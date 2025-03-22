Actionable Truths & Actions

Finn
Mar 23

Australia is one of empire's vassal states - we're being ruled from afar - Canberra serves as a willing and obedient administrative center, they don't even pledge allegiance to the people.

Government doesn't represent the interest of the people, electorate, whatever you want to call it - government functions as a enforcer for the corporate agenda which of course represents the top of the financial elite think of who and what controls the central banks.

Then there are trade agreements - In the unforeseen event that true people friendly government is elected this is another way to prevent them from falling out of line and when they do they're held accountable in a closed and private tribunal where corporate officials preside over proceedings award settlements in taxpayers funds decisions are final and there's no appeal process.

Take for example the fraudulent plandemic which revealed we already have a one world government able to dictate it's tyrannical and illogical policies to the Russians and the Chinese - look how they're introducing the digital agenda.

I'll keep this short - the point should be easily understood.

ExcessDeathsAU
ExcessDeathsAU
Mar 22

Fascinating article. The ending was most critical:

>what are you going to do when these things come to your “parallel community.' I don’t think they will care the slightest about your claim of being “sovereign” (etc.)

I learned a lot and there is much to consider - thanks.

