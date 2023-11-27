The above image is probably one of the most well known Internet memes ever with regards to the term “conspiracy theory”.
In case you don’t know, the term “conspiracy theory” was weaponised by none other than the CIA in 1967 but was first coined back in the 19th century, referring to the study of conspiracies, often focusing on political intrigue and secret plots and back then it had a neutral or even positive connotation, highlighting the importance of investigating covert activities.
The reason why I am including this image here is to mainly ‘pay homage’ to a certain Australian “freedom activist” turned ‘journalist’ (supposedly) who used it when referring to so called “blackpilled online trolls” like my colleague
Said ‘activist/journalist’ used the above image when referring to the use of this diagram created by the well known “blackpilled online trolls” called the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, who are responsible for ‘propagating conspiracy theories’ such as the Panama Papers, Pandora Papers and many others and for which they won pretty much all the awards available for investigative reporters in the world today.
Not bad for a bunch of “blackpilled online trolls” propagating “conspiracy theories” ey? Moving right along…
This post is not about any of that though.
The purpose of this article is to round off my previous lengthy articles about the current war between Israel and Hamas and to show that pretty much all of the so called “conspiracy theories” that are raised there have proven to be anything but theories.
I’ve discussed this at length in the piece below and have provided extensive evidence to show that this is indeed the case.
I’ve stated at least twice in past articles that the one you are about to read is either the most distressing and/or the most important I have ever written. I know that if I keep saying this, it will eventually lose its intended meaning…BUT THIS ONE REALLY IS as you’ll hopefully agree after reading all of it.
Since I published that article, LOTS more evidence has come out which corroborate the assertions I’ve made in the above article.
Below are two additional pieces of evidence which I feel are especially pertinent and which are not mentioned in my article above.
The first one is from Israeli independent journalist
To quote Efrat’s article:
Raphael is an Israeli citizen who dedicated his life to listen on (radio waves of) Hamas communications and alert Israeli authorities on his findings, to help protect the Israeli citizens residing in the Gaza envelope. Raphael had prevented and thwarted many security incidents in the past with his work.Months before the great massacre, his surveillance license was revoked and equipment was seized by the Ministry of Communications after senior security officials were fed up with his warnings. Interestingly, the equipment was returned to him after the Oct. 7th massacre, when the authorities suddenly needed his help.Raphael identified thousands of transmissions that prove with certainty the existence of Hamas training before the attack, therefore he alerted and informed the IDF and senior security officials in real time. He begged for them to listen and act. He claims the attack could have been prevented if they had just listened.Raphael lost 37 friends in the massacre.
Raphael is an Israeli citizen who dedicated his life to listen on (radio waves of) Hamas communications and alert Israeli authorities on his findings, to help protect the Israeli citizens residing in the Gaza envelope. Raphael had prevented and thwarted many security incidents in the past with his work.
Months before the great massacre, his surveillance license was revoked and equipment was seized by the Ministry of Communications after senior security officials were fed up with his warnings. Interestingly, the equipment was returned to him after the Oct. 7th massacre, when the authorities suddenly needed his help.
Raphael identified thousands of transmissions that prove with certainty the existence of Hamas training before the attack, therefore he alerted and informed the IDF and senior security officials in real time. He begged for them to listen and act. He claims the attack could have been prevented if they had just listened.
Raphael lost 37 friends in the massacre.
Nothing more to add really.
You can listen to Mr. Hayon’s testimony (English subtitles provided) in the post below:
The second one came from none other than major Israeli legacy media outlet Channel 12 which published an “exclusive” story on November 23 which says the following:
Now, in case you are not familiar with Unit 8200 of the IDF, it is the ‘crown jewels’ of the IDF’s formidable military intelligence directorate and is essentially Israel’s equivalent of the US NSA and the UK GCHQ although some claim it is much more capable than any of them when it comes to Offensive Security ("OffSec") which in layman terms simply means hacking.
The members of this unit are literally the smartest people in Israel (to put it mildly) and their motto is best reflected in this saying famously coined by one of the unit’s former commanders:
“The hard stuff shouldn’t take us too long to accomplish but the impossible stuff may take slightly longer”
To get a glimpse into the capabilities of unit 8200, its people and the insanely intense training they undergo, as well as what many of them get up to after leaving the military, check out the video below:
The fact two 8200 ‘wunderkinds’ raised the alarm about a major upcoming Hamas attack and this was dismissed by the chain of command as “fantasies” can only mean one thing!
If that’s not enough for you, Israel’s public broadcaster aired a story on November 29 which says that way before October 7, the IDF had knowledge of a Hamas plan to attack Israel which included capturing all the major IDF bases along the Gaza border as well as attacking Israeli villages and the southern towns of Sderot, Netivot and Ofakim, including killing and kidnapping Israeli civilians:
The above ties in perfectly with what I wrote about here and the video I included showing footage of Hamas training exercises which took place three weeks prior to October 7 and which was aired on Israeli legacy media on the day of the attacks.
Next I want to show this security camera footage from October 7 showing what is clearly Palestinian civilians (including an old man on crutches!) entering a Kibbutz while encountering ZERO resistance from the IDF, Police or any other element of Israel’s vast security establishment:
What is worth paying special attention to in the video above is the TIME shown on the security camera footage.
As you can see, it is quarter past midday while the Hamas invasion started at 6:29am!
This is almost SIX HOURS LATER and still there is ZERO resistance!
Then, there is also this:
If all those ‘coincidences’ are not enough for you, you can find thirteen more here.
Each ‘coincidence’ is accompanied with detailed source material and videos and is also summarised in this report which I am also including below:
In case you still have the slightest doubt remaining, the video and accompanying article below will get rid of it. I guarantee it!
The above video can also be viewed on Rumble & Odysee (where you can download it freely for further distribution if you wish). I wasn’t really planning to do another article on the events of October 7 but I’ve come across two additional pieces of information which I thought warrant to get out there.
Finally, I also want to include an absolutely shocking report aired on Israeli Channel 12 news discussing the attack on the IDF outpost at Nahal Oz where more than a 150 Hamas terrorists invaded the outpost which had only 25 soldiers in it, all of whom either died in the attack or were kidnapped to Gaza.
The attack went uninterrupted for over five hours with the IDF sending no reinforcements whatsoever to help its own soldiers (despite the outpost calling for help before any terrorist was even inside the base) and which resulted in 15 of them dying in absolutely horrific circumstances (asphyxiation by highly toxic fumes).
I must also warn you that this is an extremely disturbing report to watch so viewer discretion is advised. I have not modified the footage in any way except adding English subtitles to it.
I’ve touched on that plan in my article below (and specifically in this section):
Watch now (7 mins) | The video at the top of this post was first posted on TikTok by Celine Lilas who appears to be some kind of a cosmetics/personal care ‘influencer’ based out of Dubai. Now, as you can imagine, I do not normally take some TikTok video made by a ‘beauty influencer’ too seriously (with all due respect to beauty influencers) but something in this topic caught…
On October 13, less than a week after the war started, the IDF issued a statement urging civilians in Gaza to evacuate to the southern part of the Gaza strip where they will be “safe from attacks” supposedly and there is even very disturbing footage of Palestinian civilians being marched from their homes by the IDF to the southern part of the gaza strip with their hands up.
But here’s the thing: once the Palestinian civilians ‘evacuated’ to the southern part of the Gaza strip (either willingly or at gunpoint), Israel said they will attack that part of the strip as well…and then actually did it!
If that’s not enough of a proof for you, one of the ministers in Netanyahu’s current government, who is also former head of the Shin Bet (or the “General Security Service” as it’s actually called in Hebrew), openly said on Israeli channel 12 news that Israel is currently in the process of carrying out a “Nakba” (“catastrophe” in Arabic) on the Gaza Strip.
Pretty much as soon as the war broke out, many people said that Hamas was a created by none other than Israel itself.
This was dismissed as “conspiracy theory” even though irrefutable evidence to that effect has been in the public domain for years.
There is even this article published in February 2020 by Israeli legacy media Ha’aretz (the country) covering a visit by the head of Mossad to Qatar with the specific mission of getting them to continue providing financial aid to Hamas:
Here is that (now former) Mossad Chief confirming this publicly in his own voice in a recent interview to major Israeli legacy media outlet channel 12:
You honestly can’t make this stuff up!
This should hardly come as a surprise to anyone given the Israeli Prime Minister at the time of said trip to Qatar was one Benjamin Netanyahu who has been a long time supporter of Hamas and was always open about it.
If that’s not enough of a proof for you, because as some people pointed out rightly in the comments below, none of the above proves that Israel directly created Hamas, check out this article from 2018 (so cannot be considered as 'tainted' by the current conflict) which says the following:
"Listen to former Israeli officials such as Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev, who was the Israeli military governor in Gaza in the early 1980s. Segev later told a New York Times reporter that he had helped finance the Palestinian Islamist movement as a “counterweight” to the secularists and leftists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Fatah party, led by Yasser Arafat (who himself referred to Hamas as “a creature of Israel.”)“The Israeli government gave me a budget,” the retired brigadier general confessed, “and the military government (which is ISRAEL) gives to the mosques.”
"Listen to former Israeli officials such as Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev, who was the Israeli military governor in Gaza in the early 1980s. Segev later told a New York Times reporter that he had helped finance the Palestinian Islamist movement as a “counterweight” to the secularists and leftists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Fatah party, led by Yasser Arafat (who himself referred to Hamas as “a creature of Israel.”)
“The Israeli government gave me a budget,” the retired brigadier general confessed, “and the military government (which is ISRAEL) gives to the mosques.”
This article from 2009 in the Wall Street Journal makes for some heart wrenching reading and especially the first few paragraphs:
Surveying the wreckage of a neighbor's bungalow hit by a Palestinian rocket, retired Israeli official Avner Cohen traces the missile's trajectory back to an "enormous, stupid mistake" made 30 years ago."Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel's creation," says Mr. Cohen, a Tunisian-born Jew who worked in Gaza for more than two decades. Responsible for religious affairs in the region until 1994, Mr. Cohen watched the Islamist movement take shape, muscle aside secular Palestinian rivals and then morph into what is today Hamas, a militant group that is sworn to Israel's destruction.Instead of trying to curb Gaza's Islamists from the outset, says Mr. Cohen, Israel for years tolerated and, in some cases, encouraged them as a counterweight to the secular nationalists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and its dominant faction, Yasser Arafat's Fatah. Israel cooperated with a crippled, half-blind cleric named Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, even as he was laying the foundations for what would become Hamas. Sheikh Yassin continues to inspire militants today; during the recent war in Gaza, Hamas fighters confronted Israeli troops with "Yassins," primitive rocket-propelled grenades named in honor of the cleric.
Surveying the wreckage of a neighbor's bungalow hit by a Palestinian rocket, retired Israeli official Avner Cohen traces the missile's trajectory back to an "enormous, stupid mistake" made 30 years ago.
"Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel's creation," says Mr. Cohen, a Tunisian-born Jew who worked in Gaza for more than two decades. Responsible for religious affairs in the region until 1994, Mr. Cohen watched the Islamist movement take shape, muscle aside secular Palestinian rivals and then morph into what is today Hamas, a militant group that is sworn to Israel's destruction.
Instead of trying to curb Gaza's Islamists from the outset, says Mr. Cohen, Israel for years tolerated and, in some cases, encouraged them as a counterweight to the secular nationalists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and its dominant faction, Yasser Arafat's Fatah.
Israel cooperated with a crippled, half-blind cleric named Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, even as he was laying the foundations for what would become Hamas. Sheikh Yassin continues to inspire militants today; during the recent war in Gaza, Hamas fighters confronted Israeli troops with "Yassins," primitive rocket-propelled grenades named in honor of the cleric.
The last paragraph in that WSJ article says it all really:
He recalls a 1970s meeting with a traditional Islamic cleric who wanted Israel to stop cooperating with the Muslim Brotherhood followers of Sheikh Yassin: "He told me: You are going to have big regrets in 20 or 30 years.’He was right."
He recalls a 1970s meeting with a traditional Islamic cleric who wanted Israel to stop cooperating with the Muslim Brotherhood followers of Sheikh Yassin: "He told me: You are going to have big regrets in 20 or 30 years.’
He was right."
If you are still not convinced, have a listen to what the Former Prime Minister of Israel (and alleged Epstein handler) Ehud Barak is saying here in his own voice:
In case you didn’t know, before getting into politics, Barak (or Brog as was his original surname) had a long military career in the IDF culminating in him being its top commander from 1991 to 1995.
During the 1980s, Barak was head of the Military Intelligence Directorate (1983–85), Head of Central Command, which covers most of the west bank (1986–87) and Deputy Chief of the General Staff (1987–91). It doesn’t really get more “insider” than this!
If you want even more proof/receipts that the state of Israel is indeed the one behind the creation of the organisation we now know as Hamas, check out these two articles by
In 1996, which was the first year of Netanyahu’s first term as Israel’s Prime Minister, a policy document was prepared for the US government by a group led by Richard Perle which explained a new approach to solving Israel's security problems in the Middle East with an emphasis on "Western values."
The document is called “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm”. You can download the document from here and it is also provided below:
The “Clean Break” plan outlines a new approach for peace in the middle east based on the principles of “peace through strength” and a “balance of power” approach given how effective it has proven to be during the days of the cold war.
The plan suggested amongst other things:
The removal of Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq;
The containment of Syria by engaging in proxy warfare and highlighting its possession of "weapons of mass destruction";
Israel seizing the strategic initiative along its border with Lebanon by engaging with Hizbullah; and
Israel and the US engaging together in various initiatives to “contain Iran” with a focus on preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons and limiting its influence in Syria and Lebanon
A good detailed outline of the “Clean Break” plan is provided in the video below (which is really just an audio with a still image so you can just listen and don’t need to watch):
As you can see, “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm” is progressing quite well with some of the ‘actions points’ outlined in it already completed while the rest being well underway, with the current conflict putting Iran firmly on the crosshairs of not just Israel but the US as well.
If that’s not quite obvious to you yet, check out this ‘opinion piece’ published by the Washington Post on November 18 and supposedly written by this one guy called Joe Biden! I kid you not!
Luckily for us all, it seems like Iran is seeing through this plot and realises that it is in their best strategic interests to simply not engage:
Regardless of what Iran does, the Biden administration is already busy going for the ‘money shot’ dispatching the President’s energy security advisor, Amos Hochstein (who is also an Israeli citizen) to Israel to ‘talk business’ and specifically “economic revitalization plans for Gaza” which will be achieved through tapping the huge undeveloped natural gas fields off the coast of Gaza.
This Twitter thread provides some excellent context.
Finally for this section, this excellent article by
I want to finish this piece with these powerful and prophetic (especially the last paragraph) words from the introduction section to a book called “Israel Betrayed” written by Barry Chamish all the way back in the year 2000 (23 years ago). I have bolded several sentences which I found especially pertinent:
It doesn’t matter who you vote for in America, Clinton or Dole, or in Israel, Netanyahu or Barak, you’re going to get the CFR ruling the country.Our leadership is thoroughly infiltrated by the CFR and our only hope for survival is to ban all previous Knesset members from ever sitting in parliament again and starting again with a government which will refuse to deal with the hidden rulers of this planet.I don’t say that this will happen, or if it did, the plan can last long. But I do maintain it’s the only way. The alternative is to continue with our corrupt political, military, economic and judicial systems and just wait until the moral rot finally eats away at our will to survive.
It doesn’t matter who you vote for in America, Clinton or Dole, or in Israel, Netanyahu or Barak, you’re going to get the CFR ruling the country.
Our leadership is thoroughly infiltrated by the CFR and our only hope for survival is to ban all previous Knesset members from ever sitting in parliament again and starting again with a government which will refuse to deal with the hidden rulers of this planet.
I don’t say that this will happen, or if it did, the plan can last long. But I do maintain it’s the only way. The alternative is to continue with our corrupt political, military, economic and judicial systems and just wait until the moral rot finally eats away at our will to survive.
While this is not an easy conclusion for me to reach on a personal level, given I am Jewish, former Israeli and former avid Zionist, I would argue that the meaning of “starting again with a government which will refuse to deal with the hidden rulers of this planet” can only mean one thing:
The State of Israel (or whatever it is called in its next reincarnation) MUST stop being a Zionist entity as Zionism is (and always has been) a construct created by the collective enemies of humanity!
If that doesn’t happen, the “moral rot” at the very fabric of Israeli society will continue to spread further and we will see more and more horrific things such as this:
This analysis by Mouin Rabbani regarding the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is an excellent follow-up read which I highly recommend! https://normanfinkelstein.substack.com/p/mouin-rabbani-thoughts-on-the-truce
If you feel brave enough to go even deeper down the rabbit hole, the following will be a good place to start but be warned that it WILL be highly (highly!) distressing...especially if you are Israeli or a fan of Israel. https://substack.com/@michaelginsburg/note/c-43858262
Unsolicited advertising of dubious products will not be tolerated in my comment section. This is your final warning. Try this again and you will be blocked.
The 3 pieces of evidence you provide as proof of "Conspiracy FACT 3: Israel DID create and fund Hamas" do not adequately support your claim. At best, they indicate the IDF at times found Hamas useful. There's nothing I could see in those 3 pieces of evidence proving Israel "created" Hamas.
How about: "Israel shaped the formation of and essentially created the modern iteration of Hamas. It is perfectly reasonable to believe their assertions that they created the original version as well."
Yep. Plus also the FACT that during a meeting of the Likud Party in March 2019, Netanyahu (who was also PM then) said:
"Anyone who wants to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state must support strengthening Hamas"
Not sure what more would you like me to provide that will "adequately support my claim" but if there is something more you need, please let me know and I will try to source it for you.
https://twitter.com/barak_a_m/status/1728664219019583492/
The comment was, correctly, saying that your chosen references didn't prove that the idf "created" hamas all those years ago. To adequately support that claim, you'd need to link the Israeli arm of the global military industrial complex to the creation of one of its many controlled opposition operations - Hamas. Difficult to do irrefutably. Hence the suggested edit. The "modern iteration" is provable as fact.
Ok. Fair Point.
Here is a reference from 2018 so cannot be considered as 'tainted' by the current conflict:
https://theintercept.com/2018/02/19/hamas-israel-palestine-conflict/
Does that qualify as proof that Israel DIRECTLY created Hamas?
Bingo.
Shipler wrote that Segev told him that he "had financed the Islamic movement as a counterweight to the PLO and the Communists" -- that's the quote directly from the book. Even if that's true, that just means one guy gave money to some Muslim extremists; it doesn't mean Israel created Hamas.
Ok, sorry but with all due respect now you're just being silly.
1. The Israeli government gave him a budget. He wasn't just "some guy". He was the HEAD of the Israeli military authority ruling the Gaza strip at the time.
2. The military government (which he is the HEAD OF) then gives this money to mosques for the express reason of creating a "Palestinian Islamist movement" in Gaza...which we know as HAMAS.
I'm not really sure how I can possibly make it any clearer...
It's literally the same modus operandi in which the US government DIRECTLY created Al-Qaeda because it provided the MONEY to Osama Bin Laden and his mujahideen in Afghanistan which later morphed into Al-Qaeda after the soviets were kicked out of the country.
Whether Israel knew exactly what it was doing when it created Hamas is up for discussion and debate but the fact it DID CREATE HAMAS is not.
Bibi's statement could easily mean an opportunistic use of an already existing Hamas, which is not creating it.
Great, but the evidence doesn't show that.
Natanyahu and others have been documented describing Hamas as an asset.
Israel's 911 indeed, complete with the inside job and foreknowledge. Qui Bono?
"Qui Bono?"
Money:
https://actionabletruth.substack.com/p/israel-hamas-war-money-trail
Geopolitics:
https://actionabletruth.substack.com/i/139122263/conspiracy-fact-the-us-does-want-the-current-conflict-to-escalate
Damn you Ginsberg. I’m trying to de-escalate my reading list and I found you.
Subscribed!
Sorry not sorry 😉
An excellent piece Michael....
This synagogue of Satan is just that ..
The freemasons/illuminists/Zionists...
They are admittedly Luciferians.
They appropriated the real Jews identity and bastardized it for their God Lucifer.
Read Pike's plans for three world wars
See how the first two played out...
Look around at the world today.
See if the third one is coming together.
https://threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm
Yep. Very familiar of that one. Greg Reese did a good video on that last year:
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/three-world-wars-to-usher-in-a-one
I love Reese.. He does the best short form work that is easily digestible for the masses in the modern meme/30 second attention span society.
Now, to just get them to watch.
Wow, what a quality compilation -- excellent stuff, Michael! Thanks also for linking to Corbett's analysis on Hamas's history -- about to check that also...
This analysis by Mouin Rabbani regarding the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is an excellent follow-up read which I highly recommend! https://normanfinkelstein.substack.com/p/mouin-rabbani-thoughts-on-the-truce
If you feel brave enough to go even deeper down the rabbit hole, the following will be a good place to start but be warned that it WILL be highly (highly!) distressing...especially if you are Israeli or a fan of Israel. https://substack.com/@michaelginsburg/note/c-43858262
Unsolicited advertising of dubious products will not be tolerated in my comment section. This is your final warning. Try this again and you will be blocked.
The 3 pieces of evidence you provide as proof of "Conspiracy FACT 3: Israel DID create and fund Hamas" do not adequately support your claim. At best, they indicate the IDF at times found Hamas useful. There's nothing I could see in those 3 pieces of evidence proving Israel "created" Hamas.
How about: "Israel shaped the formation of and essentially created the modern iteration of Hamas. It is perfectly reasonable to believe their assertions that they created the original version as well."
Yep. Plus also the FACT that during a meeting of the Likud Party in March 2019, Netanyahu (who was also PM then) said:
"Anyone who wants to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state must support strengthening Hamas"
Not sure what more would you like me to provide that will "adequately support my claim" but if there is something more you need, please let me know and I will try to source it for you.
https://twitter.com/barak_a_m/status/1728664219019583492/
The comment was, correctly, saying that your chosen references didn't prove that the idf "created" hamas all those years ago. To adequately support that claim, you'd need to link the Israeli arm of the global military industrial complex to the creation of one of its many controlled opposition operations - Hamas. Difficult to do irrefutably. Hence the suggested edit. The "modern iteration" is provable as fact.
Ok. Fair Point.
Here is a reference from 2018 so cannot be considered as 'tainted' by the current conflict:
"Listen to former Israeli officials such as Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev, who was the Israeli military governor in Gaza in the early 1980s. Segev later told a New York Times reporter that he had helped finance the Palestinian Islamist movement as a “counterweight” to the secularists and leftists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Fatah party, led by Yasser Arafat (who himself referred to Hamas as “a creature of Israel.”)
“The Israeli government gave me a budget,” the retired brigadier general confessed, “and the military government (which is ISRAEL) gives to the mosques.”
https://theintercept.com/2018/02/19/hamas-israel-palestine-conflict/
Does that qualify as proof that Israel DIRECTLY created Hamas?
Bingo.
Shipler wrote that Segev told him that he "had financed the Islamic movement as a counterweight to the PLO and the Communists" -- that's the quote directly from the book. Even if that's true, that just means one guy gave money to some Muslim extremists; it doesn't mean Israel created Hamas.
Ok, sorry but with all due respect now you're just being silly.
1. The Israeli government gave him a budget. He wasn't just "some guy". He was the HEAD of the Israeli military authority ruling the Gaza strip at the time.
2. The military government (which he is the HEAD OF) then gives this money to mosques for the express reason of creating a "Palestinian Islamist movement" in Gaza...which we know as HAMAS.
I'm not really sure how I can possibly make it any clearer...
It's literally the same modus operandi in which the US government DIRECTLY created Al-Qaeda because it provided the MONEY to Osama Bin Laden and his mujahideen in Afghanistan which later morphed into Al-Qaeda after the soviets were kicked out of the country.
Whether Israel knew exactly what it was doing when it created Hamas is up for discussion and debate but the fact it DID CREATE HAMAS is not.
Bibi's statement could easily mean an opportunistic use of an already existing Hamas, which is not creating it.
Great, but the evidence doesn't show that.
Natanyahu and others have been documented describing Hamas as an asset.
Israel's 911 indeed, complete with the inside job and foreknowledge. Qui Bono?
"Qui Bono?"
Money:
https://actionabletruth.substack.com/p/israel-hamas-war-money-trail
Geopolitics:
https://actionabletruth.substack.com/i/139122263/conspiracy-fact-the-us-does-want-the-current-conflict-to-escalate
Damn you Ginsberg. I’m trying to de-escalate my reading list and I found you.
Subscribed!
Sorry not sorry 😉
An excellent piece Michael....
This synagogue of Satan is just that ..
The freemasons/illuminists/Zionists...
They are admittedly Luciferians.
They appropriated the real Jews identity and bastardized it for their God Lucifer.
Read Pike's plans for three world wars
See how the first two played out...
Look around at the world today.
See if the third one is coming together.
https://threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm
Yep. Very familiar of that one. Greg Reese did a good video on that last year:
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/three-world-wars-to-usher-in-a-one
I love Reese.. He does the best short form work that is easily digestible for the masses in the modern meme/30 second attention span society.
Now, to just get them to watch.
Wow, what a quality compilation -- excellent stuff, Michael! Thanks also for linking to Corbett's analysis on Hamas's history -- about to check that also...