The "Freedom Movement": The Mistakes made, Lessons learnt and the Path forward

Thank you

, and others for joining the Livestream.

I joined Michael for an honest discussion and assessment of the current state of affairs for freedom lovers in Australia on the eve of the age verification legislation kicking in, which is the first step in the incremental rollout of Digital ID down under.

We touched on a lot of things and while I can’t say that they were uplifting, they were never the less the TRUTH…and the TRUTH doesn’t care (about anything or anyone, including itself), it just IS!

This is the video of the nurse Tabita which we played at the beginning.

recorded this conversation in mid 2022 and I posit that if we took

and internalised

what she said there, our predicament may have been significantly less dire three years later:

FULLY

You can watch the full 30 minute interview HERE.

My awakening journey

As I said in the broadcast, when the ‘Pandemic’ (or in its more proper term World War III) started, I was still very much a ‘normie’ and spent all of 2020 and the first few months of 2021 as such.

I discuss my personal awakening journey and the specific events that lead to it in the very first post I published on this Substack:

Crossing the Rubicon

I can definitely say that for me, the one point where EVERYTHING changed and any “normie” remnants were finally shed completely, was the Canadian Freedom Convoy and the very heavy-handed response by Freeland and her side kick Justin Trudeau (a.k.a. Castro Jr.) to a very significant amount of the people they are supposed to serve descending on the capital and demanding that they (and ONLY they!) get a final say on whether some experimental concoction is injected into their body or not.

How ‘dare’ they make such demands, right?

The events in Canada inspired and empowered people all over the world to make the same (very very reasonable demands): end the “vaccine” mandates…and end the NONSENSE.

In Australia, this resulted in what is without a shadow of a doubt the BIGGEST public gathering EVER in the nation’s capital.

I didn’t manage to make it to Canberra at the time (which I very much regret these days) but was DEEPLY inspired by this.

October 7 was the ONE event which fractured the freedom loving community more than ANYTHING else in my mind

Instead of everyone staying fully “on it” as the (real) enemy were making some of their most crucial ‘manoeuvres’ towards the rollout of Digital ID (a.k.a. the “FINAL Enslavement”) around the world, everyone lost their collective shit (pardon my French)!

All of sudden, things that didn’t matter AT ALL (even a tiny bit!) during the freedom rallies like people’s religion, skin colour or ethnicity became the ONLY thing that mattered.

October 7, 2023, as tragic as it was (both the day itself and what came after it), were an entirely manufactured and pre-planned event.

Elian Marshak, who is the Founder of Israeli Independent Media platform Civil Press (and also an ardent “anti-vaxxer” in the TRUE meaning of this term, which goes well beyond just “vaccines” by now as far as I’m concerned) summed it up best in this clip posted about 3 weeks after the event:

As you can see, this ended up being very very prophetic indeed (unfortunately).

I made the exact same call (and provided extensive supporting material to substantiate it) in this piece I published a mere week after October 7:

The TRUTH about the Israel-Hamas War
Michael Ginsburg · October 14, 2023
I've stated at least twice in past articles that the one you are about to read is either the most distressing and/or the most important I have ever written.

I have since then published much more material on this topic which proves DEFINTIVELY and without the tiniest shadow of a doubt that October 7 was a manufactured event and BOTH Israel & Hamas were in cahoots with each other.

The money trail behind the Israel-Hamas War
Michael Ginsburg · November 9, 2023
The video at the top of this post was first posted on TikTok by Celine Lilas who appears to be some kind of a cosmetics/personal care 'influencer' based out of Dubai.

October 7: one year on
Michael Ginsburg · December 4, 2024
The above video is a segment taken from an episode of an Israeli Podcast hosted by a Shneor Webber, a relatively prominent publicist and media personality in the Jewish ultra-orthodox media 'scene' in Israel.

Where to from here?

First of all: FOCUS!

While Michael and I may have differing views on what is the course of action that should be taken in the immediate future, there is no doubt that we both agree that what was done so far has not been effective!

advocates for the ‘long game’ by building a strong and cohesive community with its own distinct culture and extensive commerce so that we can sustain ourselves on our own without relying on the “normies”…or the state god forbid.

I actually am in complete agreement with this but I guess where we differ is that I strongly feel that very intense and focused ACTION must happen FIRST in order to stop the enemy from advancing any further with rolling out their “FINAL enslavement” which is DIGITAL ID:

As I said on the livestream, I definitely do NOT profess to have all the answers (or even any answers for that matter), so if you have other ideas than the ones I discuss above when it comes to stopping the rollout of Digital ID then by all means drop them below.

Either way, the time for talk is OVER (and has been for some time), only focused ACTION from now on!

As I outline in great detail HERE, I am in the process of winding down my activity on Substack and instead focusing on my own website and private community.

The best way to stay across everything I do going forward (both on and off Substack) is by signing up to my new mailing list.

