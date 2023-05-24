You have likely heard of the so called Twitter Files and the explosive revelations uncovered in them on how the US government and its massive intelligence apparatus have aggressively censored content on Twitter and other social media platforms by directly instructing these platforms to remove content around the pandemic but also prior to that, content that may have been detrimental to Biden during the 2020 Presidential elections.
Twitter was also specifically instructed to suspend the account of Donald Trump, the sitting US President at the time, following the events on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. They were more than happy to oblige.
There were a lot of other explosive revelations in the Twitter Files
Well, now Australia has its own version of the #TwitterFiles following a Freedom-Of-Information request made by Australian senator Alex Antic.
It reveals that the Australian Department of Home Affairs highlighted 4,213 social media posts across the major social media platforms relating to COVID-19 (including the injections) since the start of the pandemic and until mid-December last year, and requested their removal.
This is very unusual (to put it mildly) given the Department of Home Affairs has no responsibilities whatsoever when it comes to “public health”.
Here’s a short segment of Senator Antic discussing the findings on legacy media:
And here is a video of the Senator posing some very pointy questions about this matter to senior officials of the department during an estimate hearing in the Australian Senate. You be the judge on whether these are appropriate responses by senior public servants to very direct questions from a senator during an official senate hearing.
If you want to dig a bit deeper into these revelations, I recommend the following two very comprehensive articles
Keen to hear your thoughts/ideas.
