Actionable Truths & Actions

rob
May 10

i think alongside digital ID the conversation also must include the Tokenisation of Real Estate (and Health records etc ) and that it will all be placed on the blockchain.

Potentially as a result of an emergency

It’s also clear that one will need the digital iD Key to access ones realestate token which will leave people with realestate holdings needing to opt in to claim their “ownership “ of the now tokenised title

The tokens can also be fractionalised

1 reply by Michael Ginsburg
Finn
May 8Edited

Why isn't my money good enough for the financial elite?

Digital ID?

Like when you think you're getting pulled over for random breath testing but are forced to say your name date of birth adress all into a device but which has not so much to do with actually measuring a BAC it does it's real purpose was taking a voice print.

At the time this was also happening to pedestrians on the streets.

Why would they do that?

Because whoever ends up with the data will then be able to identify anyone they've been spying on through any device that happens to have a inbuild microphone and is connected to the internet and I would not rule out supermarket checkouts.

From that aspect it becomes a case of too little too late.

Try paying for vehicle registration, insurance, the Tasman ferry or a flight, they no longer accept cash, so perhaps it's time for a well organised group of people to try use their ''services'' and try to pay in cash or walk away.

Why do they call it the commonwealth when the commoners are not allowed to have any wealth [like gold bullion] not allowed to spend their little wealth as they like.

Isn't it our commonwealth anymore?

Perhaps more a case of it never was in the first place.

Aks the unfortunate recipients of the cashless welfare card how they feel about only being able to spend $20 on fuel while the nearest hospital is hundreds of klm of not a couple of days driving away.

The people running Australia are running it into the ground - the problem however is that they don't make the decisions - they get to announce them.

---

By Michael Yeadon - The hill to die on

Whatever the consequences, however inconvenient, however scary: resist, refuse, do not comply with digital ID

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-hill-to-die-on

The day you sign up for a new format, global, editable, biometric digital ID, that’s the day that any possibility of a continuing, free life, free from perpetual interference and increasing control over every aspect of your existence, ends.

5 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

