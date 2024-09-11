This time last year I published a lengthy post about various aspects of the 9/11 conspiracy:
22 years ago today, on a clear Tuesday morning in New York City, our world has been violently and unexpectedly changed forever when a commercial airliner struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
One of the sections in the article above discusses the peculiar similarities between the damage done to cars parked in the vicinity of the towers on 9/11, and the damage done to cars in Lahaina during last year’s alleged ‘fires’ in Maui.
It includes a YouTube video of a 2012 talk by Dr. Judy Wood which presents the hypothesis that Directed Energy Weapons (or DEWs for short) were used on 9/11 to turn the towers to dust mid air.
In the above talk, Dr. Wood discusses, amongst other things, the damage caused to the cars that were parked in the vicinity of the World Trade Centre on 9/11, which looks very similar (in my very non-expert opinion) to what was seen in Maui last year.
The video below compares these side by side starting from the Maui footage and moving on to the relevant segment from the above talk:
This hypothesis completely turns on its head the ‘official conspiracy’ narrative around the towers being taken down using controlled demolition and is outlined in great detail in the book Dr. Wood wrote which contains all her evidence:
I will openly admit that I have never even heard of this book until I was exposed to it through the work in the
The work is meticulous and very detailed. I will openly admit to not being fully across all of it but I have seen enough to convince me that this is something that needs to be explored further, especially given the fact there is no doubt that Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) are REAL:
There is also an increasing body of evidence suggesting that DEWs have been used to cause the Maui fires, with the weapon itself potentially being mounted on a satellite.
The Maui fires happened in 2023 but according to Dr. Wood’s allegations, this technology has been around for much longer and has definitively been used on the towers on 9/11.
This full length documentary discusses the use of DEWs on 9/11 and presents detailed evidence which I personally found compelling but would love to hear your views after you watch it:
A summary and recap of the work done by
From my perspective, I would like to present to you this video of something officially presented as a controlled demolition followed by the famous footage of WTC 7 going down in the afternoon of 9/11:
Does that look the same to you?
If that wasn’t enough to make your head spin already, there is also the work done by
It should be common knowledge to everyone at this stage that the towers collapsing due to the impact from the planes is complete and utter nonsense.
Mark takes this idea one step further and alleges that the reason why the planes could not have possibly brought down the Twin Towers or the Pentagon on 9/11 is because there were NO PLANES at all!
Instead, what was seen were volumetric 3D projections which were used to disguise the use of DEWs.
The hypothesis is presented in the two posts below and the presentation in the first one is especially compelling in my opinion:
Mark has also done good work around exploring the anomalies about some of the passengers on the alleged hijacked planes, which I personally think are very important and should be expanded further on:
This video serves as a good compendium to the above two posts from Mark:
I believe that there is a fairly good chance you haven’t been exposed to this information previously and if the hypothesis by both
The information presented by these two individuals and Dr. Wood is too compelling to ignore in my opinion and the implications of it being the ACTUAL TRUTH are mind-blowing, to put it mildly.
The single most important implication was described very well by
With regards to the technology used on 9/11, MOST are missing the bigger picture!Just as the hazardous and wasteful technology behind a nuclear bomb can also be used to provide hazardous and wasteful nuclear power, the technology which caused the clean and effortless molecular dissociation of the twin towers could also be used to give the whole world effortless clean energy.Exposing this clean free energy technology means an end to the ruling elite's ability to control and exploit the general population through scarce, expensive, dirty and inefficient resources such as oil, coal, nuclear and "renewables".Any group with an interest in maintaining the current paradigm of artificial scarcity and crappy energy technologies, which keeps the general population enslaved, would have an interest in helping to maintain the 9/11 cover up, because exposing the crime also exposes the TECHNOLOGY to commit it.
With regards to the technology used on 9/11, MOST are missing the bigger picture!
Just as the hazardous and wasteful technology behind a nuclear bomb can also be used to provide hazardous and wasteful nuclear power, the technology which caused the clean and effortless molecular dissociation of the twin towers could also be used to give the whole world effortless clean energy.
Exposing this clean free energy technology means an end to the ruling elite's ability to control and exploit the general population through scarce, expensive, dirty and inefficient resources such as oil, coal, nuclear and "renewables".
Any group with an interest in maintaining the current paradigm of artificial scarcity and crappy energy technologies, which keeps the general population enslaved, would have an interest in helping to maintain the 9/11 cover up, because exposing the crime also exposes the TECHNOLOGY to commit it.
This video from the popular Why Files discusses the topic of free energy (as well as anti-gravity) with a bit of a ‘popular culture’ twist although the analysis is mostly solid in my opinion:
Finally, the two interviews below serve as the perfect compliment to everything I discussed in this article.
The first one is with
The second one is with
This post by Andrew is a good companion to the above discussion:
This is another good discussion:
Very keen to hear your thoughts on this potential new paradigm for the events of 23 years ago today.
As far as what we DO with this information (i.e. the "Actionable" part of this Truth), it remains unchanged:
https://actionabletruth.substack.com/i/124075767/the-most-important-actions-in-the-post-world
Everything I said there applies REGARDLESS of what has actually happened on September 11, 2001.
It applies equally to almost any other major event in the world.
Hi Michael
Thank you for this excellent piece...
Once people thoroughly work through Dr Wood's book, you will learn she evaluated the evidence and came to a irrefutable conclusion that some sort of DEW was used...
The first reported DEW use by the US Military was documented in 1992, in the Academy Award winning documentary, the Panama Deception, chronicling the 1989 Panama Invasion.
There were also reports and a discussion of DEW use during Desert Storm in 2003 - Watch the documentary, Star Wars In Iraq...
Here are some more points to ponder with regards to Building 7...
The 9/11 Building 7 HOAX
Building 7 did NOT go down to fire or explosives.
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/the-building-7-hoax-video-of-2011
Building 7: A WAKE-UP CALL Discussion
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/a-conversation-regarding-building
Then lastly - the cover-up and complicity of the 9/11 truther talking heads, like Steven E. Jones, James Fetzer, Richard Gage, David Ray Griffin, David Chandler, Chris Bollyn and any poo-ba organisation trying sell you controlled demolition, thermite or nukes...
9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline
"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline
Thanks for these additional references.
I am pinning your comment to make sure these remain visible.
Hi - it's important to differentiate between "Hot DEW" and "Cold DEW" - the tech. that destroyed the WTC generates little to no heat, whereas in the Maui and California fires, it's a bit different - with much more evidence of heat, but anomalous fires. The other important evidence to study is that relating to Hurricane Erin on 9/11.
Though "911 Revisionist" has been doing good work exposing this information, it's important not to speculate and mix together different bits of evidence because it looks similar. Some folks do this to a much greater extent. Please see the original material at http://www.drjudywood.com/ and http://tinyurl.com/911ftb and http://tinyurl.com/911htb as well as https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=256&part=2&gen=3
Indeed, thank you for clarifying Andrew.
I was merely trying to point out, in relation to Panama and Iraq, that the black op tech has been around for way longer than people think and have been told and I should have also referenced my David Icke article, wherein I point what Dean Warwick said in 2006, before he was taken out, as well as your interactions with David Icke..
David Icke's disinformation on 9/11
Why did David backtrack on his 2002 book?
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/david-icke-on-911
Once again - Thank you and Dr Wood for being an inspiration to fellow truth seekers to the events on September 11, 2001
Hi
Yes, right. But Dean Warwick was talking about some sort of sound/audio technology - which seemed different. Details were sketchy. His story made him sound like James Bond, so it's not so great to attach it to the research showing that Hutchison-Effect-Like tech was certainly used on 9/11.
Ok, thank you for the clarification Andrew.
Dually noted, indeed as the "Hutchison Effect" fits the evidence much better, as Bob Greenyer discussed with MES...
Bob Greenyer - Iron Rich Microspheres due to intense magnetic vortexes and there is NO thermite, no little neutron bomb or jet fuel required.
Bob Greenyer from the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project discussed his ground-breaking work on exotic vacuum objects (EVOs), Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR or "Cold Fusion), and the Hutchison Effect and Dr Judy Wood.
Link: https://rumble.com/v53eodh-bob-greenyer-911-no-thermite-no-little-neutron-bomb-or-jet-fuel-required..html
Thanks for this important clarification and additional context.
I am pinning this comment to make sure it doesn't get lost.
If you still think the CIA military industrial complex had nothing to do with it I have a unicorn for sale. 10 million pounds?
Bank transfer, cash or gold payment only. The Unicorn will be sent via flying pig after I receive the funds.
😂🤣😆👏
Any special deals if I buy in bulk?
If you buy 2 you can keep the flying pig.
Why create an obvious paper trail like that? How about I sell you one of my unscathed Lahaina mansions for 10 million quid less than fair market value ;)
You can flip it for 10 million quid profit.
That will throw everyone off the scent.
OR maybe I can buy a blank canvas from you for $10 mil. Call it abstract art?
One additional point about people being "taken out" - this is terrible, yes, but not proof that what they said was/is correct. People have said to me once or twice "If what you said is true, Andrew, you and Dr Judy Wood would be dead." We're not, so what can be concluded from that...?
To me the conclusion is obvious:
Your message hasn't yet gained enough traction to make you (and others with similar messages) a serious threat to the enemy (the REAL one)!
Looks like it is starting to change so hopefully you don't end up like Bill Cooper...
Please take great care and be safe.
I agree that audience size is a factor... Also qualifications... I am a nobody but Dr Wood is a professor and has a PhD so has been threatened and had smear campaigns against her in the past.
I haven’t had time to look at a lot of the evidence here, but just speaking as an observer-was the tv news referenced, whichever one, I can’t quickly find it-were they saying which planes “hit” the towers, not long after they “hit” them (even if they showed one of the planes in the air still, after it hit a tower)? If the news service said what planes, not long after “hitting”-isn’t that a tiny bit callous-if there were passengers and crew, these passengers would have had family and friends, who would surely be horrifically panicked?!
And a person stands out to me very much in my memory, as she was all over newspapers and tv in Australia-the woman covered in dust, who just happened to look at the camera for an “iconic” photo as she was running away from the towers. My conspiracy senses are telling me she was a set up. Has anyone identified and spoken to her? Was she in fact, running away in the right direction from the towers? I must admit I didn’t follow this stuff closely, but I didn’t have “proper” internet back then-what I’m asking may have already been done.
So much detail that I didn’t and don’t know about weapons, especially.
Thanks Michael for this collage of info, and thanks to citizen experts, much respect to you all, for additional comments.
Thanks Michael for drawing attention to the Action part of the stack!
On a different note Michael, have you seen the situation in Canada, on Don Finlay’s stack?
https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=1167535&post_id=148673662&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email&utm_content=share&utm_campaign=email-share&action=share&triggerShare=true&isFreemail=true&r=22lupr&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxMjUzMTExNjcsInBvc3RfaWQiOjE0ODY3MzY2MiwiaWF0IjoxNzI1ODcwODUxLCJleHAiOjE3Mjg0NjI4NTEsImlzcyI6InB1Yi0xMTY3NTM1Iiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.jQlmLk02ZJkQN4ezpto0gySAAry9dutjg3RwwEOkzr8
Thank you for the linked resources, Michael -- greatly appreciate your tireless efforts to advance human decency and proper education of factual reality.
The 9/11 official story is completely bogus. But so are most of the 9/11 "researchers".
I also feel that you have become part of an alliance Michael, so I expect to be banned at some stage soon. Shame.
What alliance am I part of exactly and why should I ever ban you?
Have never done it before.
Hi Michael
Thank you for this excellent piece...
Once people thoroughly work through Dr Wood's book, you will learn she evaluated the evidence and came to a irrefutable conclusion that some sort of DEW was used...
The first reported DEW use by the US Military was documented in 1992, in the Academy Award winning documentary, the Panama Deception, chronicling the 1989 Panama Invasion.
There were also reports and a discussion of DEW use during Desert Storm in 2003 - Watch the documentary, Star Wars In Iraq...
Here are some more points to ponder with regards to Building 7...
The 9/11 Building 7 HOAX
Building 7 did NOT go down to fire or explosives.
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/the-building-7-hoax-video-of-2011
Building 7: A WAKE-UP CALL Discussion
Building 7 did NOT go down to fire or explosives.
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/a-conversation-regarding-building
Then lastly - the cover-up and complicity of the 9/11 truther talking heads, like Steven E. Jones, James Fetzer, Richard Gage, David Ray Griffin, David Chandler, Chris Bollyn and any poo-ba organisation trying sell you controlled demolition, thermite or nukes...
9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline
"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline
Thanks for these additional references.
I am pinning your comment to make sure these remain visible.
Hi - it's important to differentiate between "Hot DEW" and "Cold DEW" - the tech. that destroyed the WTC generates little to no heat, whereas in the Maui and California fires, it's a bit different - with much more evidence of heat, but anomalous fires. The other important evidence to study is that relating to Hurricane Erin on 9/11.
Though "911 Revisionist" has been doing good work exposing this information, it's important not to speculate and mix together different bits of evidence because it looks similar. Some folks do this to a much greater extent. Please see the original material at http://www.drjudywood.com/ and http://tinyurl.com/911ftb and http://tinyurl.com/911htb as well as https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=256&part=2&gen=3
Indeed, thank you for clarifying Andrew.
I was merely trying to point out, in relation to Panama and Iraq, that the black op tech has been around for way longer than people think and have been told and I should have also referenced my David Icke article, wherein I point what Dean Warwick said in 2006, before he was taken out, as well as your interactions with David Icke..
David Icke's disinformation on 9/11
Why did David backtrack on his 2002 book?
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/david-icke-on-911
Once again - Thank you and Dr Wood for being an inspiration to fellow truth seekers to the events on September 11, 2001
Hi
Yes, right. But Dean Warwick was talking about some sort of sound/audio technology - which seemed different. Details were sketchy. His story made him sound like James Bond, so it's not so great to attach it to the research showing that Hutchison-Effect-Like tech was certainly used on 9/11.
Ok, thank you for the clarification Andrew.
Dually noted, indeed as the "Hutchison Effect" fits the evidence much better, as Bob Greenyer discussed with MES...
Bob Greenyer - Iron Rich Microspheres due to intense magnetic vortexes and there is NO thermite, no little neutron bomb or jet fuel required.
Bob Greenyer from the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project discussed his ground-breaking work on exotic vacuum objects (EVOs), Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR or "Cold Fusion), and the Hutchison Effect and Dr Judy Wood.
Link: https://rumble.com/v53eodh-bob-greenyer-911-no-thermite-no-little-neutron-bomb-or-jet-fuel-required..html
Thanks for this important clarification and additional context.
I am pinning this comment to make sure it doesn't get lost.
If you still think the CIA military industrial complex had nothing to do with it I have a unicorn for sale. 10 million pounds?
Bank transfer, cash or gold payment only. The Unicorn will be sent via flying pig after I receive the funds.
😂🤣😆👏
Any special deals if I buy in bulk?
If you buy 2 you can keep the flying pig.
Why create an obvious paper trail like that? How about I sell you one of my unscathed Lahaina mansions for 10 million quid less than fair market value ;)
You can flip it for 10 million quid profit.
That will throw everyone off the scent.
OR maybe I can buy a blank canvas from you for $10 mil. Call it abstract art?
One additional point about people being "taken out" - this is terrible, yes, but not proof that what they said was/is correct. People have said to me once or twice "If what you said is true, Andrew, you and Dr Judy Wood would be dead." We're not, so what can be concluded from that...?
To me the conclusion is obvious:
Your message hasn't yet gained enough traction to make you (and others with similar messages) a serious threat to the enemy (the REAL one)!
Looks like it is starting to change so hopefully you don't end up like Bill Cooper...
Please take great care and be safe.
I agree that audience size is a factor... Also qualifications... I am a nobody but Dr Wood is a professor and has a PhD so has been threatened and had smear campaigns against her in the past.
I haven’t had time to look at a lot of the evidence here, but just speaking as an observer-was the tv news referenced, whichever one, I can’t quickly find it-were they saying which planes “hit” the towers, not long after they “hit” them (even if they showed one of the planes in the air still, after it hit a tower)? If the news service said what planes, not long after “hitting”-isn’t that a tiny bit callous-if there were passengers and crew, these passengers would have had family and friends, who would surely be horrifically panicked?!
And a person stands out to me very much in my memory, as she was all over newspapers and tv in Australia-the woman covered in dust, who just happened to look at the camera for an “iconic” photo as she was running away from the towers. My conspiracy senses are telling me she was a set up. Has anyone identified and spoken to her? Was she in fact, running away in the right direction from the towers? I must admit I didn’t follow this stuff closely, but I didn’t have “proper” internet back then-what I’m asking may have already been done.
So much detail that I didn’t and don’t know about weapons, especially.
Thanks Michael for this collage of info, and thanks to citizen experts, much respect to you all, for additional comments.
Thanks Michael for drawing attention to the Action part of the stack!
On a different note Michael, have you seen the situation in Canada, on Don Finlay’s stack?
https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=1167535&post_id=148673662&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email&utm_content=share&utm_campaign=email-share&action=share&triggerShare=true&isFreemail=true&r=22lupr&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxMjUzMTExNjcsInBvc3RfaWQiOjE0ODY3MzY2MiwiaWF0IjoxNzI1ODcwODUxLCJleHAiOjE3Mjg0NjI4NTEsImlzcyI6InB1Yi0xMTY3NTM1Iiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.jQlmLk02ZJkQN4ezpto0gySAAry9dutjg3RwwEOkzr8
Thank you for the linked resources, Michael -- greatly appreciate your tireless efforts to advance human decency and proper education of factual reality.
The 9/11 official story is completely bogus. But so are most of the 9/11 "researchers".
I also feel that you have become part of an alliance Michael, so I expect to be banned at some stage soon. Shame.
What alliance am I part of exactly and why should I ever ban you?
Have never done it before.