Actionable Take - Episode 2

We have been warned for many years and now this is our reality:

Digital ID IS the “hill we die on” and failure is not an option:

Fauci gets a pardon from Biden (despite not being convicted of any crime…yet):

Then Trump comes and takes his security detail away:

The people of the Canadian province of Alberta now have a legally enshrined right to refuse “vaccines”:

Actionable Takes

Trump’s first actions in office

As soon as the clock hit midday (EST) and the official website of the White House ticked over from POTUS 46 to POTUS 47, this is the clip that was playing:

Cool and normal or the start of a personality cult on steroids?

(Remember: this is not Trump’s campaign website or his Truth Social account. This is the homepage of the official website of the White House!)

There was also this which could be nothing or it could be everything:

If there was only one photo I could present from the inauguration ceremony, this will be my top pick:

The actor is reading his lines and the tech bros who are actually running the show watch…

Signing A LOT of executive orders

Departure from the WHO?

Full analysis by James here:

If you don’t know what these “Collaborating Centres” are all about, this will tell you everything you need to know and directly from the horse’s mouth.

If you want to know who are the institutions collaborating (literally!!) with the most genocidal organisation to EVER exist in (known) human history, this is very handy. You can search by country, region and many other parameters.

A little blast from the (fairly recent) past:

Biggest investment in AI is US history announced

As per the official press release from OpenAI:

The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States. We will begin deploying $100 billion immediately. This infrastructure will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefit for the entire world. This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies. The initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. Masayoshi Son will be the chairman. Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI are the key initial technology partners. The buildout is currently underway, starting in Texas, and we are evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses as we finalize definitive agreements. As part of Stargate, Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI will closely collaborate to build and operate this computing system. This builds on a deep collaboration between OpenAI and NVIDIA going back to 2016 and a newer partnership between OpenAI and Oracle.

Musk and Altman are supposedly rivals

Important reminder from last week’s episode:

Things get truly dark and disturbing!

Biggest investor in CRSIPR gene editing technology is Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskowitz and his “Open Philanthropy” foundation.

Here is an example of one of their investments in this field:

Russia’s Fauci had plans to do that all the way back in October:

It gets worse, much worse!

And in case this wasn’t dark enough for you already…

Trump Speaking at Davos 2025…about AI (what else?)

“The world capital of Artificial Intelligence & Crypto”

Trump said in the Q&A session that the US will need to “double” its energy capacity in order to service the needs of AI…under “emergency approvals”!

(Did someone say WARP SPEED?)

“Come and bring your business to America and we will give you some of the lowest tax burden anywhere in the world”

This is EXACTLY what Milei said both last year but keep in mind what are the businesses that have their leaders present in Davos and what does tax cuts mean for these businesses (hint: it’s not more money in the pockets of their workers).

Also, saying that with a 15% corporate tax, the US will have some of the lowest corporate tax rates in the world is simply false (especially if you also take into account any state-based taxes):

The U.S. corporate income tax rate is currently a flat 21%, somewhat below the worldwide average of 23.37%. Prior to the 2017 passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), it was 35%. The Tax Foundation ranks the U.S. 81st out of 225 jurisdictions in terms of corporate taxes, once state taxes are factored in. Corporate income is taxed on the state level in 44 states. Those taxes range from North Carolina's flat rate of 2% to New Jersey's top bracket of 11.5%. In some states, like New Jersey, corporate taxes are graduated, with different brackets for different levels of income.

“If you don’t comply, we will impose tariffs on you”

“I like Xi very much despite Covid coming out of Wuhan” (a.k.a Chinavirus)

Covid didn’t come out of China…or anywhere else for that matter!

Abolishing DEI & General “Anti-wokeism” populist statement signalling a shift from “liberal” to a “conservative” narrative…which leads to the SAME endgame obviously.

This ‘lady’ said essentially the same well before Trump was elected to a second term or more specifically that it needs a “rebranding”:

Defending all of “big tech” from having to comply with EU regulation (primarily around monopolistic behavior)

Under the guise of them being “American companies” and therefore the EU shouldn’t be doing that.

Actionable Takes

Only use AI that respects your privacy

Here are two suggestions:

Regulate AI

Some governments (like the Australian government for example) have started to address the issue that online content, and especially multimedia content like images, audio & video is often created these days using Generative AI tools and it is impossible for most people to tell the difference between a piece of multimedia created by a human versus that created by Generative AI.

When it comes to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), I argue that the ONLY regulatory response should be an outright BAN!

Time to start talking seriously and openly about data poisoning attacks to combat AI

This is the most effective attack vector including most AI (including generative AI) but will not work against Artificial General Intelligence (i.e. SKYNET).

This actually has the potential to become a HUGE industry (potentially as big as AI itself) as the demand for data poisoning tools and services increases, especially after their effectiveness has been definitively proven.

Artists are doing that already to protect their livelihood from Generative AI (GenAI)

And good on them I say!

We need MORE tools like these and MORE people using them to fight back.

What’s actually at stake here

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is already here

Unlike any other form of AI, AGI does not rely solely on training data in order to ‘teach’ itself new things and develop new capabilities without any help from a human.

This is a movie scene…but it may not stay this way much longer as the fictional SKYNET in the terminator series is AGI.

“47” will be the LAST POTUS of the current American Republic

It also happens that next year is 250 years since the first American Republic came into existence.

There are no coincidences and history is not without its sense of irony…😔

Bill Cooper did say back in 1996 (220 years since the first American Republic was birthed):

“Our country was created by some pretty dangerous people. We must be dangerous people ourselves otherwise we will lose this country”

Speaking of dangerous people…

WEF 2025

AI was THE topic but it also shows (again!) how everyone is working in unison!

Attack on a synagogue in Sydney

The first question to ask yourself whenever things like that happen is:

Cui Bono (who benefits)?

The answer may not be immediately obvious and even seem counterintuitive once it’s revealed but keep an open mind.

This is the statement that was released by the Australian Federal Police in relation to this incident:

This is my assessment:

This may sound outrageous at first but it was done before:

My mum used to work many years ago with a colleague who admitted to her that he was part of the Mossad operation in Iraq in the early 1950s.

Now take a look at this:

Actionable Take

The actual enemy continues to deploy their oldest tactic ever of “divide & conquer” because it still works!

Whether it’s race, religion, political affiliation or even gender does not matter. This is all means to an end for them which is to ensure we peasants keep fighting amongst ourselves instead of uniting against the REAL ENEMY that is actually doing all this to us.

Hamas & Israel reach a ceasefire

The (now confirmed) US Secretary of State on Iran:

Actionable Take

The ONLY winning position in every manufactured conflict is to NOT pick a side. This is especially the case in the Middle East.

If you pick ANY side other than the side of humanity, you have already lost!

This goes back many years and while it may be hard to accept, it is the TRUTH nevertheless.

Musk going rogue

Whether this was a Nazi salute or not is really immaterial.

This is what is actually important given Musk now has an official role in the US administration.

Musk only has one of his companies publicly listed and its top institutional investors are all the usual suspects we’ve come to know well by now (hopefully):

The approach of Elon Musk (an official in the US administration) to foreign affairs is ‘interesting’, to put it midly

My thoughts on the general idea of political parties:

Musk is not just some “eccentric billionaire”

But rather a genuinely dangerous individual!

Musk’s Parents are both dangerous deviants!

It all “stays in the family” as they say…

Musk’s Dad

Musk’s Mother

Click the image to watch the video on Rumbler:

Actionable Take : boycotts and relentless attacks on Musk’s personality, history and mental condition

He must either resign from his roles with all his companies or from his senior role in the administration as head of DOGE.

