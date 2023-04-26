First Republic Bank in the US will almost certainly not be around by Monday.
https://news.yahoo.com/first-republic-bank-stock-falls-000702300.html
Friday afternoon or evening is the preferred time for the FDIC to announce the seizure of a bank.
This is not accidental and is all part of the plan…and it is progressing at break neck speeds.
At the end of last week, the news came out that the large US Bank, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) “collapsed suddenly” and taken over by the FDIC. Below are two videos from independent media journalists covering this story. The first is just a quick runthrough of the facts:
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/federal-regulators-race-seize-sell-republic-bank/story?id=98962248
The inevitable bank collapses will be used to usher in Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
