Actionable Truths & Actions

Actionable Truths & Actions

21 Comments
User's avatar
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Sep 11, 2024

As far as what we DO with this information (i.e. the "Actionable" part of this Truth), it remains unchanged:

https://actionabletruth.substack.com/i/124075767/the-most-important-actions-in-the-post-world

Everything I said there applies REGARDLESS of what has actually happened on September 11, 2001.

It applies equally to almost any other major event in the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
Sep 11, 2024

Hi Michael

Thank you for this excellent piece...

Once people thoroughly work through Dr Wood's book, you will learn she evaluated the evidence and came to a irrefutable conclusion that some sort of DEW was used...

The first reported DEW use by the US Military was documented in 1992, in the Academy Award winning documentary, the Panama Deception, chronicling the 1989 Panama Invasion.

There were also reports and a discussion of DEW use during Desert Storm in 2003 - Watch the documentary, Star Wars In Iraq...

Here are some more points to ponder with regards to Building 7...

The 9/11 Building 7 HOAX

Building 7 did NOT go down to fire or explosives.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/the-building-7-hoax-video-of-2011

Building 7: A WAKE-UP CALL Discussion

Building 7 did NOT go down to fire or explosives.

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/a-conversation-regarding-building

Then lastly - the cover-up and complicity of the 9/11 truther talking heads, like Steven E. Jones, James Fetzer, Richard Gage, David Ray Griffin, David Chandler, Chris Bollyn and any poo-ba organisation trying sell you controlled demolition, thermite or nukes...

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Sep 11, 2024

Thanks for these additional references.

I am pinning your comment to make sure these remain visible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Johnson's avatar
Andrew Johnson
Sep 11, 2024

Hi - it's important to differentiate between "Hot DEW" and "Cold DEW" - the tech. that destroyed the WTC generates little to no heat, whereas in the Maui and California fires, it's a bit different - with much more evidence of heat, but anomalous fires. The other important evidence to study is that relating to Hurricane Erin on 9/11.

Though "911 Revisionist" has been doing good work exposing this information, it's important not to speculate and mix together different bits of evidence because it looks similar. Some folks do this to a much greater extent. Please see the original material at http://www.drjudywood.com/ and http://tinyurl.com/911ftb and http://tinyurl.com/911htb as well as https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=256&part=2&gen=3

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
Sep 11, 2024Edited

Indeed, thank you for clarifying Andrew.

I was merely trying to point out, in relation to Panama and Iraq, that the black op tech has been around for way longer than people think and have been told and I should have also referenced my David Icke article, wherein I point what Dean Warwick said in 2006, before he was taken out, as well as your interactions with David Icke..

David Icke's disinformation on 9/11

Why did David backtrack on his 2002 book?

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/david-icke-on-911

Once again - Thank you and Dr Wood for being an inspiration to fellow truth seekers to the events on September 11, 2001

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Andrew Johnson's avatar
Andrew Johnson
Sep 11, 2024

Hi

Yes, right. But Dean Warwick was talking about some sort of sound/audio technology - which seemed different. Details were sketchy. His story made him sound like James Bond, so it's not so great to attach it to the research showing that Hutchison-Effect-Like tech was certainly used on 9/11.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
Sep 11, 2024

Ok, thank you for the clarification Andrew.

Dually noted, indeed as the "Hutchison Effect" fits the evidence much better, as Bob Greenyer discussed with MES...

Bob Greenyer - Iron Rich Microspheres due to intense magnetic vortexes and there is NO thermite, no little neutron bomb or jet fuel required.

Bob Greenyer from the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project discussed his ground-breaking work on exotic vacuum objects (EVOs), Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR or "Cold Fusion), and the Hutchison Effect and Dr Judy Wood.

Link: https://rumble.com/v53eodh-bob-greenyer-911-no-thermite-no-little-neutron-bomb-or-jet-fuel-required..html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Sep 11, 2024Edited

Thanks for this important clarification and additional context.

I am pinning this comment to make sure it doesn't get lost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
We The People's avatar
We The People
Sep 11, 2024

If you still think the CIA military industrial complex had nothing to do with it I have a unicorn for sale. 10 million pounds?

Bank transfer, cash or gold payment only. The Unicorn will be sent via flying pig after I receive the funds.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Sep 11, 2024

😂🤣😆👏

Any special deals if I buy in bulk?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
We The People's avatar
We The People
Sep 11, 2024

If you buy 2 you can keep the flying pig.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GettingReadyFor25's avatar
GettingReadyFor25
Sep 11, 2024

Why create an obvious paper trail like that? How about I sell you one of my unscathed Lahaina mansions for 10 million quid less than fair market value ;)

You can flip it for 10 million quid profit.

That will throw everyone off the scent.

OR maybe I can buy a blank canvas from you for $10 mil. Call it abstract art?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Johnson's avatar
Andrew Johnson
Sep 11, 2024

One additional point about people being "taken out" - this is terrible, yes, but not proof that what they said was/is correct. People have said to me once or twice "If what you said is true, Andrew, you and Dr Judy Wood would be dead." We're not, so what can be concluded from that...?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Sep 12, 2024Edited

To me the conclusion is obvious:

Your message hasn't yet gained enough traction to make you (and others with similar messages) a serious threat to the enemy (the REAL one)!

Looks like it is starting to change so hopefully you don't end up like Bill Cooper...

Please take great care and be safe.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Andrew Johnson's avatar
Andrew Johnson
Sep 12, 2024

I agree that audience size is a factor... Also qualifications... I am a nobody but Dr Wood is a professor and has a PhD so has been threatened and had smear campaigns against her in the past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
rrodynmac's avatar
rrodynmac
Sep 12, 2024

I haven’t had time to look at a lot of the evidence here, but just speaking as an observer-was the tv news referenced, whichever one, I can’t quickly find it-were they saying which planes “hit” the towers, not long after they “hit” them (even if they showed one of the planes in the air still, after it hit a tower)? If the news service said what planes, not long after “hitting”-isn’t that a tiny bit callous-if there were passengers and crew, these passengers would have had family and friends, who would surely be horrifically panicked?!

And a person stands out to me very much in my memory, as she was all over newspapers and tv in Australia-the woman covered in dust, who just happened to look at the camera for an “iconic” photo as she was running away from the towers. My conspiracy senses are telling me she was a set up. Has anyone identified and spoken to her? Was she in fact, running away in the right direction from the towers? I must admit I didn’t follow this stuff closely, but I didn’t have “proper” internet back then-what I’m asking may have already been done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
rrodynmac's avatar
rrodynmac
Sep 12, 2024

So much detail that I didn’t and don’t know about weapons, especially.

Thanks Michael for this collage of info, and thanks to citizen experts, much respect to you all, for additional comments.

Thanks Michael for drawing attention to the Action part of the stack!

On a different note Michael, have you seen the situation in Canada, on Don Finlay’s stack?

https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=1167535&post_id=148673662&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email&utm_content=share&utm_campaign=email-share&action=share&triggerShare=true&isFreemail=true&r=22lupr&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxMjUzMTExNjcsInBvc3RfaWQiOjE0ODY3MzY2MiwiaWF0IjoxNzI1ODcwODUxLCJleHAiOjE3Mjg0NjI4NTEsImlzcyI6InB1Yi0xMTY3NTM1Iiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.jQlmLk02ZJkQN4ezpto0gySAAry9dutjg3RwwEOkzr8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Sep 13, 2024

Thank you for the linked resources, Michael -- greatly appreciate your tireless efforts to advance human decency and proper education of factual reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jun 22

The 9/11 official story is completely bogus. But so are most of the 9/11 "researchers".

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jun 22

I also feel that you have become part of an alliance Michael, so I expect to be banned at some stage soon. Shame.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Jun 22

What alliance am I part of exactly and why should I ever ban you?

Have never done it before.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2025 Actionable Truth Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture