Bilderberg is meeting again...

You can also watch the above video on Odysee here .

This week, between May 18 and May 21, the 2023 Bilderberg meeting is being held in the Pestana Palace Hotel in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.

What is Bilderberg and what are they all about?

Just in case you never heard of Bilderberg, let me set the scene by saying that this is one of the most powerful yet secretive groups/organisations on this planet!

Yes, really!

You almost certainly heard about the World Economic Forum (WEF) and their “Great Reset” by now and very likely thought to yourself:

“How did we allow this group to amass so much power and influence?”

Well, if you think the WEF are powerful, they are mere ‘foot soldiers’ compared to Bilderberg!

Despite what Klaus and his ‘comrades’ (a word I chose on purpose) may want you to think, they are actually not that smart and definitely not that influential. They are simply given a script to read and plans to execute by people that are much higher in the food chain.

Those people all have an association of some kind with Bilderberg!

As I discuss in the article below, Bilderberg sit at the 'Architects’ level which is two full levels above the WEF.

Who are "they" exactly? Michael Ginsburg · March 6, 2023 Watch now (50 min) | Since the start of the COVID-19 Plandemic (let’s use the correct terminology because it’s extremely important to do so in the age of fifth generation warfare), and especially as “the great awakening” is gathering steam, some of the most common terms being used by people are “they” and “them” when referring to our opponents who have been doing Read full story

Just to give you an idea of the power and influence Bilderberg hold, they are the ones actually behind the creation of the European Union and the Euro.

The Bilderberg group is named after Hotel de Bilderberg in Oosterbeek, Netherlands which is where they held their first ever meeting in May 1954. Since then they have met almost every year (with the pandemic being one of the only exceptions).

Every meeting is attended by between 120 and 150 people which include political leaders, experts from industry, finance, academia, members of various royal families and the media.

Despite the fact that senior leaders from major legacy media organisations have attended every single Bilderberg meeting, no details about the specific discussions during those meetings are ever reported.

Furthermore, any elected representatives are also bound by a strict code of secrecy and never discuss any of the details of the discussions they have been involved in with their constituents. In other words: elected representatives and very senior public servants from your country may (and likely have) attended these meetings while in office but they will never tell you what was discussed or answer any questions about the event itself.

Sounds like a ‘conspiracy theory’ to you?

Well, here is what the homepage of their own official website (whose mere existence is mind blowing if I am being honest and something I could not have imagined even 5 years ago) has to say:

The Meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor of any other participant may be revealed. Thanks to the private nature of the Meeting, the participants take part as individuals rather than in any official capacity, and hence are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.

David Rockefeller, whose family is very likely at the very top of the global pyramid of power, was heavily involved with Bilderberg pretty much since it first came to existence.

If you judge this group simply by their website, you may come to the conclusion that this is just another ‘snooze fest’ where a bunch of people engage in meaningless conversations about things that make little to no difference to the lives of everyday people.

THIS COULDN’T BE FURTHER FROM THE TRUTH!

If you look at the list of members of the Bilderberg steering committee, which is the one running and funding this entire thing (at least officially), you will find some very interesting names.

The current heads of the steering committee are:

Victor Halberstadt, who is the chair of the Foundation running and organising the Bilderberg meetings. In his ‘spare time, he is also a senior adviser to Goldman Sachs, Professor of Economics at Leiden University, Former Vice-Chair of the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) board and a proud WEF member. The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) connection Mr. Halberstadt has is especially interesting given who was heavily involved in its creation and what her, her husband and their foundation is alleged to have been involved with in the context of missing children. Some things are truly better left unsaid but if you really want to go all the way to the bottom of that rabbit hole, you can check out this doco…but be warned that you’ll need very strong nerves and very very strong stomach, especially if you are a parent yourself. Consider yourself warned as watching this will likely traumatise you for the rest of your life (and I am not joking!).

Marie-Josée Kravis, who is the President of the American Friends of Bilderberg Inc but in her ‘day job’ is also the President of the Museum of Modern Art in New York and Member of of the International Advisory Committee of the New York Fed, which is the entity that is actually running the entire Federal Reserve system (the big white building in Washington DC is just for press conferences and tourists). She is also, as you’d expect, a very proud WEF member.

The current members of the steering committee include the likes of:

José Manuel Barroso, currently the Chairman of Goldman Sachs International and previously the president of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Portugal.

Børge Brende, currently the President of the WEF (Klaus is founder and executive chairman) and prior to that a Norwegian government minister in several roles.

Mark Carney, former governor of the central banks in both Canada and the UK and currently vice chairman and head of Impact Investing at Brookfield Asset Management. He also happens to be a confirmed co-conspirator in the Plandemic.

Mathias Döpfner, Chair and CEO of Axel Springer, the largest media conglomerate in Europe. Why does a media person need to be heavily involved in organising annual meetings where the discussions are all strictly confidential by definition? Makes you wonder especially given there are quite a few other media heads in that steering committee.

Former members of the steering committee also have some very interesting names including Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands (who is actually German by birth) who was Bilderberg chairman for many years and whose daughter Beatrix was also very heavily involved in Bilderberg during her reign as Queen of the Netherlands for 33 years.

Another interesting name in the list of former steering committee members is William J. Burns who was United States deputy secretary of state but more importantly is the current head of the CIA!

Lawrence Summers, US Secretary of the Treasury from 1999 to 2001 (during the ‘tech wreck’) and director of the National Economic Council from 2009 to 2010 as well as president of Harvard University from 2001 to 2006, is also on the list as is Paul Wolfowitz, former President of the World Bank.

Finally, the list of past “steering committee members” includes one Rothschild, one Wallenberg, two Rockefellers and one Klaus Schwab also thrown in for good measure.

This so called ‘informal’ organisation which describes itself as: “a forum for informal discussions to foster dialogue between Europe and North America” definitely managed to get some of the most powerful people in the world onboard, including members of royalty!

Even without going to any other sources other than their official website and simply looking at the topics discussed as well as the list of participants which has been made ‘officially’ available for 2018, 2019, and 2022 (there were no gatherings in 2020 and 2021 due to the ‘Pandemic’), your altered view on reality should easily result in your spider senses tingling…

Notable topics and participants in past Bilderberg Meetings

During the 1989 meeting, one of the topics discussed was “Greater political and monetary union of Europe: European sovereignty?”. And what do you know? In 1992 the Maastricht Treaty was ratified, formally establishing the EU and the Euro.

During the 1990s, several meetings discussed the expansion of NATO. This despite the fact that the USSR and the Warsaw pact were no more and Russia was in a very bleak economic situation and with an army unable to threaten anyone. We then saw Finland and Sweden join NATO’s Partnership for Peace program in 1994 (which can best be described as “NATO-light” membership) and the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland (all former members of the Soviet-aligned Warsaw pact) join NATO as full members in 1999. This despite assurances given by the US to both Gorbachev and Yeltsin that NATO will not expand into eastern Europe or any country with a land border with Russia.

During the 2010s, there were a few ‘interesting’ topics discussed which we now see in quite a different light.

For example, in the 2010 meeting, the “Promises of Medical Science” were discussed. No further information is available but with what we now know for sure about COVID-19 and the Injections that were rolled out globally, it sounds pretty ominous to me.

In the 2012 meeting, a few very ‘interesting’ topics were discussed including “The Future of Democracy in the Developed World” and the very strange sounding “What Does Putin 2.0 Mean?”

In the 2013 meeting, one of the stated topics was “Dialogue with Prime Minister David Cameron”. David Cameron was the sitting UK Prime Minister at the time.

Remember that the most basic tenet of Bilderberg meetings as stated on their own website is that:

Thanks to the private nature of the Meeting, the participants take part as individuals rather than in any official capacity, and hence are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions

So when David Cameron, a sitting Prime Minister, attended the 2013 meeting in Hertfordshire, he was attending as an “individual rather than in any official capacity, and hence was not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions”.

Does that sound reasonable to you?

Didn’t think so.

This Agenda item of the 2013 meeting was so controversial that even legacy media covered it, as well as the criticism Cameron faced for attending.

This was unprecedented at the time as legacy media almost never talked about Bilderberg till then. They were always the ones who shall not be named!

Cameron himself is unsurprisingly a WEF member and has spoken at their annual conferences in 2014 and 2016, in both cases as the sitting UK Prime Minister.

As we get into the later years of the 2010s, Bilderberg is also starting to provide a list of participants and even official press releases with the topics that were discussed.

The 2018 Bilderberg meeting

In the 2018 meeting, the topic of “The “post-truth” world” was discussed and the list of participants includes a lot of people from legacy media. Amongst them:

The President of Turner International, owners of CNN at the time;

Editor-in-chief of Hürriyet Daily News, one of the biggest daily newspapers in Turkey;

Chief Content Officer of Arte France TV channel;

Editor of the London Evening Standard;

Editor-in-Chief of The Economist;

Editor-in-Chief of Bloomberg;

Managing Director of the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research;

Co-Founder of LinkedIn;

Chairman and CEO of Axel Springer, the largest media conglomerate in Europe (and who is also on the Bilderberg steering committee as mentioned above); and

The Executive Chairman of El País newspaper.

There were also plenty of currently sitting elected officials and very senior public servants. Amongst them:

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General. The sitting Prime Ministers at the time of the Netherlands, Estonia, Belgium and Serbia. The Deputy Prime Ministers of Turkey and Spain. Ursula von der Leyen who was the German minister of Defence at the time but became the President of the European Commission a mere year later (coincidence?). The Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform in Ireland. The Minister of International Trade of Canada. Governor of the US state of Colorado. Governor of the Belgian Province of Antwerp. Deputy Premier of Quebec.

These elected public officials are attending a meeting where they can’t discuss at all what they spoke about and with whom!

Sounds normal?

The 2019 Bilderberg meeting

In the 2019 meeting, the topic of “The Weaponisation of Social Media” was discussed.

Very interesting topic and especially timing given the fact that we know for sure that the primary threat actors who were (and still are) “weaponising” social media were the governments of the so called “free world” with active and heavy involvement of their intelligence agencies.

The list of participants that year includes:

The Director of GCHQ, the UK equivalent of the NSA. The connection to “The Weaponisation of Social Media“ is self explanatory especially given what we know now of how heavily intelligence agencies have been involved in censorship of dissenting voices on these platforms.

The Founder & CEO of Jigsaw, a technology incubator now owned by Alphabet (parent company of Google) who is “dedicated to understanding global challenges and applying technological solutions to what they describe as "countering extremism" and “confronting the threat of disinformation”. Again, the connection to “The Weaponisation of Social Media“ is pretty obvious.

The CEO of Microsoft, owners of both Bing (the second biggest search engine) and LinkedIn, whose original founder also attended again that year.

Eric Schmidt, the CEO of Google/Alphabet from 2001 to 2011 and the company's executive chairman from 2011 to 2015.

As was the case in 2018 (and pretty much every year), there were plenty of owners, journalists and editors from legacy media and also plenty of currently sitting elected officials and very senior public servants with the Dutch making an especially strong appearance.

In 2019, the Dutch King himself attended, together with his PM, a WEF member (Agenda Contributor as a matter of fact which is a higher level of individual membership), and his Minister for Foreign Trade. Both the PM and the Minister were attending for the second year in a raw.

Another notable attendee was the President of Switzerland (the host nation of Bilderberg 2019) who is the official head of state of the Swiss Confederation.

The Estonian Prime Minister was also attending for the second year in a raw as was the German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen, who was to become the President of the European Commission only 6 short months later!

Finally, another notable attendee that year was Jared Kushner whose official title was Senior Advisor to the President but who also happens to be the son-in-law of the sitting US President at the time, Donald Trump.

Again, remember that all the attendees are bound by a very strict code of secrecy and will never answer any questions about the nature of the discussions they’ve had and with whom!

The 2022 Bilderberg meeting

As I mentioned already, Bilderberg did not meet in 2020 and 2021 due to the ‘Pandemic’ but have made a big ‘comeback’ last year, this time choosing the US Capital as their hangout location.

Amongst the topics of discussion last year were “Post Pandemic Health” (maybe the WHO can ‘fix’ that) as well as Russia and Ukraine which is understandable given the war between the two which broke out less than 4 months earlier.

What is especially interesting though was that they also discussed “Disruption of the Global Financial System” and “Continuity of Government and the Economy” which sound quite ominous to me especially given the fact there wasn’t anything major happening with the global financial system at the time and the global economy was humming along relatively well according to this data directly from the CFR, another organisation at the ‘Architects’ level.

Obviously things have changed a fair bit the following year and within just 7 months from that meeting:

As far as the list of attendees last year, there are a lot of interesting names, including plenty of media people and sitting politicians at very senior roles.

One interesting name is Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI which is the company that launched ChatGPT six months after that meeting (almost to the day!).

Microsoft, who had their Chief Technology Officer at last year’s meeting, announced they are investing 10 billion into OpenAI and integrating it into their Bing search engine within less than two months of the launch of ChatGPT.

Coincidence? You decide but it is my personal opinion that we are living in a world in which coincidences no longer exist and we should erase the word from our vocabulary altogether.

Finally, the Chairman & CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla, has also made his ‘grand appearance’ at last year’s Bilderberg together with the CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, another ‘big pharma’ giant and makers of Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody ‘treatment’ against COVID-19 which has been “genetically engineered to bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2”.

Sounds great. Where do I sign up? ;)

There was the usual bevy of media people and lots of very senior sitting politicians and public servants. Amongst the interesting names this time:

The dutch made a strong appearance again with the Dutch King attending for the second time in a row and the Prime Minister attending for the 4th year in a row (that we know of at least). This time they also brought the Foreign Affairs Minister with them to the ‘party’.

Finish Prime Minister and Young Global Leaders graduate (class of 2020), Sanna Marin.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland (a WEF board member and confirmed co-conspirator in the C19 global conspiracy) came along last year and no doubt received some standing ovations after how effectively she personally crushed the Canadian Freedom Convoy only a few short months earlier (PM Trudeau who is supposedly her boss was just the ‘pretty face’ that was acting as if he was in-charge of anything).

The Director of the CIA William Burns (who is also a former member of the Bilderberg steering committee as I mentioned previously) came along as did the Director of GCHQ, the UK equivalent of the NSA.

The Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in the US.

The Director-General of UNESCO

The Secretary General of NATO who is a regular participant

As usual, we the people get told nothing about what was discussed. and no doubt decided, behind closed doors, including by those we elected!

The 2023 Bilderberg meeting

As I already mentioned at the beginning of this piece, this year’s meeting is taking place at the Pestana Palace Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal, an ultra-luxury resort which looks like a royal palace and where the cheapest rooms go for about 500 Euro a night.

The Bilderberg website has just been updated with the list of discussion topics and the list of participants for this year.

The list of topics looks very generic and non-descript with “AI” & the “Banking system” topping the list.

“US Leadership” is also a topic of discussion which is interesting given the Presidential elections there next year. Have the Bilderbergers decided already on who is going to be ‘selected’ in 2024?

As far as the participants this year, the press release states that:

130 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance

The participant list they published doesn’t have anywhere near that number but that’s pretty usual for Bilderberg meetings.

Amongst the participants that are on the list, here are some interesting names that caught my eyes:

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT will be attending for the second year in a row. I wonder if there will be discussions around this latest project his company is involved in which sounds like it is coming straight out of the Matrix movie! It will definitely be very handy for the rollout of a global CBDC.

The CEO of Microsoft, which now has a formal strategic partnership with OpenAI is also coming along again this year.

The CEO of Pfizer is coming along for the second year in a row which is odd as there is nothing in the public list of topics that seems relevant to him. What am I missing?

The intelligence community is strongly represented this year with the Director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in attendance as well as the US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, a WEF member and even more importantly, a participant in Event 201 which ‘predicted’ the pandemic with astonishing accuracy.

The current commander of United States European Command, Christopher Cavoli, is coming along which is interesting given both NATO and Russia/Ukraine are topics of discussion. Is a further escalation of the conflict on the way?

The Senior Director for Technology and National Security in the National Security Council of the United States is also coming further fueling concerns that another provocation is planned. Maybe another pipeline blown up?

As far as senior sitting Politicians coming this year, there are plenty on offer as usual.

The Finnish Prime Minister (and Young Global Leader graduate class of 2020) Sanna Marin is coming along as part of her ‘farewell tour’ as she is about to hand over the PM’s office to Petteri Orpo, another WEF Puppet. As part of her Farewell tour, it seems she is also ‘farewelling’ her partner of 19 years…

The Danish PM, Mette Frederiksen, is coming along this year. Frederiksen is another WEF Puppet (surprise surprise) but seems like the WEF’s webmasters haven’t updated to the correct title yet. This is fair enough as they obviously have so many of ‘their people’ to keep track of.

The Dutch PM Mark Rutte, a Bilderberg regular, is coming again for the 5th time in a row (at least) and this time he is only bringing his Deputy & Minister of Finance with him. The Dutch king is staying at home.

Canadian Deputy PM and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland is coming for the second year in a row. Not sure how any of this year’s topics is directly relevant to her other than her mother being Ukrainian with ‘interesting’ history along with her father (Freeland’s maternal grandfather). Maybe you just can’t keep a ‘talent’ like “Frida” on the bench, especially if you are planning a global ‘shit storm’ of sorts.

The European Commission is sending a strong contingency with the Vice President, Commissioner for Economy, Commissioner for Justice and the President of the European Parliament all coming along.

The Foreign Ministers of Spain and Ukraine are coming. Maybe Zelensky wanted to come too but they wouldn’t let him wear his signature khaki outfits?

France is sending their Minister for Transport and the Minister for Public Accounts as well as the Director General for External Security in the Ministry of the Armed Forces. Does that mean France is planning to send some troops somewhere soon?

The Austrians are sending their Minister for European and International Affairs while the Brits are sending the Minister of State for Security.

The NATO Secretary General, another regular attendee, is coming along again.

Finally, there are two MPs coming along. I will mention their names as it’s worth tracking if these two are about to get a ‘promotion’ in the very near future. They are Norbert Röttgen, from the German Parliament and Polish member of the European Parliament Radoslaw Sikorski.

As usual, the official list of attendees definitely doesn’t have all the 130 participants on it and for those that are not on the list, the only potential way to know they are attending is by physically being on-location and trying to get a glimpse of the attendees as they arrive at the airport or the conference site itself.

Perfect example for that is Yuval Noah Harari who was spotted by independent Portuguese Journalist Frederico Duarte Carvalho arriving at Lisbon airport.

In case you happen to still not know this name, Mr. Harai is a senior adviser to the World Economic Forum and considered the ‘ideologue’ of Transhumanism. Some say he is also the ‘heir apparent’ to Klaus Schwab himself once he steps down or finally meets his maker.

He is known for many things (none of them overly positive) and some of his most well-known sayings are that “humans are hackable animals” and that the whole concept of free will is a “dangerous idea”.

Clearly an ‘outstanding’ member of the human race…

Exposing Bilderberg

This ultra-secretive organisation has been going about their business for decades without any scrutiny by anyone.

However, things started changing with the Internet and the resulting explosion in independent media that followed.

As we entered the 21st century, more and more independent reporters and investigative journalists discovered Bilderberg and became fascinated by it with some dedicating their entire lives to exposing their dealings and agendas, which has proven as a very challenging but absolutely crucial thing to do.

One of them is Canadian Investigative Journalist Dan Dicks from Press For Truth who has been covering every single Bilderberg conference since 2005, except last year’s conference in Washington DC purely because he was unable to enter the US or even leave his own home country of Canada due to his medical choices…

In this piece he talks about his 17 years experience of covering the Bilderberg conferences and attempts to infiltrate the conference sight itself (which have proven incredibly easy in some years).

Now that Dan is free to travel again (very much to the displeasure of Freeland and her cronies no doubt), he is already on the ground in Lisbon and has started filing reports which he promises to continue doing daily until the conference is over or he gets kicked out of the country or arrested (both have happened in the past).

In his first report on the ground, Dan scopes out the area around the hotel on the day before Bilderberg officially starts.

In his second report, the final preparations for Bilderberg 2023 are underway and he reports on the extraordinary security measures that are being put in place, one of the ‘trademarks’ of Bilderberg meetings.

In his third report, he is ‘welcoming’ the participants of Bilderberg 2023 as they land in Lisbon airport and most of them definitely do not appreciate his friendly hellos and less friendly questions. This one is an absolute must-watch!

If there is one person you really want to follow for the ‘boots on the ground’ view of Bilderberg 2023, Dan Dicks would be it.

Make sure to subscribe to his Rumble or Odysee channels and check-in daily.

If you want a really comprehensive overview of the history of Bilderberg, their nefarious activities over the decades and the ongoing attempts to expose them, I highly recommend the Documentary EndGame.

The documentary does an excellent job of going behind the scenes of Bilderberg and exposing those who participated in the meetings over the years with a specific focus on the 2006 meeting in Ottawa, the Capital of Canada.

The documentary is made by Alex Jones who I acknowledge can be a very controversial and even polarising person at times but if you focus on what the doco is showing and what the people Alex interviews are saying, you will no doubt agree that it is mostly factual and of great benefit in understanding the bigger picture.

Watching it now, I must say I was blown away about how much this 2007 documentary has gotten right and how much of what some of the Interviewees said ended up playing out since the start of this decade and exactly as they said it will.

PUBLIC AWARENESS of Bilderberg and their agenda is crucial as this is the first step to stopping these plans. After all, one cannot fight something they don’t even understand or worse yet, know of.

Our species is at one of its most important crossroads ever and what we all collectively do, or not do, over the next few years (3-5 years at most in my opinion) will decide the fate of the human race for centuries and even millennia to come.

Sitting this one out is simply not an option!

A Great Reset is INEVITABLE! Michael Ginsburg · April 11, 2023 Humanity has arrived to a fork in the road. It is my personal opinion that we have faced such forks many times before in our history (which is much much longer than what we have all been led to believe). This is another one. It could be the most important one yet but I’m just not sure to be honest as I believe we are a speci… Read full story

To allow me to continue this work and expand it further and in pursuit of the mission to “propagate the truth like a MANTRA”, your financial contribution is greatly appreciated.

One-off financial contribution

Thank you for reading Actionable Truths & Actions. This post is public so please share it. Share

Leave a comment