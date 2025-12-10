Gaslighting continues in NZ: Submissions to the COVID Inquiry IGNORED

Thank you

, Rob and many others for tuning into my live video discussion with my Substack colleague

and special guests Deborah Cunliffe founder of

and Kathryn Pick, former school principal and member of the NZ Teachers Speaking Out with Science (NZTSOS). We had a very valuable discussion!

You can also watch the recording on YouTube (but probably not for very long) as well as on Odysee:

The Livestream was also sent to Rumble but we were cut off there for reasons that remain unknown…

The biggest institutional investors in Rumble had nothing to do with that…of course not:

Who took part with us?

Deborah Cunliffe

Deb has been a nurse for over 4 decades working in both New Zealand and the UK. She was mandated out of her job in 2021 whilst working as a rural Clinical Nurse Specialist. Deborah now spends her time chasing sheep, collecting eggs and advocating for nurses via The Nurses Collective NZ. You can also find the group on Facebook!

Kathryn Pick

Kathryn is a former school principal who was terminated during the vaccine mandate period, despite holding a medical exemption. At the time, she was leading a school in a high-needs community, where she and her team were driving meaningful direction and support for children and families facing significant social challenges. She had just completed her Master’s in Educational Leadership, but was not permitted to attend her graduation.

Kathryn has 30 years of teaching experience, including 12 years in leadership roles.

After losing her leadership role, and guided by her long-standing passion for supporting people with mental health challenges, she trained as a neurofeedback practitioner—a path that has since become deeply meaningful.

Providing evidence-based support for individuals with mental health and neurodiverse needs has been an unexpected blessing to emerge from a time of profound personal grief and loss. This work now allows her to serve people in the ways she had always hoped to during her years in education, when the need was great, but the resources and her time were limited.

What did we talk about?

We discussed the NZ Royal Commission Covid Inquiry currently in Phase 2 and due to publish its final report in February next year.

Is it a whitewash? Or does it have meaning? The answers are complex!

For context, Kathryn co-authored the submission on behalf of the NZTSOS members with Ursula, and Deborah co-authored the report Submission on behalf of the Nurses Collective NZ.

Together we collected the details and experiences of nearly 300 staff who were unfairly forced out of their jobs because they did not comply with unethical Government policy.

Their stories need to be told, but the NZ Royal Commission into Covid chose NOT to engage with either group about their submissions.

You can download each of the submission (80 page reports) below:

Topics we talked about related to Covid Inquiry Submissions

We plan to do a follow-up to this Livestream discussion after the NZ Covid Inquiry Report is published in February 2026. Please Subscribe to stay updated on this and other highly relevant events!

One part especially worth highlighting

Here is something Kathryn Pick said during the livestream based on her own personal experience.

No further commentary necessary.

So what now?

That’s a question for each of us to answer on their own but here is

’s suggestion:

First: we need to GET MAD!

Second: we need to get our collective shit together….and UNITE!

These words from Bill Cooper from all the way back in 1991 have a lot more context to them now in my opinion…and sound much much more ominous and URGENT:

After that: we need to stop funding our own enslavement…

And withhold our labour!

If none of the above works:

If you think this is too extreme

Have a listen to this lady:

And then take a look into our collective (very near) future if we fail to stop the enemy’s relentless march towards their endgame: