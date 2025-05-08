The recording of this Livestream is now available:

The purpose of this post is to give you a bit more context about what this is all about and help you decide whether you’d like to participate in the Livestream itself (which I highly encourage and would greatly appreciate) or wait for the recording to be sent out.

In order to get the recording you need to be a subscriber (either free or paid) and if you are not already (because someone shared this with you for example), you can do so quickly and easily below.

The Topic

This Livestream will be about the single most pressing matter at the moment in my opinion (especially for Australians, but not only): Digital ID.

It will be a direct follow-up to what I discussed at length with

recently and expanded on further in the video and associated show notes below:

If you haven’t checked this out yet, I strongly recommend you check the above video and detailed show notes before the Livestream as it will give you a very good grasp of the basics of digital ID, which is something that will not be discussed again in this Livestream.

The Guest

The guest who will be joining me on this Livestream has written the book (or at least one of them) on Digital IDs and his name is

.

Paul is an engineer and long time ‘techie’ (like myself) based in Brisbane, Australia. He has been working in tech for two decades including in various tech roles in the Australian Defence Force (so yes, he is also a veteran).

Paul also has a very unique perspective on the topic of Digital ID and government surveillance (the infamous “papers please”) due to his personal family background which you can read about here.

Paul’s Book

When I said that Paul has written the book about the Digital ID agenda and the grave risks it poses, I meant that in the most literal sense.

The book is called Citizen One: The Case Against Digital Identity.

I have read most of the book and found it to be not just an engaging read due to the unique historical perspective included in it, but also offering an alternative to the Digital ID monstrosity through a solution I haven’t seen discussed much by others called Self-sovereign identity (SSI) or decentralised identity (DID).

The Three Pillars of Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI). Link to source.

Data exchange in a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) model . Link to source

Potential use cases for a Decentralized Identity . Link to source

What I will discuss with Paul

If all the above jargon and diagrams seem like mumbo jumbo and “geek speak” to you, don’t worry!

This is for two reasons:

I will get Paul to explain these concepts in layman terms so that even a five year old can understand; and This will only be a very small part of our conversation.

The bulk of our discussion will focus on:

Articulating in no uncertain terms how life under a digital ID will actually look like based on real life examples that are already in place NOW.

There is one very prominent example of an existing system that is already in place now which Paul mentioned in an interview he gave to Robyn from

, an independent journalist and activist based in (the people’s republic of) Western Australia, and it is not in China as you may expect (or at least I did until I listened to this) but a so called “democracy” (the biggest one on Earth as a matter of fact, when considering population size):

You can learn more about Aadhar in this (surprisingly good & factual) report from Australia’s public (i.e. taxpayer-funded) broadcaster:

What lessons can be gleaned from the past in terms of potential strategies that can be effective in stopping the rollout of the Digital ID?

As the famous saying goes:

History doesn’t repeat…but it often rhymes

There have been multiple attempts to roll out government-mandated national ID scheme around the world which ‘people power’ has managed to successfully defeat.

While these schemes were not Digital IDs, they were still attempts to introduce mandatory government-issued IDs which means there are potentially very valuable lessons that can be learnt from this.

One particular example that I plan to discuss with Paul in some length is how the attempt to rollout the “Australia Card” has been defeated and what lessons we can learn from that for our present predicament.

Why digital IDs are the single most pressing topic right now?

If you watched the interview I gave

and the

, you will almost certainly not need an answer for that…especially if you live in Australia.

If you need a recap, I suggest you review the material here as well as the legacy media report below:

(From “tap & go” to “tap & show”…the digital equivalent of “papers please”).

The Australian Government has already commenced its advertising/propaganda campaign to ‘promote’ the virtues of Digital ID and just like we had the “safe, effective & voluntary” mantra for the rollout of the ‘vaccines’, this campaign also clearly has a recurring three-word slogan:

Secure, Convenient & Voluntary

Have you noticed the “And in the future other places too” in the first ad in the above video?

Probably nothing….😉

Here are the other three clips included in the above video so you can see for yourself that they did indeed come from the Australian government:

We all remember how the “voluntary” part ended up playing out last time…YES?

If not, here is a quick reminder:

And in case you think the results of the recent election/selection would have made the slightest difference:

The Livestream & how to participate

Time: Saturday, May 10 at 11am Australian Eastern Standard Time

Here is what this means in various other time zones around the world.

(My apologies for people in the UK and Europe but if you have trouble sleeping, you are welcome to join us live as well…😉)

The good news is that you don’t actually need to do any of these conversions yourself. Instead, just click on the button below to add this to your digital calendar of choice in your own time zone (if you are not already a subscriber, you will need to subscribe first. It’s free):

Add livestream to your calendar

Participating in the Livestream

I really want to make the discussion as interactive as possible, which is why I will be delighted if as many people as possible attend the livestream rather than view the recording (which will be made available shortly after).

Your comments throughout the Livestream will be greatly appreciated.

As far as questions, we will have a Q&A session at the end so definitely have these ready as well.

There are two ways to participate:

If you have a Substack account (and if you’re reading this then there is a good chance you do have one), you can participate by entering comments and questions in the chat box available on both the Substack web interface on desktop & the Substack mobile app. You can enter your comments and question in the chat box on this page once the broadcast starts.

With the second option of the dedicated livestreaming page, you do not need a Substack account or ANY account with ANY other service for that matter.

You don’t need to sign up to anything or provide your email to anyone. You just choose whatever name you want to call yourself and you’re good to go.

Spread the word

If you know of anyone who may find value in this discussion (and who wouldn’t, right?), please spread the word by sharing this with them.

Spread the word about the Livestream Share

See you on the Livestream and don’t forget to subscribe (if you haven’t already) to get the recording.

P.S: For the avoidance of doubt, this is not a sponsored livestream and neither Paul nor anyone else has provided me with any financial compensation or inducement of any kind to hold this livestream. I just think Paul has important things to add to this very important conversation.