22 years to 9/11

22 years ago today, on a clear Tuesday morning in New York City, our world has been violently and unexpectedly changed forever when a commercial airliner struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The local time was 8:46 a.m. The date was September 11, 2001.

17 minutes later at 9:03 am, a second commercial airliner struck the South Tower of the World Trade Centre.

Four minutes later at 9:07am, the 43rd president of the United States, George Walker Bush was interrupted by his Chief of Staff Andrew Card during a pre-planned visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida and was (supposedly) told for the very first time the news about the day’s events.

30 minutes later at 9:37 am, a third commercial airliner struck the western façade of the Pentagon.

A fourth commercial airliner en-route to Washington DC and presumably targeting the White House or the Capitol, crashed in an open field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 am with the official story being that the passengers on that plane managed to subdue the four hijackers that were onboard.

A total of 19 hijackers were involved. 15 were Saudi nationals, 2 were from the UAE and one each from Egypt and Lebanon.

Interestingly (and tragically as we all know what happened next), there were none from either Iraq or Afghanistan.

All 19 were members of Al-Qaeda, a terrorist organisation headed by another Saudi by the name of Osama bin Laden.

That’s the official story that is now ‘engraved’ into our history books.

What about this story is actually true ?

Almost nothing!

The part that is undoubtedly true unfortunately is the fact that 2,983 innocent people from 62 countries lost their lives that day, including 441 first responders (the greatest loss of emergency responders on a single day in US history to this day!) with some of those who survived still suffering from very serious (and even fatal) health issues more than 20 years later.

As far as what actually happened that day and who is responsible, we still don’t know for sure even 22 years later!

What we do know for sure is that what is currently written in our history books with regards to what happened that day is FALSE!

The ‘official’ story makes no sense!

This is not just from a philosophical or political perspective but rather from the perspective of ‘hard science’, including some of the most basic laws of physics, amongst them this bizarre “conspiracy theory” known as gravity!

The volume of work unequivocally disproving the official narrative is very vast (and rightfully so!) and well beyond what I can cover in a single article, or even a series of them.

One of the best pieces of work on the topic in my opinion is a 2009 documentary by the name of Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup written and directed by Dylan Avery.

One of the main reasons why Dylan’s project is excellent in my opinion is due to the fact that he starts the documentary by giving an extensive historical background on False Flags going all the way back to the Reichstag Fire in 1933.

This was the false flag operation that was a key enabler in transforming Adolf Hitler from just another Chancellor of the Weimar Republic to the Führer of the Third Reich!

The full documentary is embedded as a video at the top of this article.

You can also watch it on YouTube even though that platform has been playing a game of cat & mouse with this documentary for years whereby uploads of this documentary (including the official original one) tend to ‘disappear’.

The upload below has been up for well over 5 years now so hopefully it stays up.

If it does get taken down, you can also watch the documentary on Rumble and Odysee.

Here are two other documentaries worth checking out:

A few more recent revelations

Recent US military court proceedings reveal that two 9/11 hijackers were CIA assets who were also working for Saudi intelligence.

This not an opinion or the result of some detailed investigation conducted by an intrepid investigative journalist but rather an irrefutable FACT shown in official military documents which have been redacted for many years and have only been made public due to a court action!

This revelation comes from Donald Canestraro, a DEA veteran and investigator for the Office of Military Commissions.

Canestraro details how two of the 9/11 attackers were both connected to the CIA and Saudi intelligence in his public statement where he also states that when the FBI attempted to monitor the two men, they were told that it was not their case or jurisdiction, despite them being on US soil at the time (which makes it FBI jurisdiction by definition!).

The Redacted crew provides excellent fact-based reporting of this explosive story in the video below.

This next story is especially incredible:

Englishman Matt Campbell lost his brother when he was killed in the north tower on 9/11.

The family was unhappy with the way the British inquiry into the attacks was conducted and the conclusions it reached in 2013 which were essentially identical to those of the official 9/11 commission in the US.

Matt and the Campbell family decided then to exercise their legal right for a formal inquest and lodged the application in 2021.

Two years later (i.e. this year), they were notified by the office of the UK Attorney-general that their application has been denied with one of the reasons given for the denial being the fact that it was the justice department’s view that even if the north tower indeed collapsed due to a controlled demolition, it will not result in any change to the conclusion reached by the official British inquiry a decade earlier!

You just can’t make this stuff up!!

WTC 7

There are a fair few “smoking guns” when it comes to 9/11 but none even come close to World Trade Center Building 7 (a.k.a. WTC 7 and not be confused with 7WTC which is the building that stands in its place today). WTC 7 was also known as the “Salomon Brothers Tower” after the now defunct Investment Bank Salomon Brothers signed a long-term lease in 1988 and became the anchor tenant.

In my humble opinion, WTC 7 can’t really be referred to as a ‘smoking gun’. It’s literally the truth staring you in the face and shouting: “How can you not see me? Are you freaking BLIND??!”. It’s basically akin to not being able to see the Sun rising and also denying that it ever happens!

For years after 9/11 one of my favourite things to do when discussing it with people was to ask them a simple question:

“Tell me please: How many buildings collapsed in New York City on September 11, 2001?”

For years I would get the answer “TWO” in at least 90% of the cases. While this percentage is much lower these days, it is definitely at least 50% which I find truly shocking! I encourage you to do the same experiment in your own circle.

If you ever had doubts about whether history can still be changed and outright erased in the information age, WTC 7 is your definitive proof that it is still very much possible.

If in the very unlikely occasion you are not familiar with the story of WTC 7 on 9/11, this 5 minute video by

will bring you up-to-speed on the most pertinent facts.

If you want to dig a bit deeper into WTC 7 and get up-to-date on the latest discoveries and evidence, check these two in-depth interviews with Ted Walter, the Executive Director of the International Center for 9/11 Justice.

The first is a 40 minute interview done by Clayton Morris of Redacted. The second one by Kim Iversen is even more in-depth and goes for just over an hour.

A few more interesting tidbits

To close off this section, I want to add a few more so called ‘coincidences’ which you may find interesting.

The Jeffrey Epstein connection

An ‘interesting’ painting was found in one of Jeffrey Epstein’s homes:

In case you don’t quite get it and need me to spell it out for you, the painting is showing George Bush playing with paper airplanes in front of two collapsed Jenga Towers.

The above painting was painted in 2012 by the Australian artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid and she called it…wait for it: “War Games”.

You honestly can’t make this stuff up!

If you thought that this is pretty weird already, to put it mildly, Ryan-Kleid said she has no idea how the painting ended up in Epstein’s possession and she never sold it to him.

But wait, there is more!

Ryan-Kleid also drew another painting which got ‘somewhat’ famous. It’s called “Parsing Bill” and features former US President Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress and red heels lounging on a chair in the Oval Office. This painting was also found at that very same property owned by Jeffrey Epstein.

This is the explanation Ryan-Kleid gave in her own words with regards to her ‘inspiration’ to paint “Parsing Bill”. Make of it what you will.

Peculiar similarities between the Maui Fires and 9/11

The recent wildfires in Maui and the terrible loss of life and property shook the world.

There were also a lot of things about these events that didn’t make sense (and still don’t!). I touched on that briefly here.

One such peculiarity that ties the Maui fires directly to 9/11 is the fact that in both events, there are cars that:

Suffered extensive catastrophic damage in what can be best described as they were “toasted”; and Said damage is highly localised.

Below is a video making that connection and I credit this tweet for providing me with the inspiration and source material:

The first segment in the video above comes from this 11 minute video.

The second segment in the video above comes from a talk given by Dr. Judy Wood at the 2012 Breakthrough Energy conference organised by an entity called the Breakthrough Energy Movement and as you can see in the video above, she is highly amused by some of the ‘explanations’ given by some of the reporters on the ground during 9/11 with regards to the reasoning they provide for the very heavy yet specific damage sustained by vehicles in the immediate vicinity of the World Trade Center.

Dr. Judy Wood is a former Professor of mechanical engineering with research interests in experimental stress analysis, structural mechanics, optical methods, deformation analysis and materials characterization of biomaterials and composite materials.

She is a member of the Society for Experimental Mechanics (SEM), co-founded SEM’s Biological Systems and Materials Division, and has served on the SEM’s Composite Materials Technical Division.

In summary, Dr. Wood is highly qualified to talk about this subject, to put it mildly.

The topic of Dr. Wood’s talk was “Evidence of the use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW for short) in 9/11”.

If you mention Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) to people, in the context of the Maui fires, 9/11 or anything else, many will still tell you that this is just a “conspiracy theory”.

If they do, send them to any of the following URLs:

This one from the website of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) of the US Government; This one from the website of the US Air force Research Laboratory; This 98 page report from the Air & Space Power Centre of the Royal Australian Air Force; and This one from Lockheed Martin, one of the biggest defence contractors in the US.

This should hopefully make them take this seriously.

If there is one sentence that I think we should all take away from Dr. Wood’s two hour talk, it is this:

The evidence is the truth which the theory must mimic if the theory is correct.

This is not just true for 9/11 but for any official narrative paddled by the ‘authorities’ on anything, future, past and present. It’s a true motto to live by!

You can find Dr. Wood’s full 2012 talk below but in case it is nuked by YouTube, it is also archived forever (or at least for as long as we have the Internet) here where you can also download the video to keep as a local file.

You can find a playlist containing 28 other videos from the 2012 conference here although at least some appear to actually be from 2013.

“Come on! There is no way the US Government itself is capable of such heinous crimes against its own people”

Righto. If you still think that after the events of the last three years, take a look at this 6 minute video by

.

with regards to Dr. James Giordano mentioned in the video above, here is what Dr. Giordano had to say at a lecture he gave at the Modern War Institute of the US military academy at West Point in 2018:

The US government makes any other terrorist organisation, both past and present, look like complete amateurs in comparison!

The Israeli connection to 9/11

As someone who spent half his life in Israel and served in its military, this next section was definitely very difficult to accept and even more difficult to write.

As a formerly passionate Zionist, I have suffered from a very severe case of cognitive dissonance for many years when it comes to accepting the notion that the State of Israel may have had anything to do with the events of 9/11.

However, when one thinks logically about the most likely outcomes from the 9/11 atrocities (which did end up taking place almost to the letter!), it is obvious that the Zionist entity formally known as the “State of Israel” had a lot to gain from the most likely outcomes of such an event.

Specifically, the US going to war with pretty much every Muslim nation in the Middle East benefits the State of Israel more than anyone else as not only it means that someone else is doing the dirty work (and dying while doing so) of getting rid of unsympathetic and/or outwardly hostile regimes amongst its neighbours but also, it is highly likely it will also result in increased political, military and financial support by the US of the Zionist entity.

This has clearly ended up happening and the implications have been far reaching and without a doubt in Israel’s favour.

The Israeli Government has ‘form’ and is capable of heinous acts if it benefit them or protect their interests

All of the above was staring me in a face all along but I simply refused to see it, mainly due to my cognitive dissonance as I already mentioned.

However, there were a few things I have been exposed to over the last two years specifically which have enabled me to finally see the truth, as painful and as hard it was to accept for me.

IsraeLeak

In August 2022, veteran Israeli journalist

, formerly the chief health correspondent of Yedioth Ahronoth, one of Israel's most widely circulating daily newspapers,

.

For context: Israel was the first country in the world to roll out the Pfizer mRNA Injections to the general public. The mass campaign to administer the injectables started in December 2020, even before the US where these products were manufactured.

Furthermore, Israel used the Pfizer injections exclusively as part of a deal the Israeli PM Netanyahu signed with Pfizer.

The "IsraeLeak" story is comprised of two explosive discoveries:

Israel was meant to report to the FDA on the rate of adverse reactions to the product in order to help them make a decision regarding the granting of the Emergency Use Authorisation. The thing is that Israel didn't have any system in place to monitor and record that information until late 2021 and when the Israeli Ministry of Health reported to the FDA that there were no noticeable adverse events amongst the Israeli population, they simply lied as they would have had no way whatsoever to make such determination at the time. A monitoring system was created in late 2021 and a team of researchers was commissioned by the Israeli Ministry of Health to monitor the rate of adverse events. The researchers delivered their first report to the Ministry in June 2022 based on 6 months of data spanning from December 2021 to May 2022. The best word to describe the findings (which are based on official government monitoring systems mind you) is: SHOCKING. Instead of sounding the alarm globally and immediately stopping the roll-out, the Ministry of Health buried the findings and stopped the research project!

Now these are not some so called 'conspiracy theories' but absolute and irrefutable FACTS:

A meeting was held in June 2022 between the researchers and the Israeli Ministry of Health bureaucrats in which the researchers reported their initial findings (which as mentioned previously, were absolutely SHOCKING). The meeting was conducted over Zoom and through what is maybe a pure act of providence, it was recorded.

The leaking of that recording to Yaffa and a few other journalists in and outside Israel is what gave rise to 'IsraeLeak'.

The full recording has been uploaded online to several censorship-free platforms. I want to clarify that this is the raw video. It has not been edited, enhanced or modified in any way except adding English subtitles to it as the video itself is in Hebrew.

I have watched the full video and as a native Hebrew speaker can confirm that the English subtitles are accurate and do indeed reflect what is being said in Hebrew.

This is an absolutely massive story as the Israeli data that was given to the FDA was then used to clear the rollout of the Pfizer mRNA injections globally so just imagine if that data was completely fake. Well guess what? It was!!

If you want to delve a bit deeper into these explosive revelations, you can check out this webinar Yaffa did summarising the revelations and her findings as well as the below article by independent Israeli investigative journalist

.

If instead you just want a TL;DR version of the chain of events and key findings of 'IsraeLeak', check out this interview Rebel News Journalist Avi Yemini did with Yaffa, the brave Israeli journalist who first broke this story.

There is one particular thing Yaffa said in the above interview which touched my heart on the deepest level possible and I remember crying uncontrollably when I first watched that interview:

“My Mum is a Holocaust Survivor. To think that the Israeli government who you know, they trusted them. They came to Israel because they wanted to be at home and now home betrays you! I feel very very frustrated!”

I came to Israel just before my fourth birthday and the main reason why my family (including my grandparents who are both Holocaust survivors) came to Israel was in order to “be with our own people”.

Nothing more I can say really…

A sitting Israeli Prime Minister calls people like me (and a million others) terrorists!

In August 2021, during the peak of the injection rollout campaign in Israel, Naftali Bennett, the sitting Prime Minister at the time (and supposedly an observant Jew) posted a video to his official Facebook page in which he said (in Hebrew):

“Those who are refusing to be vaccinated are walking around with an automatic weapon and shooting Delta viruses on everyone.”

A supposedly free and democratic nation whose leader is openly and publicly calling a significant portion of the constituents terrorists and is not arrested and charged immediately has no moral right to exist. Period!

Benjamin Netanyahu was the one that made Israel “Pfizer’s laboratory” (by their own admission) and many people in Israel thought that a change of government will bring a change in the government’s heavy handed approach towards its own citizens.

Not only it didn’t happen but it actually made things worse!

Other than calling a significant portion of his own people terrorists, Bennett also:

Said in another televised address that the one million Israelis refusing to get ‘vaccinated’ are “endangering the entire population, they are endangering the other 8 million citizens in the country.” as well as that his government will require the so called ‘unvaccinated’ to pay out of pocket for COVID tests (which his own government mandated on them in the first place).

Said that the one million ‘unvaccinated’ Israelis may force his government’s hand to declare another nation-wide lockdown and that the government “has run out of patience for those who refuse the vaccine.”

Proposed banning ‘unvaccinated’ Israelis from leaving the country.

Ordered the Police to violently disperse a demonstration against the injection pass held in his own home town. As you can see for yourself in that video, the demonstrators were completely peaceful and entire families with their young children were in attendance, as well as doctors and other medical professionals.

The fact that this absolutely despicable and poor excuse for a human being (not to mention a Jew) is still walking free despite no longer being in office (or even in politics altogether), together with his accomplice Yair Lapid (the current leader of the so called ‘opposition’ in Israel) tells you everything you need to know about what the State of Israel really is nowadays!

Israeli intelligence will not hesitate to murder its own people if necessary

Late at night on July 1st, 1973, Colonel Yosef (Joe) Alon, the assistant air and naval attache at Israel's Embassy in Washington, DC was shot point blank at the driveway of his Bethesda home as he was coming out of his car after attending a party at the Israeli embassy.

This happened in full view of his wife who was in the car with him.

As you would expect, the initial working assumption of the FBI when they started to investigate the case was that it was the work of arab terrorists, especially given it became obvious very quickly that the attack was calculated, meticulously planned and professionally executed with nothing stolen from Yosef, his wife or their home.

Someone simply wanted the highly decorated Israeli Air force officer dead (not injured)…and only him!

The FBI closed their investigation in March 1976 after being unable to pinpoint the perpetrators and all the evidence collected during the investigation was destroyed in 1978 for reasons not clearly known to this day.

In 2011, a book was released about the assassination of Colonel Alon by Fred Burton, a former police officer and special agent specialising in anti-terrorism.

Mr. Burton said he felt compelled to keep digging into this decades after the official FBI investigation was closed because he was living next door when the assassination happened and as a 16 year old at the time, the murder of Colonel Alon ruptured his sense of security, propelling him into public service and a career as a police officer and State Department counterterrorism agent.

Following the release of his book, Mr. Burton was invited to give interviews at several media outlets and on April 9, 2011 he publicly said in this interview that he believes that Colonel Alon was a Mossad agent (not unusual at all given his role at the time) and that he was taken out by the Mossad themselves (or more accurately, an arab assassin working on their behalf) in order to make sure he doesn’t talk about what he came to know which was that:

Israeli intelligence knew that Egypt and Syria were about to launch a surprise attack against Israel in the near future but kept that information under wraps because of a highly secret deal between Israel and the U.S. (‘supervised’ from the US side directly by Henry Kissinger himself, the US secretary of state at the time and one of the most senior people at the Bilderberg group to this very day) to allow the Arabs to attack first in an upcoming war, in order to test the efficacy of American weapons versus what the Soviets gave Syria, Egypt and most other Arab countries at the time.

Israel lost 2,412 soldiers in the war that did break out only a few months later and caught the IDF completely off-guard.

Burton said in the interview:

“This was a political assassination, the kind of case that I would have extensive files about. But we later discovered that the FBI destroyed all the evidence in the case, later closing it – for lack of evidence” “How does evidence of a political assassination get destroyed three years after the event – after all, the FBI keeps evidence back from the days of Al Capone.”

Joe’s wife suspected from day dot that her husband’s murder wasn’t a simple case of an arab terrorist attack and that the Israeli security establishment was involved in some capacity due to what he knew. She passed away in 1995 without ever knowing exactly who killed her husband and why.

Joe’s three daughters took upon themselves to discover the truth of what happened to their dad and despite extensive pushback by the Israeli intelligence apparatus and the highest levels in the Israeli state (including the President who is the ceremonial head of state), they kept pressing on.

Eventually in 2017, following years of lobbying by Joe’s daughters, the FBI agreed to reopen the case although there are really no news on the matter to this day and it’s unlikely there ever will be, especially given all the evidence from the original investigation has been destroyed.

In April 2011, the leading investigative reporting show on Israel’s public broadcaster at the time, did an exposé about the murder and the subsequent investigations, focusing entirely on the efforts of Joe’s three daughters to uncover the truth.

The daughters are convinced without a shadow of a doubt that their dad was murdered by the Israeli security apparatus (effectively the Israeli “deep state”) and even if the people who actually pulled the trigger were not members of Mossad, they were paid and supported by it!

You can watch the full 90 minute show below. It is in Hebrew (obviously) but English subtitles were thankfully added by the video uploaded. You just need to turn them on.

To clarify, the subtitles were not automatically generated by YouTube but rather created manually by the uploader (who is Israeli).

As a native Hebrew speaker myself, I can confirm they fairly decent and are definitely enough for a non Hebrew speaker to understand what’s going on and what is being said.

The Israeli security apparatus will not hesitate to murder a sitting Prime Minister

If you told me even three years ago that I will ever write the above headline willingly in a piece meant to be read by the general public and accessible to anyone with an Internet connection, I would have probably told you to urgently get your head examined.

However, knowing what I know now about what the Israeli security apparatus (a.k.a the Israeli Deep State) is capable of, I am more than happy to stand behind the above headline.

November 4, 1995 is a day no Israeli will ever forget. On that day, the sitting Israeli Prime Minister at the time Yitzhak Rabin was murdered in Tel-Aviv as he was coming out from a peace rally following the signing of the Oslo peace accords between Rabin and the PLO chairman Yasser Arafat.

While some parts of Israeli society were ecstatic about the prospect of finally having peace between Israelis and Palestinians, others were not too pleased, to put it mildly, with many considering Rabin an outright traitor.

The official story of what happened that day was that Jewish Israeli law student and right-wing extremist Yigal Amir used a brief moment during which the Prime Minister’s personal security detail were distracted and shot him from a close range.

Rabin was whisked into his car and taken to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after.

Rabin’s (alleged) assassin Yigal Amir did a re-enactment of his supposed assassination of Rabin twelve days later on November 16:

What really happened that day?

Well, the one thing we know for sure is that Yitzhak Rabin was shot and killed that day in the biggest public square in the centre of Tel-Aviv, Israel’s biggest city.

As far as who actually murdered him and why, there is no definitive proof of that but it is fairly obvious to anyone at this stage that the personal bodyguards of Rabin especially, as well as the General Security Service (better known to people outside Israel as Shin Bet) of which they are part, have acted with gross negligence that day and were derelict in their duty at a level simply unimaginable for members of the single most elite unit of Shin Bet.

Two months after the assassination, Israel’s Channel 2 screened a special program showing in full footage they obtained from Independent photographer Roni Kempler who coincidentally happened to be filming from a platform overlooking the back of the square as Rabin was leaving the rally.

The video has been very hard to find on the Internet for many years but has started resurfacing again over the last decade or so.

Below is that broadcast from Israel’s Channel 2 (the first ever commercial TV channel in Israel which only started operating two years prior):

The news anchor recommends people watch the footage in a darkened room in order to see better all the details in the footage.

The video shows clearly that Yigal Amir was left to his own devices in the secure area and wasn’t challenged by the security service, the police or anyone else. He is sitting by himself by the fountain, looking almost bored until he ‘strikes’ at the 08:22 mark of the above video.

As the video is coming to an end, the anchor is asking the following questions, all extremely pertinent:

“Why were there so many people in an area that was meant to be a sterile secure zone?” “Why was Yigal Amir, who clearly caught the attention of the cameraman, didn’t get the attention of anyone else and especially members of the elite unit of the Prime Minister’s personal security detail?” “Why did the bodyguards have a working assumption that the area behind them was clear and did not require any further checking, focusing solely on the area outside the courtyard?” “And the most grave question of all: How is it possible that the Prime Minister’s back was left completely unprotected"?

Further analysis of this video (in English) can be found here.

What happened next is highly convoluted and can easily be a lengthy article in itself (which many have done) but ultimately, there is now a growing body of evidence that Amir either didn’t kill Rabin at all or didn’t act alone. Specifically, he may have injured Rabin but someone else “finished him off” either in the car on the way to the hospital, or at the hospital itself.

One of the most comprehensive pieces of work ever done into this “conspiracy theory” is a book called “Who Murdered Yitzhak Rabin?” written by Canadian-born Israeli Barry Chamish.

Chamish claims in his book that the Israeli security apparatus was behind the assassination with the goal of derailing the Oslo peace accords and their ultimate goal of achieving a lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, who were meant to also get a sovereign nation of their own as the endgame of the process.

This claim was also repeated again as recently as 2019 by Mordechai Kedar, an Israeli Professor of Arab culture and strategic studies and a lecturer at Bar-Ilan University.

Ultimately, two out of every five Israelis don’t believe the official story regarding the only time in Israeli history a sitting Prime Minister was murdered.

Rabin’s alleged murderer, Yigal Amir, has been demanding a retrial for years claiming that while he had the will and the intention, he never actually fired the bullets that ended up killing Rabin.

Hopefully by now I have set the scene enough to convince you to at least consider that Israel’s Zionist regime are no angels and have no issue with acting, facilitating and/or supporting acts of extreme brutality against others, as well as their own people, if it serves their agenda or interests.

Now, let’s get back to 9/11.

The mysterious case of the “Dancing Israelis”

Shortly after the attacks, reports started floating in the media that various groups of people have been spotted celebrating and cheering as the towers were burning.

The FBI was able to locate and arrest the members of one such group and they all turned out to be Israeli nationals. Moreover, they seemed to have connections with Israeli intelligence and working for a moving company which by all accounts, seemed like a Mossad front.

As the ABC News report above states, the FBI looked into the background of all the five Israelis and reported that they could not find any evidence that any of them were connected with the attacks.

The truth, however, is a bit more complicated than that, as it usually is.

This analysis from 2016 goes much deeper down that rabbit hole and the most clear conclusion from this in-depth investigation is that at least some (if not all) of the 5 Israelis were lying about why there were in the US and what they were doing on 9/11 specifically.

Three of the five Israelis gave an interview at a popular primetime talk show on Israeli TV hosted by one Yair Lapid, a journalist, author, TV personality, boxer and mediocre actor who just over 20 years later became the Prime Minister (you honestly can’t make this stuff up!). One of those three said on the show that they “were sent there to document the event”.

The overarching conclusion of this absolutely top notch analysis by James Corbett can best be summed up by the following two points:

The “Dancing Israelis” were tasked with conducting a Paltering operation on US soil designed to obfuscate the extent and level of sophistication of Israeli intelligence gathering (a.k.a SPYING) operations in that country at the time; and While the “Dancing Israelis” were not directly involved in the 9/11 attacks, they or their handlers very likely had advance knowledge of the attacks which they kept to themselves instead of warning the American public.

Watch this excellent 17 minute investigative report for yourself and see what you think.

You can also listen to a 2011 interview with one of the Police officers who arrested the “Dancing Israelis” on 9/11 here.

Another much more sinister angle of a potential Israeli involvement in 9/11 can be found in this detailed analysis.

The same person behind the analysis above (Laurent Guyénot) also made a documentary discussing a potential involvement of Israeli intelligence in the assassination of the two Kennedys, including a potential direct involvement in the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy!

Laurent is clearly not a fan of the state of Israel but he keeps his analysis in both cases highly factual and without emotions.

As someone who spent a significant portion of his life there and is very familiar with the history of the state of Israel and the background of its leaders (both past and present), I can definitely say that pretty much all of his facts do add up.

“How can you say all these terrible things about your former home country?”

Simple: because they are TRUE…and that’s the ONLY thing that matters!

As George Bernard Shaw famously said:

Those who can't change their mind, can't change anything!

Brutally simple and oh so true!

I have been a ‘card carrying’ Zionist and passionate advocate of the State of Israel for well over 40 years.

Changing one’s opinion on such deeply held views is not easy (and the above information as well as this and this helped me greatly in this) but if the guy below can change his mind, so can I!

The video below is an in-depth interview Kim Iversen did with an Israeli Jewish man by the name of Miko Peled.

However, Miko is not just some Israeli guy!

Miko’s grandfather was one of the signatories on Israel’s Declaration of Independence.

Miko’s dad was a Jewish militia commander during Israel’s war of Independence in 1948 and a member of the founding team of the IDF. He reached his highest rank of “Aluf” (the IDF equivalent of Major General) during the six day war in 1967 during which he was a member of the IDF’s general command and Commander of its supply division, which was obviously crucial in the Israeli victory of that war.

Basically, Miko is a member of Zionism ‘royalty’!

In 1997, Miko’s 13-year-old niece Smadar (daughter of his older sister Nurit), was murdered in a Palestinian suicide terror attack in Jerusalem.

During Smadar’s funeral, Ehud Barak, who had just been elected to lead the left-leaning labour party in opposition (and obviously a future Israeli PM), told him that in order to gain public appeal and political clout, he must disguise his real intentions of becoming a "peacemaker."

To that Miko replied simply:

“Why not tell the truth... That this and similar tragedies are taking place because we are occupying another nation and that in order to save lives the right thing to do is to end the occupation and negotiate a just peace with our Palestinian partners?"

Whether Miko was aware of the quote by George Bernard Shaw I mentioned above or not, he was (and still is) obviously highly committed to truth and peace, both of which should be our guiding principles in the post 9/11 world.

Have a listen to this truly inspiring interview…and especially if you are Israeli, or a Zionist, or both.

(The interview is in English).

The Legacy of 9/11

The fall of the towers in New York has directly resulted in another fall:

The fall of liberal democracy and freedom…or at least the start of this process, the culmination of which we are now witnessing every day.

First came the PATRIOT Act and then US invasions in Iraq and Afghanistan (both entirely unwarranted!).

This gave rise to “enhanced interrogation techniques” (a.k.a TORTURE) in places like Abu Ghraib (first revealed by

) and

.

Eventually and not much after the above and other events, this enormous mechanism of the state (referred to by President Dwight D. Eisenhower as the “military industrial complex” in his 1961 farewell address but now better known as simply the “deep state”) supposedly created to “keep Americans safe” has been turned against them as revealed in great detail by

10 years ago.

Edward Snowden: 10 years on Michael Ginsburg · June 10, 2023 On June 6 2013, investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald broke a story about how the US National Security Agency (NSA) was running a top-secret program which amongst other things, was collecting the phone records of millions of American citizens without their consent or approval and without them being convicted of any crime or even… Read full story

Things will only get worse (much worse) if we don’t change course immediately and aggressively. We all have to swallow our pride, discard strongly held misconceptions and get on with it.

The below cannot be allowed to happen, no matter what the cost may be. Failure is not an option!

The most Important ACTIONS in the post 9/11 world

There are really just two of them:

Demand TRUTH; and Demand PEACE

“Ask Questions. DEMAND Answers!”

These are the closing words the documentary “Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup” at the top of this post ends with.

The above sentence is already simple enough but if I was to translate it to practical actions steps, they will be:

If something doesn’t make sense, flag it.

Once flagged, DEMAND (not ask politely!) that the government and its various entities provide any information they have which will make it make sense.

If they don’t have the information, DEMAND (again, not ask politely!) that they make their best efforts to find the information ASAP and provide it as-is and without any omissions.

And if they don’t comply?

They don’t get paid. Simple!

As I discuss in the article above, it is about time we completely flip the relationship between “we the people” and our government. Namely:

They work for us (not vice versa!). They are our servants (they are called “public servants” after all). If they don’t do a good job serving us, they don’t get to keep their job and don’t eat…and that’s the best case scenario for them!

They are scared of us (not vice versa!). After all: “when governments fear the people, there is liberty”. That is actually the perfect form of government if one is to exist at all. I would add to that, given the events of the last few years, that I want my government to be absolutely terrified of its people…and the completely overwhelming power they hold over it.

“ No nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare ” because “ In war, truth is the first casualty. ”

The first quote in the above sentence is by one of the US founding Fathers James Madison and the second one is by Aeschylus, an ancient Greek tragedian & Philosopher.

Together, they make the perfect combo because they demonstrate the undeniable dependency between Truth and Peace and how both are mandatory prerequisites for what should be the ultimate end goal of every single human being: FREEDOM!

A few days ago, the documentary “Peace, War and 9/11” premiered in Ontario, Canada. The documentary is based almost exclusively on the work of renowned activist Dr. Graeme MacQueen who passed away in April this year.

The trailer below speaks for itself.

Nothing more I can add to the above.

You can watch this truly phenomenal and moving documentary HERE (the screening itself starts at 33 minutes into the livestream recording).

Graeme MacQueen asked a very pertinent question with regards to 9/11 in this documentary:

If this was a terrorist attack, who are the terrorists?

22 years to the day after that fateful day in New York and Washington DC, the answer is clear and definitive!

The Church of Peace… Humanity’s true universal religion!

While the enemies of humanity are busy creating their “one world religion”, I’d argue that we already have one and it is the one ‘religion’ worth practicing the most. This ‘religion’ focuses on worshipping the most important ‘god’ of all: PEACE.

Here are some of the ‘Prophets’ of this one truly universal ‘Church’ of humanity:

The Gospel of the Kennedy Brothers

JFK’s and RFK’s father was Joseph Patrick Kennedy.

Joseph Kennedy had a very illustrious political career but can best be summed up as a Nazi Sympathiser.

In 1938, President Roosevelt appointed Joseph Kennedy as US ambassador to the UK, which Kennedy saw as his stepping stone to the White House which was always his end goal.

During the Battle of Britain in November 1940, Kennedy and his family escaped to the countryside and publicly suggested that:

"Democracy is finished in England. It may be here in the United States."

This statement created huge controversy in the UK while it was literally fighting for its very survival…and very rightly so if you ask me.

Randolph Churchill, an English journalist, writer, soldier, and politician, as well as the only son of the UK Prime Minister at the time Sir Winston Churchill, said this about the US Ambassador Kennedy:

"I thought my daffodils were yellow until I met Joe Kennedy"

Kennedy resigned from his position as US Ambassador shortly thereafter, thus bringing an end to his political career (at least formally).

Luckily for us all, his two sons turned out much better!

JFK

On June 10, 1963, President John F. Kennedy delivered the following address at the American University in Washington DC regarding his vision for a world built around peace and not just a “Pax Americana” but peace for all mankind.

There are moments in life when you know you have seen and experienced true greatness that is uniquely one of a kind.

I wonder if those in attendance during that speech felt that. I’m sure they did.

RFK

Robert F. Kennedy was the Attorney-general in his brother’s administration as well as his closest confidant and adviser.

On April 4, 1968, RFK announced the death of Martin Luther King, Jr. to a majority-black crowd in an Indianapolis park.

The completely unplanned off the cuff speech he gave following that announcement is considered as one of the most powerful and important addresses in US history…and could not be more pertinent to our present day!

Just a day later on April 5, 1968, RFK delivered a speech at the City Club of Cleveland and said this:

One can only wonder if one or both of these brothers were allowed to fulfill what was clearly their destiny. How will our world look today?

We shall forever remain wondering…

The Gospel of Rabin & Hussein

In July 1994 King Hussein of Jordan and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin spoke to a joint session of the US Congress following the signing of the formal peace agreement between the two countries.

Here is what they said:

“A Soldier in the Army of Peace”

Right after Rabin said the above, he said this bit which every single person in Israel knows (hopefully):

These words coming from the person who was the IDF Chief during the six day war in 1967 and a long time Hawk who famously ordered the IDF, as defence minister during the first Intifada, to “break the bones” of Palestinian demonstrators, has truly come a long way shaking the hand of his longtime sworn enemy.

I remember that time in Israel. I was just finishing high school and was about to commence my military service (which is mandatory in Israel).

It felt like I may not even have to join up or serve my full term. Every day felt like history in the making.

On August 3, 1994, a few weeks after the speeches at the US Congress, the official Royal jet of the Jordanian King entered Israeli airspace, piloted by King Hussein himself and escorted by an honour guard formation of Israeli fighter jets.

The King got on the Radio while flying the plane and spoke directly to Rabin watching the plane from the ground. The whole thing was broadcast live on TV in both Israel and Jordan.

It felt like watching a movie…or a dream, but it was real life!

Unfortunately, this was not to last and while the peace between Jordan and Israel endured to this day, Rabin was assassinated just over a year later.

Rabin’s last ever speech given before he was killed was at the peace rally he attended in Tel Aviv and he was shot as he was leaving it.

That very last speech was in Hebrew (as you’d expect) but English subtitles are provided:

Rabin’s state funeral was held two days after his assassination and was attended by many world leaders, including King Hussein who wasn’t just a partner for peace but as we know now, a personal friend of Rabin for decades (they met regularly abroad as well as in Israel where the King would famously visit wearing a disguise).

The late King Hussein was a highly experienced and shrewd statesman who has managed to remain in power for 47 years and rule over a mostly cohesive nation in one of the most volatile places on earth.

He has very rarely allowed himself to be seen as emotional in public but is clearly overcome with emotions and struggling really hard to hold back his tears as he mourns and bids farewell his partner in peace and personal friend.

The Gospel of Paul

On February 12, 2009 (less than a month after the start of the Obama Presidency), Congressman Ron Paul delivered a speech on the floor of the US house of representatives which I personally think will go down as one of the most important speeches of the 21st century.

Its importance will likely be not just because of the huge response it got when it was first delivered but also because of how prophetic it ended up being. The ominous warning the now private citizen Paul ended his speech with has an entirely new context to it now, which makes this speech even more relevant and powerful right now then when it was first delivered over 14 years ago.

We clearly still have a long and hard journey ahead of us and, as we have seen clearly over the years (and especially since the start of the 21st century), success is anything but guaranteed.

However, we must not fret and must not cower in front of this momentous task. The very survival of our species is at stake and therefore failure is simply not an option!

As the famous chinese proverb goes:

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step

Let’s make that first step. If we all make it in unison, I am certain that we will be successful!

