mostly in poor and developing nations.
Their tool of choice for these activities which cannot be described as anything but eugenics and crimes against humanity were….’vaccines’ which made women infertile on purpose!
The documentary focuses especially on a campaign the WHO conducted in Kenya in 2014 where they rolled out a ‘vaccination’ campaign to prevent Neonatal Tetanus which is a specific type of Tetanus which affects newborns whose mothers didn’t have immunity to Tetanus.
Giving Tetanus shots to pregnant women to prevent Neonatal Tetanus is a common procedure but on this occasion the WHO aimed to ‘vaccinate’ ALL Women of childbearing age in Kenya, even if they were not pregnant!
This is a bit unusual but the most shocking thing, which this documentary proves beyond any reasonable doubt, is the ultimate objective of this campaign which had nothing to do with Tetanus!
Through lab analysis of the actual vials used in the field to ‘vaccinate’ Kenyan women, it is PROVEN that these ‘vaccines’ were laced with another component which was specifically and intentionally designed to make it impossible for a pregnant woman to hold on to her pregnancy, instead resulting in a miscarriage, usually within the first trimester!
The WHO conducted an extensive and elaborate PsyOp during the 2014 campaign to thwart any concerns the people of Kenya, and even their official health authorities, had and the “safe & effective” mantra we all know well by now has been peddled aggressively to the extent that WHO officials even urged the people of Kenya to go against the advice of their own government and their own health officials!
This is enough for a summary. Go and watch the documentary for the rest of the story:
The documentary refers to several important documents.
The first one is a paper called Development of immunological methods of fertility regulation which was published in 1987 in….the Bulletin of the World Health Organisation, the official ‘scientific’ journal of the WHO.
Just in case the powers that be try to scrub this paper off the Internet, I am attaching the full paper below:
The second one is a paper called Structured Vaccines for Control of Fertility and Communicable Diseases which was published in 1984 in a journal called Critical Reviews in Tropical Medicine.
This paper doesn’t seem to be open access so is not available in full to the general public without paying but a 2 page preview is provided below:
The third one is a paper with the most self-explanatory name you could imagine: A vaccine that prevents pregnancy in women. It was published in 1994 in the immunology journal.
The full paper can be found below:
Both the second and the third paper have the same lead author: Talwar, GP.
This caught my eye so I decided to do a bit of digging.
Gursaran Pran Talwar is an Indian medical researcher working in the area of vaccines and get this… immunocontraception which is exactly what it sounds like but in case you need me to spell it out, it is using the immune system to prevent the fertilization of an offspring.
Nothing more I can say really.
This Talwar fella is also the “life time Managing Trustee” of the Indian Immunology foundation and has a “46-year dream for a birth-control vaccine”.
These are not my words but rather what he himself said in a profile piece The New Indian Express newspaper did about him in 2018.
The paper decided for some reason to delete the article from their website in August 2022 but unfortunately for them, the Internet never forgets (when will these people learn, seriously)!
Finally, this fine specimen of humanity also has close ties with The Pasteur Institute:
The Institut Pasteur is described as:
A private, non-profit foundation. Its mission is to help prevent and treat diseases, mainly those of infectious origin, through research, teaching, and public health initiatives.
If the bolded words above don’t get your alarm bells ringing by now then you clearly have some catching up to do.
For me when I see these words, there are really only two places I usually go to cross reference as they usually don’t disappoint.
This was the case here as well and the first place I turned to gave me the ‘mother lode’ with three pages worth of grants by this organisation to The Institut Pasteur and its various affiliates around the world:
$172,500 in June 2021 to the ‘mothership’ in Paris.
$3,250,000 in October 2020 to the affiliate in Senegal.
$181,125 in October 2019 to the ‘mothership’ in Paris.
$299,840 in July 2022 to the affiliate in Senegal.
$201,986 in June 2021 to the affiliate in Tunisia.
$30,000 in August 2021 to fund a conference The Institut Pasteur ran in Lille.
$285,453 in November 2018 to the “Gender Equality” division of the ‘mothership’ in Paris. This one they tried to hide for some reason but again, the Internet never forgets!
I can keep going as there are three pages worth of this stuff but will spare you the agony.
I can’t say I’m surprised (and neither should you!) because the guy who gave them all this money openly stated that this is what he wants to do!
Remember: the enemy must tell you what they want to do to you before they do it. It’s a fundamental part of their belief system/religion.
No, this is not an exaggeration and if you watched the documentary, you will no doubt agree.
The WHO doesn’t just want to control the world, they actually want to KILL most of us and will not miss out on any opportunity to do so!
Forget about the threat of a world war, climate change or even an ‘alien invasion’ (supposedly).
This is an actual clear and present threat to us all. It is extremely well funded and the people behind it are extremely committed!
The WHO makes the Nazis look like saints in comparison and as a Jewish person and grandson to Holocaust survivors, this is not something I will ever say lightly!
We MUST all get our countries out of the WHO and kill this cancer threatening to finish off humanity.
We either do this or we die. It’s as simple as that!
As the late Dr. Karanja put it best:
“When they’re through with Africa, they are coming for YOU!”
FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION!!
Please share this information as widely as you possibly can so that everyone knows the truth about the WHO and how diabolical and evil this organisation is. They pose an EXISTENTIAL threat to the entire human race and as long as they exist, we will never be safe!
Also worth checking out is this Roundtable discussion which followed the premier of this documentary a year ago:
https://rumble.com/v18br82-friday-roundtable-infertility-a-diabolical-agenda-expert-q-a.html
Hi, what do you know about Tetavax from Sanofi? Same stuff?
I personally wouldn't get anywhere near anything made by big pharma and administered with a needle. When it comes to a vaccine, I personally would not take ANY regardless of who is making it. Period! I think the science around vaccinology needs to be rewritten from scratch. Then, I may reconsider. However, I am not a doctor and this is definitely not medical advice.
Life advice. I completely agree with that statement.
Are you familiar with the info on Stevia? Stevia has been used as a folk contraceptive for centuries. Is it a coincidence that it's everywhere in our food supply, even in health foods such as protein powders? https://fastwell.substack.com/p/stevia-may-cause-infertility-some
Far out!
And that's something promoted as a "natural sweetener" and supposedly better for you than the artificial ones.
I'm going to send your article to my partner. She is quite fond of Stevia...
IRREFUTABLE Proof that the WHO has intentionally and wilfully caused infertility since at least 1987
